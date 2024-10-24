Seacoast Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Strong Growth in Loans and Deposits

Annualized 20% Increase in Tangible Book Value Per Share

Well-Positioned Balance Sheet with Strong Capital and Liquidity

STUART, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the third quarter of 2024 of $30.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $30.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024 and $31.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023.

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $46.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 3% compared to the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 6% compared to the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $46.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 4% compared to the second quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 2% compared to the third quarter of 2023.

For the third quarter of 2024, return on average tangible assets was 0.99% and return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 10.31%, compared to 1.00% and 10.75%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.04% and 11.90%, respectively, in the prior year quarter.

Charles M. Shaffer, Chairman and CEO of Seacoast, stated, "I would like to thank all of the Seacoast associates for their unwavering dedication during the challenging impact of back-to-back significant hurricanes. Your commitment to our customers and the well-being of our communities is commendable. I am very proud to serve alongside such an amazing and dedicated group of bankers. Furthermore, our hearts and sympathy go out to all those in our communities who lost loved ones and experienced catastrophic outcomes as a result of the storms."

Shaffer added, "Turning to third quarter results, this marks the turn in organic growth we had anticipated, with nearly 7% annualized loan growth and 7% annualized customer deposit growth, clearly showcasing the results of our previous investments in banking teams across the state. Additionally, this quarter demonstrated continued growth in net interest income, noninterest income and, when removing accretion on acquired loans, expansion in the net interest margin. Our competitive transformation is taking shape as we build Seacoast into Florida’s leading regional bank. We expect to continue to see positive results from recent talent acquisitions, which will drive further organic growth in the coming periods."

Shaffer concluded, "We remain committed to a disciplined approach to credit, and our balance sheet is one of the strongest in the industry, with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 14.8%2 as of September 30, 2024. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets has increased to a strong 9.64%. Our liquidity position is also robust, with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 83%, providing us with balance sheet flexibility as we continue to work towards stronger earnings in the coming periods."

Update on Hurricane Recovery

In late September and early October 2024, communities across our corporate footprint were impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. We maintained uninterrupted digital and telephone access for our customers and, having experienced minimal impacts to our branch properties, we fully reopened to serve our communities shortly after each storm passed. Recovery efforts in many areas continue and the full impacts on people and businesses in the most hard-hit regions are not fully known. We do not expect a significant impact from Hurricane Helene, but an additional provision for credit losses may be warranted in the fourth quarter of 2024 for Hurricane Milton, in a range between approximately $5 million and $10 million.

Financial Results

Income Statement

Net income in the third quarter of 2024 was $30.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $30.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $31.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $86.9 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, compared to $74.5 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Adjusted net income 1 for the third quarter of 2024 was $30.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $30.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $34.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, adjusted net income 1 was $91.9 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $101.9 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Net revenues were $130.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $3.7 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $6.8 million, or 5%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net revenues were $382.5 million, a decrease of $56.7 million, or 13%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Adjusted net revenues 1 were $130.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $3.6 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $7.2 million, or 5%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, adjusted net revenues 1 were $382.9 million, a decrease of $55.2 million, or 13%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings 1 were $46.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.5 million, or 3%, compared to the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of $2.7 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, pre-tax pre-provision earnings 1 were $126.3 million, a decrease of $5.5 million, or 4%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings 1 were $46.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.9 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2024 and a decrease of $1.0 million, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings 1 were $133.4 million, a decrease of $35.5 million, or 21%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Net interest income totaled $106.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.2 million, or 2%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $12.6 million, or 11%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net interest income was $316.2 million, a decrease of $61.3 million, or 16%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023. In the loan portfolio, higher interest income from new loan production was partially offset by lower accretion of purchase discount on acquired loans. Included in loan interest income was accretion on acquired loans of $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, and $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, accretion on acquired loans totaled $30.0 million, compared to $45.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Recent purchases in the securities portfolio contributed to higher securities yields. Higher interest expense on deposits reflects the impact of higher rates, with cuts to the federal funds rate late in the quarter not yet fully impacting the third quarter 2024 results.

Net interest margin decreased one basis point to 3.17% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.18% in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding the effects of accretion on acquired loans, net interest margin increased three basis points to 2.90% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.87% in the second quarter of 2024. Loan yields were 5.94%, an increase of one basis point from the prior quarter. Securities yields increased six basis points to 3.75%, compared to 3.69% in the prior quarter. The cost of deposits increased three basis points from 2.31% in the prior quarter, to 2.34% in the third quarter of 2024. We expect the cost of deposits to decline in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income totaled $23.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.5 million, or 7%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $5.9 million, or 33%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, noninterest income totaled $66.4 million, an increase of $4.5 million, or 7%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Results in the third quarter of 2024 included: Service charges on deposits totaled $5.4 million, an increase of $0.1 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $0.8 million, or 16%, from the prior year quarter. Our investments in talent and significant market expansion across the state have resulted in continued growth in treasury management services to commercial customers. Wealth management income totaled $3.8 million, an increase of $0.1 million, or 2%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $0.7 million, or 22%, from the prior year quarter. The wealth management division continues to grow and add new relationships, with assets under management increasing 26% year over year to $2.0 billion at September 30, 2024. Insurance agency income totaled $1.4 million, an increase of 3% from the prior quarter and an increase of 18% from the prior year quarter, reflecting continued growth and expansion of services. SBA gains totaled $0.4 million, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 44%, from the prior quarter and a decrease of $0.2 million, or 36%, from the prior year quarter, due to lower saleable originations. Other income totaled $7.5 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 26%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $3.2 million, or 74% from the prior year quarter. Increases in the third quarter of 2024 include gains on SBIC investments and higher swap-related fees.

The provision for credit losses was $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense was $84.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.3 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $9.1 million, or 10%, compared to the prior year quarter. Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, totaled $257.7 million, a decrease of $51.5 million, or 17%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023. With significant cost-saving initiatives now complete, Seacoast has prudently managed expenses while strategically investing to support continued growth. Results in the third quarter of 2024 included: Salaries and wages totaled $40.7 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 5%, compared to the prior quarter and a decrease $5.7 million, or 12%, from the prior year quarter. The third quarter of 2024 reflects continued additions to the banking team as the Company focuses on organic growth. Outsourced data processing costs totaled $8.0 million, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of $0.7 million, or 8%, from the prior year quarter, reflecting the benefit of lower negotiated rates with key service providers. Marketing expenses totaled $2.7 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 16%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $0.9 million, or 45%, from the prior year quarter, primarily associated with the timing of various campaigns. We will continue to invest in marketing and branding supporting customer growth. Legal and professional fees totaled $2.7 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 37%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $29 thousand, or 1%, from the prior year quarter. Professional services engaged in connection with contract negotiations contributed to the increase in the third quarter of 2024.

