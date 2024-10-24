Seacoast Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Strong Growth in Loans and Deposits
Annualized 20% Increase in Tangible Book Value Per Share
Well-Positioned Balance Sheet with Strong Capital and Liquidity
STUART, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the third quarter of 2024 of $30.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $30.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024 and $31.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023.
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $46.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 3% compared to the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 6% compared to the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $46.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 4% compared to the second quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 2% compared to the third quarter of 2023.
For the third quarter of 2024, return on average tangible assets was 0.99% and return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 10.31%, compared to 1.00% and 10.75%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.04% and 11.90%, respectively, in the prior year quarter.
Charles M. Shaffer, Chairman and CEO of Seacoast, stated, "I would like to thank all of the Seacoast associates for their unwavering dedication during the challenging impact of back-to-back significant hurricanes. Your commitment to our customers and the well-being of our communities is commendable. I am very proud to serve alongside such an amazing and dedicated group of bankers. Furthermore, our hearts and sympathy go out to all those in our communities who lost loved ones and experienced catastrophic outcomes as a result of the storms."
Shaffer added, "Turning to third quarter results, this marks the turn in organic growth we had anticipated, with nearly 7% annualized loan growth and 7% annualized customer deposit growth, clearly showcasing the results of our previous investments in banking teams across the state. Additionally, this quarter demonstrated continued growth in net interest income, noninterest income and, when removing accretion on acquired loans, expansion in the net interest margin. Our competitive transformation is taking shape as we build Seacoast into Florida’s leading regional bank. We expect to continue to see positive results from recent talent acquisitions, which will drive further organic growth in the coming periods."
Shaffer concluded, "We remain committed to a disciplined approach to credit, and our balance sheet is one of the strongest in the industry, with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 14.8%2 as of September 30, 2024. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets has increased to a strong 9.64%. Our liquidity position is also robust, with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 83%, providing us with balance sheet flexibility as we continue to work towards stronger earnings in the coming periods."
Update on Hurricane Recovery
In late September and early October 2024, communities across our corporate footprint were impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. We maintained uninterrupted digital and telephone access for our customers and, having experienced minimal impacts to our branch properties, we fully reopened to serve our communities shortly after each storm passed. Recovery efforts in many areas continue and the full impacts on people and businesses in the most hard-hit regions are not fully known. We do not expect a significant impact from Hurricane Helene, but an additional provision for credit losses may be warranted in the fourth quarter of 2024 for Hurricane Milton, in a range between approximately $5 million and $10 million.
Financial Results
Income Statement
- Net income in the third quarter of 2024 was $30.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $30.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $31.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $86.9 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, compared to $74.5 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Adjusted net income1 for the third quarter of 2024 was $30.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $30.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $34.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, adjusted net income1 was $91.9 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $101.9 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
- Net revenues were $130.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $3.7 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $6.8 million, or 5%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net revenues were $382.5 million, a decrease of $56.7 million, or 13%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Adjusted net revenues1 were $130.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $3.6 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $7.2 million, or 5%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, adjusted net revenues1 were $382.9 million, a decrease of $55.2 million, or 13%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
- Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $46.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.5 million, or 3%, compared to the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of $2.7 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $126.3 million, a decrease of $5.5 million, or 4%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $46.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.9 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2024 and a decrease of $1.0 million, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $133.4 million, a decrease of $35.5 million, or 21%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
- Net interest income totaled $106.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.2 million, or 2%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $12.6 million, or 11%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net interest income was $316.2 million, a decrease of $61.3 million, or 16%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023. In the loan portfolio, higher interest income from new loan production was partially offset by lower accretion of purchase discount on acquired loans. Included in loan interest income was accretion on acquired loans of $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, and $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, accretion on acquired loans totaled $30.0 million, compared to $45.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Recent purchases in the securities portfolio contributed to higher securities yields. Higher interest expense on deposits reflects the impact of higher rates, with cuts to the federal funds rate late in the quarter not yet fully impacting the third quarter 2024 results.
- Net interest margin decreased one basis point to 3.17% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.18% in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding the effects of accretion on acquired loans, net interest margin increased three basis points to 2.90% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.87% in the second quarter of 2024. Loan yields were 5.94%, an increase of one basis point from the prior quarter. Securities yields increased six basis points to 3.75%, compared to 3.69% in the prior quarter. The cost of deposits increased three basis points from 2.31% in the prior quarter, to 2.34% in the third quarter of 2024. We expect the cost of deposits to decline in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Noninterest income totaled $23.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.5 million, or 7%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $5.9 million, or 33%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, noninterest income totaled $66.4 million, an increase of $4.5 million, or 7%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Results in the third quarter of 2024 included:
- Service charges on deposits totaled $5.4 million, an increase of $0.1 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $0.8 million, or 16%, from the prior year quarter. Our investments in talent and significant market expansion across the state have resulted in continued growth in treasury management services to commercial customers.
- Wealth management income totaled $3.8 million, an increase of $0.1 million, or 2%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $0.7 million, or 22%, from the prior year quarter. The wealth management division continues to grow and add new relationships, with assets under management increasing 26% year over year to $2.0 billion at September 30, 2024.
- Insurance agency income totaled $1.4 million, an increase of 3% from the prior quarter and an increase of 18% from the prior year quarter, reflecting continued growth and expansion of services.
- SBA gains totaled $0.4 million, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 44%, from the prior quarter and a decrease of $0.2 million, or 36%, from the prior year quarter, due to lower saleable originations.
- Other income totaled $7.5 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 26%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $3.2 million, or 74% from the prior year quarter. Increases in the third quarter of 2024 include gains on SBIC investments and higher swap-related fees.
- The provision for credit losses was $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2023.
- Noninterest expense was $84.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.3 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $9.1 million, or 10%, compared to the prior year quarter. Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, totaled $257.7 million, a decrease of $51.5 million, or 17%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023. With significant cost-saving initiatives now complete, Seacoast has prudently managed expenses while strategically investing to support continued growth. Results in the third quarter of 2024 included:
- Salaries and wages totaled $40.7 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 5%, compared to the prior quarter and a decrease $5.7 million, or 12%, from the prior year quarter. The third quarter of 2024 reflects continued additions to the banking team as the Company focuses on organic growth.
- Outsourced data processing costs totaled $8.0 million, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of $0.7 million, or 8%, from the prior year quarter, reflecting the benefit of lower negotiated rates with key service providers.
