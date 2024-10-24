First Western Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2024 Summary

  • Net income available to common shareholders of $2.1 million in Q3 2024, compared to $1.1 million in Q2 2024
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.22 in Q3 2024, compared to $0.11 in Q2 2024
  • Total deposits increased 3.7% from $2.41 billion in Q2 2024 to $2.50 billion in Q3 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 19% from $397 million in Q2 2024 to $474 million in Q3 2024
  • Loan-to-Deposit ratio decreased from 101.9% in Q2 2024 to 95.2% in Q3 2024

DENVER, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (“First Western” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW), today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Net income available to common shareholders was $2.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. This compares to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, and net income of $3.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western, commented, “We generated a higher level of profitability in the third quarter while continuing to prioritize prudent risk management and a conservative approach to new loan production. We continued to effectively control expense levels while also making investments in the business that will support our profitable growth in the future. We are executing well on our balance sheet management strategies, which resulted in further reduction in our loan-to-deposit ratio, primarily driven by a significant increase in noninterest-bearing deposits, which increased 19% from the end of the prior quarter. We also saw positive trends in asset quality, including a significant reduction in non-performing loans and classified loans, as well as increases in our book value per share and tangible book value per share, which further strengthened our balance sheet.”

“With our successful efforts to reposition our balance sheet including increasing our liquidity with a lower loan-to-deposit ratio, we are well positioned to generate a higher level of loan growth in 2025 as loan demand increases. We also expect to see expansion in our net interest margin and an increase in non-interest income from our mortgage business as interest rates decline, which should further improve our level of profitability. We are seeing positive trends in a number of key areas that we expect to continue, which we believe should result in steady improvement in our financial performance, operating leverage, and further value created for our shareholders,” said Mr. Wylie.

 For the Three Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024   2024   2023 
Earnings Summary     
Net interest income$15,568  $15,778  $  16,766 
Provision for credit losses 501   2,334   329 
Total non-interest income 6,972   6,972   6,099 
Total non-interest expense 19,368   19,001   18,314 
Income before income taxes 2,671   1,415   4,222 
Income tax expense 537   339   1,104 
Net income available to common shareholders 2,134   1,076   3,118 
Basic earnings per common share 0.22   0.11   0.33 
Diluted earnings per common share 0.22   0.11   0.32 
      
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.30%  0.15%  0.44%
Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) 3.43   1.73   5.08 
Return on tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 3.93   2.00   5.82 
Net interest margin 2.32   2.35   2.46 
Efficiency ratio(1) 84.89   82.13   78.89 

____________________

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Operating Results for the Third Quarter 2024

Revenue

Total income before non-interest expense was $22.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $20.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. Gross revenue(1) was $22.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $23.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in total income before non-interest expense was primarily driven by a decrease in Provision for credit losses. Relative to the third quarter of 2023, total income before non-interest expense decreased 2.2% from $22.5 million. Gross revenue decreased 1.7% from $23.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in total income before non-interest expense was driven by an increase in Interest expense due to higher deposit costs, offset partially by higher Interest income and Net mortgage gains.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $15.6 million, a decrease of 1.3% from $15.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease quarter over quarter was driven by an increase in interest expense due to an increase in interest-bearing deposits and partially due to having one additional day in the quarter. Interest income was negatively impacted by $0.4 million in the quarter due to the addition of a non-performing loan. Relative to the third quarter of 2023, net interest income decreased 7.1% from $16.8 million. The decrease compared to the prior year third quarter was due to higher Interest expense driven primarily by higher deposit costs, offset partially by higher Interest income.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 decreased 3 basis points to 2.32% from 2.35% reported in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to an unfavorable mix shift in average deposit balances. Net interest margin was negatively impacted by 6 basis points in the quarter due to the addition of a non-performing loan.

The yield on interest-earning assets remained flat at 5.67% in the third quarter of 2024 versus 5.67% in the second quarter of 2024 and the cost of interest-bearing deposits remained flat at 4.19% in the third quarter of 2024 versus 4.19% in the second quarter of 2024.

Relative to the third quarter of 2023, net interest margin decreased from 2.46%, primarily due to pricing pressure on interest-bearing deposits, offset partially by higher loan yields.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2024 remained flat at $7.0 million compared to $7.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. Activity throughout the quarter included an increase in Risk management and insurance fees, offset by decreased Net gain on mortgage loans.

