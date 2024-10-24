The First of Long Island Corporation Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2024

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC, the “Company” or the “Corporation”), the parent of The First National Bank of Long Island (the “Bank”), reported earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Becker commented on the Company's results: "We are encouraged by a second consecutive linked quarter showing improvements in key financial metrics. After an increase in the net interest margin of one basis point in the second quarter of 2024 from the first quarter of 2024, the margin increased nine basis points in the third quarter of 2024 when compared to second quarter of 2024. We are optimistic the trend will continue during the fourth quarter of this year. Excluding merger and branch consolidation expenses, our noninterest expense remains well controlled and in line with expectations. Finally, our credit quality results remained strong."

Analysis of Earnings - Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Net income and earnings per share ("EPS") for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, were $13.8 million and $0.61, respectively, as compared to $20.2 million and $0.89, respectively, in the same period of 2023. Adjusted net income and EPS for the current nine-month period, which exclude merger and branch consolidation expenses, were $14.8 million and $0.66, respectively (see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table at the end of this release). The principal drivers of the change in adjusted net income were a decline in net interest income of $11.7 million, or 17.5%, and a provision for credit losses of $740,000 as compared to a provision reversal of $1.2 million in the prior period, partially offset by a loss on sales of securities of $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase in remaining noninterest income of $1.4 million, and decreases in noninterest expense of $1.2 million and income tax expense of $2.2 million. The nine months ended 2024 produced a return on average assets ("ROA") of 0.44%, a return on average equity ("ROE") of 4.88%, an efficiency ratio of 76.39%, and a net interest margin of 1.83%. Excluding merger and branch consolidation expenses, adjusted ROA and ROE were 0.47% and 5.23%, respectively, and the adjusted efficiency ratio was 74.21% (see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table at the end of this release).

Net interest income declined when comparing the first nine months of 2024 and 2023 due to an increase in interest expense of $23.4 million that was only partially offset by a $11.7 million increase in interest income. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 109 basis points while the yield on interest-earning assets increased 38 basis points when comparing the nine-month periods. The Bank's balance sheet remains liability sensitive, however the pace of repricing of average interest-earning assets began outpacing the repricing of average interest-bearing liabilities in the third quarter.

The Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $740,000 for the nine months ended 2024, compared to a provision reversal of $1.2 million in the same period of 2023. The allowance for credit losses declined when compared to year-end 2023 largely due to declines in historical loss rates and reserves on individually evaluated loans, partially offset by a deterioration in current and forecasted economic conditions, including adjustments for rent stabilization status of multifamily properties. The reserve coverage ratio remained stable at 0.88% of total loans at September 30, 2024 as compared to 0.88% at June 30, 2024 and 0.89% at December 31, 2023. Past due loans and nonaccrual loans were at $346,000 and $2.9 million, respectively, on September 30, 2024. Overall credit quality of the loan and investment portfolios remains strong.

Noninterest income, excluding the loss on sales of securities of $3.5 million in the 2023 period, increased $1.4 million, or 19.1%, when comparing the first nine months of 2024 and 2023. Recurring components of noninterest income including bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) and service charges on deposit accounts had increases of 8.0% and 13.4%, respectively. Other noninterest income increased 33.2% and included increases of $469,000 in merchant card services, $232,000 in back-to-back swap fees, and $181,000 in pension income, which were partially offset by a gain on disposition of premises and fixed assets of $240,000 in 2023.

Noninterest expense increased $254,000, or 0.5%, for the nine months of 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023. Excluding merger and branch consolidation expenses, adjusted noninterest expense decreased by $1.2 million (See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table at the end of this release). Reductions in occupancy and equipment expense of $685,000 and telecommunication expense of $383,000 drove the decline in adjusted noninterest expense. The decrease in occupancy and equipment expense was largely due to the ongoing branch optimization strategy, which resulted in the closing of various locations. Telecom expense decreased mainly due to efficiencies associated with system upgrades.

Income tax expense decreased $2.7 million, and the effective tax rate declined to (0.3)% for the nine months ended 2024 as compared to 11.6% for the same period in prior year. The decline in the effective tax rate is mainly due to an increase in the percentage of pre-tax income derived from the Bank’s real estate investment trust reducing the state and local income tax due. The decrease in income tax expense reflects the lower effective tax rate and a decline in pre-tax income.

