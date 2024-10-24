Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Client Deposit Growth of 6% in the Third Quarter of 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), (the “Company”), the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced that its third quarter 2024 net income was $10.5 million, or $0.17 per average diluted common share, compared to $9.2 million, or $0.15 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024, and $15.8 million, or $0.26 per average diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $29.9 million, or $0.49 per average diluted common share, compared to $51.1 million, or $0.83 per average diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. All data are unaudited.

“The highlight of the third quarter of 2024 was significant deposit growth from our clients throughout our markets,” said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Total deposit balances grew 6% at the end of the third quarter of 2024, compared to the prior quarter and notably, noninterest-bearing demand deposits grew 7% over the same period. Growth in deposits was a result of the successful conversion of new relationships that were impacted by the banking disruptions in our market. The loan portfolio had orderly growth during the third quarter 2024, with core loans increasing $148.3 million, or 5% over the last 12 months, while growing $35.7 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter. We remain optimistic about the growth opportunities in our markets, as loan and deposit pipelines and overall business activity remains healthy.”

“The credit portfolio continues to perform very well, with nonperforming assets and net charge-offs remaining low at September 30, 2024,” said Mr. Jones. “Additionally, our liquidity position remains strong, supported by access to diverse alternative funding sources.”

“Our commitment to achieving our growth and client service goals while meeting performance targets remains the driving force behind our success. I would like to express my appreciation for our bank team members for their continued commitment to serving our clients, communities and shareholders,” said Mr. Jones.

Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024
Operating Results, Liquidity Position, Financial Condition, Credit Quality, Capital Management and Recent Events

(as of, or for the periods ended September 30, 2024, compared to June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, except as noted):

Operating Results:

  • The following table indicates the ratios for the annualized return on average equity, average tangible common equity, average assets and average tangible assets for the periods indicated:
                
  For the Quarter Ended: For the Nine Months Ended:
     September 30,     June 30,     September 30,  September 30,     September 30, 
(unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023
Return on average equity 6.14% 5.50% 9.54% 5.91% 10.54%
Return on average tangible common equity(1) 8.27% 7.43% 13.06% 7.98% 14.52%
Return on average assets 0.78% 0.71% 1.16% 0.76% 1.29%
Return on average tangible assets(1) 0.81% 0.74% 1.20% 0.79% 1.33%


   
(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
   

Net Interest Income:

  • Net interest income increased 1% to $39.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $39.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. The non-GAAP fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin contracted 9 basis points to 3.17% for the third quarter of 2024 from 3.26% for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher rates paid on client deposits, partially offset by maturing securities invested in higher yielding overnight funds, one additional day during the third quarter of 2024, and a higher average yield on core loans. 
  • Net interest income decreased (12%) to $39.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $45.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. The non-GAAP FTE net interest margin contracted 40 basis points to 3.17% for the third quarter of 2024, from 3.57% for the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher rates paid on client deposits, a decrease in the average balance of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, and a decrease in average interest earning assets, partially offset by a higher average yield on core loans and a higher average balance of loans.
  • For the first nine months of 2024, net interest income decreased (15%) to $119.5 million, compared to $140.9 million for the first nine months of 2023. The non-GAAP FTE net interest margin contracted 54 basis points to 3.26% for the first nine months of 2024, from 3.80% for the first nine months of 2023, primarily due to higher rates paid on client deposits, a decrease in the average balance of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, and a decrease in average interest earning assets, partially offset by an increase in the yield on core loans and overnight funds and a higher average balance of loans. 
  • The following tables set forth the estimated changes in the Company’s annual net interest income and economic value of equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) that would result from the designated instantaneous parallel shift in interest rates noted, and assuming a flat balance sheet with consistent product mix, as of September 30, 2024:
       
  Increase/(Decrease) in 
  Estimated Net 
CHANGE IN INTEREST RATES (basis points) Interest Income(1) 
(in $000's, unaudited)    Amount    Percent 
+400 $24,681  13.6 %
+300 $18,438  10.2 %
+200 $12,241  6.8 %
+100 $6,082  3.4 %
0      
−100 $(8,242) (4.5)%
−200 $(18,720) (10.3)%
−300 $(31,428) (17.3)%
−400 $(47,015) (25.9)%



  Increase/(Decrease) in 
  Estimated Economic 
CHANGE IN INTEREST RATES (basis points) Value of Equity(1) 
(in $000's, unaudited)    Amount Percent 
+400 $161,338  14.0 %
+300 $133,760  11.6 %
+200 $98,755  8.6 %
+100 $55,024  4.8 %
0      
−100 $(86,037) (7.5)%
−200 $(204,813) (17.8)%
−300 $(345,418) (30.1)%
−400 $(452,503) (39.4)%


   
(1)Computations of prospective effects of hypothetical interest rate changes are for illustrative purposes only, are based on numerous assumptions including relative levels of market interest rates, loan prepayments and deposit decay, and should not be relied upon as indicative of actual results. These projections are forward-looking and should be considered in light of the Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer below. Actual rates paid on deposits may differ from the hypothetical interest rates modeled due to competitive or market factors, which could affect any actual impact on net interest income.
   
  • The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:

    • The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.42% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 5.49% for the second quarter of 2024.
                    
  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 
  Average Interest Average Average Interest Average 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield 
Loans, core bank $2,867,076  $39,621  5.50%  $2,830,260  $38,496  5.47%  
Prepayment fees     4  0.00%      54  0.01%  
Bay View Funding factored receivables(1)  55,391   2,144  15.40%   54,777   2,914  21.40%  
Purchased residential mortgages  441,294   3,779  3.41%   447,687   3,739  3.36%  
Loan fair value mark / accretion  (2,621)  233  0.03%   (2,863)  267  0.04%  
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $3,361,140  $45,781  5.42%  $3,329,861  $45,470  5.49%  


   
(1)Interest income for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 was reduced by an immaterial out-of-period adjustment of ($804,000).
   


 The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.42% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 5.46% for the third quarter of 2023.


  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 
  Average Interest Average Average Interest Average 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield 
Loans, core bank $2,867,076  $39,621  5.50%  $2,743,993  $37,764  5.46%  
Prepayment fees     4  0.00%      182  0.03%  
Bay View Funding factored receivables(1)  55,391   2,144  15.40%   51,664   2,775  21.31%  
Purchased residential mortgages  441,294   3,779  3.41%   465,471   3,811  3.25%  
Loan fair value mark / accretion  (2,621)  233  0.03%   (3,648)  321  0.05%  
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $3,361,140  $45,781  5.42%  $3,257,480  $44,853  5.46%  


   
(1)Interest income for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 was reduced by an immaterial out-of-period adjustment of ($804,000).
   