Seacoast recorded $8.6 million of income tax expense in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, and $9.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. Tax benefits related to stock-based compensation totaled $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to tax expense of $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2024 and a nominal tax benefit in the third quarter of 2023.

The efficiency ratio was 59.84% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 60.21% in the second quarter of 2024 and 62.60% in the prior year quarter. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 59.84% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 60.21% in the second quarter of 2024 and 60.19% in the prior year quarter. The Company continues to remain keenly focused on disciplined expense control, while making investments for growth.

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2024, the Company had total assets of $15.2 billion and total shareholders' equity of $2.2 billion. Book value per share was $25.68 as of September 30, 2024, compared to $24.98 as of June 30, 2024, and $24.06 as of September 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share increased 20% annualized from the prior quarter to $16.20 as of September 30, 2024, compared to $15.41 as of June 30, 2024, and $14.26 as of September 30, 2023.

Debt securities totaled $2.8 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $180.8 million compared to June 30, 2024. Debt securities include approximately $2.2 billion in securities classified as available for sale and recorded at fair value. During the third quarter of 2024, net unrealized losses associated with available for sale securities declined by $59.6 million due to changes in the interest rate environment. This contributed $0.53 to the increase in tangible book value per share during the quarter. The unrealized loss on available for sale securities is fully reflected in the value presented on the balance sheet. The portfolio also includes $646.1 million in securities classified as held to maturity with a fair value of $538.5 million. Held-to-maturity securities consist solely of mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, each of which is expected to recover any price depreciation over its holding period as the debt securities move to maturity. The Company has significant liquidity and available borrowing capacity and has the intent and ability to hold these investments to maturity. In October, we took advantage of favorable market conditions and repositioned a portion of the available for sale securities portfolio. We sold securities with an average book yield of 2.8%, resulting in a pre-tax loss of approximately $8.0 million impacting fourth quarter results. The proceeds, approximately $113 million, were reinvested in agency mortgage-backed securities with an average book yield of 5.4%, for an estimated earnback of less than three years.

Loans increased $166.8 million, or 6.6% annualized, totaling $10.2 billion as of September 30, 2024. Loan originations increased 22% to $657.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $538.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The Company continues to exercise a disciplined approach to lending and is benefiting from the investments made in recent years to attract talent from large regional banks across its markets. This talent is onboarding significant new relationships, resulting in increased loan production.

Loan pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $831.1 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $834.4 million at June 30, 2024 and $353.0 million at September 30, 2023. Commercial pipelines were $744.5 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $743.8 million at June 30, 2024, and $259.4 million at September 30, 2023. SBA pipelines were $28.9 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $29.3 million at June 30, 2024, and $41.4 million at September 30, 2023. Residential saleable pipelines were $11.2 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $12.1 million at June 30, 2024, and $6.8 million at September 30, 2023. Retained residential pipelines were $21.9 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $24.7 million at June 30, 2024, and $20.9 million at September 30, 2023. Consumer pipelines were $24.4 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $24.5 million at both June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023.

Total deposits were $12.2 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $127.5 million, or 4.2% annualized, when compared to June 30, 2024. Excluding brokered balances, total deposits increased $195.9 million, or 6.6% annualized, in the third quarter of 2024. Commercial deposits increased $133.0 million, or 2%, compared to the prior quarter. Of note, commercial noninterest bearing deposits increased $67.2 million, or 3%, from the prior quarter, the result of onboarding new clients. Total noninterest bearing deposits increased $45.5 million, or 5.3% annualized, from the prior quarter. At September 30, 2024, customer transaction account balances represented 49% of total deposits. The Company benefits from a granular deposit franchise

were $12.2 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $127.5 million, or 4.2% annualized, when compared to June 30, 2024. Excluding brokered balances, total deposits increased $195.9 million, or 6.6% annualized, in the third quarter of 2024. Federal Home Loan Bank advances totaled $245.0 million at September 30, 2024 with a weighted average interest rate of 4.19%.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans were $80.9 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $59.9 million at June 30, 2024, and $41.5 million at September 30, 2023. New nonperforming loans in the third quarter of 2024 have collateral values well in excess of balances outstanding, and therefore, no loss is expected. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.79% at September 30, 2024, 0.60% at June 30, 2024, and 0.41% at September 30, 2023.

were $80.9 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $59.9 million at June 30, 2024, and $41.5 million at September 30, 2023. New nonperforming loans in the third quarter of 2024 have collateral values well in excess of balances outstanding, and therefore, no loss is expected. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.79% at September 30, 2024, 0.60% at June 30, 2024, and 0.41% at September 30, 2023. Accruing past due loans were $50.7 million, or 0.50% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $39.6 million, or 0.39% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, and $35.5 million, or 0.33% of total loans, at September 30, 2023. A limited number of larger-balance residential mortgage loans, which returned to current status in October, comprise the majority of the increase from the prior quarter.

were $50.7 million, or 0.50% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $39.6 million, or 0.39% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, and $35.5 million, or 0.33% of total loans, at September 30, 2023. A limited number of larger-balance residential mortgage loans, which returned to current status in October, comprise the majority of the increase from the prior quarter. Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.58% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.45% at June 30, 2024, and 0.33% at September 30, 2023.

were 0.58% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.45% at June 30, 2024, and 0.33% at September 30, 2023. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.38% at September 30, 2024, 1.41% at June 30, 2024, and 1.49% at September 30, 2023.

was 1.38% at September 30, 2024, 1.41% at June 30, 2024, and 1.49% at September 30, 2023. Net charge-offs were $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. Charge-offs during the quarter primarily reflect specifically identified reserves previously established in the allowance for credit losses.

were $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. Charge-offs during the quarter primarily reflect specifically identified reserves previously established in the allowance for credit losses. Portfolio diversification , in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Seacoast's average loan size is $360 thousand, and the average commercial loan size is $789 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio.

