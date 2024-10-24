Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Q3 2024

| Source: b1BANK b1BANK

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, including net income available to common shareholders of $16.5 million or $0.65 per diluted common share, increases of $0.6 million and $0.03, respectively, compared to the linked quarter ended June 30, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $17.2 million or $0.68 per diluted common share, increases of $1.0 million and $0.04, from the linked quarter.

"In the third quarter our team again demonstrated consistent improvement in fundamental performance,” said Jude Melville, chairman, president and CEO of Business First Bancshares. “Measured and productive growth, strengthened capital ratios, improved margins and increased income from newer non-spread-based lines of business, in addition to expense discipline of which I am especially proud, which positions us solidly to continue meeting our stakeholders’ expectations in coming quarters."

On Thursday, October 24, 2024, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the third quarter in the amount of $0.14 per share. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on November 30, 2024, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of November 15, 2024.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Net Interest Margin (NIM) Expansion. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, net interest income totaled $56.1 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.51% and 2.54%, respectively, compared to $54.0 million, 3.45% and 2.47% for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.7 million) were 3.46% and 2.50% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 3.34% and 2.37% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.7 million) for the linked quarter.
  • Noninterest Income Investments.   Business First continued to show signs of improvement in noninterest income revenue sources. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the newly formed customer swap business produced revenue of $0.9 million, an increase of $0.7 million when compared to the linked quarter.
  • Measured Loan Growth. Loans held for investment increased $57.3 million or 1.11%, 4.41% annualized, from the linked quarter.
  • Deposit Growth. During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, deposits increased $77.3 million or 1.39%, 5.53% annualized, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Oakwood Acquisition. On October 1, 2024, Business First closed its previously announced acquisition of Oakwood Bancshares, Inc. (Oakwood) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oakwood Bank. Oakwood had approximately $863.6 million of total assets, $700.2 million of loans, and $741.3 million of deposits as of September 30, 2024.
  • b1BANK President Appointment. N. Jerome “Jerry” Vascocu Jr. was promoted to the position of b1BANK president, effective October 16, 2024. Prior to his promotion to president of b1BANK, Jerry Vascocu served as b1BANK's executive vice president and chief administrative officer since joining the bank in 2022. Jude Melville, who previously served as president, retains the titles of chairman and chief executive officer of the bank.

Statement of Financial Condition

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $57.3 million or 1.11%, 4.41% annualized, from the linked quarter. Loan growth from the linked quarter was largely attributable to net growth in the commercial real estate portfolio of $58.3 million and $16.9 million in the C&D portfolio.

Production was led by the North Louisiana and New Orleans regions which accounted for approximately three-fourths of net loan growth from the linked quarter based on unpaid principal balance. Based on unpaid principal balances, Texas-based loans represent approximately 35% of the overall loan portfolio as of September 30, 2024, which was down from 36% from the linked quarter due to net paydowns in the quarter.

Credit Quality

Credit quality metrics remain solid, but some migration occurred during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to the linked quarter. The ratio of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment increased 7 basis points to 0.50% at September 30, 2024, while the ratio of nonperforming assets compared to total assets increased 4 basis points to 0.40% at September 30, 2024. The increases were attributable to a $4.9 million increase in nonaccrual loans compared to the linked quarter.

Securities

The securities portfolio increased $41.0 million or 4.69%, from the linked quarter, impacted by $27.4 million in positive fair value adjustments. The securities portfolio, based on estimated fair value, represented 13.30% of total assets as of September 30, 2024.

Deposits

Deposits increased $77.3 million or 1.39%, 5.53% annualized, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to the linked quarter. During the same quarter, interest-bearing accounts drove the increase with $196.5 million in growth, offset by $119.3 million reduction in non-interest bearing accounts compared to the linked quarter.

The increase in interest-bearing deposits was largely attributable to a $160.8 million increase in money market accounts. The weighted average money market portfolio rate declined by 35 basis points from the linked quarter, from 4.22% to 3.87%.

Borrowings

Borrowings increased $65.0 million, or 15.17%, from the linked quarter due primarily to an additional short-term, 14-day Federal Home Loan Bank advance with a rate of 4.88% which matured on October 1, 2024, and was subsequently refinanced.

