MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2024

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported results for the third quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Summary1

Completed a common equity capital raise, resulting in net proceeds to the Company of $118.6 million to facilitate a balance sheet repositioning. $140.4 million of securities impairment related to the repositioning was recognized in pre-tax earnings.

Subsequent to quarter-end: Sold $1.0 billion of debt securities with a weighted average yield of 1.58%, and a weighted average life of 5.6 years. Purchased $589.8 million of debt securities, with a weighted average yield of 4.65%, and paid in full $418.7 million of Bank Term Funding Program borrowings with a weighted average cost of 4.77%. The estimated earn back period for the securities losses is 4.5 years.

Recognized a net loss for the quarter of $95.7 million, or $(6.05) per diluted common share, reflecting the effects of the capital raise and balance sheet repositioning. Adjusted earnings were $9.1 million 2 , or $0.58 2 per diluted common share, which included a $1.2 million fraud loss related to a single incident.

, or $0.58 per diluted common share, which included a $1.2 million fraud loss related to a single incident. Net interest margin (tax equivalent) expanded 10 basis points ("bps") to 2.51%. 2

Annualized loan growth of 3.9%.

Noninterest bearing deposits increased 4.0% from the linked quarter.

Nonperforming assets ratio improved 8 bps to 0.39%; classified loans declined $14.5 million to $134.8 million; net charge-off ratio was 0.16%.

CEO Commentary

Charles (Chip) Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Our successful common equity capital raise and balance sheet repositioning are significant, transformational steps towards our goal of creating a high performing company. We were pleased with the market receptivity of the oversubscribed common equity offering and the balance sheet repositioning financial results exceeded our communicated expectations. We are appreciative of our existing and new shareholders who supported this transformation and our team who executed the strategy so well.”

Mr. Reeves continued, "We also kept our eye on the ball during the quarter, delivering positive results in a number of strategic initiatives. Our deposit franchise continues to show its strength as deposit costs rose minimally and our treasury management investments led to 4% linked quarter non-interest bearing deposit growth. Our commercial banking teams drove 4% annualized loan growth, improved asset quality, and good progress in our SBA lending and gain on sale initiatives. In addition, we continued to invest in our franchise, with both talent and technology, while maintaining expense discipline."

1Third Quarter Summary compares to the second quarter of 2024 (the "linked quarter") unless noted.

2Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





As of or for the quarter ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and as noted)

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Financial Results Revenue $ (92,867 ) $ 57,901 $ 44,436 $ 9,515 $ 126,174 Credit loss expense 1,535 1,267 1,551 7,491 4,081 Noninterest expense 35,798 35,761 31,544 107,124 99,782 Net (loss) income (95,707 ) 15,819 9,138 (76,619 ) 18,129 Adjusted earnings(1) 9,141 8,132 8,875 21,762 28,046 Per Common Share Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (6.05 ) $ 1.00 $ 0.58 $ (4.86 ) $ 1.15 Adjusted earnings per share(1) 0.58 0.52 0.56 1.38 1.79 Book value 27.06 34.44 32.21 27.06 32.21 Tangible book value(1) 22.43 28.27 26.60 22.43 26.60 Balance Sheet & Credit Quality Loans In millions $ 4,328.8 $ 4,287.2 $ 4,066.0 $ 4,328.8 $ 4,066.0 Investment securities In millions 1,623.1 1,824.1 1,958.5 1,623.1 1,958.5 Deposits In millions 5,368.7 5,412.4 5,363.3 5,368.7 5,363.3 Net loan charge-offs In millions 1.7 0.5 0.5 2.4 1.7 Allowance for credit losses ratio 1.25 % 1.26 % 1.27 % 1.25 % 1.27 % Selected Ratios Return on average assets (5.78 )% 0.95 % 0.56 % (1.54 )% 0.37 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1) 2.51 % 2.41 % 2.35 % 2.42 % 2.54 % Return on average equity (69.05 )% 11.91 % 7.14 % (19.03 )% 4.81 % Return on average tangible equity(1) (82.78 )% 15.74 % 9.68 % (22.17 )% 7.03 % Efficiency ratio(1) 70.32 % 56.29 % 66.06 % 65.20 % 66.40 % (1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.



REVENUE REVIEW

Revenue



Change Change 3Q24 vs 3Q24 vs (Dollars in thousands) 3Q24 2Q24 3Q23 2Q24 3Q23 Net interest income $ 37,521 $ 36,347 $ 34,575 3 % 9 % Noninterest (loss) income (130,388 ) 21,554 9,861 n/m n/m Total revenue, net of interest expense $ (92,867 ) $ 57,901 $ 44,436 n/m n/m (n/m) - Not meaningful



Total revenue for the third quarter of 2024 decreased $150.8 million from the second quarter of 2024 and decreased $137.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2023, due to lower noninterest income, partially offset by higher net interest income. Excluding the pre-tax securities loss of $140.4 million stemming from the balance sheet repositioning, total revenue for the third quarter was $47.5 million, a decline of $10.4 million from the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of $3.1 million from the third quarter of 2023.