Relative to the third quarter of 2023, non-interest income increased 14.8% from $6.1 million. Increases were driven primarily by increases in net gain on mortgage loans and risk management and insurance fees.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $19.4 million compared to $19.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by increases in Salaries and employee benefits due to increased front office headcount and Marketing expenses, partially offset by a decrease in other operational expenses due to a partial recovery on a fraud loss from the first quarter.

Relative to the third quarter of 2023, non-interest expense increased 6.0% from $18.3 million, driven primarily by an increase in Salaries and employee benefits, occupancy costs, and technology enhancements.

The Company’s efficiency ratio(1) was 84.9% in the third quarter of 2024, compared with 82.1% in the second quarter of 2024 and 78.9% in the third quarter of 2023.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded Income tax expense of $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to Income tax expense of $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024 was attributable to the increase in Income before income taxes.        

Loans

Total loans held for investment were $2.39 billion as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of 2.85% from $2.46 billion as of June 30, 2024. The decline was primarily due to net decreases in the cash, securities and other and commercial and industrial portfolios, offset partially by net growth in the 1 - 4 family residential portfolio. Another contributing factor to the decline was the foreclosure of a property in the quarter, which decreased non-performing loans by $30 million and increased Other real estate owned ("OREO") by $25.6 million. Relative to the third quarter of 2023, total loans held for investment decreased from $2.54 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.50 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $2.41 billion as of June 30, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by an increase in Noninterest-bearing deposits. Relative to the third quarter of 2023, total deposits increased from $2.42 billion as of September 30, 2023, driven primarily by an increase in time deposits due to new and expanded deposit relationships.

Borrowings

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve borrowings were a combined $62.4 million as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of $129.1 million from $191.5 million as of June 30, 2024. The change when compared to June 30, 2024 was driven by a decrease in FHLB borrowing due to the deposit growth and loan balance decline that occurred in the quarter. Relative to the third quarter of 2023, borrowings decreased $197.5 million from $259.9 million as of September 30, 2023. The decrease in borrowings from September 30, 2023 is driven by an increase in deposits and decrease in loans.

Subordinated notes were $52.5 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $52.5 million as of June 30, 2024. Subordinated notes increased $0.2 million from $52.3 million as of September 30, 2023.

Assets Under Management

Assets Under Management (“AUM”) increased to $7.47 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $7.01 billion as of June 30, 2024 and $6.40 billion as of September 30, 2023. The increase when compared to June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to improving market conditions resulting in an increase in the value of AUM.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $52.1 million, or 1.79% of total assets, as of September 30, 2024, compared to $49.3 million, or 1.68% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024. The increase in non-performing assets during the quarter was primarily due to the addition of a non-performing loan and foreclosed property, partially offset by non-performing loan pay downs, charge-offs, and the sale of a non-performing loan. As of September 30, 2023, non-performing assets totaled $56.1 million, or 1.87% of total assets. Relative to the third quarter of 2023, the decrease in non-performing assets was primarily driven by pay downs, charge-offs, and the sale of a non-performing loan, partially offset by additions to Other real estate owned ("OREO") and non-performing loans. OREO totaled $37.0 million as of September 30, 2024 an increase of $25.6 million from $11.4 million as of June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held no OREO.

Non-performing loans totaled $15.0 million as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of $22.9 million from $37.9 million as of June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2023, non-performing loans totaled $56.1 million. The decrease when compared to June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 was driven by the migration of one loan relationship out of non-performing loans and into OREO, pay downs, charge-offs, and the sale of a non-performing loan, partially offset by additions to non-performing loans.

During the third quarter of 2024 the Company recorded a provision expense of $0.5 million, compared to a provision expense of $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in provision expense recorded in the third quarter of 2024 compared to second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by decreased provision on individually analyzed loans in the third quarter.

Capital

As of September 30, 2024, First Western (“Consolidated”) and First Western Trust Bank (“Bank”) exceeded the minimum capital levels required by their respective regulators. As of September 30, 2024, the Bank was classified as “well capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

 September 30,
 2024 
Consolidated Capital 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets10.06%
Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets10.06 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets13.19 
Tier 1 capital to average assets8.04 
  
Bank Capital 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets11.39%
CET1 to risk-weighted assets11.39 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets12.13 
Tier 1 capital to average assets9.11 

Book value per common share increased 0.8% from $25.55 as of June 30, 2024 to $25.75 as of September 30, 2024. Book value per common share decreased 0.04% from $25.76 as of September 30, 2023.