Shareholders’ Equity

Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) increased $21.6 million, or 31.92%, during the third quarter due to positive after-tax fair value adjustments in the securities portfolio. Book value per common share increased to $24.59 at September 30, 2024, compared to $23.24 at June 30, 2024, a 5.81% increase from the linked quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share increased from $19.22 at June 30, 2024, to $20.60 at September 30, 2024, a 7.18% increase from the linked quarter.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, net interest income totaled $56.1 million, compared to $54.0 million from the linked quarter. Loan and interest-earning asset yields of 7.12% and 6.42%, respectively, increased 5 and 4 basis points, respectively, compared to 7.07% and 6.38% from the linked quarter. Both ratio increases were impacted by $1.0 million less in loan discount accretion. Net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.51% and 2.54% compared to 3.45% and 2.47% for the linked quarter. The overall cost of funds, which included noninterest-bearing deposits, remained stable at 3.07% from the linked quarter.

Non-GAAP net interest income (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.7 million) totaled $55.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $52.3 million (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.7 million) for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.7 million) were 3.46% and 2.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 3.34% and 2.37% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.7 million) for the linked quarter. Excluding loan discount accretion, loan yields increased 13 basis points to 7.07% from 6.94%, and interest earnings asset yields increased 10 basis points to 6.38% from 6.28%, compared to the linked quarter. Yield improvements were partially driven by Business First's increased production in its factoring portfolio.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.7 million, compared to $1.3 million from the linked quarter. The current quarter’s reserve growth was largely attributable to net charge-offs, loan growth, changes in qualitative factors, and slight deterioration in the economic forecasts.

Other Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, other income decreased $1.4 million or 11.51%, compared to the linked quarter. The net decrease was largely attributable to a $1.9 million gain on sale of a single, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loan in the linked quarter, partially offset by an increase of $0.7 million in swap fee income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, other expenses decreased by $660,000 or 1.53%, compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was largely attributable to a $646,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits due to lower self-insurance claims.

Excluding non-GAAP other expenses, Business First's core expenses decreased by $1.1 million from the linked quarter due to the previously mentioned $646,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits and $511,000 in core conversion expenses attributable to Business First's core conversion scheduled for the second quarter of 2025.

Return on Assets and Common Equity

Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.97% and 10.76% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 0.95% and 10.94%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.01% and 11.23% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 0.98% and 11.22%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Returns on equity for the current quarter were offset by the large increase in AOCI compared to the linked quarter. Excluding the $13.2 million average AOCI increase during the quarter, the non-GAAP return on common equity for the quarter improved to 11.48%.

Conference Call and Webcast

Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 5274174, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call. The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a2ui6eo8. On the day of the presentation, the corresponding slide presentation will be available to view on the b1BANK website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $6.9 billion in assets, $6.9 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas, providing commercial and personal banking products and services. Commercial banking services include commercial loans and letters of credit, working capital lines and equipment financing, and treasury management services. b1BANK was awarded #1 Best-In-State Bank, Louisiana, by Forbes and Statista, and is a multiyear winner of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core” or “tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. “Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP “core” measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). “Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Business First’s core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

Additional Information

For additional information about Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.SEC.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

No Offer or Solicitation

This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of Business First. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

 
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
     
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024		September 30,
2023
     
Balance Sheet Ratios    
     
Loans (HFI) to Deposits  92.54% 92.80% 94.79%
Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio  10.15% 9.91% 9.31%
     
Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI)    
     
Commercial $1,496,480 $1,520,392 $1,332,384 
Real Estate:    
Commercial  2,256,370  2,198,119  2,128,855 
Construction  654,353  637,466  708,835 
Residential  743,878  743,876  686,921 
Total Real Estate  3,654,601  3,579,461  3,524,611 
Consumer and Other  69,037  62,999  63,278 
Total Loans (Held for Investment) $5,220,118 $5,162,852 $4,920,273 
     
Allowance for Loan Losses    
     
Balance, Beginning of Period $41,412 $41,165 $42,013 
Charge-Offs - Quarterly  (1,424) (1,426) (2,423)
Recoveries - Quarterly  295  91  685 
Provision for Loan Losses - Quarterly  1,871  1,582  854 
Balance, End of Period $42,154 $41,412 $41,129 
     
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI)  0.81% 0.80% 0.84%
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (HFI)/(1)  0.86% 0.86% 0.90%
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) to Average Quarterly Total Loans  0.02% 0.03% 0.04%
     
Remaining Loan Purchase Discount $9,003 $9,690 $14,752 
     
Nonperforming Assets    
     
Nonperforming    
Nonaccrual Loans $25,874 $21,008 $16,029 
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More  185  1,355  247 
Total Nonperforming Loans  26,059  22,363  16,276 
Other Nonperforming Assets:    
Other Real Estate Owned  1,787  1,983  1,558 
Other Nonperforming Assets       
Total other Nonperforming Assets  1,787  1,983  1,558 
Total Nonperforming Assets $27,846 $24,346 $17,834 
     
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI)  0.50% 0.43% 0.33%
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets  0.40% 0.36% 0.27%
     
(1) Allowance for Credit Losses includes the Allowance for Loan Loss and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments.
 