Analysis of Earnings – Third Quarter 2024 Versus Third Quarter 2023

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 decreased $2.2 million as compared to the third quarter of last year. Adjusted net income for the third quarter decreased by $1.2 million (see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table at the end of this release). The change in adjusted net income is mainly attributable to a $2.8 million decline in net interest income for substantially the same reasons discussed above with respect to the nine-month periods along with a $341,000 increase in the provision for credit losses. Partially offsetting the decreases, was an increase in noninterest income of $966,000 for substantially the same reasons discussed above with respect to the nine-month periods. The quarter produced a ROA of 0.44%, a ROE of 4.77%, an efficiency ratio of 79.09%, and a net interest margin of 1.89%. On an adjusted basis, ROA and ROE were 0.53% and 5.79%, respectively, and the efficiency ratio was 72.69% (see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table at the end of this release).

Analysis of Earnings –Third Quarter 2024 Versus Second Quarter 2024

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 decreased $199,000 compared to the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income for the third quarter increased by $782,000 (see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table at the end of this release). The increase in adjusted net income was partially due to an increase in net interest income of $169,000, a decrease in the provision for credit losses of $400,000, and an increase in back-to-back swap fees of $232,000.

Net interest income increased due to an increase in net interest margin. The increase in the net interest margin to 1.89% in the third quarter of 2024 from 1.80% in the second quarter of 2024 was largely due to the repricing of wholesale funding at lower costs largely offsetting the increase in cost of other interest-bearing liabilities while the yield on interest-earning assets continued to rise. Additionally, average interest-bearing deposits decreased $35.8 million and average higher cost borrowings decreased $65.6 million.

The decrease in income tax expense was substantially due to the same reasons discussed above with respect to the nine-month periods.

Liquidity

Total average deposits declined by $89.6 million, or 2.6%, when comparing the nine-month periods of 2024 and 2023. On September 30, 2024, overnight advances and other borrowings were down by $70.0 million and $27.5 million, respectively, from year-end 2023. The Bank had $582.8 million in collateralized borrowing lines with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and the Federal Reserve Bank, as well as a $20 million unsecured line of credit with a correspondent bank. We also had $312.9 million in unencumbered cash and securities. In total, we had approximately $915.7 million of available liquidity on September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, uninsured deposits were 45.9% of total deposits.

Capital

The Corporation’s capital position remains strong with a leverage ratio of approximately 10.13% on September 30, 2024. Book value per share was $17.25 on September 30, 2024, versus $16.83 on December 31, 2023. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of stockholders’ equity is mainly comprised of a net unrealized loss in the available-for-sale securities portfolio due to higher market interest rates. The Company declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share during the quarter. There were no share repurchases during the quarter. The Board and management continue to evaluate the quarterly dividend to provide the best opportunity to maximize shareholder value.

Forward Looking Information

This earnings release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of that term as set forth in Rule 175 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are generally contained in sentences including the words “may” or “expect” or “could” or “should” or “would” or “believe” or “anticipate”. The Corporation cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in interest rates; deposit flows and the cost of funds; demand for loan products; competition; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; and other factors discussed in the “risk factors” section of the Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

For more detailed financial information please see the Corporation’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Form 10-Q will be available through the Bank’s website at www.fnbli.com on or about October 28, 2024, when it is anticipated to be electronically filed with the SEC. Our SEC filings are also available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) 9/30/2024 12/31/2023 (dollars in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 78,568 $ 60,887 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 659,696 695,877 Loans: Commercial and industrial 146,440 116,163 Secured by real estate: Commercial mortgages 1,950,008 1,919,714 Residential mortgages 1,103,937 1,166,887 Home equity lines 36,962 44,070 Consumer and other 1,150 1,230 3,238,497 3,248,064 Allowance for credit losses (28,647 ) (28,992 ) 3,209,850 3,219,072 Restricted stock, at cost 28,191 32,659 Bank premises and equipment, net 30,180 31,414 Right-of-use asset - operating leases 20,359 22,588 Bank-owned life insurance 116,192 114,045 Pension plan assets, net 10,421 10,740 Deferred income tax benefit 27,779 28,996 Other assets 20,243 19,622 $ 4,201,479 $ 4,235,900 Liabilities: Deposits: Checking $ 1,121,871 $ 1,133,184 Savings, NOW and money market 1,594,317 1,546,369 Time 610,876 591,433 3,327,064 3,270,986 Overnight advances — 70,000 Other borrowings 445,000 472,500 Operating lease liability 22,876 24,940 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,958 17,328 3,812,898 3,855,754 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, par value $0.10 per share: Authorized, 80,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding, 22,532,080 and 22,590,942 shares 2,253 2,259 Surplus 79,157 79,728 Retained earnings 355,541 355,887 436,951 437,874 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (48,370 ) (57,728 ) 388,581 380,146 $ 4,201,479 $ 4,235,900