Tangible book value per common share(1) increased 0.9% from $22.27 as of June 30, 2024, to $22.47 as of September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share increased 0.2% from $22.42 as of September 30, 2023.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 5,501 shares of its common stock at an average price of $16.27 under its stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to 200,000 shares of its common stock. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had up to 194,499 shares remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. MT/ 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 25, 2024. Telephone access: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI453d1a8caedc4cd7a7cc436a4d09c5c9.

A slide presentation relating to the third quarter 2024 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at https://myfw.gcs-web.com.

About First Western

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include “Tangible Common Equity,” “Tangible Common Book Value per Share,” “Return on Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Gross Revenue,” and “Allowance for Credit Losses to Adjusted Loans". The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “position,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “opportunity,” “could,” or “may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the lack of soundness of other financial institutions or financial market utilities may adversely affect the Company; the Company’s ability to engage in routine funding and other transactions could be adversely affected by the actions and commercial soundness of other financial institutions; financial institutions are interrelated because of trading, clearing, counterparty or other relationships; defaults by, or even rumors or questions about, one or more financial institutions or financial market utilities, or the financial services industry generally, may lead to market-wide liquidity problems and losses of client, creditor and counterparty confidence and could lead to losses or defaults by other financial institutions, or the Company; integration risks and projected cost savings in connection with acquisitions; the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of competition for investment managers and professionals; the risk of fluctuation in the value of our debt securities; the risk of changes in interest rates; and the risk of the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 15, 2024 (“Form 10-K”), and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the “Risk Factors” section our Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other filings with the SEC. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today’s date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

First Western Financial, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024   2024   2023 
Interest and dividend income:     
Loans, including fees$35,353  $35,275  $34,141 
Loans accounted for under the fair value option 141   168   300 
Debt securities 708   651   607 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,754   1,855   1,292 
Dividends, restricted stock 134   105   141 
Total interest and dividend income 38,090   38,054   36,481 
      
Interest expense:     
Deposits 21,150   20,848   17,467 
Other borrowed funds 1,372   1,428   2,248 
Total interest expense 22,522   22,276   19,715 
Net interest income 15,568   15,778   16,766 
Less: provision for credit losses 501   2,334   329 
Net interest income, after provision for credit losses 15,067   13,444   16,437 
      
Non-interest income:     
Trust and investment management fees 4,728   4,875   4,846 
Net gain on mortgage loans 1,451   1,820   654 
Bank fees 392   327   427 
Risk management and insurance fees 367   109   145 
Income on company-owned life insurance 108   106   96 
Net loss on loans accounted for under the fair value option (233)  (315)  (252)
Unrealized gain (loss) recognized on equity securities 24   (2)  (19)
Other 135   52   202 
Total non-interest income 6,972   6,972   6,099 
Total income before non-interest expense 22,039   20,416   22,536 
      
Non-interest expense:     
Salaries and employee benefits 11,439   11,097   10,968 
Occupancy and equipment 2,126   2,080   1,807 
Professional services 1,893   1,826   1,867 
Technology and information systems 1,045   1,042   906 
Data processing 1,101   1,101   1,159 
Marketing 374   243   355 
Amortization of other intangible assets 57   56   62 
Other 1,333   1,556   1,190 
Total non-interest expense 19,368   19,001   18,314 
Income before income taxes 2,671   1,415   4,222 
Income tax expense 537   339   1,104 
Net income available to common shareholders$2,134  $1,076  $3,118 
Earnings per common share:     
Basic$0.22  $0.11  $0.33 
Diluted 0.22   0.11   0.32 


First Western Financial, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)


 September 30, June 30, September 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024   2024   2023 
Assets     
Cash and cash equivalents:     
Cash and due from banks$18,979  $6,374  $6,439 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 257,243   239,425   265,045 
Total cash and cash equivalents 276,222   245,799   271,484 
      
