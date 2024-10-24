First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2024

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $13.6 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $8.2 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2023. The core banking segment reported net income of $16.9 million, or $2.47 per diluted share for the year ended September 30, 2024, compared to $14.9 million, or $2.18 per diluted share for the year ended September 30, 2023.



Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated “Fiscal 2024 was, in many ways, a year of rebuilding, repositioning and refinement. A summary of these enhancement actions is provided below. While we’re not entirely pleased with the financial performance in fiscal 2024, we are confident that the Company is well positioned to better perform in fiscal 2025 and the years thereafter regardless of the economic environment. For fiscal 2025 we’ll remain focused on core banking; strong asset quality; selective high-quality lending; core deposit growth; increased SBA lending volume; continued improvement of liquidity, capital and interest rate sensitivity positions; and strategic opportunities. We believe the efforts of fiscal 2024 along with the focus for fiscal 2025 will deliver enhanced shareholder value. Additionally, we’ll continue to evaluate options and strategies that we believe will further position the Company for future success and deliver shareholder value.”

Enhancements Actions During Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2024

Converted the core operating system immediately prior to the beginning of fiscal 2024 and committed to effectively adapt to the new system and gain efficiencies and expense reductions therewith.

Ceased national mortgage banking operations in the first fiscal quarter, including sale of the residential mortgage servicing rights portfolio.

Implemented additional expense reduction and containment strategies, which were effective.

Experienced the net interest margin floor in the second fiscal quarter and recognized expansion in the subsequent quarters, in addition to a slowed paced of deposit migration to higher cost types.

Maintained a balance sheet position that is expected to benefit in a potential decreasing rate environment but having limited exposure to potential increasing rates.

Remained disciplined in our lending philosophy with respect to both rate expectations and credit quality.

Enhanced our review of asset quality, which remains strong, in order to prepare for any potential financial downturn that may occur.

Enhanced SBA Lending business development staff with new and replacement hires throughout the fiscal year, plus decreased surplus support staff at the end of the fourth fiscal quarter.

Results of Operations for the Fiscal Years Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

Net interest income decreased $3.5 million, or 5.7%, to $58.1 million for the year ended September 30, 2024 as compared to the prior year. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the year ended September 30, 2024 was 2.68% as compared to 3.10% for the prior year. The decrease in net interest income was due to a $22.3 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by an $18.8 million increase in interest income. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.

The Company recognized a provision for credit losses for loans of $3.5 million, a credit for unfunded lending commitments of $421,000, and a provision for credit losses for securities of $21,000 for the year ended September 30, 2024, compared to a provision for loan losses of $2.6 million only for the prior year. The provision for credit losses for loans increased primarily due to loan growth and the effects of adopting the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) methodology during the year ended September 30, 2024. The Company recognized net charge-offs totaling $527,000 during the year, of which $104,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.1 million during the prior year, of which $872,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, increased $3.0 million from $13.9 million at September 30, 2023 to $16.9 million at September 30, 2024.

Noninterest income decreased $12.8 million for the year ended September 30, 2024 as compared to the prior year. The decrease was due primarily to a $14.1 million decrease in mortgage banking income due to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Noninterest expense decreased $23.2 million for the year ended September 30, 2024 as compared to the prior year. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in compensation and benefits, data processing expense and other operating expenses of $12.0 million, $2.2 million and $7.8 million, respectively. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staffing related to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in data processing expense was due primarily to expenses recognized in the prior year related to the implementation of the new core operating system in August 2023. The decrease in other operating expense was due primarily to a $1.9 decrease in net loss on captive insurance operations due to the dissolution of the captive insurance company in September 2023; a decrease in loss contingency accrual for SBA-guaranteed loans of $754,000 in 2024 compared to an increase of $1.5 million in 2023; a decrease in the loss contingency accrual for restitution to mortgage borrowers of $283,000 in 2024 compared to an increase of $609,000 in 2023; and a decrease of $853,000 in loan expense for 2024 as compared to 2023 due primarily to lower mortgage loan originations related to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $1.0 million for the year ended September 30, 2024 compared to tax expense of $10,000 for the prior year. The increase is primarily due to higher taxable income in the 2024 period. The effective tax rate for 2024 was 7.0%, which was an increase from the effective tax rate of 0.1% in 2023. The effective tax rate is well below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in both the 2024 and 2023 periods.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

The Company reported net income of $3.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of $747,000, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The core banking segment reported net income of $4.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Net interest income decreased $459,000, or 3.0%, to $15.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to 3.03% for the same period in 2023. The decrease in net interest income was due to a $4.5 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $4.1 million increase in interest income. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.