Net interest income of $37.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 increased $1.2 million from the second quarter of 2024, due to higher earning asset yields and lower funding volumes, partially offset by lower earning asset volumes and higher funding costs. When compared to the third quarter of 2023, net interest income increased $2.9 million, due to higher earning asset volumes and yields, partially offset by higher funding costs and volumes. We expect net interest income to be higher going forward as a result of the balance sheet repositioning.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.51%3 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.41%3 in the second quarter of 2024, as higher earning asset yields more than offset increased funding costs. Total earning assets yield during the third quarter of 2024 increased 10 bps from the second quarter of 2024 due primarily to an increase in loan yields of 17 bps. Funding costs during the third quarter of 2024 increased 2 bps to 2.87%, due primarily to the 4 bps increase in interest bearing deposit costs to 2.58%, which was partially offset by a reduction in short-term borrowing costs and long-term debt of 10 bps and 4 bps, to 4.76% and 6.91%, respectively from the second quarter of 2024.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.51%3 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.35%3 in the third quarter of 2023, driven by higher earning asset volumes and yields, partially offset by higher funding costs and volumes. Total earning assets yield increased 58 bps from the third quarter of 2023, primarily from a 67 bps increase in loan yields. Funding costs increased 54 bps to 2.87%, due to interest bearing deposit costs of 2.58%, short-term borrowing costs of 4.76%, and long-term debt costs of 6.91%, which increased 53 bps, 47 bps and 13 bps, respectively from the third quarter of 2023.

3 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





Noninterest (Loss) Income



Change Change 3Q24 vs 3Q24 vs (In thousands) 3Q24 2Q24 3Q23 2Q24 3Q23 Investment services and trust activities $ 3,410 $ 3,504 $ 3,004 (3 )% 14 % Service charges and fees 2,170 2,156 2,146 1 % 1 % Card revenue 1,935 1,907 1,817 1 % 6 % Loan revenue 760 1,525 1,462 (50 )% (48 )% Bank-owned life insurance 879 668 626 32 % 40 % Investment securities (losses) gains, net (140,182 ) 33 79 n/m n/m Other 640 11,761 727 (95 )% (12 )% Total noninterest (loss) income $ (130,388 ) $ 21,554 $ 9,861 n/m n/m MSR adjustment (included above in Loan revenue) $

(1,026 ) $

129 $

283 n/m n/m Gain on branch sale (included above in Other) — 11,056 — n/m n/m (n/m) - Not meaningful



Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 decreased $151.9 million from the linked quarter, due primarily to the securities impairment of $140.4 million related to the Company's balance sheet repositioning and a decrease of $11.1 million in other revenue. The decrease in other revenue reflected the $11.1 million gain from the sale of our Florida banking operations in the second quarter of 2024 that did not recur in the third quarter of 2024. In addition, loan revenue decreased $765 thousand due to a $1.2 million unfavorable change in the value of our mortgage servicing rights, partially offset by an increase of $0.4 million in SBA gain on sale revenue.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 decreased $140.2 million from the third quarter of 2023, due primarily to the balance sheet repositioning-related securities impairment previously noted. Also contributing to the decline in noninterest income was a decrease in loan revenue stemming from the unfavorable year-over-year change in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights, which was partially offset by an increase of $0.5 million in SBA gain on sale. Partially offsetting these decreases in noninterest income was an increase of $0.4 million in investment services and trust activities revenue, driven by growth in assets under administration and transaction fees, and an increase of $0.3 million in bank-owned life insurance due primarily to $0.2 million of death benefits recognized in the third quarter of 2024.

EXPENSE REVIEW

Noninterest Expense



Change Change 3Q24 vs 3Q24 vs (In thousands) 3Q24 2Q24 3Q23 2Q24 3Q23 Compensation and employee benefits $ 19,943 $ 20,985 $ 18,558 (5 )% 7 % Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,443 2,435 2,405 — % 2 % Equipment 2,486 2,530 2,123 (2 )% 17 % Legal and professional 2,261 2,253 1,678 — % 35 % Data processing 1,580 1,645 1,504 (4 )% 5 % Marketing 619 636 782 (3 )% (21 )% Amortization of intangibles 1,470 1,593 1,460 (8 )% 1 % FDIC insurance 923 1,051 783 (12 )% 18 % Communications 159 191 206 (17 )% (23 )% Foreclosed assets, net 330 138 2 139 % n/m Other 3,584 2,304 2,043 56 % 75 % Total noninterest expense $ 35,798 $ 35,761 $ 31,544 — % 13 % (n/m) - Not meaningful





Merger-related Expenses



(In thousands) 3Q24 2Q24 3Q23 Compensation and employee benefits $ — $ 73 $ — Occupancy expense of premises, net — — — Equipment — 28 — Legal and professional 127 462 11 Data processing — 251 — Marketing — — — Communications — 8 — Other 6 32 — Total merger-related expenses $ 133 $ 854 $ 11



Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the linked quarter was stable at $35.8 million, with increases of $1.3 million and $0.2 million in other expense and foreclosed assets, net, respectively. The increase in other expense was primarily driven by a $1.2 million fraud loss related to a single instance recorded in the third quarter of 2024, while the increase in foreclosed assets, net, expense was attributable to a $0.3 million write-down and higher operating expenses of one other real estate owned relationship, partially offset by a $0.4 million gain on sale of a separate other real estate owned relationship. Partially offsetting these increases in noninterest expense were declines in all other noninterest expense categories, with the largest decrease in compensation and employee benefits, which stemmed from the sale of our Florida banking operations in the second quarter of 2024. Further decreases in noninterest expense categories were also driven by a $0.7 million decline in merger-related expenses.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 increased $4.3 million from the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to increases in all noninterest expense categories, except marketing and communications. The largest contributors to the increase in noninterest expense were increases of $1.5 million, $1.4 million, and $0.6 million in other, compensation and employee benefits, and legal and professional expense, respectively. The increase in other expense was primarily driven by a $1.2 million fraud loss recorded in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in compensation and employee benefits expense was driven by annual compensation adjustments and increased incentive and commission expense. The increase in legal and professional expense stemmed from increased costs for legal fees, consulting, personnel procurement, merger-related expenses, and accounting and tax fees. Partially offsetting these increases was a decline of $0.2 million in marketing expense.