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 (dollars in thousands) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 102,679 $ 94,706 $ 35,026 $ 32,818 Investment securities: Taxable 20,701 15,877 6,229 6,594 Nontaxable 2,872 3,976 955 1,004 126,252 114,559 42,210 40,416 Interest expense: Savings, NOW and money market deposits 33,637 22,188 12,117 8,802 Time deposits 20,748 13,086 6,712 5,785 Overnight advances 392 596 125 50 Other borrowings 16,283 11,782 4,656 4,347 71,060 47,652 23,610 18,984 Net interest income 55,192 66,907 18,600 21,432 Provision (credit) for credit losses 740 (1,227 ) 170 (171 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 54,452 68,134 18,430 21,603 Noninterest income: Bank-owned life insurance 2,573 2,383 876 809 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,543 2,243 842 703 Net loss on sales of securities — (3,489 ) — — Other 3,732 2,802 1,492 732 8,848 3,939 3,210 2,244 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 29,169 29,268 9,695 9,649 Occupancy and equipment 9,289 9,974 2,965 3,253 Merger expenses 866 — 866 — Branch consolidation expenses 547 — 547 — Other 9,635 10,010 3,378 3,262 49,506 49,252 17,451 16,164 Income before income taxes 13,794 22,821 4,189 7,683 Income tax (credit) expense (38 ) 2,641 (410 ) 883 Net income $ 13,832 $ 20,180 $ 4,599 $ 6,800 Share and Per Share Data: Weighted Average Common Shares 22,520,026 22,538,520 22,529,051 22,569,716 Dilutive restricted stock units 87,716 69,010 138,272 86,914 Dilutive weighted average common shares 22,607,742 22,607,530 22,667,323 22,656,630 Basic EPS $ 0.61 $ 0.90 $ 0.20 $ 0.30 Diluted EPS 0.61 0.89 0.20 0.30 Cash Dividends Declared per share 0.63 0.63 0.21 0.21 FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited) ROA 0.44 % 0.64 % 0.44 % 0.63 % ROE 4.88 7.29 4.77 7.34 Net Interest Margin 1.83 2.21 1.89 2.13 Dividend Payout Ratio 103.28 70.79 105.00 70.00 Efficiency Ratio 76.39 65.33 79.09 67.51





PROBLEM AND POTENTIAL PROBLEM LOANS AND ASSETS

(Unaudited) 9/30/2024 12/31/2023 (dollars in thousands) Loans including modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty: Modified and performing according to their modified terms $ 424 $ 431 Past due 30 through 89 days 346 3,086 Past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — Nonaccrual 2,899 1,053 3,669 4,570 Other real estate owned — — $ 3,669 $ 4,570 Allowance for credit losses $ 28,647 $ 28,992 Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 0.88 % 0.89 % Allowance for credit losses as a multiple of nonaccrual loans 9.9 x 27.5 x





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Average Interest/ Average Average Interest/ Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Dividends Rate Balance Dividends Rate Assets: Interest-earning bank balances $ 66,593 $ 2,724 5.46 % $ 52,163 $ 1,969 5.05 % Investment securities: Taxable (1) 620,721 17,977 3.86 564,857 13,908 3.28 Nontaxable (1) (2) 152,758 3,636 3.17 209,566 5,033 3.20 Loans (1) (2) 3,236,794 102,679 4.23 3,266,184 94,708 3.87 Total interest-earning assets 4,076,866 127,016 4.15 4,092,770 115,618 3.77 Allowance for credit losses (28,590 ) (30,531 ) Net interest-earning assets 4,048,276 4,062,239 Cash and due from banks 32,844 31,410 Premises and equipment, net 30,979 32,107 Other assets 122,671 115,167 $ 4,234,770 $ 4,240,923 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Savings, NOW & money market deposits $ 1,589,154 33,637 2.83 $ 1,668,506 22,188 1.78 Time deposits 625,553 20,748 4.43 536,529 13,086 3.26 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,214,707 54,385 3.28 2,205,035 35,274 2.14 Overnight advances 9,303 392 5.63 14,993 596 5.31 Other borrowings 457,053 16,283 4.76 377,053 11,782 4.18 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,681,063 71,060 3.54 2,597,081 47,652 2.45 Checking deposits 1,136,738 1,236,001 Other liabilities 38,354 37,736 3,856,155 3,870,818 Stockholders' equity 378,615 370,105 $ 4,234,770 $ 4,240,923 Net interest income (2) $ 55,956 $ 67,966 Net interest spread (2) 0.61 % 1.32 % Net interest margin (2) 1.83 % 2.21 %