- Marketing expenses totaled $2.7 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 16%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $0.9 million, or 45%, from the prior year quarter, primarily associated with the timing of various campaigns. We will continue to invest in marketing and branding supporting customer growth.
- Legal and professional fees totaled $2.7 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 37%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $29 thousand, or 1%, from the prior year quarter. Professional services engaged in connection with contract negotiations contributed to the increase in the third quarter of 2024.
- Seacoast recorded $8.6 million of income tax expense in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, and $9.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. Tax benefits related to stock-based compensation totaled $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to tax expense of $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2024 and a nominal tax benefit in the third quarter of 2023.
- The efficiency ratio was 59.84% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 60.21% in the second quarter of 2024 and 62.60% in the prior year quarter. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 59.84% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 60.21% in the second quarter of 2024 and 60.19% in the prior year quarter. The Company continues to remain keenly focused on disciplined expense control, while making investments for growth.
Balance Sheet
- At September 30, 2024, the Company had total assets of $15.2 billion and total shareholders' equity of $2.2 billion. Book value per share was $25.68 as of September 30, 2024, compared to $24.98 as of June 30, 2024, and $24.06 as of September 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share increased 20% annualized from the prior quarter to $16.20 as of September 30, 2024, compared to $15.41 as of June 30, 2024, and $14.26 as of September 30, 2023.
- Debt securities totaled $2.8 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $180.8 million compared to June 30, 2024. Debt securities include approximately $2.2 billion in securities classified as available for sale and recorded at fair value.
- During the third quarter of 2024, net unrealized losses associated with available for sale securities declined by $59.6 million due to changes in the interest rate environment. This contributed $0.53 to the increase in tangible book value per share during the quarter. The unrealized loss on available for sale securities is fully reflected in the value presented on the balance sheet.
- The portfolio also includes $646.1 million in securities classified as held to maturity with a fair value of $538.5 million. Held-to-maturity securities consist solely of mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, each of which is expected to recover any price depreciation over its holding period as the debt securities move to maturity. The Company has significant liquidity and available borrowing capacity and has the intent and ability to hold these investments to maturity.
- In October, we took advantage of favorable market conditions and repositioned a portion of the available for sale securities portfolio. We sold securities with an average book yield of 2.8%, resulting in a pre-tax loss of approximately $8.0 million impacting fourth quarter results. The proceeds, approximately $113 million, were reinvested in agency mortgage-backed securities with an average book yield of 5.4%, for an estimated earnback of less than three years.
- Loans increased $166.8 million, or 6.6% annualized, totaling $10.2 billion as of September 30, 2024. Loan originations increased 22% to $657.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $538.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The Company continues to exercise a disciplined approach to lending and is benefiting from the investments made in recent years to attract talent from large regional banks across its markets. This talent is onboarding significant new relationships, resulting in increased loan production.
- Loan pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $831.1 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $834.4 million at June 30, 2024 and $353.0 million at September 30, 2023.
- Commercial pipelines were $744.5 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $743.8 million at June 30, 2024, and $259.4 million at September 30, 2023.
- SBA pipelines were $28.9 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $29.3 million at June 30, 2024, and $41.4 million at September 30, 2023.
- Residential saleable pipelines were $11.2 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $12.1 million at June 30, 2024, and $6.8 million at September 30, 2023. Retained residential pipelines were $21.9 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $24.7 million at June 30, 2024, and $20.9 million at September 30, 2023.
- Consumer pipelines were $24.4 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $24.5 million at both June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023.
- Total deposits were $12.2 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $127.5 million, or 4.2% annualized, when compared to June 30, 2024. Excluding brokered balances, total deposits increased $195.9 million, or 6.6% annualized, in the third quarter of 2024.
- Commercial deposits increased $133.0 million, or 2%, compared to the prior quarter. Of note, commercial noninterest bearing deposits increased $67.2 million, or 3%, from the prior quarter, the result of onboarding new clients.
- Total noninterest bearing deposits increased $45.5 million, or 5.3% annualized, from the prior quarter.
- At September 30, 2024, customer transaction account balances represented 49% of total deposits.
- The Company benefits from a granular deposit franchise, with the top ten depositors representing approximately 3% of total deposits.
- Average deposits per banking center were $159 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $157 million at June 30, 2024.
- Uninsured deposits represented only 36% of overall deposit accounts as of September 30, 2024. This includes public funds under the Florida Qualified Public Depository program, which provides loss protection to depositors beyond FDIC insurance limits. Excluding such balances, the uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 31% of total deposits. The Company has liquidity sources including cash and lines of credit with the Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank that represent 145% of uninsured deposits, and 167% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.
- Consumer deposits represent 43% of overall deposit funding with an average consumer customer balance of $26 thousand. Commercial deposits represent 57% of overall deposit funding with an average business customer balance of $117 thousand.
- Federal Home Loan Bank advances totaled $245.0 million at September 30, 2024 with a weighted average interest rate of 4.19%.
Asset Quality
- Nonperforming loans were $80.9 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $59.9 million at June 30, 2024, and $41.5 million at September 30, 2023. New nonperforming loans in the third quarter of 2024 have collateral values well in excess of balances outstanding, and therefore, no loss is expected. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.79% at September 30, 2024, 0.60% at June 30, 2024, and 0.41% at September 30, 2023.
- Accruing past due loans were $50.7 million, or 0.50% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $39.6 million, or 0.39% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, and $35.5 million, or 0.33% of total loans, at September 30, 2023. A limited number of larger-balance residential mortgage loans, which returned to current status in October, comprise the majority of the increase from the prior quarter.
- Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.58% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.45% at June 30, 2024, and 0.33% at September 30, 2023.
- The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.38% at September 30, 2024, 1.41% at June 30, 2024, and 1.49% at September 30, 2023.
- Net charge-offs were $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. Charge-offs during the quarter primarily reflect specifically identified reserves previously established in the allowance for credit losses.
- Portfolio diversification, in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Seacoast's average loan size is $360 thousand, and the average commercial loan size is $789 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio.
- Construction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 36% and 241% of total bank-level risk-based capital2, respectively, compared to 36% and 235%, respectively, at June 30, 2024. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 34% and 227%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital2.
Capital and Liquidity
- The Company continues to operate with a fortress balance sheet with a Tier 1 capital ratio at September 30, 2024 of 14.8%2 compared to 14.8% at June 30, 2024, and 14.0% at September 30, 2023. The Total capital ratio was 16.2%2, the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 14.1%2, and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.2%2 at September 30, 2024. The Company is considered “well capitalized” based on applicable U.S. regulatory capital ratio requirements.
- Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2024 totaled $637.1 million.
- The Company’s loan to deposit ratio was 83.4% at September 30, 2024, which should provide liquidity and flexibility moving forward.
- Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.64% at September 30, 2024, compared to 9.30% at June 30, 2024, and 8.68% at September 30, 2023. If all held-to-maturity securities were adjusted to fair value, the tangible common equity ratio would have been 9.11% at September 30, 2024.
- At September 30, 2024, in addition to $637.1 million in cash, the Company had $5.6 billion in available borrowing capacity, including $4.1 billion in available collateralized lines of credit, $1.2 billion of unpledged debt securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings, and available unsecured lines of credit of $0.3 billion. These liquidity sources as of September 30, 2024, represented 167% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.
1 Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.
2 Estimated.
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Quarterly Trends
|3Q'24
|2Q'24
|1Q'24
|4Q'23
|3Q'23
|Selected balance sheet data:
|Gross loans
|$
|10,205,281
|$
|10,038,508
|$
|9,978,052
|$
|10,062,940
|$
|10,011,186
|Total deposits
|12,243,585
|12,116,118
|12,015,840
|11,776,935
|12,107,834
|Total assets
|15,168,371
|14,952,613
|14,830,015
|14,580,249
|14,823,007
|Performance measures:
|Net income
|$
|30,651
|$
|30,244
|$
|26,006
|$
|29,543
|$
|31,414
|Net interest margin
|3.17
|%
|3.18
|%
|3.24
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.57
|%
|Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1
|$
|46,086
|$
|44,555
|$
|35,674
|$
|42,006
|$
|43,383
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|85,069
|84,816
|85,270
|85,336
|85,666
|Diluted earnings per share (EPS)
|0.36
|0.36
|0.31
|0.35
|0.37
|Return on (annualized):
|Average assets (ROA)
|0.81
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.80
|%
|0.84
|%
|Average tangible assets (ROTA)2
|0.99
|1.00
|0.89
|0.99
|1.04
|Average tangible common equity (ROTCE)2
|10.31
|10.75
|9.55
|11.22
|11.90
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets2
|9.64
|9.30
|9.25
|9.31
|8.68
|Tangible book value per share2
|$
|16.20
|$
|15.41
|$
|15.26
|$
|15.08
|$
|14.26
|Efficiency ratio
|59.84
|%
|60.21
|%
|66.78
|%
|60.32
|%
|62.60
|%
|Adjusted operating measures1:
|Adjusted net income4
|$
|30,511
|$
|30,277
|$
|31,132
|$
|31,363
|$
|34,170
|Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings4
|46,390
|44,490
|42,513
|45,016
|47,349
|Adjusted diluted EPS4
|0.36
|0.36
|0.37
|0.37
|0.40
|Adjusted ROTA2
|0.98
|%
|1.00
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.12
|%
|Adjusted ROTCE2
|10.27
|10.76
|11.15
|11.80
|12.79
|Adjusted efficiency ratio
|59.84
|60.21
|61.13
|60.32
|60.19
|Net adjusted noninterest expense as a
percent of average tangible assets2
|2.19
|%
|2.19
|%
|2.23
|%
|2.25
|%
|2.34
|%
|Other data:
|Market capitalization3
|$
|2,277,003
|$
|2,016,472
|$
|2,156,529
|$
|2,415,158
|$
|1,869,891
|Full-time equivalent employees
|1,493
|1,449
|1,445
|1,541
|1,570
|Number of ATMs
|96
|95
|95
|96
|97
|Full-service banking offices
|77
|77
|77
|77
|77
|1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP.
|2The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets.
|3Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period.
|4As of 1Q’24, amortization of intangibles is excluded from adjustments to noninterest expense; prior periods have been updated to reflect the change.
OTHER INFORMATION
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|(Unaudited)
|SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Quarterly Trends
|Nine Months Ended
|(Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data)
|3Q'24
|2Q'24
|1Q'24
|4Q'23
|3Q'23
|3Q'24
|3Q'23
|Summary of Earnings
|Net income
|$
|30,651
|$
|30,244
|$
|26,006
|$
|29,543
|$
|31,414
|$
|86,901
|$
|74,490
|Adjusted net income1,6
|30,511
|30,277
|31,132
|31,363
|34,170
|91,920
|101,878
|Net interest income2
|106,975
|104,657
|105,298
|111,035
|119,505
|316,930
|378,009
|Net interest margin2,3
|3.17
|%
|3.18
|%
|3.24
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.19
|%
|3.91
|%
|Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1
|46,086
|44,555
|35,674
|42,006
|43,383
|126,315
|131,807
|Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1,6
|46,390
|44,490
|42,513
|45,016
|47,349
|133,393
|168,905
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average assets-GAAP basis3
|0.81
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.80
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.68
|%
|Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4
|0.99
|1.00
|0.89
|0.99
|1.04
|0.96
|0.88
|Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4
|0.98
|1.00
|1.04
|1.04
|1.12
|1.01
|1.15
|Pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4,6
|1.46
|1.45
|1.22
|1.39
|1.43
|1.38
|1.49
|Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4
|1.47
|1.45
|1.42
|1.48
|1.55
|1.44
|1.85
|Net adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,4
|2.19
|2.19
|2.23
|2.25
|2.34
|2.20
|2.40
|Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis3
|5.62
|5.74
|4.94
|5.69
|6.01
|5.44
|4.94
|Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4
|10.31
|10.75
|9.55
|11.22
|11.90
|10.21
|10.09
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4
|10.27
|10.76
|11.15
|11.80
|12.79
|10.72
|13.14
|Efficiency ratio5
|59.84
|60.21
|66.78
|60.32
|62.60
|62.24
|65.19
|Adjusted efficiency ratio1
|59.84
|60.21
|61.13
|60.32
|60.19
|60.39
|56.47
|Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses)
|18.05
|17.55
|16.17
|15.14
|13.22
|17.27
|14.16
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets4
|9.64
|9.30
|9.25
|9.31
|8.68
|9.64
|8.68
|Average loan-to-deposit ratio
|83.79
|83.11
|84.50
|83.38
|82.63
|83.80
|82.86
|End of period loan-to-deposit ratio
|83.44
|82.90