The Company recognized a provision for credit losses for loans of $1.8 million, a credit for unfunded lending commitments of $262,000, and a credit for credit losses for securities of $86,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a provision for loan losses of $815,000 only for the same period in 2023. The provision for credit losses for loans increased primarily due to loan growth and the effects of adopting the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) methodology during the year ended September 30, 2024. The Company recognized net charge-offs totaling $304,000 during the 2024 period, of which $120,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $753,000 during the 2023 period, of which $609,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income decreased $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease was due primarily to a $3.0 million decrease in mortgage banking income due to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Noninterest expense decreased $9.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in compensation and benefits expense, data processing expense, and other operating expenses of $4.5 million, $1.5 million and $3.5 million, respectively. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staffing related to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in data processing expense was due primarily to expenses recognized in the prior year period related to the implementation of the new core operating system in August 2023. The decrease in other operating expense was due primarily to a $978,000 decrease in the net loss on captive insurance operations due to the dissolution of the captive insurance company in September 2023; a decrease in loss contingency accrual for SBA-guaranteed loans of $14,000 in 2024 compared to an increase of $1.0 million in 2023; and a decrease of $270,000 in loan expense for 2024 as compared to 2023 due primarily to lower mortgage loan originations related to the cessation of the national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $145,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to income tax benefit of $737,000 for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher taxable income in the 2024 period.

Comparison of Financial Condition at September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023

Total assets increased $161.5 million, from $2.29 billion at September 30, 2023 to $2.45 billion at September 30, 2024. Net loans held for investment increased $193.6 million during the year ended September 30, 2024 due primarily to growth in residential real estate, residential construction, and commercial real estate loans. Loans held for sale decreased by $20.1 million from $45.9 million at September 30, 2023 to $25.7 million, primarily due to the winddown of the national mortgage banking operations. Residential mortgage loan servicing rights decreased $59.8 million during the year ended September 30, 2024, due to the sale of the entire residential mortgage loan servicing rights portfolio during the year.

Total liabilities increased $135.4 million due primarily to increases in total deposits of $199.1 million, which included an increase in brokered deposits of $70.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in FHLB borrowings of $61.5 million. As of September 30, 2024, deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 per insured account were 30.1% of total deposits and 13.7% of total deposits when excluding public funds insured by the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund.

Common stockholders’ equity increased $26.1 million, from $151.0 million at September 30, 2023 to $177.1 million at September 30, 2024, due primarily to a $18.4 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss and an increase in retained net income of $7.0 million. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss was due primarily to decreasing long term market interest rates during the year ended September 30, 2024, which resulted in an increase in the fair value of securities available for sale. At September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has two national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate and SBA lending, with offices located predominately in the Midwest. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended OPERATING DATA: September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total interest income $ 32,223 $ 28,137 $ 121,988 $ 103,229 Total interest expense 17,146 12,601 63,926 41,655 Net interest income 15,077 15,536 58,062 61,574 Provision for credit losses - loans 1,808 815 3,492 2,612 Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments (262 ) - (421 ) - Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities (86 ) - 21 - Total provision for credit losses 1,460 815 3,092 2,612 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,617 14,721 54,970 58,962 Total noninterest income 2,842 5,442 12,530 25,342 Total noninterest expense 12,642 21,647 52,890 76,122 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,817 (1,484 ) 14,610 8,182 Income tax expense (benefit) 145 (737 ) 1,018 10 Net income (loss) $ 3,672 $ (747 ) $ 13,592 $ 8,172 Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.54 $ (0.11 ) $ 1.99 $ 1.19 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 6,833,376 6,817,365 6,830,466 6,848,311 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.53 $ (0.11 ) $ 1.98 $ 1.19 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,877,518 6,837,919 6,856,520 6,880,072 Performance ratios (annualized) Return on average assets 0.61 % (0.13 %) 0.58 % 0.37 % Return on average equity 8.52 % (1.82 %) 8.31 % 5.04 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 8.52 % (1.82 %) 8.31 % 5.04 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 2.72 % 3.03 % 2.68 % 3.10 % Efficiency ratio 70.55 % 103.19 % 74.92 % 87.58 % QTD FYTD FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: September 30, June 30, Increase September 30, Increase (In thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 (Decrease) 2023 (Decrease) Total assets $ 2,450,368 $ 2,393,491 $ 56,877 $ 2,288,854 $ 161,514 Cash and cash equivalents 52,142 42,423 9,719 30,845 21,297 Investment securities 249,719 238,785 10,934 229,039 20,680 Loans held for sale 25,716 125,859 (100,143 ) 45,855 (20,139 ) Gross loans 1,985,146 1,846,769 138,377 1,787,143 198,003 Allowance for credit losses (1) 21,294 19,789 1,505 16,900 4,394 Interest earning assets 2,277,512 2,239,109 38,403 2,083,397 194,115 Goodwill 9,848 9,848 - 9,848 - Core deposit intangibles 398 438 (40 ) 561 (163 ) Loan servicing rights 2,754 2,860 (106 ) 62,819 (60,065 ) Noninterest-bearing deposits 191,528 201,854 (10,326 ) 242,237 (50,709 ) Interest-bearing deposits (customer) 1,180,196 1,111,143 69,053 1,001,238 178,958 Interest-bearing deposits (brokered) 509,157 399,151 110,006 438,319 70,838 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 301,640 425,000 (123,360 ) 363,183 (61,543 ) Subordinated debt and other borrowings 48,603 48,563 40 48,444 159 Total liabilities 2,273,253 2,225,491 47,762 2,137,873 135,380 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,195 ) (17,415 ) 6,220 (29,587 ) 18,392 Stockholders' equity 177,115 168,000 9,115 150,981 26,134 Book value per share $ 25.72 $ 24.41 $ 1.31 $ 21.99 $ 3.73 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (2) 24.23 22.91 1.32 20.47 3.76 Non-performing assets: Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed $ 5,036 $ 5,049 $ (13 ) $ 5,091 $ (55 ) Nonaccrual loans 11,906 11,705 201 8,857 3,049 Total nonaccrual loans $ 16,942 $ 16,754 $ 188 $ 13,948 $ 2,994 Accruing loans past due 90 days - - - - - Total non-performing loans 16,942 16,754 188 13,948 2,994 Foreclosed real estate 444 444 - 474 (30 ) Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans - - - 1,266 (1,266 ) Total non-performing assets $ 17,386 $ 17,198 $ 188 $ 15,688 $ 1,698 Asset quality ratios: Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans 1.07 % 1.07 % 0.00 % 0.95 % 0.13 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 125.69 % 118.12 % 7.57 % 121.16 % 4.52 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans 0.85 % 0.91 % (0.05 %) 0.78 % 0.07 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.71 % 0.72 % (0.01 %) 0.69 % 0.02 % (1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 Topic 326 on October 1, 2023. Allowance was determined using current expected credit loss methodology (CECL) for the quarters ended September, June, and March 2024 and December 2023. Allowance was determined using the previous incurred loss methodology as of September 30, 2023. (2) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of these figures. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED): The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures. Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income (In thousands) Net income attributable to the Company (non-GAAP) $ 3,660 $ 2,824 $ 11,674 $ 12,731 Plus: Reversal of contingent liability, net of tax effect - - 212 - Plus: Record Visa Class C shares, net of tax effect 15 - 342 - Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect - - 492 - Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance, net of tax effect - - 583 - Plus: Gain (loss) on premises and equipment, net of tax effect (3 ) - 87 - Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect - - 117 - Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect - - 85 - Plus: Gain from repurchase of subordinated debt, net of tax effect - - - 513 Less: Net loss on sales of available for sale securities and time deposits, net of tax effect - - - (429 ) Less: Data processing system conversion, net of tax effect - (979 ) - (1,119 ) Less: MSR valuation allowance for intended sale, net of tax effect - (598 ) - (598 ) Less: Loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect - (779 ) - (1,160 ) Less: Mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect - (296 ) - (847 ) Less: Professional fees related to mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect - (919 ) - (919 ) Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) $ 3,672 $ (747 ) $ 13,592 $ 8,172 Net Income per Share, Diluted Net income per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.53 $ 0.41 $ 1.70 $ 1.85 Plus: Reversal of contingent liability, net of tax effect - - 0.03 - Plus: Record Visa Class C shares, net of tax effect - - 0.05 - Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect - - 0.07 - Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance, net of tax effect - - 0.09 - Plus: Gain (loss) on premises and equipment, net of tax effect - - 0.01 - Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect - - 0.02 - Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect - - 0.01 - Plus: Gain from repurchase of subordinated debt, net of tax effect - - - 0.07 Less: Net loss on sales of available for sale securities and time deposits, net of tax effect - - - (0.06 ) Less: Data processing system conversion, net of tax effect - (0.14 ) - (0.16 ) Less: MSR valuation allowance for intended sale, net of tax effect - (0.09 ) - (0.09 ) Less: Loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect - (0.11 ) - (0.17 ) Less: Mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect - (0.05 ) - (0.12 ) Less: Professional fees related to mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect - (0.13 ) - (0.13 ) Net income per share, diluted (GAAP) $ 0.53 $ (0.11 ) $ 1.98 $ 1.19 Core Banking Net Income (In thousands) Net income attributable to the Core Bank (non-GAAP) $ 4,081 $ 5,046 $ 15,449 $ 18,338 Plus: Reversal of contingent liability, net of tax effect - - 212 - Plus: Record Visa Class C shares, net of tax effect 15 - 342 - Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance, net of tax effect - - 583 - Plus: Gain (loss) on premises and equipment, net of tax effect (3 ) - 87 - Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect - - 117 - Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect - - 85 - Plus: Gain from repurchase of subordinated debt, net of tax effect - - - 513 Less: Net loss on sales of available for sale securities and time deposits, net of tax effect - - - (429 ) Less: Data processing system conversion, net of tax effect - (979 ) - (1,119 ) Less: MSR valuation allowance for intended sale, net of tax effect - (598 ) - (598 ) Less: Mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect - (296 ) - (847 ) Less: Professional fees related to mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect - (919 ) - (919 ) Net income (loss) attributable to the Core Bank (GAAP) $ 4,093 $ 2,254 $ 16,875 $ 14,939 Core Bank Net Income per Share, Diluted Core Bank net income per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.60 $ 0.74 $ 2.26 $ 2.67 Plus: Reversal of contingent liability, net of tax effect - - 0.03 - Plus: Record Visa Class C shares, net of tax effect - - 0.05 - Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance, net of tax effect - - 0.09 - Plus: Gain (loss) on premises and equipment, net of tax effect - - 0.01 - Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect - - 0.02 - Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect - - 0.01 - Plus: Gain from repurchase of subordinated debt, net of tax effect - - - 0.07 Less: Net loss on sales of available for sale securities and time deposits, net of tax effect - - - (0.06 ) Less: Data processing system conversion, net of tax effect - (0.14 ) - (0.16 ) Less: MSR valuation allowance for intended sale, net of tax effect - (0.09 ) - (0.09 ) Less: Mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect - (0.05 ) - (0.12 ) Less: Professional fees related to mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect - (0.13 ) - (0.13 ) Core Bank net income per share, diluted (GAAP) $ 0.60 $ 0.33 $ 2.47 $ 2.18 Efficiency Ratio (In thousands) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 15,077 $ 15,536 $ 58,062 $ 61,574 Noninterest income (GAAP) 2,842 5,442 12,530 25,342 Noninterest expense (GAAP) 12,646 21,647 52,890 76,122 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 70.55 % 103.19 % 74.92 % 87.58 % Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 2,842 $ 5,442 $ 12,530 $ 25,342 Plus: Record Visa Class C shares 20 - 456 - Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance - - 777 - Plus: Gain (loss) on premises and equipment (4 ) - 116 - Plus: Distribution from equity investment - - 113 - Plus: Gain from repurchase of subordinated debt - - - 684 Less: Net loss on sales of available for sale securities and time deposits - - - (572 ) Less: MSR valuation allowance for intended sale - (797 ) - (797 ) Noninterest income (Non-GAAP) 2,858 4,645 13,992 24,657 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 12,642 $ 21,647 $ 52,890 $ 76,122 Plus: Reversal of contingent liability - - 283 - Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans - - 656 - Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual - - 156 - Less: Data processing system conversion - (1,305 ) - (1,492 ) Less: Loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans - (1,039 ) - (1,547 ) Less: Mortgage banking loss contingencies - (395 ) - (1,129 ) Less: Professional fees related to mortgage banking loss contingencies - (1,225 ) - (1,225 ) Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) 12,642 17,683 53,985 70,729 Efficiency ratio (excluding nonrecurring items) (non-GAAP) 70.49 % 87.62 % 74.92 % 82.02 % Tangible Book Value Per Share September 30, June 30, Increase September 30, Increase (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2024 (Decrease) 2023 (Decrease) Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP) $ 177,115 $ 168,000 $ 9,115 $ 150,981 $ 26,134 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles (10,246 ) (10,286 ) 40 (10,409 ) 163 Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 166,869 $ 157,714 $ 9,155 $ 140,572 26,297 Outstanding common shares 6,887,106 6,883,656 $ 3,450 6,867,121 19,985 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 24.23 $ 22.91 $ 1.32 $ 20.47 $ 3.76 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 25.72 $ 24.41 $ 1.31 $ 21.99 $ 3.73 SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED): As of Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 52,142 $ 42,423 $ 62,969 $ 33,366 $ 30,845 Total investment securities 249,719 238,785 240,142 246,801 229,039 Total loans held for sale 25,716 125,859 19,108 22,866 45,855 Total loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,963,852 1,826,980 1,882,458 1,841,953 1,770,243 Loan servicing rights 2,754 2,860 3,028 3,711 62,819 Total assets 2,450,368 2,393,491 2,364,983 2,308,092 2,288,854 Customer deposits $ 1,371,724 $ 1,312,997 $ 1,239,271 $ 1,180,951 $ 1,243,475 Brokered deposits 509,157 399,151 548,175 502,895 438,319 Total deposits 1,880,881 1,712,148 1,787,446 1,683,846 1,681,794 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 301,640 425,000 315,000 356,699 363,183 Common stock and additional paid-in capital $ 27,725 $ 27,592 $ 27,475 $ 27,397 $ 27,064 Retained earnings - substantially restricted 173,337 170,688 167,648 163,753 166,306 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (11,195 ) (17,415 ) (17,144 ) (13,606 ) (29,587 ) Unearned stock compensation (901 ) (999 ) (1,096 ) (1,194 ) (1,015 ) Less treasury stock, at cost (11,851 ) (11,866 ) (11,827 ) (11,827 ) (11,787 ) Total stockholders' equity 177,115 168,000 165,056 164,523 150,981 Outstanding common shares 6,887,106 6,883,656 6,883,160 6,883,160 6,867,121 Three Months Ended Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Total interest income $ 32,223 $ 31,094 $ 30,016 $ 28,655 $ 28,137 Total interest expense 17,146 16,560 15,678 14,542 12,601 Net interest income 15,077 14,534 14,338 14,113 15,536 Provision for credit losses - loans 1,808 501 713 412 815 Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments (262 ) 158 (259 ) - - Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities (86 ) 84 23 - - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,617 13,791 13,861 13,701 14,721 Total noninterest income 2,842 3,196 3,710 2,782 5,442 Total noninterest expense 12,642 12,431 11,778 16,039 21,647 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,817 4,556 5,793 444 (1,484 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 145 483 866 (476 ) (737 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,672 $ 4,073 $ 4,927 $ 920 $ (747 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.54 $ 0.60 $ 0.72 $ 0.13 $ (0.11 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 6,833,376 6,832,452 6,832,130 6,823,948 6,817,365 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.60 $ 0.72 $ 0.13 $ (0.11 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,877,518 6,842,336 6,859,611 6,839,704 6,837,919 SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Noninterest Income Detail September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 552 $ 538 $ 387 $ 473 $ 479 ATM and interchange fees 642 593 585 449 816 Net loss on sales of available for sale securities - - - - (11 ) Net unrealized gain on equity securities 28 419 6 38 11 Net gain on sales of loans, Small Business Administration 647 581 951 834 538 Mortgage banking income 6 49 53 89 3,018 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 363 353 333 329 311 Commission income 294 220 220 222 182 Real estate lease income 122 154 115 115 116 Net gain on premises and equipment (4 ) - 120 - 20 Other income 192 289 940 233 (38 ) Total noninterest income $ 2,842 $ 3,196 $ 3,710 $ 2,782 $ 5,442 Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Return on average assets 0.61 % 0.69 % 0.92 % 0.16 % (0.13 %) Return on average equity 8.52 % 9.86 % 13.06 % 2.42 % (1.82 %) Return on average common stockholders' equity 8.52 % 9.86 % 13.06 % 2.42 % (1.82 %) Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 2.72 % 2.67 % 2.66 % 2.69 % 3.03 % Efficiency ratio 70.55 % 70.11 % 65.26 % 94.93 % 103.19 % As of or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans 0.85 % 0.91 % 0.82 % 0.83 % 0.78 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.71 % 0.72 % 0.68 % 0.69 % 0.69 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.07 % 1.07 % 1.02 % 1.01 % 0.95 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 125.69 % 118.12 % 124.01 % 121.16 % 121.16 % Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.04 % SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Segmented Statements of Income Information September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Core Banking Segment: Net interest income $ 14,083 $ 13,590 $ 13,469 $ 13,113 $ 14,167 Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans 1,339 320 909 (49 ) 1,266 Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments 78 64 (259 ) - - Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities (86 ) 84 23 - - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,752 13,122 12,796 13,162 12,901 Noninterest income 2,042 2,474 2,537 1,679 2,136 Noninterest expense 10,400 10,192 10,093 10,252 13,559 Income before income taxes 4,394 5,404 5,240 4,589 1,478 Income tax expense 301 689 729 541 3 Net income $ 4,093 $ 4,715 $ 4,511 $ 4,048 $ 1,475 SBA Lending Segment (Q2 Business Capital, LLC): Net interest income $ 994 $ 944 $ 869 $ 1,003 $ 990 Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans 469 181 (196 ) 461 (451 ) Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments (340 ) 94 - - - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 865 669 1,065 542 1,441 Noninterest income 800 722 1,173 1,003 367 Noninterest expense 2,242 2,239 1,685 2,146 2,907 Income (loss) before income taxes (577 ) (848 ) 553 (601 ) (1,099 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (156 ) (206 ) 137 (131 ) (273 ) Net income (loss) $ (421 ) $ (642 ) $ 416 $ (470 ) $ (826 ) Mortgage Banking Segment: (3) Net interest income (loss) $ - $ - $ - $ (3 ) $ 379 Provision for credit losses - loans - - - - - Provision for unfunded lending commitments - - - - - Net interest income (loss) after provision for credit losses - - - (3 ) 379 Noninterest income - - - 100 2,939 Noninterest expense - - - 3,641 5,181 Loss before income taxes - - - (3,544 ) (1,863 ) Income tax benefit - - - (886 ) (467 ) Net loss $ - $ - $ - $ (2,658 ) $ (1,396 ) (3) National mortgage banking operations were ceased in the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent immaterial mortgage lending activity is reported within the Core Banking segment. SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Segmented Statements of Income Information September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except percentage data) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment Net income per share, basic - Core Banking $ 0.60 $ 0.69 $ 0.66 $ 0.59 $ 0.22 Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2 Business Capital, LLC) (0.06 ) (0.09 ) 0.06 (0.07 ) (0.12 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking 0.00 0.00 0.00 (0.40 ) (0.21 ) Total net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.54 $ 0.60 $ 0.72 $ 0.12 $ (0.11 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking $ 0.60 $ 0.69 $ 0.66 $ 0.59 $ 0.22 Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2 Business Capital, LLC) (0.06 ) (0.09 ) 0.06 (0.07 ) (0.12 ) Net loss per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking 0.00 0.00 0.00 (0.40 ) (0.21 ) Total net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.60 $ 0.72 $ 0.12 $ (0.11 ) Return on Average Assets by Segment (annualized) (4) Core Banking 0.71 % 0.83 % 0.80 % 0.73 % 0.28 % SBA Lending (1.71 %) (2.91 %) 1.81 % (2.11 %) (3.81 %) Efficiency Ratio by Segment (annualized) (4) Core Banking 64.50 % 63.45 % 63.06 % 69.31 % 83.17 % SBA Lending 124.97 % 134.39 % 82.52 % 106.98 % 214.22 % Three Months Ended Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Core Banking Segment: Compensation $ 5,400 $ 5,587 $ 5,656 $ 5,691 $ 6,528 Occupancy 1,554 1,573 1,615 1,481 1,418 Advertising 399 253 205 189 404 Other 3,047 2,779 2,617 2,891 5,209 Total Noninterest Expense $ 10,400 $ 10,192 $ 10,093 $ 10,252 $ 13,559 SBA Lending Segment (Q2 Business Capital, LLC): Compensation $ 1,854 $ 1,893 $ 1,933 $ 1,826 $ 1,533 Occupancy 55 51 58 91 68 Advertising 17 12 7 10 10 Other 316 283 (313 ) 219 1,296 Total Noninterest Expense $ 2,242 $ 2,239 $ 1,685 $ 2,146 $ 2,907 Mortgage Banking Segment: (4) Compensation $ - $ - $ - $ 2,146 $ 3,647 Occupancy - - - 469 395 Advertising - - - 119 129 Other - - - 907 1,010 Total Noninterest Expense $ - $ - $ - $ 3,641 $ 5,181 (4) Ratios for Mortgage Banking Segment are not considered meaningful due to cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended SBA Lending (Q2 Business Capital, LLC) Data September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except percentage data) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA $ 10,880 $ 7,515 $ 15,144 $ 14,098 $ 8,431 Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA $ 1,029 $ 811 $ 1,443 $ 1,303 $ 809 Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA 9.46 % 10.79 % 9.53 % 9.24 % 9.60 % Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (5) $ 647 $ 581 $ 951 $ 834 $ 538 Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA 5.95 % 7.73 % 6.28 % 5.92 % 6.38 % (5) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment. SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Interest-earning assets Average balances: Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 16,841 $ 26,100 $ 24,587 $ 20,350 $ 21,631 Loans 1,988,997 1,943,716 1,914,609 1,857,654 1,796,749 Investment securities - taxable 99,834 101,350 102,699 103,728 105,393 Investment securities - nontaxable 158,917 157,991 157,960 159,907 160,829 FRB and FHLB stock 24,986 24,986 24,986 24,968 24,939 Total interest-earning assets $ 2,289,575 $ 2,254,143 $ 2,224,841 $ 2,166,607 $ 2,109,541 Interest income (tax equivalent basis): Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 209 $ 324 $ 261 $ 249 $ 266 Loans 29,450 28,155 27,133 26,155 25,214 Investment securities - taxable 910 918 923 942 969 Investment securities - nontaxable 1,685 1,665 1,662 1,687 1,695 FRB and FHLB stock 471 519 499 74 428 Total interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 32,725 $ 31,581 $ 30,478 $ 29,107 $ 28,572 Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized): Interest-bearing deposits with banks 4.96 % 4.97 % 4.25 % 4.89 % 4.92 % Loans 5.92 % 5.79 % 5.67 % 5.63 % 5.61 % Investment securities - taxable 3.65 % 3.62 % 3.59 % 3.63 % 3.68 % Investment securities - nontaxable 4.24 % 4.22 % 4.21 % 4.22 % 4.22 % FRB and FHLB stock 7.54 % 8.31 % 7.99 % 1.19 % 6.86 % Total interest-earning assets 5.72 % 5.60 % 5.48 % 5.37 % 5.42 % Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,563,258 $ 1,572,871 $ 1,549,012 $ 1,389,384 $ 1,385,994 Fed funds purchased - - - - 76 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 378,956 351,227 333,275 440,786 353,890 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 48,576 48,537 48,497 48,458 48,406 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,990,790 $ 1,972,635 $ 1,930,784 $ 1,878,628 $ 1,788,366 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits $ 12,825 $ 12,740 $ 12,546 $ 9,989 $ 9,457 Fed funds purchased - - - - 1 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 3,521 3,021 2,298 3,769 2,459 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 800 799 833 784 684 Total interest expense $ 17,146 $ 16,560 $ 15,677 $ 14,542 $ 12,601 Weighted average cost (annualized): Interest-bearing deposits 3.28 % 3.24 % 3.24 % 2.88 % 2.73 % Fed funds purchased 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 5.26 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 3.72 % 3.44 % 2.76 % 3.42 % 2.78 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 6.59 % 6.58 % 6.87 % 6.47 % 5.65 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.45 % 3.36 % 3.25 % 3.10 % 2.82 % Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis) $ 15,579 $ 15,021 $ 14,801 $ 14,565 $ 15,971 Less: taxable equivalent adjustment (502 ) (487 ) (463 ) (452 ) (435 ) Net interest income $ 15,077 $ 14,534 $ 14,338 $ 14,113 $ 15,536 Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 2.27 % 2.24 % 2.23 % 2.27 % 2.60 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 2.72 % 2.67 % 2.66 % 2.69 % 3.03 %





