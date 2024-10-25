Trading update 30 September 2024

SOLID OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE DESPITE SOME BANKRUPTCIES LEADING TO MAINTAINING THE INDICATION OF THE EXPECTED NET RESULT FOR 2024

• Increase in net rental income by 5% to € 48M (€ 45.8M at 30 September 2023);

• Increase of the net result from core activities per share of 0.5% to € 3.53 at 30 September 2024 (€ 3.51 at 30 September 2023);

• Increase of the fair value of the investment property portfolio (+4.6% compared to 31 December 2023);

• Increase in net asset value per share to € 81.46 (+4.3% vs. 2023: € 78.07);

• Quasi-stable EPRA occupancy rate with a slight decrease of 0.3% to 95.8% for the entire portfolio (96.1% at 31 December 2023) despite the bankruptcy of a few tenants;

• Improved debt ratio to 28.8% at 30 September 2024 (29.6% at 31 December 2023);

• Outlook of net result from core activities maintained between € 4.80 - € 4.90 per share.

