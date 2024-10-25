Nilörn Interim Report Q3, 2024

Period July-September

Order intake increased by 41 percent to MSEK 256 (182)

Net sales in SEK decreased by 3 percent to MSEK 208 (215)

Net sales adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 217 (215), representing an underlying organic increase of 1 percent

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 15.3 (20.8)

Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 13.0 (18.2)

Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 9.8 (13.4)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.86 (1.17)





Period January – September

Order intake increased by 22 percent to MSEK 697 (572)

Net sales in SEK increased by 7 percent to MSEK 713 (666)

Net sales adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 722 (666), representing an underlying organic increase of 8 percent

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 63.4 (53.8)

Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 59.0 (45.4)

Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 45.2 (33.7)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.96 (2.95)





Significant events during the quarter

The group was hit by a cyber attack at the beginning of August, which impacted the result by 4.4 MSEK.

A production stoppage in Bangladesh for a total of seven days due to political unrest.

For further information about Nilörn, please contact:

Krister Magnusson, CEO

Tel: +46704-852 114. E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 08:00 a.m., 25 October 2024

General about Nilörn Group

Nilörn is a leading global player in branding and design, founded in the 1970s. We specialize in creating added value for brands through innovative solutions in labels, packaging, and accessories, particularly tailored for the fashion and apparel industry.

With our extensive expertise, we offer customized concepts in branding, design, product development, and logistics solutions. Through digital initiatives like Nilörn:CONNECT along with a strong focus on sustainability and regulatory compliance, we strive to be a reliable partner for brands that value responsible and forward-thinking solutions.

Nilörn has an international presence with operations in Sweden, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, the USA, and Pakistan.

