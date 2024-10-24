First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2024

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $13.6 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $8.2 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2023. The core banking segment reported net income of $16.9 million, or $2.47 per diluted share for the year ended September 30, 2024, compared to $14.9 million, or $2.18 per diluted share for the year ended September 30, 2023.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated “Fiscal 2024 was, in many ways, a year of rebuilding, repositioning and refinement. A summary of these enhancement actions is provided below. While we’re not entirely pleased with the financial performance in fiscal 2024, we are confident that the Company is well positioned to better perform in fiscal 2025 and the years thereafter regardless of the economic environment. For fiscal 2025 we’ll remain focused on core banking; strong asset quality; selective high-quality lending; core deposit growth; increased SBA lending volume; continued improvement of liquidity, capital and interest rate sensitivity positions; and strategic opportunities. We believe the efforts of fiscal 2024 along with the focus for fiscal 2025 will deliver enhanced shareholder value. Additionally, we’ll continue to evaluate options and strategies that we believe will further position the Company for future success and deliver shareholder value.”

Enhancements Actions During Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2024

  • Converted the core operating system immediately prior to the beginning of fiscal 2024 and committed to effectively adapt to the new system and gain efficiencies and expense reductions therewith.
  • Ceased national mortgage banking operations in the first fiscal quarter, including sale of the residential mortgage servicing rights portfolio.
  • Implemented additional expense reduction and containment strategies, which were effective.
  • Experienced the net interest margin floor in the second fiscal quarter and recognized expansion in the subsequent quarters, in addition to a slowed paced of deposit migration to higher cost types.
  • Maintained a balance sheet position that is expected to benefit in a potential decreasing rate environment but having limited exposure to potential increasing rates.
  • Remained disciplined in our lending philosophy with respect to both rate expectations and credit quality.
  • Enhanced our review of asset quality, which remains strong, in order to prepare for any potential financial downturn that may occur.
  • Enhanced SBA Lending business development staff with new and replacement hires throughout the fiscal year, plus decreased surplus support staff at the end of the fourth fiscal quarter.

Results of Operations for the Fiscal Years Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

Net interest income decreased $3.5 million, or 5.7%, to $58.1 million for the year ended September 30, 2024 as compared to the prior year. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the year ended September 30, 2024 was 2.68% as compared to 3.10% for the prior year. The decrease in net interest income was due to a $22.3 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by an $18.8 million increase in interest income. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.

The Company recognized a provision for credit losses for loans of $3.5 million, a credit for unfunded lending commitments of $421,000, and a provision for credit losses for securities of $21,000 for the year ended September 30, 2024, compared to a provision for loan losses of $2.6 million only for the prior year. The provision for credit losses for loans increased primarily due to loan growth and the effects of adopting the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) methodology during the year ended September 30, 2024. The Company recognized net charge-offs totaling $527,000 during the year, of which $104,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.1 million during the prior year, of which $872,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, increased $3.0 million from $13.9 million at September 30, 2023 to $16.9 million at September 30, 2024.

Noninterest income decreased $12.8 million for the year ended September 30, 2024 as compared to the prior year. The decrease was due primarily to a $14.1 million decrease in mortgage banking income due to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Noninterest expense decreased $23.2 million for the year ended September 30, 2024 as compared to the prior year. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in compensation and benefits, data processing expense and other operating expenses of $12.0 million, $2.2 million and $7.8 million, respectively. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staffing related to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in data processing expense was due primarily to expenses recognized in the prior year related to the implementation of the new core operating system in August 2023. The decrease in other operating expense was due primarily to a $1.9 decrease in net loss on captive insurance operations due to the dissolution of the captive insurance company in September 2023; a decrease in loss contingency accrual for SBA-guaranteed loans of $754,000 in 2024 compared to an increase of $1.5 million in 2023; a decrease in the loss contingency accrual for restitution to mortgage borrowers of $283,000 in 2024 compared to an increase of $609,000 in 2023; and a decrease of $853,000 in loan expense for 2024 as compared to 2023 due primarily to lower mortgage loan originations related to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $1.0 million for the year ended September 30, 2024 compared to tax expense of $10,000 for the prior year. The increase is primarily due to higher taxable income in the 2024 period. The effective tax rate for 2024 was 7.0%, which was an increase from the effective tax rate of 0.1% in 2023. The effective tax rate is well below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in both the 2024 and 2023 periods.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

The Company reported net income of $3.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of $747,000, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The core banking segment reported net income of $4.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Net interest income decreased $459,000, or 3.0%, to $15.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to 3.03% for the same period in 2023. The decrease in net interest income was due to a $4.5 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $4.1 million increase in interest income. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.