 
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
        
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024		September 30,
2023		 September 30,
2024		September 30,
2023
        
Per Share Data       
        
Basic Earnings per Common Share $0.65 $0.63 $0.76  $1.77 $2.04 
Diluted Earnings per Common Share  0.65  0.62  0.76   1.75  2.02 
Dividends per Common Share  0.14  0.14  0.12   0.42  0.36 
Book Value per Common Share  24.59  23.24  21.01   24.59  21.01 
        
Average Common Shares Outstanding  25,289,094  25,265,495  25,111,548   25,227,319  25,064,856 
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding  25,440,247  25,395,614  25,288,660   25,421,746  25,281,908 
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding  25,519,501  25,502,175  25,344,168   25,519,501  25,344,168 
        
Annualized Performance Ratios       
        
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Assets (1)  0.97% 0.95% 1.17%  0.89% 1.09%
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Common Equity (1)  10.76% 10.94% 14.16%  10.08% 13.00%
Net Interest Margin (1)  3.51% 3.45% 3.61%  3.43% 3.66%
Net Interest Spread (1)  2.54% 2.47% 2.68%  2.46% 2.79%
Efficiency Ratio (2)  63.45% 65.14% 59.23%  66.02% 61.04%
        
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets $6,788,644 $6,711,173 $6,474,935  $6,722,716 $6,290,886 
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Common Equity  610,018  583,184  535,211   590,354  526,398 
        
Other Expenses       
        
Salaries and Employee Benefits

 $24,877 $25,523 $22,487  $75,816 $68,002 
Occupancy and Bank Premises  2,630  2,634  2,428   7,778  7,131 
Depreciation and Amortization  1,844  1,742  1,690   5,262  5,120 
Data Processing  2,881  2,641  2,024   8,101  6,544 
FDIC Assessment Fees  887  874  779   2,589  2,804 
Legal and Other Professional Fees  873  1,042  766   2,781  2,340 
Advertising and Promotions  1,057  966  1,202   3,168  3,576 
Utilities and Communications  716  718  758   2,108  2,199 
Ad Valorem Shares Tax  900  900  965   2,700  2,895 
Directors' Fees  245  268  278   795  817 
Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs  11  71  14   119  183 
Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses  319  409  2   1,068  173 
Other  5,210  5,322  5,214   15,797  15,204 
Total Other Expenses $42,450 $43,110 $38,607  $128,082 $116,988 
        
        
Other Income       
        
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $2,723 $2,537 $2,540  $7,699 $7,234 
Loss on Sales of Securities  (13)      (14) (62)
Debit Card and ATM Fee Income  1,864  1,950  1,581   5,590  4,797 
Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income  679  627  604   1,885  1,675 
Gain on Sales of Loans  122  2,460  321   2,721  1,426 
Mortgage Origination Income  98  35  108   202  238 
Fees and Brokerage Commission  1,968  1,875  1,933   5,780  5,537 
Gain on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned  (16) 2  85   49  308 
Losses on Disposal of Other Assets    (15) (23)  (15) (14)
Gain on Sale of Branch      932     932 
Gain on Extinguishment of Debt      517      
Swap Fee Income  937  285     1,451  1,458 
Pass-Through Income (Loss) from Other Investments  335  392  (11)  1,022  2,974 
Other  2,077  2,028  1,296   5,966  3,726 
Total Other Income $10,774 $12,176 $9,883  $32,336 $30,229 
        
(1) Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.
(2) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income (excluding security sales gains/losses) plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.
 