|83.12
|85.48
|82.71
|83.44
|82.71
|Per Share Data
|Net income diluted-GAAP basis
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.37
|$
|1.02
|$
|0.89
|Net income basic-GAAP basis
|0.36
|0.36
|0.31
|0.35
|0.37
|1.03
|0.89
|Adjusted earnings1,6
|0.36
|0.36
|0.37
|0.37
|0.40
|1.08
|1.21
|Book value per share common
|25.68
|24.98
|24.93
|24.84
|24.06
|25.68
|24.06
|Tangible book value per share
|16.20
|15.41
|15.26
|15.08
|14.26
|16.20
|14.26
|Cash dividends declared
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.54
|0.53
|1Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost. 3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods. 4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains and losses). 6As of 1Q'24, amortization of intangibles is excluded from adjustments to noninterest expense; prior periods have been updated to reflect the change.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
|SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Quarterly Trends
|Nine Months Ended
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|3Q'24
|2Q'24
|1Q'24
|4Q'23
|3Q'23
|3Q'24
|3Q'23
|Interest on securities:
|Taxable
|$
|25,963
|$
|24,155
|$
|22,393
|$
|21,383
|$
|21,401
|$
|72,511
|$
|61,543
|Nontaxable
|34
|33
|34
|55
|97
|101
|299
|Interest and fees on loans
|150,980
|147,292
|147,095
|147,801
|149,871
|445,367
|433,304
|Interest on interest bearing deposits and other investments
|7,138
|8,328
|6,184
|7,616
|8,477
|21,650
|16,974
|Total Interest Income
|184,115
|179,808
|175,706
|176,855
|179,846
|539,629
|512,120
|Interest on deposits
|51,963
|51,319
|47,534
|44,923
|38,396
|150,816
|81,612
|Interest on time certificates
|19,002
|17,928
|17,121
|15,764
|16,461
|54,051
|36,490
|Interest on borrowed money
|6,485
|6,137
|5,973
|5,349
|5,683
|18,595
|16,597
|Total Interest Expense
|77,450
|75,384
|70,628
|66,036
|60,540
|223,462
|134,699
|Net Interest Income
|106,665
|104,424
|105,078
|110,819
|119,306
|316,167
|377,421
|Provision for credit losses
|6,273
|4,918
|1,368
|3,990
|2,694
|12,559
|33,528
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|100,392
|99,506
|103,710
|106,829
|116,612
|303,608
|343,893
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|5,412
|5,342
|4,960
|4,828
|4,648
|15,714
|13,450
|Interchange income
|1,911
|1,940
|1,888
|2,433
|1,684
|5,739
|11,444
|Wealth management income
|3,843
|3,766
|3,540
|3,261
|3,138
|11,149
|9,519
|Mortgage banking fees
|485
|582
|381
|378
|410
|1,448
|1,412
|Insurance agency income
|1,399
|1,355
|1,291
|1,066
|1,183
|4,045
|3,444
|SBA gains
|391
|694
|739
|921
|613
|1,824
|1,184
|BOLI income
|2,578
|2,596
|2,264
|2,220
|2,197
|7,438
|6,181
|Other
|7,473
|5,953
|5,205
|4,668
|4,307
|18,631
|15,636
|23,492
|22,228
|20,268
|19,775
|18,180
|65,988
|62,270
|Securities gains (losses), net
|187
|(44
|)
|229
|(2,437
|)
|(387
|)
|372
|(456
|)
|Total Noninterest Income
|23,679
|22,184
|20,497
|17,338
|17,793
|66,360
|61,814
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and wages
|40,697
|38,937
|40,304
|38,435
|46,431
|119,938
|139,202
|Employee benefits
|6,955
|6,861
|7,889
|6,678
|7,206
|21,705
|23,240
|Outsourced data processing costs
|8,003
|8,210
|12,118
|8,609
|8,714
|28,331
|43,489
|Occupancy
|7,096
|7,180
|8,037
|7,512
|7,758
|22,313
|24,360
|Furniture and equipment
|2,060
|1,956
|2,011
|2,028
|2,052
|6,027
|6,664
|Marketing
|2,729
|3,266
|2,655
|2,995
|1,876
|8,650
|6,161
|Legal and professional fees
|2,708
|1,982
|2,151
|3,294
|2,679
|6,841
|14,220
|FDIC assessments
|1,882
|2,131
|2,158
|2,813
|2,258
|6,171
|5,817
|Amortization of intangibles
|6,002
|6,003
|6,292
|6,888
|7,457
|18,297
|21,838
|Other real estate owned expense and net loss (gain) on sale
|491
|(109
|)
|(26
|)
|573
|274
|356
|412
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|250
|251
|250
|—
|—
|751
|1,239
|Other
|5,945
|5,869
|6,532
|6,542
|7,210
|18,346
|22,613
|Total Noninterest Expense
|84,818
|82,537
|90,371
|86,367
|93,915
|257,726
|309,255
|Income Before Income Taxes
|39,253
|39,153
|33,836
|37,800
|40,490
|112,242
|96,452
|Provision for income taxes
|8,602
|8,909
|7,830
|8,257
|9,076
|25,341
|21,962
|Net Income
|$
|30,651
|$
|30,244
|$
|26,006
|$
|29,543
|$
|31,414
|$
|86,901
|$
|74,490
|Share Data
|Net income per share of common stock
|Diluted
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.37
|$
|1.02
|$
|0.89
|Basic
|0.36
|0.36
|0.31
|0.35
|0.37
|1.03
|0.89
|Cash dividends declared
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.54
|0.53
|Average common shares outstanding
|Diluted
|85,069
|84,816
|85,270
|85,336
|85,666
|84,915
|83,993
|Basic
|84,434
|84,341
|84,908
|84,817
|85,142
|84,319
|83,457
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited)
|SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(Amounts in thousands)
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|182,743
|$
|168,738
|$
|137,850
|$
|167,511
|$
|182,036
|Interest bearing deposits with other banks
|454,315
|580,787
|544,874
|279,671
|513,946
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|637,058
|749,525
|682,724
|447,182
|695,982
|Time deposits with other banks
|5,207
|7,856
|7,856
|5,857
|4,357
|Debt Securities:
|Securities available for sale (at fair value)
|2,160,055
|1,967,204
|1,949,463
|1,836,020
|1,841,845
|Securities held to maturity (at amortized cost)
|646,050
|658,055
|669,896
|680,313
|691,404
|Total debt securities
|2,806,105
|2,625,259
|2,619,359
|2,516,333
|2,533,249
|Loans held for sale
|11,039
|5,975
|9,475
|4,391
|2,979
|Loans
|10,205,281
|10,038,508
|9,978,052
|10,062,940
|10,011,186
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
|(140,469
|)
|(141,641
|)
|(146,669
|)
|(148,931
|)
|(149,661
|)
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
|10,064,812
|9,896,867
|9,831,383
|9,914,009
|9,861,525
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|108,776
|109,945
|110,787
|113,304
|115,749
|Other real estate owned
|6,421
|6,877
|7,315
