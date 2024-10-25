Transfer of shares held by Verkkokauppa.com Oyj for the payment of the remuneration to the Board of Directors - change in company’s treasury shares

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 October 2024 at 10:30 EEST

Based on the decision of the Annual General Meeting held on 4 April 2024, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has today transferred a total of 17,928 treasury shares held by the company to certain members of the Board of Directors as part of the annual fees of the Board of Directors. The payable amount of annual remuneration was paid fully in cash to Samuli Seppälä.

According to the decision of the Annual General Meeting as a rule 50 percent of the annual Board fees will be paid in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj shares either purchased from the market or alternatively by using treasury shares held by the company.

After the transfer of the shares, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj holds 86,345 treasury shares. The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting were announced in a stock exchange release on 4 April 2024.

