BusPatrol Launches Campaign During National School Bus Safety Week to Educate Students on Dangers of Reckless Motorists that Illegally Pass School Buses

As part of National School Bus Safety Week and its mission to make the ride to and from school safer for every child, BusPatrol – the leader in school bus safety technology – has launched an initiative designed to heighten awareness about the importance of school bus safety and inspire action among schools and communities. The campaign is even more crucial in the wake of alarming new data showing a significant uptick in unlawful school bus passing incidents nationwide.

Building on its ongoing efforts to enhance student safety and change driver behavior, BusPatrol kicked off the initiative in collaboration with partner school districts and municipalities in Florida, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Connecticut, New York, and Virginia. The campaign features school bus driver award events and in-classroom school bus safety sessions for elementary students.

“Illegal school bus passing poses a major threat to the lives of children across the country,” said Justin Meyers, President and Chief Innovation Officer at BusPatrol. “To mark National School Bus Safety Week, we have launched this important initiative to further spread awareness about school bus safety and equip children with the essential knowledge and skills to stay safe on or around school buses.”

With school bus drivers playing a critical role in ensuring the safe transport of students to and from school each day, driving home this message and showing appreciation to them for their dedication and focus on safety is key to further promoting school bus safety. As part of the new campaign, BusPatrol will hold special bus driver award events with partners including Hillsborough County Public Schools in Florida, and the City of Buffalo and Buffalo Public Schools in New York.

The Today Show

BusPatrol was joined by The Today Show for a school bus ride-along in Miami-Dade County, Florida, to witness the dangers students face during their commutes. Earlier this year, BusPatrol partnered with Miami-Dade County Public Schools and the Miami-Dade Police Department to address reckless driving around school buses. The segment, which aired this week, shone a national spotlight on the urgent issue of school bus safety. Click here to watch the full story.

Bus Safety Workshops

Additionally, to educate and engage elementary students on the dangers they face around school buses, BusPatrol will host in-classroom bus safety workshops in partnership with schools in Bridgeport, Connecticut; Upper Darby and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Hillsborough and Miami, Florida; and Chesapeake, Virginia. During the sessions, students will learn practical tips to stay safe while riding the bus each day, including the importance of looking both ways, avoiding the danger zone around the bus, and recognizing common safety hazards. Students will also receive activity books and view a short animation, reinforcing the rules around school bus safety.

BusPatrol’s new initiative follows its back-to-school campaign reminding drivers to slow down and stop for school buses. As part of the latter, BusPatrol partnered with school districts and municipalities nationwide to run public service announcements (PSAs) through social media, paid advertisements, and other channels to caution motorists about school bus safety traffic laws.

Each school year, an estimated 45.2 million reckless motorists illegally pass stopped school buses, putting children at significant risk, according to new data from the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services. This marks a nearly four percent increase from the previous year.

Reducing Violations – improving student safety

Nationwide, communities are increasingly implementing school bus photo enforcement programs to address the growing problem of stop-arm violations, including, most recently, Westchester County in New York. BusPatrol, a leading provider of this technology, has supported communities in reducing violations by over 40 percent in select areas.

For more information on BusPatrol's efforts and to learn more about school bus safety, visit BusPatrol.com.