The Company recognized a provision for credit losses for loans of $1.8 million, a credit for unfunded lending commitments of $262,000, and a credit for credit losses for securities of $86,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a provision for loan losses of $815,000 only for the same period in 2023. The provision for credit losses for loans increased primarily due to loan growth and the effects of adopting the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) methodology during the year ended September 30, 2024. The Company recognized net charge-offs totaling $304,000 during the 2024 period, of which $120,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $753,000 during the 2023 period, of which $609,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income decreased $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease was due primarily to a $3.0 million decrease in mortgage banking income due to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Noninterest expense decreased $9.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in compensation and benefits expense, data processing expense, and other operating expenses of $4.5 million, $1.5 million and $3.5 million, respectively. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staffing related to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in data processing expense was due primarily to expenses recognized in the prior year period related to the implementation of the new core operating system in August 2023. The decrease in other operating expense was due primarily to a $978,000 decrease in the net loss on captive insurance operations due to the dissolution of the captive insurance company in September 2023; a decrease in loss contingency accrual for SBA-guaranteed loans of $14,000 in 2024 compared to an increase of $1.0 million in 2023; and a decrease of $270,000 in loan expense for 2024 as compared to 2023 due primarily to lower mortgage loan originations related to the cessation of the national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $145,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to income tax benefit of $737,000 for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher taxable income in the 2024 period.

Comparison of Financial Condition at September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023

Total assets increased $161.5 million, from $2.29 billion at September 30, 2023 to $2.45 billion at September 30, 2024. Net loans held for investment increased $193.6 million during the year ended September 30, 2024 due primarily to growth in residential real estate, residential construction, and commercial real estate loans. Loans held for sale decreased by $20.1 million from $45.9 million at September 30, 2023 to $25.7 million, primarily due to the winddown of the national mortgage banking operations. Residential mortgage loan servicing rights decreased $59.8 million during the year ended September 30, 2024, due to the sale of the entire residential mortgage loan servicing rights portfolio during the year.

Total liabilities increased $135.4 million due primarily to increases in total deposits of $199.1 million, which included an increase in brokered deposits of $70.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in FHLB borrowings of $61.5 million. As of September 30, 2024, deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 per insured account were 30.1% of total deposits and 13.7% of total deposits when excluding public funds insured by the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund.

Common stockholders’ equity increased $26.1 million, from $151.0 million at September 30, 2023 to $177.1 million at September 30, 2024, due primarily to a $18.4 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss and an increase in retained net income of $7.0 million. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss was due primarily to decreasing long term market interest rates during the year ended September 30, 2024, which resulted in an increase in the fair value of securities available for sale. At September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has two national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate and SBA lending, with offices located predominately in the Midwest. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
(Unaudited) 
           
           
 Three Months Ended Years Ended   
OPERATING DATA:September 30, September 30,   
(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2024   2023   2024   2023    
           
Total interest income$32,223  $28,137  $121,988  $103,229    
Total interest expense 17,146   12,601   63,926   41,655    
           
Net interest income 15,077   15,536   58,062   61,574    
           
Provision for credit losses - loans 1,808   815   3,492   2,612    
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments (262)  -   (421)  -    
Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities (86)  -   21   -    
           
Total provision for credit losses 1,460   815   3,092   2,612    
           
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,617   14,721   54,970   58,962    
           
Total noninterest income 2,842   5,442   12,530   25,342    
Total noninterest expense 12,642   21,647   52,890   76,122    
           