, in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Seacoast's average loan size is $360 thousand, and the average commercial loan size is $789 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio. Construction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 36% and 241% of total bank-level risk-based capital2, respectively, compared to 36% and 235%, respectively, at June 30, 2024. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 34% and 227%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital2.

Capital and Liquidity

The Company continues to operate with a fortress balance sheet with a Tier 1 capital ratio at September 30, 2024 of 14.8% 2 compared to 14.8% at June 30, 2024, and 14.0% at September 30, 2023. The Total capital ratio was 16.2% 2 , the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 14.1% 2 , and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.2% 2 at September 30, 2024. The Company is considered “well capitalized” based on applicable U.S. regulatory capital ratio requirements.

at September 30, 2024 of 14.8% compared to 14.8% at June 30, 2024, and 14.0% at September 30, 2023. The was 16.2% , the was 14.1% , and the was 11.2% at September 30, 2024. The Company is considered “well capitalized” based on applicable U.S. regulatory capital ratio requirements. Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2024 totaled $637.1 million.

at September 30, 2024 totaled $637.1 million. The Company’s loan to deposit ratio was 83.4% at September 30, 2024, which should provide liquidity and flexibility moving forward.

was 83.4% at September 30, 2024, which should provide liquidity and flexibility moving forward. Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.64% at September 30, 2024, compared to 9.30% at June 30, 2024, and 8.68% at September 30, 2023. If all held-to-maturity securities were adjusted to fair value, the tangible common equity ratio would have been 9.11% at September 30, 2024.

was 9.64% at September 30, 2024, compared to 9.30% at June 30, 2024, and 8.68% at September 30, 2023. If all held-to-maturity securities were adjusted to fair value, the tangible common equity ratio would have been 9.11% at September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, in addition to $637.1 million in cash, the Company had $5.6 billion in available borrowing capacity, including $4.1 billion in available collateralized lines of credit, $1.2 billion of unpledged debt securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings, and available unsecured lines of credit of $0.3 billion. These liquidity sources as of September 30, 2024, represented 167% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.

1 Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.

2 Estimated.





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarterly Trends 3Q'24 2Q'24 1Q'24 4Q'23 3Q'23 Selected balance sheet data: Gross loans $ 10,205,281 $ 10,038,508 $ 9,978,052 $ 10,062,940 $ 10,011,186 Total deposits 12,243,585 12,116,118 12,015,840 11,776,935 12,107,834 Total assets 15,168,371 14,952,613 14,830,015 14,580,249 14,823,007 Performance measures: Net income $ 30,651 $ 30,244 $ 26,006 $ 29,543 $ 31,414 Net interest margin 3.17 % 3.18 % 3.24 % 3.36 % 3.57 % Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 $ 46,086 $ 44,555 $ 35,674 $ 42,006 $ 43,383 Average diluted shares outstanding 85,069 84,816 85,270 85,336 85,666 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) 0.36 0.36 0.31 0.35 0.37 Return on (annualized): Average assets (ROA) 0.81 % 0.82 % 0.71 % 0.80 % 0.84 % Average tangible assets (ROTA)2 0.99 1.00 0.89 0.99 1.04 Average tangible common equity (ROTCE)2 10.31 10.75 9.55 11.22 11.90 Tangible common equity to tangible assets2 9.64 9.30 9.25 9.31 8.68 Tangible book value per share2 $ 16.20 $ 15.41 $ 15.26 $ 15.08 $ 14.26 Efficiency ratio 59.84 % 60.21 % 66.78 % 60.32 % 62.60 % Adjusted operating measures1: Adjusted net income4 $ 30,511 $ 30,277 $ 31,132 $ 31,363 $ 34,170 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings4 46,390 44,490 42,513 45,016 47,349 Adjusted diluted EPS4 0.36 0.36 0.37 0.37 0.40 Adjusted ROTA2 0.98 % 1.00 % 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.12 % Adjusted ROTCE2 10.27 10.76 11.15 11.80 12.79 Adjusted efficiency ratio 59.84 60.21 61.13 60.32 60.19 Net adjusted noninterest expense as a

percent of average tangible assets2 2.19 % 2.19 % 2.23 % 2.25 % 2.34 % Other data: Market capitalization3 $ 2,277,003 $ 2,016,472 $ 2,156,529 $ 2,415,158 $ 1,869,891 Full-time equivalent employees 1,493 1,449 1,445 1,541 1,570 Number of ATMs 96 95 95 96 97 Full-service banking offices 77 77 77 77 77 1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 3Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period. 4As of 1Q’24, amortization of intangibles is excluded from adjustments to noninterest expense; prior periods have been updated to reflect the change.

OTHER INFORMATION

Conference Call Information

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $15.2 billion in assets and $12.2 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2024. Seacoast provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at 77 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. For more information about Seacoast, visit www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning, and protections, of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements about future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues, economic and seasonal conditions in the Company’s markets, and improvements to reported earnings that may be realized from cost controls, tax law changes, new initiatives and for integration of banks that the Company has acquired, or expects to acquire, as well as statements with respect to Seacoast's objectives, strategic plans, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates and intentions about future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company’s control, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast” or the “Company”) or its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast National Bank (“Seacoast Bank”), to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not expect the Company to update any forward-looking statements.