 
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
     
   
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024		September 30,
2023
     
Assets    
     
Cash and Due From Banks $213,199 $208,051 $191,461 
Federal Funds Sold  169,980  113,587  196,616 
Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell  25,879     
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values  916,091  875,048  849,704 
Mortgage Loans Held for Sale    680  652 
Loans and Lease Receivable  5,220,118  5,162,852  4,920,273 
Allowance for Loan Losses  (42,154) (41,412) (41,129)
Net Loans and Lease Receivable  5,177,964  5,121,440  4,879,144 
Premises and Equipment, Net  67,617  68,545  64,674 
Accrued Interest Receivable  32,547  30,617  28,060 
Other Equity Securities  39,555  38,805  32,591 
Other Real Estate Owned  1,787  1,983  1,558 
Cash Value of Life Insurance  101,362  100,684  95,906 
Deferred Taxes, Net  20,852  25,888  34,660 
Goodwill  91,527  91,527  88,391 
Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles  10,326  10,849  12,418 
Other Assets  19,963  16,185  12,946 
     
Total Assets $6,888,649 $6,703,889 $6,488,781 
     
Liabilities    
     
Deposits    
Noninterest-Bearing $1,190,942 $1,310,204 $1,412,406 
Interest-Bearing  4,450,004  4,253,466  3,778,317 
Total Deposits  5,640,946  5,563,670  5,190,723 
     
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase  21,529  18,445  23,245 
Bank Term Funding Program      300,009 
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings  367,202  305,208  214,184 
Subordinated Debt  99,818  99,875  100,048 
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities  5,000  5,000  5,000 
Accrued Interest Payable  3,752  4,517  11,188 
Other Liabilities  50,878  42,644  4,018 
     
Total Liabilities  6,189,125  6,039,359  5,884,415 
     
Shareholders' Equity    
     
Preferred Stock  71,930  71,930  71,930 
Common Stock  25,520  25,502  25,344 
Additional Paid-In Capital  398,237  397,851  396,121 
Retained Earnings  249,981  237,031  205,207 
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss  (46,144) (67,784) (94,236)
     
Total Shareholders' Equity  699,524  664,530  604,366 
     
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $6,888,649 $6,703,889 $6,488,781 
           


 
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024		September 30,
2023		September 30,
2024		September 30,
2023
       
Interest Income:      
Interest and Fees on Loans $93,307 $90,604 $84,575 $269,858 $237,566 
Interest and Dividends on Securities  6,417  5,933  5,053  17,949  14,932 
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks  3,017  3,333  3,694  10,815  6,164 
Total Interest Income  102,741  99,870  93,322  298,622  258,662 
       
Interest Expense:      
Interest on Deposits  41,303  40,900  30,110  120,232  72,718 
Interest on Borrowings  5,324  4,961  7,918  16,736  24,575 
Total Interest Expense  46,627  45,861  38,028  136,968  97,293 
       
Net Interest Income  56,114  54,009  55,294  161,654  161,369 
       
Provision for Credit Losses  1,665  1,310  604  4,161  4,364 
       
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses  54,449  52,699  54,690  157,493  157,005 
       
Other Income:      
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts  2,723  2,537  2,540  7,699  7,234 
Loss on Sales of Securities  (13)     (14) (62)
Gain on Sales of Loans  122  2,460  321  2,721  1,426 
Other Income  7,942  7,179  7,022  21,930  21,631 
Total Other Income  10,774  12,176  9,883  32,336  30,229 
       
Other Expenses:      
Salaries and Employee Benefits  24,877  25,523  22,487  75,816  68,002 
Occupancy and Equipment Expense  5,828  5,717  5,445  16,902  15,558 
Merger and Conversion-Related Expense  319  409  2  1,068  173 
Other Expenses  11,426  11,461  10,673  34,296  33,255 
Total Other Expenses  42,450  43,110  38,607  128,082  116,988 
       
Income Before Income Taxes  22,773  21,765  25,966  61,747  70,246 
       
Provision for Income Taxes  4,930  4,559  5,511  13,128  15,027 
       
Net Income  17,843  17,206  20,455  48,619  55,219 
       
Preferred Stock Dividends  1,351  1,350  1,351  4,051  4,051 
       
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $16,492 $15,856 $19,104 $44,568 $51,168 
                 


 
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
            
 Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)Average Outstanding BalanceInterest Earned/Interest PaidAverage Yield/Rate Average Outstanding BalanceInterest Earned/Interest PaidAverage Yield/Rate Average Outstanding BalanceInterest Earned/Interest PaidAverage Yield/Rate
            