The Company's effective tax rate was 26.5% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 24.2% in the linked quarter. The increase in the effective tax rate reflected the impact of the investment security impairments recorded in the third quarter of 2024 related to the balance sheet repositioning. The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 and full year 2025 is expected to be 22-23%.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Total assets were $6.55 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $6.58 billion at June 30, 2024 and $6.47 billion at September 30, 2023. The decrease from June 30, 2024 was primarily driven by lower securities balances stemming from impairment recognized in the third quarter of 2024 related to the balance sheet repositioning, fair value adjustments recognized in connection with the re-classification of securities from held-to-maturity to available-for-sale, and scheduled calls, maturities, and paydowns, partially offset by higher cash and loan balances. Compared to September 30, 2023, the increase was primarily driven by assets acquired in the Denver Bankshares, Inc. ("DNVB") transaction, as well as higher cash and loan balances, partially offset by the sale of assets associated with our Florida banking operations, and lower securities balances.

Loans Held for Investment



September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Balance

% of

Total

Balance

% of

Total

Balance

% of

Total

(Dollars in thousands) Commercial and industrial $ 1,149,758 26.6 % $ 1,120,983 26.1 % $ 1,078,773 26.5 % Agricultural 112,696 2.6 107,983 2.5 111,950 2.8 Commercial real estate Construction and development 386,920 8.9 351,646 8.2 331,868 8.2 Farmland 182,164 4.2 183,641 4.3 182,621 4.5 Multifamily 409,544 9.5 430,054 10.0 337,509 8.3 Other 1,353,513 31.2 1,348,515 31.5 1,324,019 32.5 Total commercial real estate 2,332,141 53.8 2,313,856 54.0 2,176,017 53.5 Residential real estate One-to-four family first liens 485,210 11.2 492,541 11.5 456,771 11.2 One-to-four family junior liens 176,827 4.1 176,105 4.1 173,275 4.3 Total residential real estate 662,037 15.3 668,646 15.6 630,046 15.5 Consumer 72,124 1.7 75,764 1.8 69,183 1.7 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 4,328,756 100.0 % $ 4,287,232 100.0 % $ 4,065,969 100.0 % Total commitments to extend credit $ 1,149,815 $ 1,200,605 $ 1,251,345



Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $41.5 million, or 1.0%, to $4.33 billion from $4.29 billion at June 30, 2024. The increase from the second quarter of 2024 was driven primarily by organic loan growth and higher line of credit usage.

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $262.8 million, or 6.5%, to $4.33 billion from $4.07 billion at September 30, 2023. The increase from the third quarter of 2023 was driven primarily by the loans acquired in the DNVB transaction, organic loan growth, and higher line of credit usage. Partially offsetting these identified increases was a decline stemming from the sale of loans associated with our Florida banking operations.

Investment Securities September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Available for sale $ 1,623,104 100.0 % $ 771,034 42.3 % $ 872,770 44.6 % Held to maturity — — % 1,053,080 57.7 % 1,085,751 55.4 % Total investment securities $ 1,623,104 $ 1,824,114 $ 1,958,521



Investment securities at September 30, 2024 were $1.62 billion, decreasing $201.0 million from June 30, 2024 and $335.4 million from September 30, 2023. The decrease from the second quarter of 2024 stemmed from impairment recognized in the third quarter of 2024 related to the balance sheet repositioning, fair value adjustments recognized in the third quarter of 2024 in connection with the re-classification of held-to-maturity securities to available-for-sale, and principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities. The decrease from the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the balance sheet repositioning executed in the fourth quarter of 2023, impairment recognized in the third quarter of 2024 related to the balance sheet repositioning, fair value adjustments recognized in the third quarter of 2024 in connection with the re-classification of held-to-maturity securities to available-for-sale, and principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities.

Deposits September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Noninterest bearing deposits $ 917,715 17.1 % $ 882,472 16.3 % $ 924,213 17.2 % Interest checking deposits 1,230,605 23.0 1,284,243 23.7 1,334,481 24.9 Money market deposits 1,038,575 19.3 1,043,376 19.3 1,127,287 21.0 Savings deposits 768,298 14.3 745,639 13.8 619,805 11.6 Time deposits of $250 and under 844,298 15.7 803,301 14.8 703,646 13.1 Total core deposits 4,799,491 89.4 4,759,031 87.9 4,709,432 87.8 Brokered time deposits 200,000 3.7 196,000 3.6 220,063 4.1 Time deposits over $250 369,236 6.9 457,388 8.5 433,829 8.1 Total deposits $ 5,368,727 100.0 % $ 5,412,419 100.0 % $ 5,363,324 100.0 %



Total deposits declined $43.7 million, or 0.8%, to $5.37 billion, from $5.41 billion at June 30, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $35.2 million, while core deposits increased $40.5 million from June 30, 2024. Time deposits over $250 decreased $88.2 million from June 30, 2024, primarily as a result of a decline in public funds. Total deposits increased $5.4 million, or 0.1%, from $5.36 billion at September 30, 2023, primarily due to $224.2 million of deposits assumed in the DNVB acquisition, partially offset by $133.3 million of deposits divested as part of the sale of our Florida banking operations and a decline of $20.1 million in brokered deposits.