 The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.45% for the first nine months of 2024, compared to 5.46% for the first nine months of 2023, primarily due to a lower average balance of Bay View Funding factored receivables, a decrease in the accretion of loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, and lower prepayment fees, mostly offset by a higher yield on core loans for the first nine months of 2024.


                    
  For the Nine Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended  
  September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 
  Average Interest Average Average Interest Average 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield 
Loans, core bank $2,831,035  $115,838  5.47%  $2,716,345  $109,354  5.38%  
Prepayment fees     82  0.00%      393  0.02%  
Bay View Funding factored receivables(1)  54,563   7,896  19.33%   65,938   10,623  21.54%  
Purchased residential mortgages  447,709   11,306  3.37%   477,068   11,497  3.22%  
Loan fair value mark / accretion  (2,865)  729  0.03%   (3,976)  1,126  0.06%  
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $3,330,442  $135,851  5.45%  $3,255,375  $132,993  5.46%  


   
(1)Interest income for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 was reduced by an immaterial out-of-period adjustment of ($804,000).
   


 In aggregate, the unamortized net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $2.5 million at September 30, 2024.


  • The following table presents the average balance of deposits and interest-bearing liabilities, interest expense, and the average rate for the periods indicated:
                      
  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 
  Average Interest Average Average Interest Average 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Deposits:                       
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,172,304        $1,127,145        
                      
Demand, interest-bearing  907,346  $1,714  0.75%   932,100  $1,719  0.74%  
Savings and money market  1,188,057   9,128  3.06%   1,104,589   7,867  2.86%  
Time deposits - under $100  11,133   47  1.68%   10,980   46  1.68%  
Time deposits - $100 and over  229,565   2,349  4.07%   228,248   2,245  3.96%  
Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS")/Certificate of Deposit Registry                     
Service ("CDARS") - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits  1,017,541   7,747  3.03%   991,483   7,207  2.92%  
Total interest-bearing deposits  3,353,642   20,985  2.49%   3,267,400   19,084  2.35%  
     Total deposits  4,525,946   20,985  1.84%   4,394,545   19,084  1.75%  
                      
Short-term borrowings  32     0.00%   19     0.00%  
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,590   538  5.41%   39,553   538  5.47%  
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,393,264   21,523  2.52%   3,306,972   19,622  2.39%  
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds $4,565,568  $21,523  1.88%  $4,434,117  $19,622  1.78%  
                      


 The average cost of total deposits increased to 1.72% for the first nine months of 2024, compared to 0.94% for the first nine months of 2023.   The average cost of funds increased to 1.75% for the first nine months of 2024, compared to 1.01% for the first nine months of 2023.
 The Bank continues to carefully manage deposit costs and implemented cost adjustments following the Federal Reserve Bank’s interest rate reduction in September 2024, to align with the changing interest rate environment.
 The increase in the average cost of total deposits and the average cost of funds for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 was primarily due to clients seeking higher yields and moving noninterest-bearing deposits to the Bank’s interest-bearing ICS/CDARS deposits and interest-bearing money market accounts and increases in market rates.


Provision for Credit Losses on Loans:

  • During the third quarter of 2024, we recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $153,000, compared to a $471,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the second quarter of 2024, and a provision for credit losses on loans of $168,000 for the third quarter of 2023.
  • There was a provision for credit losses on loans of $808,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a $460,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to the increase in the balance of total loans.

Noninterest Income:

  • Total noninterest income decreased (2%) to $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to a gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance and higher termination fees during the second quarter of 2024. Total noninterest income was relatively flat at $2.2 million for both the third quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023.
  • Total noninterest income decreased (7%) to $6.6 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to $7.1 million for the first nine months of 2023, primarily due to lower service charges and fees on deposit accounts, partially offset by a higher gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance for the first nine months of 2024.

Noninterest Expense:

  • Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 decreased to $27.6 million, compared to $28.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits and lower information technology related expenses, partially offset by higher professional fees. Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 increased to $27.6 million, compared to $25.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, rent expense included in occupancy and equipment, and professional fees.
  • Total noninterest expense for the first nine months of 2024 increased to $83.3 million, compared to $75.6 million for the first nine months of 2023, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, rent expense, and information technology related expenses, marketing related expenses, homeowner association vendor payments, regulatory assessments, and ICS/CDARS fee expense.   
  • Full time equivalent employees were 353 at both September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, compared to 348 at September 30, 2023.  
  • The efficiency ratio was 65.37% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 67.55% for the second quarter of 2024, and 52.89% for the third quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio increased to 66.08% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 51.06% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in the efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2024 and nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the respective periods in 2023, was due to both higher noninterest expense and lower net revenue. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure.

Income Tax Expense:

  • Income tax expense was $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, and $6.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 27.3%, compared to 29.4% for the second quarter of 2024, and 29.0% for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $12.0 million, compared to $20.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The effective tax rate for nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 28.7%, compared to 29.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Liquidity Position, Financial Condition, Credit Quality, and Capital Management:

Liquidity and Available Lines of Credit:

  • The following table shows our liquidity, available lines of credit and the amounts outstanding at September 30, 2024:
             
LIQUIDITY AND AVAILABLE LINES OF CREDIT Total   Remaining
(in $000’s, unaudited) Available Outstanding Available
Excess funds at the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") $903,900  $  $903,900 
FRB discount window collateralized line of credit  1,397,326      1,397,326 
Federal Home Loan Bank collateralized borrowing capacity  765,134      765,134 
Unpledged investment securities (at fair value)  66,158      66,158 
Federal funds purchase arrangements  90,000      90,000 
Holding company line of credit  25,000      25,000 
Total $3,247,518  $  $3,247,518 


 The Company’s total available liquidity and borrowing capacity was $3.2 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $3.0 billion at June 30, 2024, and $3.1 billion at September 30, 2023.
 The available liquidity and borrowing capacity was 69% of the Company’s total deposits and approximately 147% of the Bank’s estimated uninsured deposits at September 30, 2024. The available liquidity and borrowing capacity was 66% of the Company’s total deposits and approximately 148% of the Bank’s estimated uninsured deposits at June 30, 2024. The available liquidity and borrowing capacity was 70% of the Company’s total deposits and approximately 150% of the Bank’s estimated uninsured deposits at September 30, 2023.
 The loan to deposit ratio was 72.11% at September 30, 2024, compared to 76.04% at June 30, 2024, and 71.81% at September 30, 2023.


  • Total assets increased 5% to $5.6 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $5.3 billion at June 30, 2024, and increased 3% from $5.4 billion at September 30, 2023, primarily related to growth in client deposits and liquidity.