All statements other than statements of historical fact could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through the use of words such as "may", "will", "anticipate", "assume", "should", "support", "indicate", "would", "believe", "contemplate", "expect", "estimate", "continue", "further", "plan", "point to", "project", "could", "intend", "target" or other similar words and expressions of the future. These forward-looking statements may not be realized due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: the impact of current and future economic and market conditions generally (including seasonality) and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Seacoast’s primary market areas, including the effects of inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates, slowdowns in economic growth, and the potential for high unemployment rates, as well as the financial stress on borrowers and changes to customer and client behavior and credit risk as a result of the foregoing; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry, including those highlighted by high-profile bank failures, and including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto (including increases in the cost of our deposit insurance assessments), the Company's ability to effectively manage its liquidity risk and any growth plans, and the availability of capital and funding; governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, as well as legislative, tax and regulatory changes including proposed overdraft and late fee caps, including those that impact the money supply and inflation; the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits (as well as the cost of, and competition for, deposits), loan demand, liquidity and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest rate sensitive assets and liabilities; interest rate risks (including the impacts of interest rates on macroeconomic conditions, customer and client behavior, and on our net interest income), sensitivities and the shape of the yield curve; changes in accounting policies, rules and practices; changes in retail distribution strategies, customer preferences and behavior generally and as a result of economic factors, including heightened inflation; changes in the availability and cost of credit and capital in the financial markets; changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting the Company’s loans; the Company’s concentration in commercial real estate loans and in real estate collateral in Florida; Seacoast’s ability to comply with any regulatory requirements and the risk that the regulatory environment may not be conducive to or may prohibit or delay the consummation of future mergers and/or business combinations, may increase the length of time and amount of resources required to consummate such transactions, and may reduce the anticipated benefit; inaccuracies or other failures from the use of models, including the failure of assumptions and estimates, as well as differences in, and changes to, economic, market and credit conditions; the impact on the valuation of Seacoast’s investments due to market volatility or counterparty payment risk, as well as the effect of a decline in stock market prices on our fee income from our wealth management business; statutory and regulatory dividend restrictions; increases in regulatory capital requirements for banking organizations generally; the risks of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, including Seacoast’s ability to continue to identify acquisition targets, successfully acquire and integrate desirable financial institutions and realize expected revenues and revenue synergies; changes in technology or products that may be more difficult, costly, or less effective than anticipated; the Company’s ability to identify and address increased cybersecurity risks, including those impacting vendors and other third parties which may be exacerbated by developments in generative artificial intelligence; fraud or misconduct by internal or external parties, which Seacoast may not be able to prevent, detect or mitigate; inability of Seacoast’s risk management framework to manage risks associated with the Company’s business; dependence on key suppliers or vendors to obtain equipment or services for the business on acceptable terms; reduction in or the termination of Seacoast’s ability to use the online- or mobile-based platform that is critical to the Company’s business growth strategy; the effects of war or other conflicts, acts of terrorism, natural disasters, including hurricanes in the Company’s footprint, health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics, or other catastrophic events that may affect general economic conditions and/or increase costs, including, but not limited to, property and casualty and other insurance costs; Seacoast’s ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting; potential claims, damages, penalties, fines, costs and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions; the risks that deferred tax assets could be reduced if estimates of future taxable income from the Company’s operations and tax planning strategies are less than currently estimated, the results of tax audit findings, challenges to our tax positions, or adverse changes or interpretations of tax laws; the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, non-bank financial technology providers, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for expected credit losses; risks related to, and the costs associated with, environmental, social and governance matters, including the scope and pace of related rulemaking activity and disclosure requirements; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, and uncertainties surrounding the federal budget and economic policy; the risk that balance sheet, revenue growth, and loan growth expectations may differ from actual results; and other factors and risks described under “Risk Factors” herein and in any of the Company's subsequent reports filed with the SEC and available on its website at www.sec.gov.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in other periodic reports that the Company files with the SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at www.sec.gov.





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 3Q'24 2Q'24 1Q'24 4Q'23 3Q'23 3Q'24 3Q'23 Summary of Earnings Net income $ 30,651 $ 30,244 $ 26,006 $ 29,543 $ 31,414 $ 86,901 $ 74,490 Adjusted net income1,6 30,511 30,277 31,132 31,363 34,170 91,920 101,878 Net interest income2 106,975 104,657 105,298 111,035 119,505 316,930 378,009 Net interest margin2,3 3.17 % 3.18 % 3.24 % 3.36 % 3.57 % 3.19 % 3.91 % Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 46,086 44,555 35,674 42,006 43,383 126,315 131,807 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1,6 46,390 44,490 42,513 45,016 47,349 133,393 168,905 Performance Ratios Return on average assets-GAAP basis3 0.81 % 0.82 % 0.71 % 0.80 % 0.84 % 0.78 % 0.68 % Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4 0.99 1.00 0.89 0.99 1.04 0.96 0.88 Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4 0.98 1.00 1.04 1.04 1.12 1.01 1.15 Pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4,6 1.46 1.45 1.22 1.39 1.43 1.38 1.49 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.47 1.45 1.42 1.48 1.55 1.44 1.85 Net adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,4 2.19 2.19 2.23 2.25 2.34 2.20 2.40 Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis3 5.62 5.74 4.94 5.69 6.01 5.44 4.94 Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4 10.31 10.75 9.55 11.22 11.90 10.21 10.09 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4 10.27 10.76 11.15 11.80 12.79 10.72 13.14 Efficiency ratio5 59.84 60.21 66.78 60.32 62.60 62.24 65.19 Adjusted efficiency ratio1 59.84 60.21 61.13 60.32 60.19 60.39 56.47 Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses) 18.05 17.55 16.17 15.14 13.22 17.27 14.16 Tangible common equity to tangible assets4 9.64 9.30 9.25 9.31 8.68 9.64 8.68 Average loan-to-deposit ratio 83.79 83.11 84.50 83.38 82.63 83.80 82.86 End of period loan-to-deposit ratio 83.44 82.90 83.12 85.48 82.71 83.44 82.71 Per Share Data Net income diluted-GAAP basis $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.37 $ 1.02 $ 0.89 Net income basic-GAAP basis 0.36 0.36 0.31 0.35 0.37 1.03 0.89 Adjusted earnings1,6 0.36 0.36 0.37 0.37 0.40 1.08 1.21 Book value per share common 25.68 24.98 24.93 24.84 24.06 25.68 24.06 Tangible book value per share 16.20 15.41 15.26 15.08 14.26 16.20 14.26 Cash dividends declared 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.54 0.53 1Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost. 3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods. 4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains and losses). 6As of 1Q'24, amortization of intangibles is excluded from adjustments to noninterest expense; prior periods have been updated to reflect the change.