Assets           
Interest Earning Assets:           
Total Loans$5,212,948 $93,307 7.12% $5,153,642 $90,604 7.07% $4,906,917 $84,575 6.84%
Securities 924,012  6,417 2.76%  891,384  5,933 2.68%  885,792  5,053 2.26%
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 227,035  3,017 5.29%  246,590  3,333 5.44%  278,420  3,694 5.26%
Total Interest Earning Assets 6,363,995  102,741 6.42%  6,291,616  99,870 6.38%  6,071,129  93,322 6.10%
Allowance for Loan Losses (41,554)    (41,450)    (42,120)  
Noninterest- Earning Assets 466,203     461,007     445,926   
Total Assets$6,788,644 $102,741   $6,711,173 $99,870   $6,474,935 $93,322  
            
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity           
            
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:           
Interest-Bearing Deposits$4,308,780 $41,303 3.81% $4,268,207 $40,900 3.85% $3,703,682 $30,110 3.23%
Subordinated Debt 99,854  1,353 5.39%  99,913  1,354 5.45%  100,400  1,363 5.39%
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 5,000  114 9.07%  5,000  113 9.09%  5,000  111 8.81%
Bank Term Funding Program    %     %  300,000  3,422 4.53%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 347,476  3,723 4.26%  324,691  3,372 4.18%  284,930  2,875 4.00%
Other Borrowings 20,971  134 2.54%  19,164  122 2.56%  23,542  147 2.48%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities$4,782,081 $46,627 3.88% $4,716,975 $45,861 3.91% $4,417,554 $38,028 3.42%
            
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:           
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits$1,269,282    $1,297,085    $1,399,293   
Other Liabilities 55,333     41,999     50,947   
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 1,324,615     1,339,084     1,450,240   
Shareholders' Equity:           
Common Shareholders' Equity 610,018     583,184     535,211   
Preferred Equity 71,930     71,930     71,930   
Total Shareholders' Equity 681,948     655,114     607,141   
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$6,788,644    $6,711,173    $6,474,935   
            
Net Interest Spread  2.54%   2.47%   2.68%
Net Interest Income $56,114    $54,009    $55,294  
Net Interest Margin  3.51%   3.45%   3.61%
            
Overall Cost of Funds  3.07%   3.07%   2.59%
Note: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and an actual day count convention.
 


 
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
        
 Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
 Average Outstanding BalanceInterest Earned/Interest PaidAverage Yield/Rate Average Outstanding BalanceInterest Earned/Interest PaidAverage Yield/Rate
Assets       
        
Interest Earning Assets:       
Total Loans$5,131,474 $269,858 7.02% $4,829,537 $237,566 6.58%
Securities 901,525  17,949 2.66%  909,901  14,932 2.19%
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 267,815  10,815 5.39%  150,995  6,164 5.46%
Total Interest Earning Assets 6,300,814  298,622 6.33%  5,890,433  258,662 5.87%
Allowance for Loan Losses (41,178)    (41,888)  
Noninterest- Earning Assets 463,080     442,341   
Total Assets$6,722,716 $298,622   $6,290,886 $258,662  
        
        
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity       
        
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:       
Interest-Bearing Deposits$4,216,866 $120,232 3.81% $3,482,797 $72,718 2.79%
Subordinated Debt 99,913  4,063 5.43%  106,555  4,003 5.02%
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 5,000  340 9.08%  5,000  317 8.48%
Bank Term Funding Program 86,496  2,788 4.31%  238,274  8,111 4.55%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 298,735  9,189 4.11%  368,542  11,755 4.26%
Other Borrowings 18,758  356 2.54%  22,177  389 2.35%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities$4,725,768 $136,968 3.87% $4,223,345 $97,293 3.08%
        
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:       
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits$1,283,035    $1,427,821   
Other Liabilities 51,629     41,392   
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 1,334,664     1,469,213   
Shareholders' Equity:       
Common Shareholders' Equity 590,354     526,398   
Preferred Equity 71,930     71,930   
Total Shareholders' Equity 662,284     598,328   
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$6,722,716    $6,290,886   
        
Net Interest Spread  2.46%   2.79%
Net Interest Income $161,654    $161,369  
Net Interest Margin  3.43%   3.66%
        
Overall Cost of Funds  3.04%   2.30%
        
Note: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and an actual day count convention.
 