Investment Securities:

  • Investment securities totaled $841.8 million at September 30, 2024, of which $237.6 million were in the securities available-for-sale portfolio (at fair value), and $604.2 million were in the securities held-to-maturity portfolio (at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,000). The fair value of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $531.5 million at September 30, 2024.
  • The following table shows the balances of securities available-for-sale, at fair value, and the related pre-tax unrealized (loss) at the dates indicated:
          
SECURITIES AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE  September 30,  June 30,  September 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)     2024   2024   2023 
Balance (at fair value):         
U.S. Treasury $184,162  $218,682  $396,996 
Agency mortgage-backed securities  53,450   54,361   60,198 
Total $237,612  $273,043  $457,194 
          
Pre-tax unrealized (loss):         
U.S. Treasury $(1,440) $(3,578) $(9,606)
Agency mortgage-backed securities  (2,923)  (4,815)  (7,185)
Total $(4,363) $(8,393) $(16,791)
          
Weighted average life (years)  1.32   1.39   1.49 


 The pre-tax unrealized loss on the securities available-for-sale portfolio was ($4.4) million, or ($3.2) million net of taxes, which equaled less than 1% of total shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2024.
 The reduction in the securities available-for-sale portfolios was due to maturities and not due to any securities sold since June 30, 2023.


  • The following table shows the balances of securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, and the related pre-tax unrecognized (loss) and allowance for credit losses at the dates indicated:
          
SECURITIES HELD-TO-MATURITY  September 30,  June 30,  September 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)    2024
 2024
 2023
Balance (at amortized cost):         
Agency mortgage-backed securities $573,621  $589,386  $632,241 
Municipals — exempt from Federal tax(1)  30,584   31,804   32,453 
Total(1) $604,205  $621,190  $664,694 
          
Pre-tax unrecognized (loss):         
Agency mortgage-backed securities $(71,996) $(92,058) $(119,932)
Municipals — exempt from Federal tax  (676)  (1,694)  (2,753)
Total $(72,672) $(93,752) $(122,685)
          
Allowance for credit losses on municipal securities $(12) $(12) $(13)
          
Weighted average life (years)  5.94   6.57   7.03 
          


   
(1)Gross of the allowance for credit losses of ($12,000) at both September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, and ($13,000) at September 30, 2023.
   


 The pre-tax unrecognized loss on the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was ($72.7) million, or ($51.2) million net of taxes, which equaled 7.5% of total shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2024.
 The weighted average life of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was 5.94 years at September 30, 2024, which includes Community Reinvestment Act mortgage-backed securities with longer maturities.
 The unrealized and unrecognized losses in both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios were due to higher interest rates at September 30, 2024 compared to when the securities were purchased. The issuers are of high credit quality and all principal amounts are expected to be repaid when the securities mature. The fair value is expected to recover as the securities approach their maturity date and/or market rates decline.


  • The following are the actual and/or projected cash flows from paydowns and maturities in the investment securities portfolio for the periods indicated based on the current interest rate environment:
             
      Agency    
      Mortgage-    
PROJECTED INVESTMENT SECURITIES   backed and  
PAYDOWNS & MATURITIES U.S. Municipal  
(in $000’s, unaudited)    Treasury    Securities    Total
Fourth quarter of 2024 $9,000  $26,727  $35,727 
First quarter of 2025  35,000   21,336   56,336 
Second quarter of 2025  118,000   20,700   138,700 
Third quarter of 2025  25,200   21,885   47,085 
Fourth quarter of 2025     19,486   19,486 
First quarter of 2026     19,001   19,001 
Second quarter of 2026     18,349   18,349 
Third quarter of 2026     18,645   18,645 
Total $187,200  $166,129  $353,329 
             


 The weighted average life of the total investment securities portfolio was 4.62 years at September 30, 2024, compared to 4.95 years at June 30, 2024, and 4.72 years at September 30, 2023.


Loans:

  • The following table summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category at the dates indicated:
                 
LOANS  September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 
(in $000’s, unaudited)    Balance     % to Total    Balance     % to Total    Balance     % to Total    
Commercial $481,266  14%    $477,929  14%    $430,664  13%    
Real estate:                
CRE(1) - owner occupied  602,062  18%     594,504  18%     589,751  18%    
CRE(1) - non-owner occupied  1,310,578  38%     1,283,323  38%     1,208,324  37%    
Land and construction  125,761  4%     125,374  4%     158,138  5%    
Home equity  124,090  4%     126,562  4%     124,477  4%    
Multifamily  273,103  8%     268,968  8%     253,129  7%    
Residential mortgages  479,524  14%     484,809  14%     503,006  15%    
Consumer and other  14,179  < 1%     18,758  < 1%     18,526  1%    
Total Loans  3,410,563  100%     3,380,227  100%     3,286,015  100%    
Deferred loan costs (fees), net  (327)   (434)   (554)  
Loans, net of deferred costs and fees  $3,410,236  100%    $3,379,793  100%    $3,285,461  100%    


   
(1)Commercial Real Estate
   


 Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $30.4 million, or 1%, to $3.4 billion at September 30, 2024, from the prior quarter, and increased $124.8 million, or 4%, from $3.3 billion at September 30, 2023.   Loans, excluding residential mortgages, increased $35.7 million, or 1%, to $2.9 billion at September 30, 2024 from June 30, 2024, and increased $148.3 million, or 5%, from $2.8 billion at September 30, 2023.
 Commercial and industrial line utilization was 31% at both September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, compared to 27% at September 30, 2023.
 CRE loans totaled $1.9 billion at September 30, 2024, of which 31% were owner occupied and 69% were investor CRE loans. There was 32% of the CRE loan portfolio secured by owner occupied real estate at June 30, 2024, and 33% at September 30, 2023.
  During the third quarter of 2024, there were 41 new owner occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans originated totaling $67 million with a weighted average loan-to-value (“LTV”) of 49%; the weighted average debt-service coverage ratio (“DSCR”) for the non-owner occupied portfolio was 1.92 times.
  Loan Growth continued at an orderly organic rate as the Bank continues to serve our clients in the community.
  The average loan size for all CRE loans was $1.6 million, and the average loan size for office CRE loans was $1.7 million.
  The Company has personal guarantees on 92% of its CRE portfolio. A substantial portion of the unguaranteed CRE loans were made to credit-worthy non-profit organizations.
  Total office exposure (excluding medical/dental offices) in the CRE portfolio was $419 million, including 32 loans totaling approximately $73 million in San Jose, 19 loans totaling approximately $26 million in San Francisco, and eight loans totaling approximately $16 million, in Oakland, at September 30, 2024. Non-owner occupied CRE with office exposure totaled $329 million at September 30, 2024.
  At September 30, 2024, the weighted average LTV and DSCR for the entire non-owner occupied office portfolio were 41.8% and 1.82 times, respectively.
  Total medical/dental office exposure in the non-owner occupied CRE portfolio consisted of 15 loans totaling $12 million, with a weighted average LTV and DSCR of 37.4% and 2.41 times, respectively, at September 30, 2024.
    