|7,560
|7,216
|Goodwill
|732,417
|732,417
|732,417
|732,417
|731,970
|Other intangible assets, net
|77,431
|83,445
|89,377
|95,645
|102,397
|Bank owned life insurance
|306,379
|303,816
|301,229
|298,974
|296,763
|Net deferred tax assets
|94,820
|108,852
|111,539
|113,232
|131,602
|Other assets
|317,906
|321,779
|326,554
|331,345
|339,218
|Total Assets
|$
|15,168,371
|$
|14,952,613
|$
|14,830,015
|$
|14,580,249
|$
|14,823,007
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest demand
|$
|3,443,455
|$
|3,397,918
|$
|3,555,401
|$
|3,544,981
|$
|3,868,132
|Interest-bearing demand
|2,487,448
|2,821,092
|2,711,041
|2,790,210
|2,800,152
|Savings
|524,474
|566,052
|608,088
|651,454
|721,558
|Money market
|4,034,371
|3,707,761
|3,531,029
|3,314,288
|3,143,897
|Time deposits
|1,753,837
|1,623,295
|1,610,281
|1,476,002
|1,574,095
|Total Deposits
|12,243,585
|12,116,118
|12,015,840
|11,776,935
|12,107,834
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|210,176
|262,103
|326,732
|374,573
|276,450
|Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|245,000
|180,000
|110,000
|50,000
|110,000
|Long-term debt, net
|106,800
|106,634
|106,468
|106,302
|106,136
|Other liabilities
|168,960
|157,377
|153,225
|164,353
|174,193
|Total Liabilities
|12,974,521
|12,822,232
|12,712,265
|12,472,163
|12,774,613
|Shareholders' Equity
|Common stock
|8,614
|8,530
|8,494
|8,486
|8,515
|Additional paid in capital
|1,821,050
|1,815,800
|1,811,941
|1,808,883
|1,813,068
|Retained earnings
|508,036
|492,805
|478,017
|467,305
|453,117
|Less: Treasury stock
|(18,680
|)
|(18,744
|)
|(16,746
|)
|(16,710
|)
|(14,035
|)
|2,319,020
|2,298,391
|2,281,706
|2,267,964
|2,260,665
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|(125,170
|)
|(168,010
|)
|(163,956
|)
|(159,878
|)
|(212,271
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|2,193,850
|2,130,381
|2,117,750
|2,108,086
|2,048,394
|Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|$
|15,168,371
|$
|14,952,613
|$
|14,830,015
|$
|14,580,249
|$
|14,823,007
|Common shares outstanding
|85,441
|85,299
|84,935
|84,861
|85,150
|CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
|(Unaudited)
|SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
|(Amounts in thousands)
|3Q'24
|2Q'24
|1Q'24
|4Q'23
|3Q'23
|Credit Analysis
|Net charge-offs
|$
|7,445
|$
|9,946
|$
|3,630
|$
|4,720
|$
|12,748
|Net charge-offs to average loans
|0.29
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.50
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|140,469
|$
|141,641
|$
|146,669
|$
|148,931
|$
|149,661
|Non-acquired loans at end of period
|$
|7,178,186
|$
|6,834,059
|$
|6,613,763
|$
|6,571,454
|$
|6,343,121
|Acquired loans at end of period
|3,027,095
|3,204,449
|3,364,289
|3,491,486
|3,668,065
|Total Loans
|$
|10,205,281
|$
|10,038,508
|$
|9,978,052
|$
|10,062,940
|$
|10,011,186
|Total allowance for credit losses to total loans at end of period
|1.38
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.49
|%
|Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period
|4.48
|4.51
|4.63
|4.75
|4.86
|End of Period
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|80,857
|$
|59,927
|$
|77,205
|$
|65,104
|$
|41,508
|Other real estate owned
|933
|1,173
|309
|221
|221
|Properties previously used in bank operations included in other real estate owned
|5,488
|5,704
|7,006
|7,339
|6,995
|Total Nonperforming Assets
|$
|87,278
|$
|66,804
|$
|84,520
|$
|72,664
|$
|48,724
|Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period
|0.79
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.41
|%
|Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets at End of Period
|0.58
|0.45
|0.57
|0.50
|0.33
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|Loans
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|Construction and land development
|$
|595,753
|$
|593,534
|$
|623,246
|$
|767,622
|$
|793,736
|Commercial real estate - owner occupied
|1,676,814
|1,656,391
|1,656,131
|1,670,281
|1,675,881
|Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
|3,573,076
|3,423,266
|3,368,339
|3,319,890
|3,285,974
|Residential real estate
|2,564,903
|2,555,320
|2,521,399
|2,445,692
|2,418,903
|Commercial and financial
|1,575,228
|1,582,290
|1,566,198
|1,607,888
|1,588,152
|Consumer
|219,507
|227,707
|242,739
|251,567
|248,540
|Total Loans
|$
|10,205,281
|$
|10,038,508
|$
|9,978,052
|$
|10,062,940
|$
|10,011,186
|AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1
|(Unaudited)
|SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
|3Q'24
|2Q'24
|3Q'23
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Assets
|Earning assets:
|Securities:
|Taxable
|$
|2,756,502
|$
|25,963
|3.75
|%
|$
|2,629,716
|$
|24,155
|3.69
|%
|$
|2,575,002
|$
|21,401
|3.32
|%
|Nontaxable
|5,701
|42
|2.93
|5,423
|40
|2.97
|15,280
|119
|3.11
|Total Securities
|2,762,203
|26,005
|3.75
|2,635,139
|24,195
|3.69
|2,590,282
|21,520
|3.32
|Federal funds sold
|433,423
|5,906
|5.42
|510,401
|6,967
|5.49
|547,576
|7,415
|5.37
|Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other investments
|102,700
|1,232
|4.77
|98,942
|1,361
|5.53
|90,039
|1,062
|4.68
|Total Loans, net2
|10,128,822
|151,282
|5.94
|10,005,122
|147,518
|5.93
|10,043,611
|150,048
|5.93
|Total Earning Assets
|13,427,148
|184,425
|5.46
|13,249,604
|180,041
|5.47
|13,271,508
|180,045
|5.38
|Allowance for credit losses
|(141,974
|)
|(146,380
|)
|(158,440
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|167,103
|168,439
|168,931
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|109,699
|110,709
|116,704
|Intangible assets
|812,761
|818,914
|839,787
|Bank owned life insurance
|304,703
|302,165
|295,272
|Other assets including deferred tax assets
|317,406
|336,256
|372,241
|Total Assets
|$
|14,996,846
|$
|14,839,707
|$
|14,906,003
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|2,489,674
|$
|12,905
|2.06
|%
|$
|2,670,569
|$
|14,946
|2.25
|%
|$
|2,804,243
|$
|15,013
|2.12
|%
|Savings
|546,473
|601
|0.44