 
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024		September 30,
2023		 September 30,
2024		September 30,
2023
       
Interest Income:      
Interest income$102,741 $99,870 $93,322  $298,622 $258,662 
Core interest income 102,741  99,870  93,322   298,622  258,662 
Interest Expense:      
Interest expense 46,627  45,861  38,028   136,968  97,293 
Core interest expense 46,627  45,861  38,028   136,968  97,293 
Provision for Credit Losses: (b)      
Provision for credit losses 1,665  1,310  604   4,161  4,364 
Core provision expense 1,665  1,310  604   4,161  4,364 
Other Income:      
Other income 10,774  12,176  9,883   32,336  30,229 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment        (50)  
Losses on sale of securities 13       14  62 
Gain on sale of branch     (932)    (932)
Gain on extinguishment of debt     (517)    (1,458)
Core other income 10,787  12,176  8,434   32,300  27,901 
Other Expense:      
Other expense 42,450  43,110  38,607   128,082  116,988 
Acquisition-related expenses (2) (319) (419) (2)  (1,453) (173)
Core conversion expenses (511)      (511)  
Core other expense 41,620  42,691  38,605   126,118  116,815 
Pre-Tax Income: (a)      
Pre-tax income 22,773  21,765  25,966   61,747  70,246 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment        (50)  
Losses on sale of securities 13       14  62 
Gain on sale of branch     (932)   (932)
Gain on extinguishment of debt     (517)    (1,458)
Acquisition-related expenses (2) 319  419  2   1,453  173 
Core conversion expenses 511       511   
Core pre-tax income 23,616  22,184  24,519   63,675  68,091 
Provision for Income Taxes: (1)      
Provision for income taxes 4,930  4,559  5,511   13,128  15,027 
Tax on losses on former bank premises and equipment        (11)  
Tax on losses on sale of securities 3       3  13 
Tax on gain on sale of branch     (197)    (197)
Gain on extinguishment of debt     (109)    (308)
Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2)   2     91  20 
Tax on core conversion expenses 108       108   
Core provision for income taxes 5,041  4,561  5,205   13,319  14,555 
       
Preferred Dividends:      
Preferred dividends 1,351  1,350  1,351   4,051  4,051 
Core preferred dividends 1,351  1,350  1,351   4,051  4,051 
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:      
Net income available to common shareholders 16,492  15,856  19,104   44,568  51,168 
Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax        (39)  
Losses on sale of securities, net of tax 10       11  49 
Gain on sale of branch    (735)   (735)
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax     (408)    (1,150)
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 319  417  2   1,362  153 
Core conversion expenses, net of tax 403       403   
Core net income available to common shareholders$17,224 $16,273 $17,963  $46,305 $49,485 
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings available to common shareholders (a+b)$24,438 $23,075 $26,570  $65,908 $74,610 
Losses on former bank premises and equipment        (50)  
Loss on sale of securities 13       14  62 
Gain on sale of branch    (932)   (932)
Gain on extinguishment of debt     (517)    (1,458)
Acquisition-related expenses (2) 319  419  2   1,453  173 
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair 511       511   
Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings$25,281 $23,494 $25,123  $67,836 $72,455 
       
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 25,440,247  23,395,614  25,288,660   25,421,746  25,281,908 
       
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share:      
Diluted earnings per common share$0.65 $0.62 $0.76  $1.75 $2.02 
Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax           
Loss on sale of securities, net of tax           
Gain on sale of branch, net of tax     (0.03)    (0.03)
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax     (0.02)    (0.04)
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 0.01  0.02     0.05  0.01 
Core conversion expenses,net of tax 0.02       0.02   
Core diluted earnings per common share$0.68 $0.64 $0.71  $1.82 $1.96 
       
Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per common share$0.96 $0.91 $1.05  $2.59 $2.95 
Losses on former bank premises and equipment           
Loss on sale of securities           
Gain on sale of branch     (0.04)    (0.04)
Gain on extinguishment of debt     (0.02)    (0.06)
Acquisition-related expenses (2) 0.01  0.02     0.06  0.01 
Core converison expenses 0.02       0.02   
Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per common share$0.99 $0.93 $0.99  $2.67 $2.86 
       
(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.129% for 2024 and 2023. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.
(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.
 