  The following table presents the weighted average LTV and DSCR by collateral type for CRE loans at September 30, 2024:


  CRE - Non-owner Occupied CRE - Owner Occupied Total CRE
COLLATERAL TYPE    Outstanding    LTV    DSCR    Outstanding    LTV    Outstanding    LTV
Retail  26%    38.0%    1.89   16%    46.3%    23%    39.6%  
Industrial  19%    39.1%    2.46   34%    43.7%    23%    40.9%  
Mixed-Use, Special                            
Purpose and Other  18%    41.6%    1.91   34%    40.7%    22%    41.2%  
Office  20%    41.8%    1.82   16%    44.3%    19%    42.5%  
Multifamily  17%    42.6%    1.95   0%    0.0%    13%    42.6%  
Hotel/Motel  < 1%    16.4%    1.32   0%    0.0%    < 1%    16.4%  
Total  100%    40.3%    1.99   100%    43.2%    100%    41.1%  


  The following table presents the weighted average LTV and DSCR by county for CRE loans at September 30, 2024:


  CRE - Non-owner Occupied CRE - Owner Occupied Total CRE
COUNTY    Outstanding    LTV    DSCR    Outstanding    LTV    Outstanding    LTV
Alameda  25%    44.3%    1.93   18%    45.6%    23%    44.6%  
Contra Costa  7%    41.8%    1.79   8%    47.8%    7%    43.5%  
Marin  7%    46.3%    2.02   1%    52.4%    5%    46.8%  
Monterey  2%    43.8%    1.85   2%    41.1%    2%    43.0%  
Napa  < 1%    30.0%    1.73   1%    52.0%    1%    36.3%  
Out of Area  8%    42.3%    2.06   9%    49.0%    9%    44.3%  
San Benito  1%    35.1%    2.00   3%    39.7%    2%    37.5%  
San Francisco  9%    37.5%    1.48   4%    39.8%    8%    37.8%  
San Mateo  11%    37.5%    2.20   15%    40.0%    12%    38.3%  
Santa Clara  24%    37.4%    2.25   34%    41.1%    26%    38.8%  
Santa Cruz  2%    33.1%    1.74   1%    49.2%    2%    36.2%  
Solano  1%    32.1%    1.95   2%    37.8%    1%    33.8%  
Sonoma  3%    39.7%    2.22   2%    43.1%    2%    40.5%  
Total  100%    40.3%    1.99   100%    43.2%    100%    41.1%  


  • The following table presents the maturity distribution of the Company’s loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, as of September 30, 2024. The table shows the distribution of such loans between those loans with predetermined (fixed) interest rates and those with variable (floating) interest rates. Floating rates generally fluctuate with changes in the prime rate as reflected in the Western Edition of The Wall Street Journal, and contractual repricing dates.
                          
  Due in Over One Year But           
LOAN MATURITIES One Year or Less Less than Five Years Over Five Years    
(in $000’s, unaudited)    Balance    % to Total    Balance    % to Total    Balance    % to Total    Total
Loans with variable interest rates $375,424  44%   $227,201  27%   $247,622  29%   $850,247 
Loans with fixed interest rates  141,906  6%    767,930  30%    1,650,480  64%    2,560,316 
Loans $517,330  15%   $995,131  29%   $1,898,102  56%   $3,410,563 
                          


 At September 30, 2024, approximately 25% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to 27% at both June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023.


Credit Quality:

  • The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) for the periods indicated:
                 
  At or For the Quarter Ended: At or For the Nine Months Ended: 
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS    September 30,     June 30,     September 30,  September 30,     September 30,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2024  2024  2023  2024  2023  
Balance at beginning of period $47,954  $47,888  $47,803  $47,958  $47,512  
Charge-offs during the period  (474)  (510)  (447)  (1,342)  (851) 
Recoveries during the period  186   105   178   395   581  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries during the period  (288)  (405)  (269)  (947)  (270) 
Provision for credit losses on loans during the period  153   471   168   808   460  
Balance at end of period $47,819  $47,954  $47,702  $47,819  $47,702  
                 
Total loans, net of deferred fees $3,410,236  $3,379,793  $3,285,461  $3,410,236  $3,285,461  
Total nonperforming loans $7,158  $6,030  $5,484  $7,158  $5,484  
ACLL to total loans  1.40 %   1.42 %   1.45 %   1.40 %   1.45 %  
ACLL to total nonperforming loans  668.05 %   795.26 %   869.84 %   668.05 %   869.84 %  


 The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL for the first, second, and third quarters of 2024:


DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL     
(in $000’s, unaudited)  
ACLL at December 31, 2023 $47,958 
Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2024  (234)
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the first quarter of 2024 including changes in economic forecasts  164 
ACLL at March 31, 2024  47,888 
Portfolio changes during the second quarter of 2024  616 
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the second quarter of 2024 including changes in economic forecasts  (550)
ACLL at June 30, 2024  47,954 
Portfolio changes during the third quarter of 2024  599 
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the third quarter of 2024 including changes in economic forecasts  (734)
ACLL at September 30, 2024 $47,819 


  • The following is a breakout of nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) at the dates indicated:
                    
NONPERFORMING ASSETS September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 
(in $000’s, unaudited)    Balance    % of Total    Balance    % of Total    Balance    % of Total 
Land and construction loans $5,862  82%  $4,774  79%  $  0%  
Commercial loans  752  11%   900  15%   1,712  31%  
Loans over 90 days past due and still accruing  460  6%   248  4%   1,966  36%  
Home equity and other loans  84  1%   108  2%   90  2%  
Residential mortgages    0%     0%   1,716  31%  
CRE loans    0%     0%     0%  
Total nonperforming assets $7,158  100%  $6,030  100%  $5,484  100%  


There were 10 borrowers included in NPAs totaling $7.2 million, or 0.13% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, compared to 10 borrowers totaling $6.0 million, or 0.11% of total assets at June 30, 2024, and 11 borrowers totaling $5.5 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at September 30, 2023. The increase in NPAs at September 30, 2024, was primarily due to the downgrade of a loan to one customer totaling $1.1 million, which is well collateralized and there were no specific reserves for the loan. This increase in NPAs was partially offset by pay-offs of loan previously included in NPAs.

 There were no CRE loans included in NPAs at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, or September 30, 2023.
 There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, or September 30, 2023.
 There were no Shared National Credits (“SNCs”) or material purchased participations included in NPAs or total loans at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, or September 30, 2023.


  • Classified assets totaled $32.6 million, or 0.59% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, compared to $33.6 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, and $31.1 million, or 0.57% of total assets, at September 30, 2023.

