SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global onchain technology company, has issued updates for October 25, 2024.

OKX Wallet Launches 'Mantle TG Adventure' Campaign Featuring 100,000 MNT in Rewards

OKX Wallet today announced that its 'Mantle TG Adventure' campaign is now live, featuring a 100,000 MNT prize pool. The campaign, which began on October 24 and ends on November 7, invites users to explore the Mantle ecosystem through a series of "adventures" involving Telegram mini-app games:

Catizen: Players can check-in on the Mantle Network chain to earn 10,000 MNT and extra Fish coins⁠

This campaign showcases a partnership between OKX Connect and Mantle Network, aimed at bringing more users into the onchain ecosystem. By leveraging OKX Connect's capabilities for easy plug-and-play integration, the collaboration introduces engaging Telegram mini-games on the Mantle Network. This approach helps users dive quickly into blockchain-powered gaming and explore virtual worlds, effectively bridging the gap between traditional messaging platforms and blockchain technology.

MNT is the token that fuels the Mantle Network, a pioneering modular Layer-2 solution designed to help scale the Ethereum network efficiently, handling more transactions faster than before with capital and gas efficiency. By leveraging the popularity of platforms like Telegram, Mantle aims to make Web3 and blockchain technology more accessible and engaging to a broader audience.