(1) The average balances of loans include nonaccrual loans. The average balances of investment securities exclude unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities. (2) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt loans and investment securities had been made in loans and investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Average Interest/ Average Average Interest/ Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Dividends Rate Balance Dividends Rate Assets: Interest-earning bank balances $ 33,463 $ 453 5.39 % $ 66,474 $ 902 5.38 % Investment securities: Taxable (1) 602,446 5,776 3.84 625,827 5,692 3.64 Nontaxable (1) (2) 152,278 1,209 3.18 161,423 1,271 3.15 Loans (1) 3,237,138 35,026 4.33 3,257,256 32,818 4.03 Total interest-earning assets 4,025,325 42,464 4.22 4,110,980 40,683 3.96 Allowance for credit losses (28,495 ) (29,981 ) Net interest-earning assets 3,996,830 4,080,999 Cash and due from banks 33,028 33,420 Premises and equipment, net 30,754 32,268 Other assets 126,428 113,084 $ 4,187,040 $ 4,259,771 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Savings, NOW & money market deposits $ 1,614,294 12,117 2.99 $ 1,655,032 8,802 2.11 Time deposits 600,873 6,712 4.44 587,814 5,785 3.90 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,215,167 18,829 3.38 2,242,846 14,587 2.58 Overnight advances 8,793 125 5.66 3,478 50 5.70 Other borrowings 396,739 4,656 4.67 382,500 4,347 4.51 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,620,699 23,610 3.58 2,628,824 18,984 2.87 Checking deposits 1,146,274 1,225,052 Other liabilities 36,805 38,123 3,803,778 3,891,999 Stockholders' equity 383,262 367,772 $ 4,187,040 $ 4,259,771 Net interest income (2) $ 18,854 $ 21,699 Net interest spread (2) 0.64 % 1.09 % Net interest margin (2) 1.89 % 2.13 %





(1) The average balances of loans include nonaccrual loans. The average balances of investment securities exclude unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities. (2) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt investment securities had been made in investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

The following tables provide supplemental non-GAAP financial measures which management uses internally to help understand, manage, and evaluate our business performance and to help make operating decisions. These supplemental financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and, as a result may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The Corporation believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. The Corporation also believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures can facilitate comparison of our operating results to those of our competitors. The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude merger related and branch consolidation expenses:

Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of adjusted net income: Net income $ 13,832 $ 20,180 $ 4,599 $ 6,800 Adjustments to net income: Merger expenses 866 — 866 — Branch consolidation expenses 547 — 547 — Income tax effect of adjustments (1) (432 ) — (432 ) — Adjusted net income $ 14,813 $ 20,180 $ 5,580 $ 6,800 Diluted EPS Net income $ 13,832 $ 20,180 $ 4,599 $ 6,800 Adjusted net income 14,813 20,180 5,580 6,800 Dilutive weighted average common shares 22,607,742 22,607,530 22,667,323 22,656,630 Diluted EPS $ 0.61 $ 0.89 $ 0.20 $ 0.30 Adjusted Diluted EPS 0.66 0.89 0.25 0.30 ROA and ROE Net income $ 13,832 $ 20,180 $ 4,599 $ 6,800 Adjusted net income 14,813 20,180 5,580 6,800 Average Total Assets $ 4,234,770 $ 4,240,923 $ 4,187,040 $ 4,259,771 Average Total Equity 378,615 370,105 383,262 367,772 ROA 0.44 % 0.64 % 0.44 % 0.63 % Adjusted ROA 0.47 0.64 0.53 0.63 ROE 4.88 % 7.29 % 4.77 % 7.34 % Adjusted ROE 5.23 7.29 5.79 7.34 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 49,506 $ 49,252 $ 17,451 $ 16,164 Adjustments to noninterest expense: Merger expenses (866 ) — (866 ) — Branch consolidation expenses (547 ) — (547 ) — Adjusted noninterest expense $ 48,093 $ 49,252 $ 16,038 $ 16,164 Net interest income $ 55,956 67,966 18,854 21,699 Noninterest income 8,848 3,939 3,210 2,244 Total revenue $ 64,804 $ 71,905 $ 22,064 $ 23,943 Efficiency Ratio 76.39 % 65.33 % 79.09 % 67.51 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 74.21 65.33 72.69 67.51

(1) Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Corporation's approximate statutory rate.