Deposits:

  • The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category at the dates indicated:

                    
DEPOSITS September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 
(in $000’s, unaudited)    Balance    % to Total  Balance    % to Total  Balance    % to Total 
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,272,139  27%  $1,187,320  27%  $1,243,501  27%  
Demand, interest-bearing  913,910  19%   928,246  21%   1,004,185  22%  
Savings and money market  1,309,676  28%   1,126,520  25%   1,110,640  24%  
Time deposits — under $250  39,060  1%   39,046  1%   43,906  1%  
Time deposits — $250 and over  196,945  4%   203,886  4%   252,001  6%  
ICS/CDARS — interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits  997,803  21%   959,592  22%   921,224  20%  
Total deposits $4,729,533  100%  $4,444,610  100%  $4,575,457  100%  


 Total deposits increased $284.9 million, or 6%, to $4.7 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $4.4 billion at June 30, 2024, and increased $154.1 million, or 3% from $4.6 billion at September 30, 2023.
 Migration of client deposits into interest-bearing accounts resulted in an increase in ICS/CDARS deposits to $997.8 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $959.6 million at June 30, 2024, and $921.2 million at September 30, 2023.
 The Company had 25,373 deposit accounts at September 30, 2024, with an average balance of $186,000. At June 30, 2024, the Company had 25,033 deposit accounts, with an average balance of $178,000. At September 30, 2023, the Company had 24,769 deposit accounts, with an average balance of $186,000.
 Deposits from the Bank’s top 100 client relationships, representing 22% of the total number of accounts, totaled $2.2 billion, representing 47% of total deposits, with an average account size of $394,000 at September 30, 2024. At June 30, 2024, deposits from the Bank’s top 100 client relationships, representing 21% of the total number of accounts, totaled $2.1 billion, representing 47% of total deposits, with an average account size of $388,000. At September 30, 2023, deposits from the Bank’s top 100 client relationships, representing 22% of the total number of accounts, totaled $2.2 billion, representing 48% of total deposits, with an average account size of $408,000.
 The Bank’s uninsured deposits were approximately $2.2 billion, or 47% of the Company’s total deposits, at September 30, 2024, compared to $2.0 billion, or 45% of the Company’s total deposits, at June 30, 2024, and $2.1 billion, or 46% of the Company’s total deposits, at September 30, 2023.


Capital Management:

  • In July 2024, the Company announced that its Board of Directors adopted a share repurchase program under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $15 million of the Company’s shares of its issued and outstanding common stock. The Company did not repurchase any of its common stock during the third quarter of 2024.
  • The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at September 30, 2024, as reflected in the following table:
             
                       Well-capitalized  
        Financial  
        Institution Basel III
  Heritage Heritage PCA Minimum
  Commerce Bank of Regulatory Regulatory
CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited) Corp Commerce Guidelines Requirements (1)
Total Capital 15.6%   15.1%   10.0%   10.5%
Tier 1 Capital 13.4%   13.9%   8.0%   8.5%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 13.4%   13.9%   6.5%   7.0%
Tier 1 Leverage 10.0%   10.4%   5.0%   4.0%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 9.5%   9.9%   N/A  N/A 


   
(1)Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the Tier 1 Leverage ratio.
(2)This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
   
  • The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, at the dates indicated:

          
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS September 30,  June 30,  September 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)    2024
 2024
 2023
Unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale $(3,161) $(6,022) $(11,985)
Split dollar insurance contracts liability  (2,965)  (2,913)  (3,234)
Supplemental executive retirement plan liability  (2,838)  (2,856)  (2,343)
Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans  72   76   93 
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss $(8,892) $(11,715) $(17,469)


  • Tangible common equity was $510.8 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $504.0 million at June 30, 2024, and $485.1 million at September 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share was $8.33 at September 30, 2024, compared to $8.22 at June 30, 2024, and $7.94 at September 30, 2023. Tangible common equity and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures.

Recent Events:

  • On October 2, 2024, the Company announced the appointment of Thomas A. Sa as the Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of the Company and the Bank. As COO, Mr. Sa will have primary responsibility for banking operations, risk management, information technology systems, audit administration, and will help shape strategic decisioning of the Company. Mr. Sa has more than thirty years’ experience in a variety of increasingly responsible positions in California-based community and regional banks, most recently serving as President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of California BanCorp and its subsidiary, California Bank of Commerce, which merged with Southern California Bancorp in July 2024.

  For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From:  For the Nine Months Ended:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS    September 30,     June 30,     September 30,     June 30,     September 30,      September 30,     September 30,     Percent 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2024  2023   2024 2023 Change 
Interest income $61,438  $59,077  $60,791  4 %  1 % $178,066  $175,406  2 %
Interest expense  21,523   19,622   15,419  10 %  40 %  58,603   34,483  70 %
Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans  39,915   39,455   45,372  1 %  (12)%  119,463   140,923  (15)%
Provision for credit losses on loans  153   471   168  (68)%  (9)%  808   460  76 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans  39,762   38,984   45,204  2 %  (12)%  118,655   140,463  (16)%
Noninterest income:                                 
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts  908   891   859  2 %  6 %  2,676   3,503  (24)%
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance  530   521   517  2 %  3 %  1,569   1,512  4 %
Servicing income  108   90   62  20 %  74 %  288   297  (3)%
Gain on sales of SBA loans  94   76   207  24 %  (55)%  348   482  (28)%
Termination fees  46   100   118  (54)%  (61)%  159   129  23 %
Gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance     219   100  (100)%  (100)%  219   100  119 %
Other  554   379   353  46 %  57 %  1,304   1,033  26 %
Total noninterest income  2,240   2,276   2,216  (2)%  1 %  6,563   7,056  (7)%
Noninterest expense:                                    
Salaries and employee benefits  15,673   15,794   14,147  (1)%  11 %  46,976   42,943  9 %
Occupancy and equipment  2,599   2,689   2,301  (3)%  13 %  7,731   7,123  9 %
Professional fees  1,306   1,072   717  22 %  82 %  3,705   3,265  13 %
Other  7,977   8,633   8,006  (8)%  0 %  24,867   22,232  12 %
Total noninterest expense  27,555   28,188   25,171  (2)%  9 %  83,279   75,563  10 %
Income before income taxes  14,447   13,072   22,249  11 %  (35)%  41,939   71,956  (42)%
Income tax expense  3,940   3,838   6,454  3 %  (39)%  12,032   20,841  (42)%
Net income $ 10,507  $ 9,234  $ 15,795  14 %  (33)% $ 29,907  $ 51,115  (41)%
                             