|584,490
|560
|0.39
|770,503
|465
|0.24
|Money market
|3,942,357
|38,457
|3.88
|3,665,858
|35,813
|3.93
|2,972,495
|22,918
|3.06
|Time deposits
|1,716,720
|19,002
|4.40
|1,631,290
|17,928
|4.42
|1,619,572
|16,461
|4.03
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|241,083
|2,044
|3.37
|293,603
|2,683
|3.68
|327,711
|2,876
|3.48
|Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|237,935
|2,549
|4.26
|149,234
|1,592
|4.29
|111,087
|888
|3.17
|Long-term debt, net
|106,706
|1,892
|7.05
|106,532
|1,862
|7.03
|106,036
|1,919
|7.18
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|9,280,948
|77,450
|3.32
|9,101,576
|75,384
|3.33
|8,711,647
|60,540
|2.76
|Noninterest demand
|3,393,110
|3,485,603
|3,987,761
|Other liabilities
|154,344
|134,900
|133,846
|Total Liabilities
|12,828,402
|12,722,079
|12,833,254
|Shareholders' equity
|2,168,444
|2,117,628
|2,072,747
|Total Liabilities & Equity
|$
|14,996,846
|$
|14,839,707
|$
|14,906,003
|Cost of deposits
|2.34
|%
|2.31
|%
|1.79
|%
|Interest expense as a % of earning assets
|2.29
|%
|2.29
|%
|1.81
|%
|Net interest income as a % of earning assets
|$
|106,975
|3.17
|%
|$
|104,657
|3.18
|%
|$
|119,505
|3.57
|%
|1 On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.
|2 Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.
|AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1
|(Unaudited)
|SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Assets
|Earning assets:
|Securities:
|Taxable
|$
|2,655,422
|$
|72,511
|3.65
|%
|$
|2,649,127
|$
|61,543
|3.10
|%
|Nontaxable
|5,677
|123
|2.89
|15,721
|370
|3.14
|Total Securities
|2,661,099
|72,634
|3.65
|2,664,848
|61,913
|3.10
|Federal funds sold
|438,089
|17,929
|5.47
|336,022
|12,444
|4.95
|Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other investments
|102,415
|3,721
|4.85
|90,511
|4,530
|6.69
|Total Loans, net2
|10,056,466
|446,108
|5.93
|9,840,484
|433,821
|5.89
|Total Earning Assets
|13,258,069
|540,392
|5.44
|12,931,865
|512,708
|5.30
|Allowance for credit losses
|(145,579
|)
|(151,613
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|167,424
|185,426
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|110,929
|116,840
|Intangible assets
|819,046
|811,483
|Bank owned life insurance
|302,220
|287,756
|Other assets including deferred tax assets
|330,898
|402,175
|Total Assets
|$
|14,843,007
|$
|14,583,932
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|2,626,026
|$
|43,117
|2.19
|%
|$
|2,642,180
|$
|25,780
|1.30
|%
|Savings
|586,285
|1,701
|0.39
|909,184
|1,292
|0.19
|Money market
|3,673,493
|105,998
|3.85
|2,831,747
|54,540
|2.58
|Time deposits
|1,646,285
|54,051
|4.39
|1,288,736
|36,490
|3.79
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|289,181
|7,806
|3.61
|249,242
|5,333
|2.86
|Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|163,468
|5,101
|4.17
|214,415
|5,936
|3.70
|Long-term debt, net
|106,538
|5,688
|7.13
|103,469
|5,328
|6.88
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|9,091,276
|223,462
|3.28
|8,238,973
|134,699
|2.19
|Noninterest demand
|3,468,790
|4,204,389
|Other liabilities
|148,000
|126,487
|Total Liabilities
|12,708,066
|12,569,849
|Shareholders' equity
|2,134,941
|2,014,083
|Total Liabilities & Equity
|$
|14,843,007
|$
|14,583,932
|Cost of deposits
|2.28
|%
|1.33
|%
|Interest expense as a % of earning assets
|2.25
|%
|1.39
|%
|Net interest income as a % of earning assets
|$
|316,930
|3.19
|%
|$
|378,009
|3.91
|%
|1 On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.
|2 Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.
|CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
|(Unaudited)
|SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
|(Amounts in thousands)
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|Customer Relationship Funding
|Noninterest demand
|Commercial
|$
|2,731,564
|$
|2,664,353
|$
|2,808,151
|$
|2,752,644
|$
|3,089,488
|Retail
|509,527
|532,623
|553,697
|561,569
|570,727
|Public funds
|139,072
|142,846
|145,747
|173,893
|134,649
|Other
|63,292
|58,096
|47,806
|56,875
|73,268
|Total Noninterest Demand
|3,443,455
|3,397,918
|3,555,401
|3,544,981
|3,868,132
|Interest-bearing demand
|Commercial
|1,426,920
|1,533,725
|1,561,905
|1,576,491
|1,618,755
|Retail
|874,043
|892,032
|930,178
|956,900
|994,224
|Brokered
|—
|198,337
|—
|—
|—
|Public funds
|186,485
|196,998
|218,958
|256,819
|187,173
|Total Interest-Bearing Demand
|2,487,448
|2,821,092
|2,711,041
|2,790,210
|2,800,152
|Total transaction accounts
|Commercial
|4,158,484
|4,198,078
|4,370,056
|4,329,135
|4,708,243
|Retail
|1,383,570
|1,424,655
|1,483,875
|1,518,469
|1,564,951
|Brokered
|—
|198,337
|—
|—
|—
|Public funds
|325,557
|339,844
|364,705
|430,712
|321,822
|Other
|63,292
|58,096
|47,806
|56,875
|73,268
|Total Transaction Accounts
|5,930,903
|6,219,010
|6,266,442
|6,335,191
|6,668,284
|Savings
|Commercial
|44,151
|53,523
|52,665
|58,562
|79,731
|Retail
|480,323
|512,529
|555,423
|592,892
|641,827
|Total Savings
|524,474
|566,052
|608,088
|651,454
|721,558
|Money market
|Commercial
|1,953,851
|1,771,927
|1,709,636
|1,655,820
|1,625,455
|Retail
|1,887,975
|1,733,505
|1,621,618
|1,469,142
|1,362,390
|Public funds
|192,545
|202,329
|199,775
|189,326
|156,052
|Total Money Market
|4,034,371
|3,707,761
|3,531,029
|3,314,288
|3,143,897
|Brokered time certificates
|256,536
|126,668
|142,717
|122,347
|307,963
|Time deposits
|1,497,301
|1,496,627
|1,467,564
|1,353,655
|1,266,132
|1,753,837
|1,623,295
|1,610,281
|1,476,002
|1,574,095
|Total Deposits
|$
|12,243,585
|$
|12,116,118
|$
|12,015,840
|$
|11,776,935
|$
|12,107,834
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|210,176
|262,103
|326,732
|374,573
|276,450
|Total customer funding 1
|$
|12,197,225
|$
|12,053,216
|$
|12,199,855
|$
|12,029,161
|$
|12,076,321
|1Total deposits and securities sold under agreements to repurchase, excluding brokered deposits. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase consists of customer sweep accounts.
Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.
|GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
|(Unaudited)
|SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Quarterly Trends
|Nine Months Ended
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|3Q'24
|2Q'24
|1Q'24
|4Q'23
|3Q'23
|3Q'24
|3Q'23
|Net Income
|$
|30,651
|$
|30,244
|$
|26,006
|$
|29,543
|$
|31,414
|$
|86,901
|$
|74,490
|Total noninterest income
|23,679
|22,184
|20,497
|17,338
|17,793
|66,360
|61,814
|Securities (gains) losses, net
|(187
|)
|44
|(229
|)
|2,437
|387
|(372
|)
|456
|BOLI benefits on death (included in other income)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(2,117
|)
|Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income
|(187
|)
|44
|(229
|)
|2,437
|387
|(372
|)
|(1,661
|)
|Total Adjusted Noninterest Income
|23,492
|22,228
|20,268
|19,775
|18,180
|65,988
|60,153
|Total noninterest expense
|84,818
|82,537
|90,371
|86,367
|93,915
|257,726
|309,255
|Merger-related charges
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(33,180
|)
|Branch reductions and other expense initiatives
|—
|—
|(7,094
|)
|—
|(3,305
|)
|(7,094
|)
|(5,167
|)
|Adjustments to Noninterest Expense
|—
|—
|(7,094
|)
|—
|(3,305
|)
|(7,094
|)
|(38,347
|)
|Adjusted Noninterest Expense2
|84,818
|82,537
|83,277
|86,367
|90,610
|250,632
|270,908
|Income Taxes
|8,602
|8,909
|7,830
|8,257
|9,076
|25,341
|21,962
|Tax effect of adjustments
|(47
|)
|11
|1,739
|617
|936
|1,703
|9,298
|Adjusted Income Taxes
|8,555
|8,920
|9,569
|8,874
|10,012
|27,044
|31,260
|Adjusted Net Income2
|$
|30,511
|$
|30,277
|$
|31,132
|$
|31,363
|$
|34,170
|$
|91,920
|$
|101,878
|Earnings per diluted share, as reported
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.37
|$
|1.02
|$
|0.89
|Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share
|0.36
|0.36
|0.37
|0.37
|0.40
|1.08
|1.21
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|85,069
|84,816
|85,270
|85,336
|85,666
|84,915
|83,993
|Adjusted Noninterest Expense
|$
|84,818
|$
|82,537
|$
|83,277
|$
|86,367
|$
|90,610
|$
|250,632
|$
|270,908
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|(250
|)
|(251
|)
|(250
|)
|—
|—
|(751
|)
|(1,239
|)
|Other real estate owned expense and net gain (loss) on sale
|(491
|)
|109
|26
|(573
|)
|(274
|)
|(356
|)
|(412
|)
|Amortization of intangibles
|(6,002
|)
|(6,003
|)
|(6,292
|)
|(6,888
|)
|(7,457
|)
|(18,297
|)
|(21,838
|)
|Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense
|$
|78,075
|$
|76,392
|$
|76,761
|$
|78,906
|$
|82,879
|$
|231,228
|$
|247,419
|Average tangible assets
|14,184,085
|14,020,793
|13,865,245
|13,906,005
|14,066,216
|14,023,961
|13,772,449
|Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Tangible Assets
|2.19
|%
|2.19
|%
|2.23
|%
|2.25
|%
|2.34
|%
|2.20
|%
|2.40
|%
|Net Revenue
|$
|130,344
|$
|126,608
|$
|125,575
|$
|128,157
|$
|137,099
|$
|382,527
|$
|439,235
|Total Adjustments to Net Revenue
|(187
|)
|44
|(229
|)
|2,437
|387
|(372
|)
|(1,661
|)
|Impact of FTE adjustment
|310
|233
|220
|216
|199
|763
|588
|Adjusted Net Revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis
|$
|130,467
|$
|126,885
|$
|125,566
|$
|130,810
|$
|137,685
|$
|382,918
|$
|438,162
|Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
|59.84
|%
|60.21
|%
|61.13
|%
|60.32
|%
|60.19
|%
|60.39
|%
|56.47
|%
|Net Interest Income
|$
|106,665
|$
|104,424
|$
|105,078
|$
|110,819
|$
|119,306
|$
|316,167
|$
|377,421
|Impact of FTE adjustment
|310
|233
|220
|216
|199
|763
|588
|Net Interest Income including FTE adjustment
|$
|106,975
|$
|104,657
|$
|105,298
|$
|111,035
|$
|119,505
|$
|316,930
|$
|378,009
|Total noninterest income
|23,679
|22,184
|20,497
|17,338
|17,793
|66,360
|61,814
|Total noninterest expense less provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|84,568
|82,286
|90,121
|86,367
|93,915
|256,975
|308,016
|Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Earnings
|$
|46,086
|$
|44,555
|$
|35,674
|$
|42,006
|$
|43,383
|$
|126,315
|$
|131,807
|Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income
|(187
|)
|44
|(229
|)
|2,437
|387
|(372
|)
|(1,661
|)
|Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense including other real estate owned expense and net (gain) loss on sale
|491
|(109
|)
|7,068
|573
|3,579
|7,450
|38,759
|Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Earnings2
|$
|46,390
|$
|44,490
|$
|42,513
|$
|45,016
|$
|47,349
|$
|133,393
|$
|168,905
|Average Assets
|$
|14,996,846
|$
|14,839,707
|$
|14,690,776
|$
|14,738,034
|$
|14,906,003
|$
|14,843,007
|$
|14,583,932
|Less average goodwill and intangible assets
|(812,761
|)
|(818,914
|)
|(825,531
|)
|(832,029
|)
|(839,787
|)
|(819,046
|)
|(811,483