Income (loss) before income taxes 3,817   (1,484)  14,610   8,182    
Income tax expense (benefit) 145   (737)  1,018   10    
           
Net income (loss)$3,672  $(747) $13,592  $8,172    
           
Net income (loss) per share, basic$0.54  $(0.11) $1.99  $1.19    
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 6,833,376   6,817,365   6,830,466   6,848,311    
           
Net income (loss) per share, diluted$0.53  $(0.11) $1.98  $1.19    
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,877,518   6,837,919   6,856,520   6,880,072    
           
           
Performance ratios (annualized)          
Return on average assets 0.61%  (0.13%)  0.58%  0.37%   
Return on average equity 8.52%  (1.82%)  8.31%  5.04%   
Return on average common stockholders' equity 8.52%  (1.82%)  8.31%  5.04%   
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 2.72%  3.03%  2.68%  3.10%   
Efficiency ratio 70.55%  103.19%  74.92%  87.58%   
           
           
     QTD   FYTD 
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:September 30, June 30, Increase September 30, Increase 
(In thousands, except per share data) 2024   2024  (Decrease)  2023  (Decrease) 
           
Total assets$2,450,368  $2,393,491  $56,877  $2,288,854  $161,514  
Cash and cash equivalents 52,142   42,423   9,719   30,845   21,297  
Investment securities 249,719   238,785   10,934   229,039   20,680  
Loans held for sale 25,716   125,859   (100,143)  45,855   (20,139) 
Gross loans 1,985,146   1,846,769   138,377   1,787,143   198,003  
Allowance for credit losses (1) 21,294   19,789   1,505   16,900   4,394  
Interest earning assets 2,277,512   2,239,109   38,403   2,083,397   194,115  
Goodwill 9,848   9,848   -   9,848   -  
Core deposit intangibles 398   438   (40)  561   (163) 
Loan servicing rights 2,754   2,860   (106)  62,819   (60,065) 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 191,528   201,854   (10,326)  242,237   (50,709) 
Interest-bearing deposits (customer) 1,180,196   1,111,143   69,053   1,001,238   178,958  
Interest-bearing deposits (brokered) 509,157   399,151   110,006   438,319   70,838  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 301,640   425,000   (123,360)  363,183   (61,543) 
Subordinated debt and other borrowings 48,603   48,563   40   48,444   159  
Total liabilities 2,273,253   2,225,491   47,762   2,137,873   135,380  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,195)  (17,415)  6,220   (29,587)  18,392  
Stockholders' equity 177,115   168,000   9,115   150,981   26,134  
           
Book value per share$25.72  $24.41   $1.31  $21.99  $3.73  
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (2) 24.23   22.91   1.32   20.47   3.76  
           
Non-performing assets:          
Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed$5,036  $5,049  $(13) $5,091  $(55) 
Nonaccrual loans 11,906   11,705   201   8,857   3,049  
Total nonaccrual loans$16,942  $16,754  $188  $13,948  $2,994  
Accruing loans past due 90 days -   -   -   -   -  
Total non-performing loans 16,942   16,754   188   13,948   2,994  
Foreclosed real estate 444   444   -   474   (30) 
Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans -   -   -   1,266   (1,266) 
Total non-performing assets$17,386  $17,198  $188  $15,688  $1,698  
           
Asset quality ratios:          
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans 1.07%  1.07%  0.00%  0.95%  0.13% 
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 125.69%  118.12%  7.57%  121.16%  4.52% 
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans 0.85%  0.91%  (0.05%)  0.78%  0.07% 
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.71%  0.72%  (0.01%)  0.69%  0.02% 
           
(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 Topic 326 on October 1, 2023. Allowance was determined using current expected credit loss methodology (CECL) for the quarters ended September, June, and March 2024 and December 2023. Allowance was determined using the previous incurred loss methodology as of September 30, 2023.  
(2) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of these figures.
           
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):        
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.      
           
 Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended   
 September 30, September 30,   
  2024   2023   2024   2023    
Net Income (In thousands)          
Net income attributable to the Company (non-GAAP)$3,660  $2,824  $11,674  $12,731    
Plus: Reversal of contingent liability, net of tax effect -   -   212   -    
Plus: Record Visa Class C shares, net of tax effect 15   -   342   -    
Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect -   -   492   -    
Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance, net of tax effect -   -   583   -    
Plus: Gain (loss) on premises and equipment, net of tax effect (3)  -   87   -    
Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect -   -   117   -    
Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect -   -   85   -    
Plus: Gain from repurchase of subordinated debt, net of tax effect -   -   -   513    
Less: Net loss on sales of available for sale securities and time deposits, net of tax effect -   -   -   (429)   
Less: Data processing system conversion, net of tax effect -   (979)  -   (1,119)   
Less: MSR valuation allowance for intended sale, net of tax effect -   (598)  -   (598)   
Less: Loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect -   (779)  -   (1,160)   
Less: Mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect -   (296)  -   (847)   
Less: Professional fees related to mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect -   (919)  -   (919)   
Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP)$3,672  $(747) $13,592  $8,172    
           
Net Income per Share, Diluted          
Net income per share, diluted (non-GAAP)$0.53  $0.41  $1.70  $1.85    
Plus: Reversal of contingent liability, net of tax effect -   -   0.03   -    
Plus: Record Visa Class C shares, net of tax effect -   -   0.05   -    
Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect -   -   0.07   -    
Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance, net of tax effect -   -   0.09   -    
Plus: Gain (loss) on premises and equipment, net of tax effect -   -   0.01   -    
Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect -   -   0.02   -    
Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect -   -   0.01   -    
Plus: Gain from repurchase of subordinated debt, net of tax effect -   -   -   0.07    
Less: Net loss on sales of available for sale securities and time deposits, net of tax effect -   -   -   (0.06)   
Less: Data processing system conversion, net of tax effect -   (0.14)  -   (0.16)   
Less: MSR valuation allowance for intended sale, net of tax effect -   (0.09)  -   (0.09)   
Less: Loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect -   (0.11)  -   (0.17)   
Less: Mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect -   (0.05)  -   (0.12)   
Less: Professional fees related to mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect -   (0.13)  -   (0.13)   
Net income per share, diluted (GAAP)$0.53  $(0.11) $1.98  $1.19    
           
Core Banking Net Income (In thousands)          
Net income attributable to the Core Bank (non-GAAP)$4,081  $5,046  $15,449  $18,338    
Plus: Reversal of contingent liability, net of tax effect -   -   212   -    
Plus: Record Visa Class C shares, net of tax effect 15   -   342   -    
Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance, net of tax effect -   -   583   -    
Plus: Gain (loss) on premises and equipment, net of tax effect (3)  -   87   -    
Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect -   -   117   -    
Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect -   -   85   -    
Plus: Gain from repurchase of subordinated debt, net of tax effect -   -   -   513    
Less: Net loss on sales of available for sale securities and time deposits, net of tax effect -   -   -   (429)   
Less: Data processing system conversion, net of tax effect -   (979)  -   (1,119)   
Less: MSR valuation allowance for intended sale, net of tax effect -   (598)  -   (598)   
Less: Mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect -   (296)  -   (847)   
Less: Professional fees related to mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect -   (919)  -   (919)   
Net income (loss) attributable to the Core Bank (GAAP)$4,093  $2,254  $16,875  $14,939    
           
Core Bank Net Income per Share, Diluted          
Core Bank net income per share, diluted (non-GAAP)$0.60  $0.74  $2.26  $2.67    
Plus: Reversal of contingent liability, net of tax effect -   -   0.03   -    
Plus: Record Visa Class C shares, net of tax effect -   -   0.05   -    
Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance, net of tax effect -   -   0.09   -    
Plus: Gain (loss) on premises and equipment, net of tax effect -   -   0.01   -    
Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect -   -   0.02   -    
Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect -   -   0.01   -    
Plus: Gain from repurchase of subordinated debt, net of tax effect -   -   -   0.07    
Less: Net loss on sales of available for sale securities and time deposits, net of tax effect -   -   -   (0.06)   
Less: Data processing system conversion, net of tax effect -   (0.14)  -   (0.16)   
Less: MSR valuation allowance for intended sale, net of tax effect -   (0.09)  -   (0.09)   
Less: Mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect -   (0.05)  -   (0.12)   
Less: Professional fees related to mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect -   (0.13)  -   (0.13)   
Core Bank net income per share, diluted (GAAP)$0.60  $0.33  $2.47  $2.18    
           