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                               
(unaudited)                               
Basic earnings per share $0.17  $0.15  $0.26  13 %  (35)% $0.49  $0.84  (42)%
Diluted earnings per share $0.17  $0.15  $0.26  13 %  (35)% $0.49  $0.83  (41)%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  61,295,877   61,279,914   61,093,289  0 %  0 %  61,254,138   61,012,315  0 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  61,546,157   61,438,088   61,436,240  0 %  0 %  61,497,927   61,284,590  0 %
Common shares outstanding at period-end  61,297,344   61,292,094   61,099,155  0 %  0 %  61,297,344   61,099,155  0 %
Dividend per share $0.13  $0.13  $0.13  0 %  0 % $0.39  $0.39  0 %
Book value per share $11.18  $11.08  $10.83  1 %  3 % $11.18  $10.83  3 %
Tangible book value per share(1) $8.33  $8.22  $7.94  1 %  5 % $8.33  $7.94  5 %
                             
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                                    
(unaudited)                                    
Annualized return on average equity  6.14 %   5.50 %   9.54 %  12 %  (36)%  5.91 %   10.54 %  (44)%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity(1)  8.27 %   7.43 %   13.06 %  11 %  (37)%  7.98 %   14.52 %  (45)%
Annualized return on average assets  0.78 %   0.71 %   1.16 %  10 %  (33)%  0.76 %   1.29 %  (41)%
Annualized return on average tangible assets(1)  0.81 %   0.74 %   1.20 %  9 %  (33)%  0.79 %   1.33 %  (41)%
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)  3.17 %   3.26 %   3.57 %  (3)%  (11)%  3.26 %   3.80 %  (14)%
Efficiency ratio(1)  65.37 %   67.55 %   52.89 %  (3)%  24 %  66.08 %   51.06 %  29 %
                             
AVERAGE BALANCES                                   
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                    
Average assets $5,352,067  $5,213,171  $5,399,930  3 %  (1)% $5,248,338  $5,316,447  (1)%
Average tangible assets(1) $5,177,114  $5,037,673  $5,222,692  3 %  (1)% $5,072,843  $5,138,610  (1)%
Average earning assets $5,011,865  $4,872,449  $5,051,710  3 %  (1)% $4,909,240  $4,965,613  (1)%
Average loans held-for-sale $1,493  $1,503  $2,765  (1)%  (46)% $1,913  $3,229  (41)%
Average total loans $3,359,647  $3,328,358  $3,254,715  1 %  3 % $3,328,529  $3,252,146  2 %
Average deposits $4,525,946  $4,394,545  $4,573,621  3 %  (1)% $4,427,242  $4,471,783  (1)%
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $1,172,304  $1,127,145  $1,302,606  4 %  (10)% $1,158,891  $1,444,744  (20)%
Average interest-bearing deposits $3,353,642  $3,267,400  $3,271,015  3 %  3 % $3,268,351  $3,027,039  8 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities $3,393,264  $3,306,972  $3,310,485  3 %  3 % $3,307,926  $3,102,723  7 %
Average equity $680,404  $675,108  $656,973  1 %  4 % $675,951  $648,341  4 %
Average tangible common equity(1) $505,451  $499,610  $479,735  1 %  5 % $500,456  $470,504  6 %


   
(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure.


  For the Quarter Ended: 
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,    December 31,     September 30,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 
Interest income $61,438  $59,077  $57,551  $58,892  $60,791  
Interest expense  21,523   19,622   17,458   16,591   15,419  
Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans  39,915   39,455   40,093   42,301   45,372  
Provision for credit losses on loans  153   471   184   289   168  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans  39,762   38,984   39,909   42,012   45,204  
Noninterest income:                     
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts  908   891   877   838   859  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance  530   521   518   519   517  
Servicing income  108   90   90   103   62  
Gain on sales of SBA loans  94   76   178      207  
Termination fees  46   100   13   25   118  
Gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance     219      25   100  
Other  554   379   371   432   353  
Total noninterest income  2,240   2,276   2,047   1,942   2,216  
Noninterest expense:                          
Salaries and employee benefits  15,673   15,794   15,509   13,919   14,147  
Occupancy and equipment  2,599   2,689   2,443   2,367   2,301  
Professional fees  1,306   1,072   1,327   1,085   717  
Other  7,977   8,633   8,257   8,120   8,006  
Total noninterest expense  27,555   28,188   27,536   25,491   25,171  
Income before income taxes  14,447   13,072   14,420   18,463   22,249  
Income tax expense  3,940   3,838   4,254   5,135   6,454  
Net income $ 10,507  $ 9,234  $ 10,166  $ 13,328  $ 15,795  
                      
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                     
(unaudited)                          
Basic earnings per share $0.17  $0.15  $0.17  $0.22  $0.26  
Diluted earnings per share $0.17  $0.15  $0.17  $0.22  $0.26  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  61,295,877   61,279,914   61,186,623   61,118,485   61,093,289  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  61,546,157   61,438,088   61,470,552   61,412,816   61,436,240  
Common shares outstanding at period-end  61,297,344   61,292,094   61,253,625   61,146,835   61,099,155  
Dividend per share $0.13  $0.13  $0.13  $0.13  $0.13  
Book value per share $11.18  $11.08  $11.04  $11.00  $10.83  
Tangible book value per share(1) $8.33  $8.22  $8.17  $8.12  $7.94  
                      
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                          
(unaudited)                          
Annualized return on average equity  6.14 %   5.50 %   6.08 %   7.96 %   9.54 %  
Annualized return on average tangible common equity(1)  8.27 %   7.43 %   8.24 %   10.84 %   13.06 %  
Annualized return on average assets  0.78 %   0.71 %   0.79 %   1.00 %   1.16 %  
Annualized return on average tangible assets(1)  0.81 %   0.74 %   0.82 %   1.04 %   1.20 %  
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)  3.17 %   3.26 %   3.34 %   3.41 %   3.57 %  
Efficiency ratio(1)  65.37 %   67.55 %   65.34 %   57.62 %   52.89 %  
                      
AVERAGE BALANCES                          
(in $000’s, unaudited)                          
Average assets $5,352,067  $5,213,171  $5,178,636  $5,264,905  $5,399,930  
Average tangible assets(1) $5,177,114  $5,037,673  $5,002,597  $5,088,264  $5,222,692  
Average earning assets $5,011,865  $4,872,449  $4,842,279  $4,923,582  $5,051,710  
Average loans held-for-sale $1,493  $1,503  $2,749  $1,612  $2,765  
Average total loans $3,359,647  $3,328,358  $3,297,240  $3,280,817  $3,254,715  
Average deposits $4,525,946  $4,394,545  $4,360,150  $4,454,750  $4,573,621  
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $1,172,304  $1,127,145  $1,177,078  $1,243,222  $1,302,606  
Average interest-bearing deposits $3,353,642  $3,267,400  $3,183,072  $3,211,528  $3,271,015  
Average interest-bearing liabilities $3,393,264  $3,306,972  $3,222,603  $3,251,034  $3,310,485  
Average equity $680,404  $675,108  $672,292  $664,638  $656,973  
Average tangible common equity(1) $505,451  $499,610  $496,253  $487,997  $479,735  


   
(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure.