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair value of $70,826, $71,067 and $66,487, respectively), net of allowance for credit losses of $71 76,745   78,927   75,539 
Correspondent bank stock, at cost 5,746   10,804   11,305 
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 12,324   26,856   12,105 
Loans held for sale, at fair value 473       
Loans (includes $8,646, $10,190, and $15,464 measured at fair value, respectively) 2,383,199   2,456,063   2,530,459 
Allowance for credit losses (18,796)  (27,319)          (23,175)
Loans, net 2,364,403   2,428,744   2,507,284 
Premises and equipment, net 24,350   24,657   25,410 
Accrued interest receivable 10,455   11,339   11,633 
Accounts receivable 4,864   5,118   5,292 
Other receivables 10,397   4,875   3,052 
Other real estate owned, net 37,036   11,421    
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 31,684   31,741   31,916 
Deferred tax assets, net 4,075   6,123   6,624 
Company-owned life insurance 16,849   16,741   16,429 
Other assets 36,325   34,410   24,680 
Total assets$2,911,948  $2,937,555  $3,002,753 
      
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing$473,576  $396,702  $476,308 
Interest-bearing 2,029,478   2,014,190   1,943,688 
Total deposits 2,503,054   2,410,892   2,419,996 
Borrowings:     
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve borrowings 62,373   191,505   259,930 
Subordinated notes 52,508   52,451   52,279 
Accrued interest payable 3,339   2,243   3,203 
Other liabilities 41,843   33,589   21,089 
Total liabilities 2,663,117   2,690,680   2,756,497 
      
Shareholders’ Equity     
Total shareholders’ equity 248,831   246,875   246,256 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$2,911,948  $2,937,555  $3,002,753 



First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)

 September 30, June 30, September 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024   2024   2023 
Loan Portfolio     
Cash, Securities, and Other(1)$116,856  $143,720  $148,669 
Consumer and Other 14,978   15,645   23,975 
Construction and Development 301,542   309,146   349,436 
1-4 Family Residential 920,709   904,569   913,085 
Non-Owner Occupied CRE 608,494   609,790   527,377 
Owner Occupied CRE 176,165   189,353   208,341 
Commercial and Industrial 239,660   277,973   349,515 
Total 2,378,404   2,450,196   2,520,398 
Loans accounted for under the fair value option 8,884   10,494   16,105 
Total loans held for investment 2,387,288   2,460,690   2,536,503 
Deferred (fees) costs and unamortized premiums/(unaccreted discounts), net(2) (4,089)  (4,627)  (6,044)
Loans (includes $8,646, $10,190, and $15,464 measured at fair value, respectively)$2,383,199  $2,456,063  $2,530,459 
Mortgage loans held for sale 12,324   26,856   12,105 
Loans held for sale 473       
      
Deposit Portfolio     
Money market deposit accounts$1,350,619  $1,342,753  $1,388,726 
Time deposits 533,452   519,597   373,459 
Interest checking accounts 130,255   135,759   164,000 
Savings accounts 15,152   16,081   17,503 
Total interest-bearing deposits 2,029,478   2,014,190   1,943,688 
Noninterest-bearing accounts 473,576   396,702   476,308 
Total deposits$2,503,054  $2,410,892  $2,419,996 

____________________
(1) Includes PPP loans of $2.6 million as of September 30, 2024, $3.1 million as of June 30, 2024, and $4.9 million as of September 30, 2023.
(2) Includes fair value adjustments on loans held for investment accounted for under the fair value option.


First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

 As of or for the Three Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, September 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024   2024   2023 
Average Balance Sheets     
Assets     
Interest-earning assets:     
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions$129,629  $141,600  $  102,510 
Debt securities 79,007   75,461   78,057 
Correspondent bank stock 6,281   4,801   7,162 
Loans 2,429,927   2,443,937   2,485,704 
Mortgage loans held for sale 18,423   20,254   12,680 
Loans held at fair value 9,691   11,314   16,715 
Total interest-earning assets 2,672,958   2,697,367   2,702,828 
Allowance for credit losses (27,236)  (24,267)  (22,122)
Noninterest-earning assets 161,072   143,514   125,774 
Total assets$2,806,794  $2,816,614  $2,806,480 
      