Efficiency Ratio (In thousands)          
Net interest income (GAAP)$15,077  $15,536  $58,062  $61,574    
           
Noninterest income (GAAP) 2,842   5,442   12,530   25,342    
           
Noninterest expense (GAAP) 12,646   21,647   52,890   76,122    
           
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 70.55%  103.19%  74.92%  87.58%   
           
Noninterest income (GAAP)$2,842  $5,442  $12,530  $25,342    
Plus: Record Visa Class C shares 20   -   456   -    
Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance -   -   777   -    
Plus: Gain (loss) on premises and equipment (4)  -   116   -    
Plus: Distribution from equity investment -   -   113   -    
Plus: Gain from repurchase of subordinated debt -   -   -   684    
Less: Net loss on sales of available for sale securities and time deposits -   -   -   (572)   
Less: MSR valuation allowance for intended sale -   (797)  -   (797)   
Noninterest income (Non-GAAP) 2,858   4,645   13,992   24,657    
           
Noninterest expense (GAAP)$12,642  $21,647  $52,890  $76,122    
Plus: Reversal of contingent liability -   -   283   -    
Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans -   -   656   -    
Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual -   -   156   -    
Less: Data processing system conversion -   (1,305)  -   (1,492)   
Less: Loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans -   (1,039)  -   (1,547)   
Less: Mortgage banking loss contingencies -   (395)  -   (1,129)   
Less: Professional fees related to mortgage banking loss contingencies -   (1,225)  -   (1,225)   
Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) 12,642   17,683   53,985   70,729    
           
Efficiency ratio (excluding nonrecurring items) (non-GAAP) 70.49%  87.62%  74.92%  82.02%   
           
           
Tangible Book Value Per ShareSeptember 30, June 30, Increase September 30, Increase 
(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2024   2024  (Decrease)  2023  (Decrease) 
           
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP)$177,115  $168,000  $9,115  $150,981  $26,134  
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles (10,246)  (10,286)  40   (10,409)  163  
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)$166,869  $157,714  $9,155  $140,572   26,297  
           
Outstanding common shares 6,887,106   6,883,656  $3,450   6,867,121   19,985  
           
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)$24.23  $22.91  $1.32  $20.47  $3.76  
           
Book value per share (GAAP)$25.72  $24.41  $1.31  $21.99  $3.73  
           
           
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED):As of 
Summarized Consolidated Balance SheetsSeptember 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
(In thousands, except per share data) 2024   2024   2023   2023   2023  
           
Total cash and cash equivalents$52,142  $42,423  $62,969  $33,366  $30,845  
Total investment securities 249,719   238,785   240,142   246,801   229,039  
Total loans held for sale 25,716   125,859   19,108   22,866   45,855  
Total loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,963,852   1,826,980   1,882,458   1,841,953   1,770,243  
Loan servicing rights 2,754   2,860   3,028   3,711   62,819  
Total assets 2,450,368   2,393,491   2,364,983   2,308,092   2,288,854  
           
Customer deposits$1,371,724  $1,312,997  $1,239,271  $1,180,951  $1,243,475  
Brokered deposits 509,157   399,151   548,175   502,895   438,319  
Total deposits 1,880,881   1,712,148   1,787,446   1,683,846   1,681,794  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 301,640   425,000   315,000   356,699   363,183  
           