  End of Period: Percent Change From: 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS    September 30,     June 30,     September 30,     June 30,     September 30,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2024
 2024
 2023
 2024 2023 
ASSETS                   
Cash and due from banks $49,722  $37,497  $40,076  33 %  24 %
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  906,588   610,763   605,476  48 %  50 %
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  237,612   273,043   457,194  (13)%  (48)%
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost  604,193   621,178   664,681  (3)%  (9)%
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs  1,649   1,899   841  (13)%  96 %
Loans:               
Commercial  481,266   477,929   430,664  1 %  12 %
Real estate:               
CRE - owner occupied  602,062   594,504   589,751  1 %  2 %
CRE - non-owner occupied  1,310,578   1,283,323   1,208,324  2 %  8 %
Land and construction  125,761   125,374   158,138  0 %  (20)%
Home equity  124,090   126,562   124,477  (2)%  0 %
Multifamily  273,103   268,968   253,129  2 %  8 %
Residential mortgages  479,524   484,809   503,006  (1)%  (5)%
Consumer and other  14,179   18,758   18,526  (24)%  (23)%
Loans  3,410,563   3,380,227   3,286,015  1 %  4 %
Deferred loan fees, net  (327)  (434)  (554) (25)%  (41)%
Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees  3,410,236   3,379,793   3,285,461  1 %  4 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (47,819)  (47,954)  (47,702) 0 %  0 %
Loans, net  3,362,417   3,331,839   3,237,759  1 %  4 %
Company-owned life insurance  80,682   80,153   79,607  1 %  1 %
Premises and equipment, net  10,398   10,310   9,707  1 %  7 %
Goodwill  167,631   167,631   167,631  0 %  0 %
Other intangible assets  6,966   7,521   9,229  (7)%  (25)%
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  123,738   121,190   131,106  2 %  (6)%
Total assets $ 5,551,596  $ 5,263,024  $ 5,403,307  5 %  3 %
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Liabilities:                
Deposits:               
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,272,139  $1,187,320  $1,243,501  7 %  2 %
Demand, interest-bearing  913,910   928,246   1,004,185  (2)%  (9)%
Savings and money market  1,309,676   1,126,520   1,110,640  16 %  18 %
Time deposits - under $250  39,060   39,046   43,906  0 %  (11)%
Time deposits - $250 and over  196,945   203,886   252,001  (3)%  (22)%
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits  997,803   959,592   921,224  4 %  8 %
Total deposits  4,729,533   4,444,610   4,575,457  6 %  3 %
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,615   39,577   39,463  0 %  0 %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  97,096   99,638   126,457  (3)%  (23)%
Total liabilities  4,866,244   4,583,825   4,741,377  6 %  3 %
               
Shareholders’ Equity:                   
Common stock  509,134   508,343   505,692  0 %  1 %
Retained earnings  185,110   182,571   173,707  1 %  7 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (8,892)  (11,715)  (17,469) (24)%  (49)%
Total shareholders' equity  685,352   679,199   661,930  1 %  4 %
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,551,596  $ 5,263,024  $ 5,403,307  5 %  3 %


  End of Period:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,    December 31,     September 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2024
 2024
 2024
 2023
 2023
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks $49,722  $37,497  $32,543  $41,592  $40,076 
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  906,588   610,763   508,816   366,537   605,476 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  237,612   273,043   404,474   442,636   457,194 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost  604,193   621,178   636,249   650,565   664,681 
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs  1,649   1,899   1,946   2,205   841 
Loans:               
Commercial  481,266   477,929   452,231   463,778   430,664 
Real estate:               
CRE - owner occupied  602,062   594,504   585,031   583,253   589,751 
CRE - non-owner occupied  1,310,578   1,283,323   1,271,184   1,256,590   1,208,324 
Land and construction  125,761   125,374   129,712   140,513   158,138 
Home equity  124,090   126,562   122,794   119,125   124,477 
Multifamily  273,103   268,968   269,263   269,734   253,129 
Residential mortgages  479,524   484,809   490,035   496,961   503,006 
Consumer and other  14,179   18,758   16,439   20,919   18,526 
Loans  3,410,563   3,380,227   3,336,689   3,350,873   3,286,015 
Deferred loan fees, net  (327)  (434)  (587)  (495)  (554)
Total loans, net of deferred fees  3,410,236   3,379,793   3,336,102   3,350,378   3,285,461 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (47,819)  (47,954)  (47,888)  (47,958)  (47,702)
Loans, net  3,362,417   3,331,839   3,288,214   3,302,420   3,237,759 
Company-owned life insurance  80,682   80,153   80,007   79,489   79,607 
Premises and equipment, net  10,398   10,310   9,986   9,857   9,707 
Goodwill  167,631   167,631   167,631   167,631   167,631 
Other intangible assets  6,966   7,521   8,074   8,627   9,229 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  123,738   121,190   118,134   122,536   131,106 
Total assets $ 5,551,596  $ 5,263,024  $ 5,256,074  $ 5,194,095  $ 5,403,307 
                
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY               
Liabilities:                    
Deposits:                    
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,272,139  $1,187,320  $1,242,059  $1,292,486  $1,243,501 
Demand, interest-bearing  913,910   928,246   925,100   914,066   1,004,185 
Savings and money market  1,309,676   1,126,520   1,124,900   1,087,518   1,110,640 
Time deposits - under $250  39,060   39,046   38,105   38,055   43,906 
Time deposits - $250 and over  196,945   203,886   200,739   192,228   252,001 
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits  997,803   959,592   913,757   854,105   921,224 
Total deposits  4,729,533   4,444,610   4,444,660   4,378,458   4,575,457 
Other short-term borrowings               
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,615   39,577   39,539   39,502   39,463 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  97,096   99,638   95,579   103,234   126,457 
Total liabilities  4,866,244   4,583,825   4,579,778   4,521,194   4,741,377 
                
Shareholders’ Equity:                    
Common stock  509,134   508,343   507,578   506,539   505,692 
Retained earnings  185,110   182,571   181,306   179,092   173,707 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (8,892)  (11,715)  (12,588)  (12,730)  (17,469)
Total shareholders' equity  685,352   679,199   676,296   672,901   661,930 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,551,596  $ 5,263,024  $ 5,256,074  $ 5,194,095  $ 5,403,307 


