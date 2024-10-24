Brown & Brown, Inc. Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the sixth consecutive year; included on the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ list for the fourth year in a row

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer, and Julie Turpin, chief people officer, are proud to announce that Brown & Brown, Inc. (“Brown & Brown”) and our team of companies have been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the sixth consecutive year, in addition to being included on the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ List for the fourth year in a row.

“Our teammates are our most valuable resource and at the center of everything we do. Their hard work and commitment to doing what is best for our customers is the driving force behind our shared success, and we couldn’t be prouder of what we've accomplished together. Our teammates make Brown & Brown a Great Place To Work,” says Brown. He adds, “Being recognized as a Best Workplace for Women continues to demonstrate our dedication to a culture of inclusivity and belonging, providing the opportunity for growth and development for all teammates.”

Turpin shares, “Being recognized as a Great Place To Work for the sixth consecutive year is a true reflection of our teammates' extraordinary talent, dedication and passion—this achievement belongs to every one of them. We're thrilled to also be recognized as a Best Workplace for Women. This distinction is a powerful affirmation of our commitment to building an environment where diversity is celebrated. It demonstrates our ongoing efforts to ensure that all team members are supported in reaching their full potential across every aspect of their lives.”

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current teammates say about their experience working for Brown & Brown. This year, 94% of our teammates said it’s a Great Place To Work, and 96% said that you are made to feel welcome when joining the organization.

“Great Place To Work Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. This is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Brown & Brown stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its teammates.”

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of nearly 600,000 women who work for Great Place To Work Certified™ companies like Brown & Brown. Honorees were selected based on their efforts to close the experience gap and provide access and opportunity to all, regardless of gender or background.

“Fortune congratulates the companies that made the cut for the Best Workplaces for Women,” says Fortune editor-in-chief Alyson Shontell. “Based on survey responses of so many women nationwide, these companies clearly demonstrate they have created workplaces where many feel valued, supported and encouraged to do their best work.”

Earlier this year, Brown & Brown was named to Fortune’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Millennials and Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance lists. In addition, Brown & Brown was awarded the 2023-2024 Platinum Level Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA) for the second year.

We’re Hiring! Experience The Power of WE

Are you looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at https://bbinsurance.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Careers .

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 16,000 teammates and 500+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified .

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women List by analyzing the survey responses of nearly 600,000 employees who work for Great Place To Work Certified™ companies that also meet the criteria for this list. To be eligible, a company must employ at least 50 women, have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and have at least one female C-suite executive. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey . Read the full methodology .

For more information: