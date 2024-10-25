Steno Revolutionizes Legal Research with Free Transcript Analysis Tool

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steno, the leading provider of tech-enabled legal support and court reporting services, today announced the general availability of Transcript Genius, its revolutionary AI-powered transcript analysis tool, which empowers attorneys to streamline workflows, extract key insights, and build stronger cases – all at no additional cost.

Say “goodbye” to manual transcript review. Transcript Genius transforms the traditional, labor-intensive process of transcript analysis by reading and analyzing your transcripts for you. Instead of spending hours poring over hundreds of pages, attorneys can ask Transcript Genius simple questions, like “What did the witness say about the accident?” or “Find any contradictions in the testimony” and Transcript Genius will pull out the key information, complete with page and line citations.

Transcript Genius lets attorneys analyze their entire transcript library in real-time, track and manage citations, and interrogate multiple transcripts simultaneously, as Dylan Ruga, Steno’s co-founder and president, explains:

”At Steno, we’ve always had one goal – to make it easier for you to win your case. We understand the challenges litigators face when reviewing mountains of transcripts. Transcript Genius is a powerful tool that saves them time, empowers informed decision-making, and ultimately helps them achieve the best possible outcomes for their clients. We are harnessing AI to give our users a competitive edge, saving them hours of manual review time by allowing them to interrogate transcripts, generate custom summaries based on their specific needs, and analyze multiple depositions simultaneously. Best of all, it’s included at no additional cost with Steno’s services.”

Attorneys can use Transcript Genius to enhance their practice in several ways. They can quickly find specific information within transcripts, analyze previous testimony to prepare for depositions, identify critical admissions and contradictions across transcripts to develop case strategies, generate summaries and timelines for trial preparation, find and cite evidence to support motions and briefs, locate contradictory statements to strengthen their case during witness impeachment, and reflect on their deposition techniques to identify areas for growth.

Unlike competitors who charge extra for AI features, Transcript Genius is included at no additional cost with Steno’s services. Since Steno launched Transcript Genius in beta earlier this year, users have reported that Transcript Genius saves them an average of 2-4 hours per case.

Key Features and Benefits of Transcript Genius

Conversational Interface: Use a simple and intuitive chat interface to ask questions, request summaries, and gain strategic insights from your transcripts.

Customizable Summaries: Generate tailored summaries that focus on the specific aspects of your case, saving you from wading through irrelevant information.

Multi-Transcript Analysis: Uncover patterns, inconsistencies, and critical evidence across multiple transcripts simultaneously.

Linked Citations: Every AI-generated response includes clickable page-line or footnote citations for easy verification.

Instant Answers: Provide tailored summaries and analyses based on your specific needs, instantly providing actionable insights for immediate review.

Refine Your Answers: Deepen your analysis by asking your transcripts follow-up questions, requesting updated summaries, or exploring specific points in detail.

Semantic Search: Search your firm’s transcripts with exact match or semantically-related results, so you can find all of the relevant references within your transcript whether you search for “the incident” or “accident” or “car crash.”

Upload Transcripts: Analyze transcripts from any source, centralizing all case-related documents for a comprehensive analysis with an easy to use drag-and-drop interface.

Transcript Genius leverages best-in-class Anthropic large language models. Client information and transcript content remain entirely within Steno’s boundaries, ensuring privacy and security. Steno is compliant with HIPAA and SOC 2 standards.

To learn more about Transcript Genius and experience the future of legal research, visit https://steno.com/genius.

ABOUT Steno Agency, Inc.

Founded on the simple idea that deposition services shouldn’t be an obstacle when trying to win a case, Steno is at the forefront of the court reporting and legal technology industries. Steno focuses on providing attorneys with innovative tools and options that overcome the technological and financial hurdles that arise when proving a case. As a partner in the pursuit of justice, Steno understands the unique challenges faced by legal professionals and is committed to delivering practical, impactful solutions.