 
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
    
    
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024		September 30,
2023
    
Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity:   
Total shareholders' equity$699,524 $664,530 $604,366 
Preferred stock (71,930) (71,930) (71,930)
Total common shareholders' equity 627,594  592,600  532,436 
Goodwill (91,527) (91,527) (88,391)
Core deposit and customer intangible (10,326) (10,849) (12,418)
Total tangible common equity$525,741 $490,224 $431,627 
    
    
Total Assets:   
Total assets$6,888,649 $6,703,889 $6,488,781 
Goodwill (91,527) (91,527) (88,391)
Core deposit and customer intangible (10,326) (10,849) (12,418)
Total tangible assets$6,786,796 $6,601,513 $6,387,972 
    
Common shares outstanding 25,519,501  25,502,175  25,344,168 
    
Book value per common share$24.59 $23.24 $21.01 
Tangible book value per common share$20.60 $19.22 $17.03 
Common equity to total assets 9.11% 8.84% 8.21%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.75% 7.43% 6.76%



 
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024		September 30,
2023		 September 30,
2024		September 30,
2023
       
Total Quarterly Average Assets$6,788,644 $6,711,173 $6,474,935  $6,722,716 $6,290,886 
Total Quarterly Average Common Equity$610,018 $583,184 $535,211  $590,354 $526,398 
       
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:      
Net income available to common shareholders$16,492 $15,856 $19,104  $44,568 $51,168 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax        (39)  
Loss on sale of securities, net of tax 10       11  49 
Gain on sale of branch, net of tax     (735)    (735)
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax     (408)    (1,150)
Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax 319  417  2   1,362  153 
Core conversion expenses, net of tax 403       403   
Core net income available to common shareholders$17,224 $16,273 $17,963  $46,305 $49,485 
       
Return to common shareholders on average assets (annualized) (2) 0.97% 0.95% 1.17%  0.89% 1.09%
Core return on average assets (annualized) (2) 1.01% 0.98% 1.10%  0.92% 1.05%
Return to common shareholders on average common equity (annualized) (2) 10.76% 10.94% 14.16%  10.08% 13.00%
Core return on average common equity (annualized) (2) 11.23% 11.22% 13.32%  10.48% 12.57%
       
Interest Income:      
Interest income$102,741 $99,870 $93,322  $298,622 $258,662 
Core interest income 102,741  99,870  93,322   298,622  258,662 
Interest Expense:      
Interest expense 46,627  45,861  38,028   136,968  97,293 
Core interest expense 46,627  45,861  38,028   136,968  97,293 
Other Income:      
Other income 10,774  12,176  9,883   32,336  30,229 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment        (50)  
Loss on sale of securities 13       14  62 
Gain on sale of branch     (932)    (932)
Gain on extinguishment of debt     (517)   (1,458)
Core other income 10,787  12,176  8,434   32,300  27,901 
Other Expense:      
Other expense 42,450  43,110  38,607   128,082  116,988 
Acquisition-related expenses (319) (419) (2)  (1,453) (173)
Core conversion expenses (511)      (511)  
Core other expense$41,620 $42,691 $38,605  $126,118 $116,815 
       
Efficiency Ratio:      
Other expense (a)$42,450 $43,110 $38,607  $128,082 $116,988 
Core other expense (c)$41,620 $42,691 $38,605  $126,118 $116,815 
Net interest and other income (1) (b)$66,901 $66,185 $65,177  $194,004 $191,660 
Core net interest and other income (1) (d)$66,901 $66,185 $63,728  $193,954 $189,270 
Efficiency ratio (a/b) 63.45% 65.14% 59.23%  66.02% 61.04%
Core efficiency ratio (c/d) 62.21% 64.50% 60.58%  65.02% 61.72%
       
Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets$6,363,995 $6,291,616 $6,071,129  $6,300,814 $5,890,433 
       
Net Interest Income:      
Net interest income$56,114 $54,009 $55,294  $161,654 $161,369 
Loan discount accretion$(705)$(1,695)$(2,419) $(3,185)$(7,390)
Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion$55,409 $52,314 $52,875  $158,469 $153,979 
       
Net interest margin (2) 3.51% 3.45% 3.61%  3.43% 3.66%
Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2) 3.46% 3.34% 3.46%  3.36% 3.49%
Net interest spread (2) 2.54% 2.47% 2.68%  2.46% 2.79%
Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion (2) 2.50% 2.37% 2.53%  2.39% 2.62%
       
(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.
(2) Calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.
 

Misty Albrecht
b1BANK
225.286.7879
Misty.Albrecht@b1BANK.com


Tags

BFST b1BANK CommunityBanking Q3Earnings QuarterEarnings