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity      
Interest-bearing liabilities:      
Interest-bearing deposits$2,007,265  $2,001,691  $1,846,318 
FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings 62,589   67,196   125,250 
Subordinated notes 52,470   52,414   52,242 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,122,324   2,121,301   2,023,810 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:     
Noninterest-bearing deposits 395,755   412,741   512,956 
Other liabilities 40,089   34,051   24,228 
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 435,844   446,792   537,184 
Total shareholders’ equity 248,626   248,521   245,486 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$2,806,794  $2,816,614  $2,806,480 
      
Yields/Cost of funds (annualized)     
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 5.38%  5.27%  5.00%
Debt securities 3.57   3.47   3.09 
Correspondent bank stock 8.49   8.80   7.81 
Loans 5.74   5.75   5.42 
Loan held at fair value 5.79   5.97   7.12 
Mortgage loans held for sale 5.87   6.83   6.70 
Total interest-earning assets 5.67   5.67   5.35 
Interest-bearing deposits 4.19   4.19   3.75 
Total deposits 3.50   3.47   2.94 
FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings 4.03   4.14   4.58 
Subordinated notes 5.60   5.66   6.08 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4.22   4.22   3.86 
Net interest margin 2.32     2.35   2.46 
Net interest rate spread 1.45   1.45   1.49 


First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

 As of or for the Three Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2024   2024   2023 
Asset Quality     
Non-performing loans$15,031  $37,909  $56,146 
Non-performing assets 52,067   49,330   56,146 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) 9,319   (9)  190 
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.63%  1.54%  2.21%
Non-performing assets to total assets 1.79   1.68   1.87 
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 125.05   72.06   41.28 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.79   1.11   0.92 
Allowance for credit losses to adjusted loans(1) 0.79   1.12   0.92 
Net charge-offs to average loans 0.38  *  0.01 
      
Assets Under Management$7,465,757  $7,011,796  $6,395,786 
      
Market Data     
Book value per share at period end$25.75  $25.55  $25.76 
Tangible book value per common share(1)  22.47   22.27   22.42 
Weighted average outstanding shares, basic 9,663,131   9,647,345   9,553,331 
Weighted average outstanding shares, diluted 9,825,515   9,750,667   9,743,270 
Shares outstanding at period end 9,664,101   9,660,548   9,560,209 
      
Consolidated Capital     
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.06%  9.92%  9.32%
CET1 to risk-weighted assets 10.06   9.92   9.32 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.19   13.44   12.45 
Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.04   7.91   7.96 
      
Bank Capital     
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.39%  11.22%  10.42%
CET1 to risk-weighted assets 11.39   11.22   10.42 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.13   12.35   11.31 
Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.11   8.95   8.88 

____________________
(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
* Value results in an immaterial amount.


First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 
 As of or for the Three Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2024   2024   2023 
Tangible Common     
Total shareholders' equity$248,831  $246,875  $246,256 
Less: goodwill and other intangibles, net 31,684   31,741   31,916 
Tangible common equity$217,147  $215,134  $214,340 
      
Common shares outstanding, end of period 9,664,101   9,660,548   9,560,209 
Tangible common book value per share$22.47  $22.27  $22.42 
Net income available to common shareholders 2,134   1,076   3,118 
Return on tangible common equity (annualized) 3.93%  2.00%  5.82%
      
Efficiency     
Non-interest expense$19,368  $19,001  $18,314 
Less: amortization 57   56   62 
Adjusted non-interest expense$19,311  $18,945  $18,252 
      
Total income before non-interest expense$22,039  $20,416  $22,536 
Less: unrealized (loss)/gain recognized on equity securities 24   (2)  (19)
Less: net loss on loans accounted for under the fair value option (233)  (315)  (252)
Plus: provision for credit losses 501   2,334   329 
Gross revenue$22,749  $23,067  $23,136 
Efficiency ratio 84.89%  82.13%  78.89%
      
Allowance for Credit Loss to Adjusted Loans      
Total loans held for investment$2,387,288  $2,460,690  $2,536,503 
Less: PPP loans 2,603   3,129   4,876 
Less: loans accounted for under fair value 8,884   10,494   16,105 
Adjusted loans$2,375,801  $2,447,067  $2,515,522 
      
Allowance for credit losses$18,796  $27,319  $23,175 
Allowance for credit losses to adjusted loans 0.79%  1.12%  0.92%