Common stock and additional paid-in capital$27,725  $27,592  $27,475  $27,397  $27,064  
Retained earnings - substantially restricted 173,337   170,688   167,648   163,753   166,306  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (11,195)  (17,415)  (17,144)  (13,606)  (29,587) 
Unearned stock compensation (901)  (999)  (1,096)  (1,194)  (1,015) 
Less treasury stock, at cost (11,851)  (11,866)  (11,827)  (11,827)  (11,787) 
Total stockholders' equity 177,115   168,000   165,056   164,523   150,981  
           
Outstanding common shares 6,887,106   6,883,656   6,883,160   6,883,160   6,867,121  
           
           
 Three Months Ended 
Summarized Consolidated Statements of IncomeSeptember 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
(In thousands, except per share data) 2024   2024   2023   2023   2023  
           
Total interest income$32,223  $31,094  $30,016  $28,655  $28,137  
Total interest expense 17,146   16,560   15,678   14,542   12,601  
Net interest income 15,077   14,534   14,338   14,113   15,536  
Provision for credit losses - loans 1,808   501   713   412   815  
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments (262)  158   (259)  -   -  
Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities (86)  84   23   -   -  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,617   13,791   13,861   13,701   14,721  
           
Total noninterest income 2,842   3,196   3,710   2,782   5,442  
Total noninterest expense 12,642   12,431   11,778   16,039   21,647  
Income (loss) before income taxes 3,817   4,556   5,793   444   (1,484) 
Income tax expense (benefit) 145   483   866   (476)  (737) 
Net income (loss)$3,672  $4,073  $4,927  $920  $(747) 
           
           
Net income (loss) per share, basic$0.54  $0.60  $0.72  $0.13  $(0.11) 
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 6,833,376   6,832,452   6,832,130   6,823,948   6,817,365  
           
Net income (loss) per share, diluted$0.53  $0.60  $0.72  $0.13  $(0.11) 
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,877,518   6,842,336   6,859,611   6,839,704   6,837,919  
           
           
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended 
Noninterest Income DetailSeptember 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
(In thousands) 2024   2024   2023   2023   2023  
           
Service charges on deposit accounts$552  $538  $387  $473  $479  
ATM and interchange fees 642   593   585   449   816  
Net loss on sales of available for sale securities -   -   -   -   (11) 
Net unrealized gain on equity securities 28   419   6   38   11  
Net gain on sales of loans, Small Business Administration 647   581   951   834   538  
Mortgage banking income 6   49   53   89   3,018  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 363   353   333   329   311  
Commission income 294   220   220   222   182  
Real estate lease income 122   154   115   115   116  
Net gain on premises and equipment (4)  -   120   -   20  
Other income 192   289   940   233   (38) 
Total noninterest income$2,842  $3,196  $3,710  $2,782  $5,442  
           
           
 Three Months Ended 
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized) 2024   2024   2023   2023   2023  
           
Return on average assets 0.61%  0.69%  0.92%  0.16%  (0.13%) 
Return on average equity 8.52%  9.86%  13.06%  2.42%  (1.82%) 
Return on average common stockholders' equity 8.52%  9.86%  13.06%  2.42%  (1.82%) 
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 2.72%  2.67%  2.66%  2.69%  3.03% 
Efficiency ratio 70.55%  70.11%  65.26%  94.93%  103.19% 
           
           
 As of or for the Three Months Ended 
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios 2024   2024   2023   2023   2023  
           
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans 0.85%  0.91%  0.82%  0.83%  0.78% 
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.71%  0.72%  0.68%  0.69%  0.69% 
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.07%  1.07%  1.02%  1.01%  0.95% 
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 125.69%  118.12%  124.01%  121.16%  121.16% 
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans 0.02%  0.01%  0.01%  0.00%  0.04% 
           
           
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended 
Segmented Statements of Income InformationSeptember 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
(In thousands) 2024   2024   2023   2023   2023  
           
Core Banking Segment:          
Net interest income$14,083  $13,590  $13,469  $13,113  $14,167  
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans 1,339   320   909   (49)  1,266  
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments 78   64   (259)  -   -  
Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities (86)  84   23   -   -  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,752   13,122   12,796   13,162   12,901  
Noninterest income 2,042   2,474   2,537   1,679   2,136  
Noninterest expense 10,400   10,192   10,093   10,252   13,559  
Income before income taxes 4,394   5,404   5,240   4,589   1,478  
Income tax expense 301   689   729   541   3  
Net income$4,093  $4,715  $4,511  $4,048  $1,475  
           