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 3Q'24 2Q'24 1Q'24 4Q'23 3Q'23 3Q'24 3Q'23 Interest on securities: Taxable $ 25,963 $ 24,155 $ 22,393 $ 21,383 $ 21,401 $ 72,511 $ 61,543 Nontaxable 34 33 34 55 97 101 299 Interest and fees on loans 150,980 147,292 147,095 147,801 149,871 445,367 433,304 Interest on interest bearing deposits and other investments 7,138 8,328 6,184 7,616 8,477 21,650 16,974 Total Interest Income 184,115 179,808 175,706 176,855 179,846 539,629 512,120 Interest on deposits 51,963 51,319 47,534 44,923 38,396 150,816 81,612 Interest on time certificates 19,002 17,928 17,121 15,764 16,461 54,051 36,490 Interest on borrowed money 6,485 6,137 5,973 5,349 5,683 18,595 16,597 Total Interest Expense 77,450 75,384 70,628 66,036 60,540 223,462 134,699 Net Interest Income 106,665 104,424 105,078 110,819 119,306 316,167 377,421 Provision for credit losses 6,273 4,918 1,368 3,990 2,694 12,559 33,528 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 100,392 99,506 103,710 106,829 116,612 303,608 343,893 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 5,412 5,342 4,960 4,828 4,648 15,714 13,450 Interchange income 1,911 1,940 1,888 2,433 1,684 5,739 11,444 Wealth management income 3,843 3,766 3,540 3,261 3,138 11,149 9,519 Mortgage banking fees 485 582 381 378 410 1,448 1,412 Insurance agency income 1,399 1,355 1,291 1,066 1,183 4,045 3,444 SBA gains 391 694 739 921 613 1,824 1,184 BOLI income 2,578 2,596 2,264 2,220 2,197 7,438 6,181 Other 7,473 5,953 5,205 4,668 4,307 18,631 15,636 23,492 22,228 20,268 19,775 18,180 65,988 62,270 Securities gains (losses), net 187 (44 ) 229 (2,437 ) (387 ) 372 (456 ) Total Noninterest Income 23,679 22,184 20,497 17,338 17,793 66,360 61,814 Noninterest expense: Salaries and wages 40,697 38,937 40,304 38,435 46,431 119,938 139,202 Employee benefits 6,955 6,861 7,889 6,678 7,206 21,705 23,240 Outsourced data processing costs 8,003 8,210 12,118 8,609 8,714 28,331 43,489 Occupancy 7,096 7,180 8,037 7,512 7,758 22,313 24,360 Furniture and equipment 2,060 1,956 2,011 2,028 2,052 6,027 6,664 Marketing 2,729 3,266 2,655 2,995 1,876 8,650 6,161 Legal and professional fees 2,708 1,982 2,151 3,294 2,679 6,841 14,220 FDIC assessments 1,882 2,131 2,158 2,813 2,258 6,171 5,817 Amortization of intangibles 6,002 6,003 6,292 6,888 7,457 18,297 21,838 Other real estate owned expense and net loss (gain) on sale 491 (109 ) (26 ) 573 274 356 412 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 250 251 250 — — 751 1,239 Other 5,945 5,869 6,532 6,542 7,210 18,346 22,613 Total Noninterest Expense 84,818 82,537 90,371 86,367 93,915 257,726 309,255 Income Before Income Taxes 39,253 39,153 33,836 37,800 40,490 112,242 96,452 Provision for income taxes 8,602 8,909 7,830 8,257 9,076 25,341 21,962 Net Income $ 30,651 $ 30,244 $ 26,006 $ 29,543 $ 31,414 $ 86,901 $ 74,490 Share Data Net income per share of common stock Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.37 $ 1.02 $ 0.89 Basic 0.36 0.36 0.31 0.35 0.37 1.03 0.89 Cash dividends declared 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.54 0.53 Average common shares outstanding Diluted 85,069 84,816 85,270 85,336 85,666 84,915 83,993 Basic 84,434 84,341 84,908 84,817 85,142 84,319 83,457







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 182,743 $ 168,738 $ 137,850 $ 167,511 $ 182,036 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 454,315 580,787 544,874 279,671 513,946 Total cash and cash equivalents 637,058 749,525 682,724 447,182 695,982 Time deposits with other banks 5,207 7,856 7,856 5,857 4,357 Debt Securities: Securities available for sale (at fair value) 2,160,055 1,967,204 1,949,463 1,836,020 1,841,845 Securities held to maturity (at amortized cost) 646,050 658,055 669,896 680,313 691,404 Total debt securities 2,806,105 2,625,259 2,619,359 2,516,333 2,533,249 Loans held for sale 11,039 5,975 9,475 4,391 2,979 Loans 10,205,281 10,038,508 9,978,052 10,062,940 10,011,186 Less: Allowance for credit losses (140,469 ) (141,641 ) (146,669 ) (148,931 ) (149,661 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 10,064,812 9,896,867 9,831,383 9,914,009 9,861,525 Bank premises and equipment, net 108,776 109,945 110,787 113,304 115,749 Other real estate owned 6,421 6,877 7,315 7,560 7,216 Goodwill 732,417 732,417 732,417 732,417 731,970 Other intangible assets, net 77,431 83,445 89,377 95,645 102,397 Bank owned life insurance 306,379 303,816 301,229 298,974 296,763 Net deferred tax assets 94,820 108,852 111,539 113,232 131,602 Other assets 317,906 321,779 326,554 331,345 339,218 Total Assets $ 15,168,371 $ 14,952,613 $ 14,830,015 $ 14,580,249 $ 14,823,007 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest demand $ 3,443,455 $ 3,397,918 $ 3,555,401 $ 3,544,981 $ 3,868,132 Interest-bearing demand 2,487,448 2,821,092 2,711,041 2,790,210 2,800,152 Savings 524,474 566,052 608,088 651,454 721,558 Money market 4,034,371 3,707,761 3,531,029 3,314,288 3,143,897 Time deposits 1,753,837 1,623,295 1,610,281 1,476,002 1,574,095 Total Deposits 12,243,585 12,116,118 12,015,840 11,776,935 12,107,834 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 210,176 262,103 326,732 374,573 276,450 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 245,000 180,000 110,000 50,000 110,000 Long-term debt, net 106,800 106,634 106,468 106,302 106,136 Other liabilities 168,960 157,377 153,225 164,353 174,193 Total Liabilities 12,974,521 12,822,232 12,712,265 12,472,163 12,774,613 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 8,614 8,530 8,494 8,486 8,515 Additional paid in capital 1,821,050 1,815,800 1,811,941 1,808,883 1,813,068 Retained earnings 508,036 492,805 478,017 467,305 453,117 Less: Treasury stock (18,680 ) (18,744 ) (16,746 ) (16,710 ) (14,035 ) 2,319,020 2,298,391 2,281,706 2,267,964 2,260,665 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (125,170 ) (168,010 ) (163,956 ) (159,878 ) (212,271 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,193,850 2,130,381 2,117,750 2,108,086 2,048,394 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 15,168,371 $ 14,952,613 $ 14,830,015 $ 14,580,249 $ 14,823,007 Common shares outstanding 85,441 85,299 84,935 84,861 85,150







CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in thousands) 3Q'24 2Q'24 1Q'24 4Q'23 3Q'23 Credit Analysis Net charge-offs $ 7,445 $ 9,946 $ 3,630 $ 4,720 $ 12,748 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.29 % 0.40 % 0.15 % 0.19 % 0.50 % Allowance for credit losses $ 140,469 $ 141,641 $ 146,669 $ 148,931 $ 149,661 Non-acquired loans at end of period $ 7,178,186 $ 6,834,059 $ 6,613,763 $ 6,571,454 $ 6,343,121 Acquired loans at end of period 3,027,095 3,204,449 3,364,289 3,491,486 3,668,065 Total Loans $ 10,205,281 $ 10,038,508 $ 9,978,052 $ 10,062,940 $ 10,011,186 Total allowance for credit losses to total loans at end of period 1.38 % 1.41 % 1.47 % 1.48 % 1.49 % Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period 4.48 4.51 4.63 4.75 4.86 End of Period Nonperforming loans $ 80,857 $ 59,927 $ 77,205 $ 65,104 $ 41,508 Other real estate owned 933 1,173 309 221 221 Properties previously used in bank operations included in other real estate owned 5,488 5,704 7,006 7,339 6,995 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 87,278 $ 66,804 $ 84,520 $ 72,664 $ 48,724 Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period 0.79 % 0.60 % 0.77 % 0.65 % 0.41 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets at End of Period 0.58 0.45 0.57 0.50 0.33 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Loans 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Construction and land development $ 595,753 $ 593,534 $ 623,246 $ 767,622 $ 793,736 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,676,814 1,656,391 1,656,131 1,670,281 1,675,881 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 3,573,076 3,423,266 3,368,339 3,319,890 3,285,974 Residential real estate 2,564,903 2,555,320 2,521,399 2,445,692 2,418,903 Commercial and financial 1,575,228 1,582,290 1,566,198 1,607,888 1,588,152 Consumer 219,507 227,707 242,739 251,567 248,540 Total Loans $ 10,205,281 $ 10,038,508 $ 9,978,052 $ 10,062,940 $ 10,011,186







AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES 3Q'24 2Q'24 3Q'23 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 2,756,502 $ 25,963 3.75 % $ 2,629,716 $ 24,155 3.69 % $ 2,575,002 $ 21,401 3.32 % Nontaxable 5,701 42 2.93 5,423 40 2.97 15,280 119 3.11 Total Securities 2,762,203 26,005 3.75 2,635,139 24,195 3.69 2,590,282 21,520 3.32 Federal funds sold 433,423 5,906 5.42 510,401 6,967 5.49 547,576 7,415 5.37 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other investments 102,700 1,232 4.77 98,942 1,361 5.53 90,039 1,062 4.68 Total Loans, net2 10,128,822 151,282 5.94 10,005,122 147,518 5.93 10,043,611 150,048 5.93 Total Earning Assets 13,427,148 184,425 5.46 13,249,604 180,041 5.47 13,271,508 180,045 5.38 Allowance for credit losses (141,974 ) (146,380 ) (158,440 ) Cash and due from banks 167,103 168,439 168,931 Bank premises and equipment, net 109,699 110,709 116,704 Intangible assets 812,761 818,914 839,787 Bank owned life insurance 304,703 302,165 295,272 Other assets including deferred tax assets 317,406 336,256 372,241 Total Assets $ 14,996,846 $ 14,839,707 $ 14,906,003 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,489,674 $ 12,905 2.06 % $ 2,670,569 $ 14,946 2.25 % $ 2,804,243 $ 15,013 2.12 % Savings 546,473 601 0.44 584,490 560 0.39 770,503 465 0.24 Money market 3,942,357 38,457 3.88 3,665,858 35,813 3.93 2,972,495 22,918 3.06 Time deposits 1,716,720 19,002 4.40 1,631,290 17,928 4.42 1,619,572 16,461 4.03 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 241,083 2,044 3.37 293,603 2,683 3.68 327,711 2,876 3.48 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 237,935 2,549 4.26 149,234 1,592 4.29 111,087 888 3.17 Long-term debt, net 106,706 1,892 7.05 106,532 1,862 7.03 106,036 1,919 7.18 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 9,280,948 77,450 3.32 9,101,576 75,384 3.33 8,711,647 60,540 2.76 Noninterest demand 3,393,110 3,485,603 3,987,761 Other liabilities 154,344 134,900 133,846 Total Liabilities 12,828,402 12,722,079 12,833,254 Shareholders' equity 2,168,444 2,117,628 2,072,747 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 14,996,846 $ 14,839,707 $ 14,906,003 Cost of deposits 2.34 % 2.31 % 1.79 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 2.29 % 2.29 % 1.81 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 106,975 3.17 % $ 104,657 3.18 % $ 119,505 3.57 % 1 On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. 2 Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.







AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 2,655,422 $ 72,511 3.65 % $ 2,649,127 $ 61,543 3.10 % Nontaxable 5,677 123 2.89 15,721 370 3.14 Total Securities 2,661,099 72,634 3.65 2,664,848 61,913 3.10 Federal funds sold 438,089 17,929 5.47 336,022 12,444 4.95 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other investments 102,415 3,721 4.85 90,511 4,530 6.69 Total Loans, net2 10,056,466 446,108 5.93 9,840,484 433,821 5.89 Total Earning Assets 13,258,069 540,392 5.44 12,931,865 512,708 5.30 Allowance for credit losses (145,579 ) (151,613 ) Cash and due from banks 167,424 185,426 Bank premises and equipment, net 110,929 116,840 Intangible assets 819,046 811,483 Bank owned life insurance 302,220 287,756 Other assets including deferred tax assets 330,898 402,175 Total Assets $ 14,843,007 $ 14,583,932 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,626,026 $ 43,117 2.19 % $ 2,642,180 $ 25,780 1.30 % Savings 586,285 1,701 0.39 909,184 1,292 0.19 Money market 3,673,493 105,998 3.85 2,831,747 54,540 2.58 Time deposits 1,646,285 54,051 4.39 1,288,736 36,490 3.79 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 289,181 7,806 3.61 249,242 5,333 2.86 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 163,468 5,101 4.17 214,415 5,936 3.70 Long-term debt, net 106,538 5,688 7.13 103,469 5,328 6.88 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 9,091,276 223,462 3.28 8,238,973 134,699 2.19 Noninterest demand 3,468,790 4,204,389 Other liabilities 148,000 126,487 Total Liabilities 12,708,066 12,569,849 Shareholders' equity 2,134,941 2,014,083 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 14,843,007 $ 14,583,932 Cost of deposits 2.28 % 1.33 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 2.25 % 1.39 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 316,930 3.19 % $ 378,009 3.91 % 1 On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. 2 Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.







CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Customer Relationship Funding Noninterest demand Commercial $ 2,731,564 $ 2,664,353 $ 2,808,151 $ 2,752,644 $ 3,089,488 Retail 509,527 532,623 553,697 561,569 570,727 Public funds 139,072 142,846 145,747 173,893 134,649 Other 63,292 58,096 47,806 56,875 73,268 Total Noninterest Demand 3,443,455 3,397,918 3,555,401 3,544,981 3,868,132 Interest-bearing demand Commercial 1,426,920 1,533,725 1,561,905 1,576,491 1,618,755 Retail 874,043 892,032 930,178 956,900 994,224 Brokered — 198,337 — — — Public funds 186,485 196,998 218,958 256,819 187,173 Total Interest-Bearing Demand 2,487,448 2,821,092 2,711,041 2,790,210 2,800,152 Total transaction accounts Commercial 4,158,484 4,198,078 4,370,056 4,329,135 4,708,243 Retail 1,383,570 1,424,655 1,483,875 1,518,469 1,564,951 Brokered — 198,337 — — — Public funds 325,557 339,844 364,705 430,712 321,822 Other 63,292 58,096 47,806 56,875 73,268 Total Transaction Accounts 5,930,903 6,219,010 6,266,442 6,335,191 6,668,284 Savings Commercial 44,151 53,523 52,665 58,562 79,731 Retail 480,323 512,529 555,423 592,892 641,827 Total Savings 524,474 566,052 608,088 651,454 721,558 Money market Commercial 1,953,851 1,771,927 1,709,636 1,655,820 1,625,455 Retail 1,887,975 1,733,505 1,621,618 1,469,142 1,362,390 Public funds 192,545 202,329 199,775 189,326 156,052 Total Money Market 4,034,371 3,707,761 3,531,029 3,314,288 3,143,897 Brokered time certificates 256,536 126,668 142,717 122,347 307,963 Time deposits 1,497,301 1,496,627 1,467,564 1,353,655 1,266,132 1,753,837 1,623,295 1,610,281 1,476,002 1,574,095 Total Deposits $ 12,243,585 $ 12,116,118 $ 12,015,840 $ 11,776,935 $ 12,107,834 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 210,176 262,103 326,732 374,573 276,450 Total customer funding 1 $ 12,197,225 $ 12,053,216 $ 12,199,855 $ 12,029,161 $ 12,076,321 1Total deposits and securities sold under agreements to repurchase, excluding brokered deposits. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase consists of customer sweep accounts.



Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.





GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 3Q'24 2Q'24 1Q'24 4Q'23 3Q'23 3Q'24 3Q'23 Net Income $ 30,651 $ 30,244 $ 26,006 $ 29,543 $ 31,414 $ 86,901 $ 74,490 Total noninterest income 23,679 22,184 20,497 17,338 17,793 66,360 61,814 Securities (gains) losses, net (187 ) 44 (229 ) 2,437 387 (372 ) 456 BOLI benefits on death (included in other income) — — — — — — (2,117 ) Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income (187 ) 44 (229 ) 2,437 387 (372 ) (1,661 ) Total Adjusted Noninterest Income 23,492 22,228 20,268 19,775 18,180 65,988 60,153 Total noninterest expense 84,818 82,537 90,371 86,367 93,915 257,726 309,255 Merger-related charges — — — — — — (33,180 ) Branch reductions and other expense initiatives — — (7,094 ) — (3,305 ) (7,094 ) (5,167 ) Adjustments to Noninterest Expense — — (7,094 ) — (3,305 ) (7,094 ) (38,347 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense2 84,818 82,537 83,277 86,367 90,610 250,632 270,908 Income Taxes 8,602 8,909 7,830 8,257 9,076 25,341 21,962 Tax effect of adjustments (47 ) 11 1,739 617 936 1,703 9,298 Adjusted Income Taxes 8,555 8,920 9,569 8,874 10,012 27,044 31,260 Adjusted Net Income2 $ 30,511 $ 30,277 $ 31,132 $ 31,363 $ 34,170 $ 91,920 $ 101,878 Earnings per diluted share, as reported $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.37 $ 1.02 $ 0.89 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share 0.36 0.36 0.37 0.37 0.40 1.08 1.21 Average diluted shares outstanding 85,069 84,816 85,270 85,336 85,666 84,915 83,993 Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 84,818 $ 82,537 $ 83,277 $ 86,367 $ 90,610 $ 250,632 $ 270,908 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (250 ) (251 ) (250 ) — — (751 ) (1,239 ) Other real estate owned expense and net gain (loss) on sale (491 ) 109 26 (573 ) (274 ) (356 ) (412 ) Amortization of intangibles (6,002 ) (6,003 ) (6,292 ) (6,888 ) (7,457 ) (18,297 ) (21,838 ) Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 78,075 $ 76,392 $ 76,761 $ 78,906 $ 82,879 $ 231,228 $ 247,419 Average tangible assets 14,184,085 14,020,793 13,865,245 13,906,005 14,066,216 14,023,961 13,772,449 Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Tangible Assets 2.19 % 2.19 % 2.23 % 2.25 % 2.34 % 2.20 % 2.40 % Net Revenue $ 130,344 $ 126,608 $ 125,575 $ 128,157 $ 137,099 $ 382,527 $ 439,235 Total Adjustments to Net Revenue (187 ) 44 (229 ) 2,437 387 (372 ) (1,661 ) Impact of FTE adjustment 310 233 220 216 199 763 588 Adjusted Net Revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 130,467 $ 126,885 $ 125,566 $ 130,810 $ 137,685 $ 382,918 $ 438,162 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 59.84 % 60.21 % 61.13 % 60.32 % 60.19 % 60.39 % 56.47 % Net Interest Income $ 106,665 $ 104,424 $ 105,078 $ 110,819 $ 119,306 $ 316,167 $ 377,421 Impact of FTE adjustment 310 233 220 216 199 763 588 Net Interest Income including FTE adjustment $ 106,975 $ 104,657 $ 105,298 $ 111,035 $ 119,505 $ 316,930 $ 378,009 Total noninterest income 23,679 22,184 20,497 17,338 17,793 66,360 61,814 Total noninterest expense less provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 84,568 82,286 90,121 86,367 93,915 256,975 308,016 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Earnings $ 46,086 $ 44,555 $ 35,674 $ 42,006 $ 43,383 $ 126,315 $ 131,807 Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income (187 ) 44 (229 ) 2,437 387 (372 ) (1,661 ) Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense including other real estate owned expense and net (gain) loss on sale 491 (109 ) 7,068 573 3,579 7,450 38,759 Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Earnings2 $ 46,390 $ 44,490 $ 42,513 $ 45,016 $ 47,349 $ 133,393 $ 168,905 Average Assets $ 14,996,846 $ 14,839,707 $ 14,690,776 $ 14,738,034 $ 14,906,003 $ 14,843,007 $ 14,583,932 Less average goodwill and intangible assets (812,761 ) (818,914 ) (825,531 ) (832,029 ) (839,787 ) (819,046 ) (811,483 ) Average Tangible Assets $ 14,184,085 $ 14,020,793 $ 13,865,245 $ 13,906,005 $ 14,066,216 $ 14,023,961 $ 13,772,449 Return on Average Assets (ROA) 0.81 % 0.82 % 0.71 % 0.80 % 0.84 % 0.78 % 0.68 % Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.19 0.20 0.18 0.20 Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROTA) 0.99 1.00 0.89 0.99 1.04 0.96 0.88 Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income (0.01 ) — 0.15 0.05 0.08 0.05 0.27 Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Assets 0.98 1.00 1.04 1.04 1.12 1.01 1.15 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision return on Average Tangible Assets 1.46 1.45 1.22 1.39 1.43 1.38 1.49 Impact of adjustments on Pre-Tax Pre-Provision earnings 0.01 — 0.20 0.09 0.12 0.06 0.36 Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Return on Tangible Assets2 1.47 % 1.45 % 1.42 % 1.48 % 1.55 % 1.44 % 1.85 % Average Shareholders' Equity $ 2,168,444 $ 2,117,628 $ 2,118,381 $ 2,058,912 $ 2,072,747 $ 2,134,941 $ 2,014,083 Less average goodwill and intangible assets (812,761 ) (818,914 ) (825,531 ) (832,029 ) (839,787 ) (819,046 ) (811,483 ) Average Tangible Equity $ 1,355,683 $ 1,298,714 $ 1,292,850 $ 1,226,883 $ 1,232,960 $ 1,315,895 $ 1,202,600 Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 5.62 % 5.74 % 4.94 % 5.69 % 6.01 % 5.44 % 4.94 % Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization 4.69 5.01 4.61 5.53 5.89 4.77 5.15 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) 10.31 10.75 9.55 11.22 11.90 10.21 10.09 Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income (0.04 ) 0.01 1.60 0.58 0.89 0.51 3.05 Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 10.27 % 10.76 % 11.15 % 11.80 % 12.79 % 10.72 % 13.14 % Loan interest income1 $ 151,282 $ 147,518 $ 147,308 $ 148,004 $ 150,048 $ 446,108 $ 433,821 Accretion on acquired loans (9,182 ) (10,178 ) (10,595 ) (11,324 ) (14,843 ) (29,955 ) (45,365 ) Loan interest income excluding accretion on acquired loans $ 142,100 $ 137,340 $ 136,713 $ 136,680 $ 135,205 $ 416,153 $ 388,456 Yield on loans1 5.94 5.93 5.90 5.85 5.93 5.93 5.89 Impact of accretion on acquired loans (0.36 ) (0.41 ) (0.42 ) (0.45 ) (0.59 ) (0.40 ) (0.61 ) Yield on loans excluding accretion on acquired loans 5.58 % 5.52 % 5.48 % 5.40 % 5.34 % 5.53 % 5.89 % Net Interest Income1 $ 106,975 $ 104,657 $ 105,298 $ 111,035 $ 119,505 $ 316,930 $ 378,009 Accretion on acquired loans (9,182 ) (10,178 ) (10,595 ) (11,324 ) (14,843 ) (29,955 ) (45,365 ) Net interest income excluding accretion on acquired loans $ 97,793 $ 94,479 $ 94,703 $ 99,711 $ 104,662 $ 286,975 $ 332,644 Net Interest Margin 3.17 3.18 3.24 3.36 3.57 3.19 3.91 Impact of accretion on acquired loans (0.27 ) (0.30 ) (0.33 ) (0.34 ) (0.44 ) (0.30 ) (0.47 ) Net interest margin excluding accretion on acquired loans 2.90 % 2.87 % 2.91 % 3.02 % 3.13 % 2.89 % 3.44 % Security interest income1 $ 26,005 $ 24,195 $ 22,434 $ 21,451 $ 21,520 $ 72,634 $ 61,913 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities (8 ) (7 ) (7 ) (13 ) (22 ) (22 ) (71 ) Security interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 25,997 $ 24,188 $ 22,427 $ 21,438 $ 21,498 $ 72,612 $ 61,842 Loan interest income1 $ 151,282 $ 147,518 $ 147,308 $ 148,004 $ 150,048 $ 446,108 $ 433,821 Tax equivalent adjustment on loans (302 ) (226 ) (213 ) (203 ) (177 ) (741 ) (517 ) Loan interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 150,980 $ 147,292 $ 147,095 $ 147,801 $ 149,871 $ 445,367 $ 433,304 Net Interest Income1 $ 106,975 $ 104,657 $ 105,298 $ 111,035 $ 119,505 $ 316,930 $ 378,009 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities (8 ) (7 ) (7 ) (13 ) (22 ) (22 ) (71 ) Tax equivalent adjustment on loans (302 ) (226 ) (213 ) (203 ) (177 ) (741 ) (517 ) Net interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 106,665 $ 104,424 $ 105,078 $ 110,819 $ 119,306 $ 316,167 $ 377,421 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. 2 As of 1Q’24, amortization of intangibles is excluded from adjustments to noninterest expense; prior periods have been updated to reflect the change.