Borrowed Funds September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Short-term borrowings $ 410,630 78.1 % $ 414,684 78.3 % $ 373,956 75.0 % Long-term debt 115,051 21.9 % 114,839 21.7 % 124,526 25.0 % Total borrowed funds $ 525,681 $ 529,523 $ 498,482



Borrowed funds were $525.7 million at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $3.8 million from June 30, 2024 and an increase of $27.2 million from September 30, 2023. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was due to a decrease in overnight borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and scheduled payments on long-term debt, partially offset by an increase in long-term FHLB borrowings. The increase compared to September 30, 2023 was due to higher Bank Term Funding Program borrowings, partially offset by lower overnight borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank, securities sold under agreements to repurchase, and scheduled payments on long-term debt.

Capital September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 (1) 2024 2023 Total shareholders' equity $ 562,238 $ 543,286 $ 505,411 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (58,842 ) (58,135 ) (84,606 ) MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio 8.78 % 8.29 % 8.58 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 9.91 % 9.56 % 9.52 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 10.70 % 10.35 % 10.31 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 12.96 % 12.62 % 12.45 % MidWestOne Bank Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio 9.69 % 9.24 % 9.51 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 11.83 % 11.55 % 11.43 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 11.83 % 11.55 % 11.43 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 12.88 % 12.61 % 12.36 % (1) Regulatory capital ratios for September 30, 2024 are preliminary



Total shareholders' equity at September 30, 2024 increased $19.0 million from June 30, 2024, primarily driven by an increase in the balance of common stock and additional paid-in-capital stemming from the common stock capital raise executed in the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by a decline in retained earnings. Total shareholders' equity at September 30, 2024 increased $56.8 million from September 30, 2023, primarily due to increases in common stock and additional paid-in-capital stemming from the common stock issuance previously described and decreases in accumulated other comprehensive loss and treasury stock, partially offset by a decline in retained earnings.

On October 23, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share. The dividend is payable December 16, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2024.

No common shares were repurchased by the Company during the period June 30, 2024 through September 30, 2024 or for the subsequent period through October 24, 2024. The current share repurchase program allows for the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of the Company's common shares. As of September 30, 2024, $15.0 million remained available under this program.

CREDIT QUALITY REVIEW

Credit Quality



As of or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Credit loss expense related to loans $ 1,835 $ 467 $ 1,651 Net charge-offs 1,735 524 451 Allowance for credit losses 54,000 53,900 51,600 Pass $ 4,016,683 $ 3,991,692 $ 3,785,908 Special Mention / Watch 177,241 146,253 163,222 Classified 134,832 149,287 116,839 Loans greater than 30 days past due and accruing $ 11,940 $ 9,358 $ 6,449 Nonperforming loans $ 21,954 $ 25,128 $ 28,987 Nonperforming assets 25,537 31,181 28,987 Net charge-off ratio(1) 0.16 % 0.05 % 0.04 % Classified loans ratio(2) 3.11 % 3.48 % 2.87 % Nonperforming loans ratio(3) 0.51 % 0.59 % 0.71 % Nonperforming assets ratio(4) 0.39 % 0.47 % 0.45 % Allowance for credit losses ratio(5) 1.25 % 1.26 % 1.27 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio(6) 260.84 % 218.26 % 178.63 % (1) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period. (2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (3) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period. (5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (6)Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.



Compared to the linked quarter, the nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets ratios each declined 8 bps, to 0.51% and 0.39%, respectively, due to the proactive resolution of several large troubled assets. Special mention/watch loan balances increased $31.0 million, or 21%, from the linked quarter, while classified loan balances decreased $14.5 million, or 10%, from the linked quarter. When compared to the same period of the prior year, the nonperforming loans and nonperforming asset ratios decreased 20 bps and 6 bps, respectively. The net charge-off ratio increased 11 bps from the linked quarter and increased 12 bps from the same period in the prior year.

As of September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $54.0 million and the allowance for credit losses ratio was 1.25%, compared with $53.9 million and 1.26%, respectively, at June 30, 2024. Credit loss expense of $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 reflected an additional reserve taken to support organic loan growth, offset by a reduction of $0.3 million in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments.

Nonperforming Loans Roll Forward Nonaccrual

90+ Days Past Due

& Still Accruing

Total

(Dollars in thousands) Balance at June 30, 2024 $ 24,695 $ 433 $ 25,128 Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing 6,426 1,326

7,752

Proceeds related to repayment or sale (7,761 ) (1 ) (7,762 ) Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due (500 ) (339 ) (839 ) Charge-offs (1,609 ) (167 ) (1,776 ) Transfers to foreclosed assets (549 ) — (549 ) Balance at September 30, 2024 $ 20,702 $ 1,252 $ 21,954



MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 72,173 $ 66,228 $ 68,430 $ 76,237 $ 71,015 Interest earning deposits in banks 129,695 35,340 29,328 5,479 3,773 Federal funds sold — — 4 11 — Total cash and cash equivalents 201,868 101,568 97,762 81,727 74,788 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 1,623,104 771,034 797,230 795,134 872,770 Held to maturity securities at amortized cost — 1,053,080 1,064,939 1,075,190 1,085,751 Total securities 1,623,104 1,824,114 1,862,169 1,870,324 1,958,521 Loans held for sale 3,283 2,850 2,329 1,045 2,528 Gross loans held for investment 4,344,559 4,304,619 4,433,258 4,138,352 4,078,060 Unearned income, net (15,803 ) (17,387 ) (18,612 ) (11,405 ) (12,091 ) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 4,328,756 4,287,232 4,414,646 4,126,947 4,065,969 Allowance for credit losses (54,000 ) (53,900 ) (55,900 ) (51,500 ) (51,600 ) Total loans held for investment, net 4,274,756 4,233,332 4,358,746 4,075,447 4,014,369 Premises and equipment, net 90,750 91,793 95,986 85,742 85,589 Goodwill 69,788 69,388 71,118 62,477 62,477 Other intangible assets, net 26,469 27,939 29,531 24,069 25,510 Foreclosed assets, net 3,583 6,053 3,897 3,929 — Other assets 258,881 224,621 226,477 222,780 244,036 Total assets $ 6,552,482 $ 6,581,658 $ 6,748,015 $ 6,427,540 $ 6,467,818 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 917,715 $ 882,472 $ 920,764 $ 897,053 $ 924,213 Interest bearing deposits 4,451,012 4,529,947 4,664,472 4,498,620 4,439,111 Total deposits 5,368,727 5,412,419 5,585,236 5,395,673 5,363,324 Short-term borrowings 410,630 414,684 422,988 300,264 373,956 Long-term debt 115,051 114,839 122,066 123,296 124,526 Other liabilities 95,836 96,430 89,685 83,929 100,601 Total liabilities 5,990,244 6,038,372 6,219,975 5,903,162 5,962,407 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 21,580 16,581 16,581 16,581 16,581 Additional paid-in capital 414,965 300,831 300,845 302,157 301,889 Retained earnings 206,490 306,030 294,066 294,784 295,862 Treasury stock (21,955 ) (22,021 ) (22,648 ) (24,245 ) (24,315 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (58,842 ) (58,135 ) (60,804 ) (64,899 ) (84,606 ) Total shareholders' equity 562,238 543,286 528,040 524,378 505,411 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,552,482 $ 6,581,658 $ 6,748,015 $ 6,427,540 $ 6,467,818



MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, share data) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 62,521 $ 61,643 $ 57,947 $ 54,093 $ 51,870 $ 182,111 $ 148,086 Taxable investment securities 8,779 9,228 9,460 9,274 9,526 27,467 29,704 Tax-exempt investment securities 1,611 1,663 1,710 1,789 1,802 4,984 5,751 Other 785 242 418 230 374 1,445 686 Total interest income 73,696 72,776 69,535 65,386 63,572 216,007 184,227 Interest expense Deposits 29,117 28,942 27,726 27,200 23,128 85,785 58,564 Short-term borrowings 5,043 5,409 4,975 3,496 3,719 15,427 7,623 Long-term debt 2,015 2,078 2,103 2,131 2,150 6,196 6,427 Total interest expense 36,175 36,429 34,804 32,827 28,997 107,408 72,614 Net interest income 37,521 36,347 34,731 32,559 34,575 108,599 111,613 Credit loss expense 1,535 1,267 4,689 1,768 1,551 7,491 4,081 Net interest income after credit loss expense 35,986 35,080 30,042 30,791 33,024 101,108 107,532 Noninterest income Investment services and trust activities 3,410 3,504 3,503 3,193 3,004 10,417 9,056 Service charges and fees 2,170 2,156 2,144 2,148 2,146 6,470 6,201 Card revenue 1,935 1,907 1,943 1,802 1,817 5,785 5,412 Loan revenue 760 1,525 856 909 1,462 3,141 3,791 Bank-owned life insurance 879 668 660 656 626 2,207 1,844 Investment securities (losses) gains, net (140,182 ) 33 36 (5,696 ) 79 (140,113 ) (13,093 ) Other 640 11,761 608 850 727 13,009 1,350 Total noninterest (loss) income (130,388 ) 21,554 9,750 3,862 9,861 (99,084 ) 14,561 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 19,943 20,985 20,930 17,859 18,558 61,858 58,551 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,443 2,435 2,813 2,309 2,405 7,691 7,725 Equipment 2,486 2,530 2,600 2,466 2,123 7,616 6,729 Legal and professional 2,261 2,253 2,059 2,269 1,678 6,573 5,096 Data processing 1,580 1,645 1,360 1,411 1,504 4,585 4,388 Marketing 619 636 598 700 782 1,853 2,910 Amortization of intangibles 1,470 1,593 1,637 1,441 1,460 4,700 4,806 FDIC insurance 923 1,051 942 900 783 2,916 2,394 Communications 159 191 196 183 206 546 727 Foreclosed assets, net 330 138 358 45 2 826 (32 ) Other 3,584 2,304 2,072 2,548 2,043 7,960 6,488 Total noninterest expense 35,798 35,761 35,565 32,131 31,544 107,124 99,782 (Loss) income before income tax expense (130,200 ) 20,873 4,227 2,522 11,341 (105,100 ) 22,311 Income tax (benefit) expense (34,493 ) 5,054 958 (208 ) 2,203 (28,481 ) 4,182 Net (loss) income $ (95,707 ) $ 15,819 $ 3,269 $ 2,730 $ 9,138 $ (76,619 ) $ 18,129 Earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ (6.05 ) $ 1.00 $ 0.21 $ 0.17 $ 0.58 $ (4.86 ) $ 1.16 Diluted $ (6.05 ) $ 1.00 $ 0.21 $ 0.17 $ 0.58 $ (4.86 ) $ 1.15 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 15,829 15,763 15,723 15,693 15,689 15,772 15,673 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 15,829 15,781 15,774 15,756 15,711 15,772 15,696 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2425 $ 0.2425 $ 0.2425 $ 0.2425 $ 0.2425 $ 0.7275 $ 0.7275



MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

FINANCIAL STATISTICS

As of or for the Three Months Ended As of or for the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Earnings: Net interest income $ 37,521 $ 36,347 $ 34,575 $ 108,599 $ 111,613 Noninterest (loss) income (130,388 ) 21,554 9,861 (99,084 ) 14,561 Total revenue, net of interest expense (92,867 ) 57,901 44,436 9,515 126,174 Credit loss expense 1,535 1,267 1,551 7,491 4,081 Noninterest expense 35,798 35,761 31,544 107,124 99,782 (Loss) income before income tax expense (130,200 ) 20,873 11,341 (105,100 ) 22,311 Income tax (benefit) expense (34,493 ) 5,054 2,203 (28,481 ) 4,182 Net (loss) income $ (95,707 ) $ 15,819 $ 9,138 $ (76,619 ) $ 18,129 Adjusted earnings(1) $ 9,141 $ 8,132 $ 8,875 $ 21,762 $ 28,046 Per Share Data: Diluted (loss) earnings $ (6.05 ) $ 1.00 $ 0.58 $ (4.86 ) $ 1.15 Adjusted earnings(1) 0.58 0.52 0.56 1.38 1.79 Book value 27.06 34.44 32.21 27.06 32.21 Tangible book value(1) 22.43 28.27 26.60 22.43 26.60 Ending Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 6,552,482 $ 6,581,658 $ 6,467,818 $ 6,552,482 $ 6,467,818 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 4,328,756 4,287,232 4,065,969 4,328,756 4,065,969 Total securities 1,623,104 1,824,114 1,958,521 1,623,104 1,958,521 Total deposits 5,368,727 5,412,419 5,363,324 5,368,727 5,363,324 Short-term borrowings 410,630 414,684 373,956 410,630 373,956 Long-term debt 115,051 114,839 124,526 115,051 124,526 Total shareholders' equity 562,238 543,286 505,411 562,238 505,411 Average Balance Sheet: Average total assets $ 6,583,404 $ 6,713,573 $ 6,452,815 $ 6,643,897 $ 6,480,636 Average total loans 4,311,693 4,419,697 4,019,852 4,343,087 3,964,119 Average total deposits 5,402,634 5,514,924 5,379,871 5,465,993 5,459,749 Financial Ratios: Return on average assets (5.78 )% 0.95 % 0.56 % (1.54 )% 0.37 % Return on average equity (69.05 )% 11.91 % 7.14 % (19.03 )% 4.81 % Return on average tangible equity(1) (82.78 )% 15.74 % 9.68 % (22.17 )% 7.03 % Efficiency ratio(1) 70.32 % 56.29 % 66.06 % 65.20 % 66.40 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1) 2.51 % 2.41 % 2.35 % 2.42 % 2.54 % Loans to deposits ratio 80.63 % 79.21 % 75.81 % 80.63 % 75.81 % Common equity ratio 8.58 % 8.25 % 7.81 % 8.58 % 7.81 % Tangible common equity ratio(1) 7.22 % 6.88 % 6.54 % 7.22 % 6.54 % Credit Risk Profile: Total nonperforming loans $ 21,954 $ 25,128 $ 28,987 $ 21,954 $ 28,987 Nonperforming loans ratio 0.51 % 0.59 % 0.71 % 0.51 % 0.71 % Total nonperforming assets $ 25,537 $ 31,181 $ 28,987 $ 25,537 $ 28,987 Nonperforming assets ratio 0.39 % 0.47 % 0.45 % 0.39 % 0.45 % Net charge-offs $ 1,735 $ 524 $ 451 $ 2,448 $ 1,681 Net charge-off ratio 0.16 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.08 % 0.06 % Allowance for credit losses $ 54,000 $ 53,900 $ 51,600 $ 54,000 $ 51,600 Allowance for credit losses ratio 1.25 % 1.26 % 1.27 % 1.25 % 1.27 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio 260.84 % 218.26 % 178.63 % 260.84 % 178.63 % (1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.



MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost ASSETS Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 4,311,693 $ 63,472 5.86 % $ 4,419,697 $ 62,581 5.69 % $ 4,019,852 $ 52,605 5.19 % Taxable investment securities 1,489,843 8,779 2.34 % 1,520,253 9,228 2.44 % 1,637,259 9,526 2.31 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 313,935 1,976 2.50 % 322,092 2,040 2.55 % 341,330 2,234 2.60 % Total securities held for investment(2) 1,803,778 10,755 2.37 % 1,842,345 11,268 2.46 % 1,978,589 11,760 2.36 % Other 52,054 785 6.00 % 20,452 242 4.76 % 34,195 374 4.34 % Total interest earning assets(2) $ 6,167,525 $ 75,012 4.84 % $ 6,282,494 $ 74,091 4.74 % $ 6,032,636 $ 64,739 4.26 % Other assets 415,879 431,079 420,179 Total assets $ 6,583,404 $ 6,713,573 $ 6,452,815 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 1,243,327 $ 3,041 0.97 % $ 1,297,356 $ 3,145 0.97 % $ 1,354,597 $ 2,179 0.64 % Money market deposits 1,047,081 7,758 2.95 % 1,072,688 7,821 2.93 % 1,112,149 7,402 2.64 % Savings deposits 761,922 3,128 1.63 % 738,773 2,673 1.46 % 603,628 749 0.49 % Time deposits 1,430,723 15,190 4.22 % 1,470,956 15,303 4.18 % 1,403,504 12,798 3.62 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,483,053 29,117 2.58 % 4,579,773 28,942 2.54 % 4,473,878 23,128 2.05 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 5,812 12 0.82 % 5,300 10 0.76 % 66,020 85 0.51 % Other short-term borrowings 415,961 5,031 4.81 % 442,546 5,399 4.91 % 277,713 3,634 5.19 % Total short-term borrowings 421,773 5,043 4.76 % 447,846 5,409 4.86 % 343,733 3,719 4.29 % Long-term debt 116,032 2,015 6.91 % 120,256 2,078 6.95 % 125,737 2,150 6.78 % Total borrowed funds 537,805 7,058 5.22 % 568,102 7,487 5.30 % 469,470 5,869 4.96 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 5,020,858 $ 36,175 2.87 % $ 5,147,875 $ 36,429 2.85 % $ 4,943,348 $ 28,997 2.33 % Noninterest bearing deposits 919,581 935,151 905,993 Other liabilities 91,551 96,553 95,408 Shareholders’ equity 551,414 533,994 508,066 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,583,404 $ 6,713,573 $ 6,452,815 Net interest income(2) $ 38,837 $ 37,662 $ 35,742 Net interest spread(2) 1.97 % 1.89 % 1.93 % Net interest margin(2) 2.51 % 2.41 % 2.35 % Total deposits(5) $ 5,402,634 $ 29,117 2.14 % $ 5,514,924 $ 28,942 2.11 % $ 5,379,871 $ 23,128 1.71 % Cost of funds(6) 2.42 % 2.41 % 1.97 % (1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans. (2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $378 thousand, $337 thousand, and $141 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $1.4 million, $1.3 million, and $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $951 thousand, $938 thousand, and $735 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $365 thousand, $377 thousand, and $432 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits. (6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.



MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost ASSETS Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 4,343,087 $ 184,920 5.69 % $ 3,964,119 $ 150,250 5.07 % Taxable investment securities 1,522,447 27,467 2.41 % 1,714,912 29,704 2.32 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 321,560 6,113 2.54 % 361,254 7,136 2.64 % Total securities held for investment(2) 1,844,007 33,580 2.43 % 2,076,166 36,840 2.37 % Other 34,435 1,445 5.61 % 22,741 686 4.03 % Total interest earning assets(2) $ 6,221,529 $ 219,945 4.72 % $ 6,063,026 $ 187,776 4.14 % Other assets 422,368 417,610 Total assets $ 6,643,897 $ 6,480,636 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 1,280,581 $ 9,076 0.95 % $ 1,429,804 $ 5,999 0.56 % Money market deposits 1,074,006 23,644 2.94 % 1,014,708 15,970 2.10 % Savings deposits 731,724 7,848 1.43 % 620,011 1,309 0.28 % Time deposits 1,449,485 45,217 4.17 % 1,437,122 35,286 3.28 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,535,796 85,785 2.53 % 4,501,645 58,564 1.74 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 5,482 33 0.80 % 123,512 958 1.04 % Other short-term borrowings 422,653 15,394 4.87 % 174,448 6,665 5.11 % Total short-term borrowings 428,135 15,427 4.81 % 297,960 7,623 3.42 % Long-term debt 119,837 6,196 6.91 % 133,375 6,427 6.44 % Total borrowed funds 547,972 21,623 5.27 % 431,335 14,050 4.36 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 5,083,768 $ 107,408 2.82 % $ 4,932,980 $ 72,614 1.97 % Noninterest bearing deposits 930,197 958,104 Other liabilities 92,235 85,650 Shareholders’ equity 537,697 503,902 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,643,897 $ 6,480,636 Net interest income(2) $ 112,537 $ 115,162 Net interest spread(2) 1.90 % 2.17 % Net interest margin(2) 2.42 % 2.54 % Total deposits(5) $ 5,465,993 $ 85,785 2.10 % $ 5,459,749 $ 58,564 1.43 % Cost of funds(6) 2.39 % 1.65 % (1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans. (2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $952 thousand and $315 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $3.8 million and $3.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $2.8 million and $2.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $1.1 million and $1.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits. (6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.



Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, adjusted earnings, and adjusted earnings per share. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Total shareholders’ equity $ 562,238 $ 543,286 $ 528,040 $ 524,378 $ 505,411 Intangible assets, net (96,257 ) (97,327 ) (100,649 ) (86,546 ) (87,987 ) Tangible common equity $ 465,981 $ 445,959 $ 427,391 $ 437,832 $ 417,424 Total assets $ 6,552,482 $ 6,581,658 $ 6,748,015 $ 6,427,540 $ 6,467,818 Intangible assets, net (96,257 ) (97,327 ) (100,649 ) (86,546 ) (87,987 ) Tangible assets $ 6,456,225 $ 6,484,331 $ 6,647,366 $ 6,340,994 $ 6,379,831 Book value per share $ 27.06 $ 34.44 $ 33.53 $ 33.41 $ 32.21 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 22.43 $ 28.27 $ 27.14 $ 27.90 $ 26.60 Shares outstanding 20,774,919 15,773,468 15,750,471 15,694,306 15,691,738 Common equity ratio 8.58 % 8.25 % 7.83 % 8.16 % 7.81 % Tangible common equity ratio(2) 7.22 % 6.88 % 6.43 % 6.90 % 6.54 % (1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding. (2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Return on Average Tangible Equity September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (95,707 ) $ 15,819 $ 9,138 $ (76,619 ) $ 18,129 Intangible amortization, net of tax(1) 1,090 1,195 1,095 3,487 3,605 Tangible net (loss) income $ (94,617 ) $ 17,014 $ 10,233 $ (73,132 ) $ 21,734 Average shareholders’ equity $ 551,414 $ 533,994 $ 508,066 $ 537,697 $ 503,902 Average intangible assets, net (96,706 ) (99,309 ) (88,699 ) (97,102 ) (90,308 ) Average tangible equity $ 454,708 $ 434,685 $ 419,367 $ 440,595 $ 413,594 Return on average equity (69.05 )% 11.91 % 7.14 % (19.03 )% 4.81 % Return on average tangible equity(2) (82.78 )% 15.74 % 9.68 % (22.17 )% 7.03 % (1) The income tax rate utilized was the blended marginal tax rate. (2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.





Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/

Core Net Interest Margin



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net interest income $ 37,521 $ 36,347 $ 34,575 $ 108,599 $ 111,613 Tax equivalent adjustments: Loans(1) 951 938 735 2,809 2,164 Securities(1) 365 377 432 1,129 1,385 Net interest income, tax equivalent $ 38,837 $ 37,662 $ 35,742 $ 112,537 $ 115,162 Loan purchase discount accretion (1,426 ) (1,261 ) (791 ) (3,839 ) (2,964 ) Core net interest income $ 37,411 $ 36,401 $ 34,951 $ 108,698 $ 112,198 Net interest margin 2.42 % 2.33 % 2.27 % 2.33 % 2.46 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2) 2.51 % 2.41 % 2.35 % 2.42 % 2.54 % Core net interest margin(3) 2.41 % 2.33 % 2.30 % 2.33 % 2.47 % Average interest earning assets $ 6,167,525 $ 6,282,494 $ 6,032,636 $ 6,221,529 $ 6,063,026 (1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets. (3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Loan interest income, including fees $ 62,521 $ 61,643 $ 51,870 $ 182,111 $ 148,086 Tax equivalent adjustment(1) 951 938 735 2,809 2,164 Tax equivalent loan interest income $ 63,472 $ 62,581 $ 52,605 $ 184,920 $ 150,250 Loan purchase discount accretion (1,426 ) (1,261 ) (791 ) (3,839 ) (2,964 ) Core loan interest income $ 62,046 $ 61,320 $ 51,814 $ 181,081 $ 147,286 Yield on loans 5.77 % 5.61 % 5.12 % 5.60 % 4.99 % Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2) 5.86 % 5.69 % 5.19 % 5.69 % 5.07 % Core yield on loans(3) 5.72 % 5.58 % 5.11 % 5.57 % 4.97 % Average loans $ 4,311,693 $ 4,419,697 $ 4,019,852 $ 4,343,087 $ 3,964,119 (1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans. (3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Efficiency Ratio September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total noninterest expense $ 35,798 $ 35,761 $ 31,544 $ 107,124 $ 99,782 Amortization of intangibles (1,470 ) (1,593 ) (1,460 ) (4,700 ) (4,806 ) Merger-related expenses (133 ) (854 ) (11 ) (2,301 ) (147 ) Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio $ 34,195 $ 33,314 $ 30,073 $ 100,123 $ 94,829 Net interest income, tax equivalent(1) $ 38,837 $ 37,662 $ 35,742 $ 112,537 $ 115,162 Plus: Noninterest (loss) income (130,388 ) 21,554 9,861 (99,084 ) 14,561 Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net (140,182 ) 33 79 (140,113 ) (13,093 ) Net revenues used for efficiency ratio $ 48,631 $ 59,183 $ 45,524 $ 153,566 $ 142,816 Efficiency ratio (2) 70.32 % 56.29 % 66.06 % 65.20 % 66.40 % (1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles and merger-related expenses divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Adjusted Earnings September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (95,707 ) $ 15,819 $ 9,138 $ (76,619 ) $ 18,129 Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net of tax(1) (103,988 ) 24 59 (103,937 ) (9,820 ) Less: Mortgage servicing rights (loss) gain, net of tax(1) (761 ) 96 212 (938 ) 13 Plus: Merger-related expenses, net of tax(1) 99 634 8 1,707 110 Less: Gain on branch sale, net of tax(1) — 8,201 — 8,201 — Adjusted earnings $ 9,141 $ 8,132 $ 8,875 $ 21,762 $ 28,046 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 15,829 15,781 15,711 15,772 15,696 Earnings per common share - diluted $ (6.05 ) $ 1.00 $ 0.58 $ (4.86 ) $ 1.15 Adjusted earnings per common share(2) $ 0.58 $ 0.52 $ 0.56 $ 1.38 $ 1.79 (1) The income tax rate utilized was the blended marginal tax rate. (2) Adjusted earnings divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.