|)
|Average Tangible Assets
|$
|14,184,085
|$
|14,020,793
|$
|13,865,245
|$
|13,906,005
|$
|14,066,216
|$
|14,023,961
|$
|13,772,449
|Return on Average Assets (ROA)
|0.81
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.80
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.68
|%
|Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.19
|0.20
|0.18
|0.20
|Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROTA)
|0.99
|1.00
|0.89
|0.99
|1.04
|0.96
|0.88
|Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income
|(0.01
|)
|—
|0.15
|0.05
|0.08
|0.05
|0.27
|Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Assets
|0.98
|1.00
|1.04
|1.04
|1.12
|1.01
|1.15
|Pre-Tax Pre-Provision return on Average Tangible Assets
|1.46
|1.45
|1.22
|1.39
|1.43
|1.38
|1.49
|Impact of adjustments on Pre-Tax Pre-Provision earnings
|0.01
|—
|0.20
|0.09
|0.12
|0.06
|0.36
|Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Return on Tangible Assets2
|1.47
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.55
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.85
|%
|Average Shareholders' Equity
|$
|2,168,444
|$
|2,117,628
|$
|2,118,381
|$
|2,058,912
|$
|2,072,747
|$
|2,134,941
|$
|2,014,083
|Less average goodwill and intangible assets
|(812,761
|)
|(818,914
|)
|(825,531
|)
|(832,029
|)
|(839,787
|)
|(819,046
|)
|(811,483
|)
|Average Tangible Equity
|$
|1,355,683
|$
|1,298,714
|$
|1,292,850
|$
|1,226,883
|$
|1,232,960
|$
|1,315,895
|$
|1,202,600
|Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
|5.62
|%
|5.74
|%
|4.94
|%
|5.69
|%
|6.01
|%
|5.44
|%
|4.94
|%
|Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization
|4.69
|5.01
|4.61
|5.53
|5.89
|4.77
|5.15
|Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE)
|10.31
|10.75
|9.55
|11.22
|11.90
|10.21
|10.09
|Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income
|(0.04
|)
|0.01
|1.60
|0.58
|0.89
|0.51
|3.05
|Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|10.27
|%
|10.76
|%
|11.15
|%
|11.80
|%
|12.79
|%
|10.72
|%
|13.14
|%
|Loan interest income1
|$
|151,282
|$
|147,518
|$
|147,308
|$
|148,004
|$
|150,048
|$
|446,108
|$
|433,821
|Accretion on acquired loans
|(9,182
|)
|(10,178
|)
|(10,595
|)
|(11,324
|)
|(14,843
|)
|(29,955
|)
|(45,365
|)
|Loan interest income excluding accretion on acquired loans
|$
|142,100
|$
|137,340
|$
|136,713
|$
|136,680
|$
|135,205
|$
|416,153
|$
|388,456
|Yield on loans1
|5.94
|5.93
|5.90
|5.85
|5.93
|5.93
|5.89
|Impact of accretion on acquired loans
|(0.36
|)
|(0.41
|)
|(0.42
|)
|(0.45
|)
|(0.59
|)
|(0.40
|)
|(0.61
|)
|Yield on loans excluding accretion on acquired loans
|5.58
|%
|5.52
|%
|5.48
|%
|5.40
|%
|5.34
|%
|5.53
|%
|5.89
|%
|Net Interest Income1
|$
|106,975
|$
|104,657
|$
|105,298
|$
|111,035
|$
|119,505
|$
|316,930
|$
|378,009
|Accretion on acquired loans
|(9,182
|)
|(10,178
|)
|(10,595
|)
|(11,324
|)
|(14,843
|)
|(29,955
|)
|(45,365
|)
|Net interest income excluding accretion on acquired loans
|$
|97,793
|$
|94,479
|$
|94,703
|$
|99,711
|$
|104,662
|$
|286,975
|$
|332,644
|Net Interest Margin
|3.17
|3.18
|3.24
|3.36
|3.57
|3.19
|3.91
|Impact of accretion on acquired loans
|(0.27
|)
|(0.30
|)
|(0.33
|)
|(0.34
|)
|(0.44
|)
|(0.30
|)
|(0.47
|)
|Net interest margin excluding accretion on acquired loans
|2.90
|%
|2.87
|%
|2.91
|%
|3.02
|%
|3.13
|%
|2.89
|%
|3.44
|%
|Security interest income1
|$
|26,005
|$
|24,195
|$
|22,434
|$
|21,451
|$
|21,520
|$
|72,634
|$
|61,913
|Tax equivalent adjustment on securities
|(8
|)
|(7
|)
|(7
|)
|(13
|)
|(22
|)
|(22
|)
|(71
|)
|Security interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment
|$
|25,997
|$
|24,188
|$
|22,427
|$
|21,438
|$
|21,498
|$
|72,612
|$
|61,842
|Loan interest income1
|$
|151,282
|$
|147,518
|$
|147,308
|$
|148,004
|$
|150,048
|$
|446,108
|$
|433,821
|Tax equivalent adjustment on loans
|(302
|)
|(226
|)
|(213
|)
|(203
|)
|(177
|)
|(741
|)
|(517
|)
|Loan interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment
|$
|150,980
|$
|147,292
|$
|147,095
|$
|147,801
|$
|149,871
|$
|445,367
|$
|433,304
|Net Interest Income1
|$
|106,975
|$
|104,657
|$
|105,298
|$
|111,035
|$
|119,505
|$
|316,930
|$
|378,009
|Tax equivalent adjustment on securities
|(8
|)
|(7
|)
|(7
|)
|(13
|)
|(22
|)
|(22
|)
|(71
|)
|Tax equivalent adjustment on loans
|(302
|)
|(226
|)
|(213
|)
|(203
|)
|(177
|)
|(741
|)
|(517
|)
|Net interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment
|$
|106,665
|$
|104,424
|$
|105,078
|$
|110,819
|$
|119,306
|$
|316,167
|$
|377,421
|1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.
|2 As of 1Q’24, amortization of intangibles is excluded from adjustments to noninterest expense; prior periods have been updated to reflect the change.