  At or For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: 
CREDIT QUALITY DATA    September 30,     June 30,     September 30,     June 30,     September 30,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $6,698  $5,782  $3,518  16 %  90 %
Loans over 90 days past due and still accruing  460   248   1,966  85 %  (77)%
Total nonperforming loans  7,158   6,030   5,484  19 %  31 %
Foreclosed assets          N/A N/A 
Total nonperforming assets $7,158  $6,030  $5,484  19 %  31 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $288  $405  $269  (29)%  7 %
Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter $153  $471  $168  (68)%  (9)%
Allowance for credit losses on loans $47,819  $47,954  $47,702  0 %  0 %
Classified assets $32,609  $33,605  $31,062  (3)%  5 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  1.40 %   1.42 %   1.45 %  (1)%  (3)%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans  668.05 %   795.26 %   869.84 %  (16)%  (23)%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.13 %   0.11 %   0.10 %  18 %  30 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.21 %   0.18 %   0.17 %  17 %  24 %
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                 
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  6 %   6 %   6 %  0 %  0 %
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                 
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  6 %   6 %   5 %  0 %  20 %
                  
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                      
(in $000’s, unaudited)                      
Heritage Commerce Corp:                      
Tangible common equity (1) $510,755  $504,047  $485,070  1 %  5 %
Shareholders’ equity / total assets  12.35 %   12.91 %   12.25 %  (4)%  1 %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)  9.50 %   9.91 %   9.28 %  (4)%  2 %
Loan to deposit ratio  72.11 %   76.04 %   71.81 %  (5)%  0 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  26.90 %   26.71 %   27.18 %  1 %  (1)%
Total capital ratio  15.6 %   15.6 %   15.6 %  0 %  0 %
Tier 1 capital ratio  13.4 %   13.4 %   13.4 %  0 %  0 %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  13.4 %   13.4 %   13.4 %  0 %  0 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio  10.0 %   10.2 %   9.6 %  (2)%  4 %
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                 
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)  9.86 %   10.28 %   9.62 %  (4)%  2 %
Total capital ratio  15.1 %   15.1 %   15.0 %  0 %  1 %
Tier 1 capital ratio  13.9 %   13.9 %   13.9 %  0 %  0 %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  13.9 %   13.9 %   13.9 %  0 %  0 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio  10.4 %   10.6 %   10.0 %  (2)%  4 %


   
(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
(2)This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.


  At or For the Quarter Ended: 
CREDIT QUALITY DATA    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,    December 31,     September 30,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $6,698  $5,782  $5,920  $6,818  $3,518  
Loans over 90 days past due and still accruing  460   248   1,951   889   1,966  
Total nonperforming loans  7,158   6,030   7,871   7,707   5,484  
Foreclosed assets                
Total nonperforming assets $7,158  $6,030  $7,871  $7,707  $5,484  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $288  $405  $254  $33  $269  
Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter $153  $471  $184  $289  $168  
Allowance for credit losses on loans $47,819  $47,954  $47,888  $47,958  $47,702  
Classified assets $32,609  $33,605  $35,392  $31,763  $31,062  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  1.40 %   1.42 %   1.44 %   1.43 %   1.45 %  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans  668.05 %   795.26 %   608.41 %   622.27 %   869.84 %  
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.13 %   0.11 %   0.15 %   0.15 %   0.10 %  
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.21 %   0.18 %   0.24 %   0.23 %   0.17 %  
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                     
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  6 %   6 %   6 %   6 %   6 %  
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                     
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  6 %   6 %   6 %   5 %   5 %  
                      
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                          
(in $000’s, unaudited)                          
Heritage Commerce Corp:                          
Tangible common equity (1) $510,755  $504,047  $500,591  $496,643  $485,070  
Shareholders’ equity / total assets  12.35 %   12.91 %   12.87 %   12.96 %   12.25 %  
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)  9.50 %   9.91 %   9.85 %   9.90 %   9.28 %  
Loan to deposit ratio  72.11 %   76.04 %   75.06 %   76.52 %   71.81 %  
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  26.90 %   26.71 %   27.94 %   29.52 %   27.18 %  
Total capital ratio  15.6 %   15.6 %   15.6 %   15.5 %   15.6 %  
Tier 1 capital ratio  13.4 %   13.4 %   13.4 %   13.3 %   13.4 %  
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  13.4 %   13.4 %   13.4 %   13.3 %   13.4 %  
Tier 1 leverage ratio  10.0 %   10.2 %   10.2 %   10.0 %   9.6 %  
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                     
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)  9.86 %   10.28 %   10.22 %   10.26 %   9.62 %  
Total capital ratio  15.1 %   15.1 %   15.1 %   14.9 %   15.0 %  
Tier 1 capital ratio  13.9 %   13.9 %   13.9 %   13.8 %   13.9 %  
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  13.9 %   13.9 %   13.9 %   13.8 %   13.9 %  
Tier 1 leverage ratio  10.4 %   10.6 %   10.6 %   10.4 %   10.0 %  


   
(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
(2)This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.


  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 
            Interest    Average           Interest    Average 
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Assets:                         
Loans, gross (1)(2) $3,361,140  $45,781  5.42%  $3,329,861  $45,470  5.49%  
Securities - taxable  838,375   4,676  2.22%   942,532   5,483  2.34%  
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)  31,311   282  3.58%   31,803   285  3.60%  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  781,039   10,758  5.48%   568,253   7,899  5.59%  
Total interest earning assets (3)  5,011,865   61,497  4.88%   4,872,449   59,137  4.88%  
Cash and due from banks  33,425         33,419        
Premises and equipment, net  10,471         10,216        
Goodwill and other intangible assets  174,953         175,498        
Other assets  121,353         121,589        
Total assets $5,352,067        $5,213,171        
                    
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                     
Deposits:                     
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,172,304        $1,127,145        
                    
Demand, interest-bearing  907,346   1,714  0.75%   932,100   1,719  0.74%  
Savings and money market  1,188,057   9,128  3.06%   1,104,589   7,867  2.86%  
Time deposits - under $100  11,133   47  1.68%   10,980   46  1.68%  
Time deposits - $100 and over  229,565   2,349  4.07%   228,248   2,245  3.96%  
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits  1,017,541   7,747  3.03%   991,483   7,207  2.92%  
Total interest-bearing deposits  3,353,642   20,985  2.49%   3,267,400   19,084  2.35%  
     Total deposits  4,525,946   20,985  1.84%   4,394,545   19,084  1.75%  
                    
Short-term borrowings  32     0.00%   19     0.00%  
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,590   538  5.41%   39,553   538  5.47%  
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,393,264   21,523  2.52%   3,306,972   19,622  2.39%  
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds  4,565,568   21,523  1.88%   4,434,117   19,622  1.78%  
Other liabilities  106,095         103,946        
Total liabilities  4,671,663         4,538,063        
Shareholders’ equity  680,404         675,108        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,352,067        $5,213,171        
                    
Net interest income / margin (3)       39,974  3.17%        39,515  3.26%  
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)       (59)          (60)    
Net interest income      $39,915  