SBA Lending Segment (Q2 Business Capital, LLC):          
Net interest income$994  $944  $869  $1,003  $990  
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans 469   181   (196)  461   (451) 
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments (340)  94   -   -   -  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 865   669   1,065   542   1,441  
Noninterest income 800   722   1,173   1,003   367  
Noninterest expense 2,242   2,239   1,685   2,146   2,907  
Income (loss) before income taxes (577)  (848)  553   (601)  (1,099) 
Income tax expense (benefit) (156)  (206)  137   (131)  (273) 
Net income (loss)$(421) $(642) $416  $(470) $(826) 
           
Mortgage Banking Segment: (3)          
Net interest income (loss)$-  $-  $-  $(3) $379  
Provision for credit losses - loans -   -   -   -   -  
Provision for unfunded lending commitments -   -   -   -   -  
Net interest income (loss) after provision for credit losses -   -   -   (3)  379  
Noninterest income -   -   -   100   2,939  
Noninterest expense -   -   -   3,641   5,181  
Loss before income taxes -   -   -   (3,544)  (1,863) 
Income tax benefit -   -   -   (886)  (467) 
Net loss$-  $-  $-  $(2,658) $(1,396) 
           
(3) National mortgage banking operations were ceased in the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent immaterial mortgage lending activity is reported within the Core Banking segment.
           
           
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended 
Segmented Statements of Income InformationSeptember 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
(In thousands, except percentage data) 2024   2024   2023   2023   2023  
           
Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment          
Net income per share, basic - Core Banking$0.60  $0.69  $0.66  $0.59  $0.22  
Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2 Business Capital, LLC) (0.06)  (0.09)  0.06   (0.07)  (0.12) 
Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking 0.00   0.00   0.00   (0.40)  (0.21) 
Total net income (loss) per share, basic$0.54  $0.60  $0.72  $0.12  $(0.11) 
           
Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment          
Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking$0.60  $0.69  $0.66  $0.59  $0.22  
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2 Business Capital, LLC) (0.06)  (0.09)  0.06   (0.07)  (0.12) 
Net loss per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking 0.00   0.00   0.00   (0.40)  (0.21) 
Total net income (loss) per share, diluted$0.54  $0.60  $0.72  $0.12  $(0.11) 
           
Return on Average Assets by Segment (annualized) (4)          
Core Banking 0.71%  0.83%  0.80%  0.73%  0.28% 
SBA Lending (1.71%)  (2.91%)  1.81%  (2.11%)  (3.81%) 
           
Efficiency Ratio by Segment (annualized) (4)          
Core Banking 64.50%  63.45%  63.06%  69.31%  83.17% 
SBA Lending 124.97%  134.39%  82.52%  106.98%  214.22% 
           
           
 Three Months Ended 
Noninterest Expense Detail by SegmentSeptember 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
(In thousands) 2024   2024   2023   2023   2023  
           
Core Banking Segment:          
Compensation$5,400  $5,587  $5,656  $5,691  $6,528  
Occupancy 1,554   1,573   1,615   1,481   1,418  
Advertising 399   253   205   189   404  
Other 3,047   2,779   2,617   2,891   5,209  
Total Noninterest Expense$10,400  $10,192  $10,093  $10,252  $13,559  
           
SBA Lending Segment (Q2 Business Capital, LLC):          
Compensation$1,854  $1,893  $1,933  $1,826  $1,533  
Occupancy 55   51   58   91   68  
Advertising 17   12   7   10   10  
Other 316   283   (313)  219   1,296  
Total Noninterest Expense$2,242  $2,239  $1,685  $2,146  $2,907  
           
Mortgage Banking Segment: (4)          
Compensation$-  $-  $-  $2,146  $3,647  
Occupancy -   -   -   469   395  
Advertising -   -   -   119   129  
Other -   -   -   907   1,010  
Total Noninterest Expense$-  $-  $-  $3,641  $5,181  
           
(4) Ratios for Mortgage Banking Segment are not considered meaningful due to cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. 
           
           
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):  
 Three Months Ended 
SBA Lending (Q2 Business Capital, LLC) DataSeptember 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
(In thousands, except percentage data) 2024   2024   2023   2023   2023  
           
Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA$10,880  $7,515  $15,144  $14,098  $8,431  
           
Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA$1,029  $811  $1,443  $1,303  $809  
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA 9.46%  10.79%  9.53%  9.24%  9.60% 
           
Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (5)$647  $581  $951  $834  $538  
Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA 5.95%  7.73%  6.28%  5.92%  6.38% 
           
(5) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment.   
           
           
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended 
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance SheetsSeptember 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
(In thousands) 2024   2024   2023   2023   2023  
Interest-earning assets          
Average balances:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks$16,841  $26,100  $24,587  $20,350  $21,631  
Loans 1,988,997   1,943,716   1,914,609   1,857,654   1,796,749  
Investment securities - taxable 99,834   101,350   102,699   103,728   105,393  
Investment securities - nontaxable 158,917   157,991   157,960   159,907   160,829  
FRB and FHLB stock 24,986   24,986   24,986   24,968   24,939  
Total interest-earning assets$2,289,575  $2,254,143  $2,224,841  $2,166,607  $2,109,541  
           
Interest income (tax equivalent basis):          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks$209  $324  $261  $249  $266  
Loans 29,450   28,155   27,133   26,155   25,214  
Investment securities - taxable 910   918   923   942   969  
Investment securities - nontaxable 1,685   1,665   1,662   1,687   1,695  
FRB and FHLB stock 471   519   499   74   428  
Total interest income (tax equivalent basis)$32,725  $31,581  $30,478  $29,107  $28,572  
           
Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 4.96%  4.97%  4.25%  4.89%  4.92% 
Loans 5.92%  5.79%  5.67%  5.63%  5.61% 
Investment securities - taxable 3.65%  3.62%  3.59%  3.63%  3.68% 
Investment securities - nontaxable 4.24%  4.22%  4.21%  4.22%  4.22% 
FRB and FHLB stock 7.54%  8.31%  7.99%  1.19%  6.86% 
Total interest-earning assets 5.72%  5.60%  5.48%  5.37%  5.42% 
           
Interest-bearing liabilities          
Interest-bearing deposits$1,563,258  $1,572,871  $1,549,012  $1,389,384  $1,385,994  
Fed funds purchased -   -   -   -   76  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 378,956   351,227   333,275   440,786   353,890  
Subordinated debt and other borrowings 48,576   48,537   48,497   48,458   48,406  
Total interest-bearing liabilities$1,990,790  $1,972,635  $1,930,784  $1,878,628  $1,788,366  
           
Interest expense:          
Interest-bearing deposits$12,825  $12,740  $12,546  $9,989  $9,457  
Fed funds purchased -   -   -   -   1  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 3,521   3,021   2,298   3,769   2,459  
Subordinated debt and other borrowings 800   799   833   784   684  
Total interest expense$17,146  $16,560  $15,677  $14,542  $12,601  
           
Weighted average cost (annualized):          
Interest-bearing deposits 3.28%  3.24%  3.24%  2.88%  2.73% 
Fed funds purchased 0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  5.26% 
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 3.72%  3.44%  2.76%  3.42%  2.78% 
Subordinated debt and other borrowings 6.59%  6.58%  6.87%  6.47%  5.65% 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.45%  3.36%  3.25%  3.10%  2.82% 
           
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)$15,579  $15,021  $14,801  $14,565  $15,971  
Less: taxable equivalent adjustment (502)  (487)  (463)  (452)  (435) 
Net interest income$15,077  $14,534  $14,338  $14,113  $15,536  
           
Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 2.27%  2.24%  2.23%  2.27%  2.60% 
           
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 2.72%  2.67%  2.66%  2.69%  3.03% 
           