Philippines Loyalty Programs Intelligence Report 2024: A $1.08 Billion Market in 2028, Driven by Sustainability Initiatives, Personalization and Data Utilization, Mobile Integration, Diverse Programs

The loyalty market in this region is expected to grow by 10.7% on an annual basis to reach US$762.9 million in 2024. In value terms, the loyalty market in the country has recorded a CAGR of 12.3% during 2019-2023. The loyalty market in the country will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 9.1% during 2024-2028. Loyalty market in the country will increase from US$689.4 million in 2023 to reach US$1.08 billion by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The loyalty program landscape in the Philippines is characterized by rapid evolution, driven by technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and regulatory shifts. Companies increasingly adopt personalized and technology-integrated solutions while exploring cashback options to enhance customer engagement. The launch of innovative programs by major players signifies a competitive market focused on delivering value to consumers.



As the regulatory environment becomes more stringent, businesses must navigate these changes carefully to ensure compliance and maintain consumer trust. The future of loyalty programs in the Philippines appears promising, with significant growth potential as firms continue to innovate and adapt to the needs of their customer base. Senior executives must monitor these trends, ensuring their loyalty strategies align with market dynamics and regulatory requirements to achieve sustained success.



Overview of Loyalty Program Trends



The loyalty program landscape in the Philippines is experiencing robust growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences and the increasing importance of customer retention strategies.

Widespread Adoption: Loyalty programs are becoming a staple in various sectors, including retail, hospitality, and financial services. Filipino consumers actively engage with multiple programs, driven by the desire for rewards and value, particularly in a competitive market.

Personalization and Data Utilization: Brands increasingly leverage data analytics to create personalized experiences. Tailored rewards and targeted communications enhance customer satisfaction and foster deeper connections, making personalization a key focus for loyalty programs.

Mobile Integration: The rise of mobile technology is transforming loyalty programs. Consumers can easily track their rewards, receive personalized offers, and redeem benefits through mobile apps, improving convenience and engagement.

Diverse Program Structures: Loyalty programs in the Philippines are adopting various structures, including points-based systems, tiered rewards, and subscription models. This diversity allows companies to cater to different consumer preferences and spending behaviours.

Sustainability Initiatives: There is a growing emphasis on sustainability within loyalty programs. Consumers are increasingly attracted to brands that demonstrate social responsibility and offer eco-friendly rewards, aligning with their values and lifestyle choices.

These trends indicate a dynamic and evolving loyalty program landscape that resonates with the diverse preferences of Filipino consumers.



New Loyalty Programs Launched



Recent months have seen the introduction of several innovative loyalty programs across the Philippines, reflecting strategic responses to consumer demands.

GrabRewards Enhancements: Grab has expanded its GrabRewards program, introducing a tiered membership structure that allows users to earn more points based on their spending. The program now includes partnerships with various merchants, enhancing its value proposition and customer engagement.

SM Supermalls' SM Advantage Program: SM Supermalls has revamped its SM Advantage loyalty program, offering members exclusive discounts, birthday rewards, and points accumulation for shopping at SM stores. This initiative aims to enhance customer loyalty and retention.

Lazada's Lazada Wallet Rewards: Lazada has launched a loyalty initiative that rewards users for using its digital wallet. Customers can earn points for transactions, which can be redeemed for discounts on future purchases, encouraging using their payment platform.

Philippine Airlines' Mabuhay Miles: Philippine Airlines has enhanced its Mabuhay Miles program, allowing members to earn points for flights and everyday spending through partner merchants. This expansion caters to frequent travellers and everyday consumers alike.

These initiatives reflect a competitive landscape where businesses continuously adapt their loyalty strategies to meet the diverse needs of Filipino consumers.



Overview of Cashback Loyalty Program Trend



Cashback loyalty programs are gaining traction as a preferred alternative to traditional point-based systems in the Philippines. Key aspects of this trend include.

Immediate Financial Benefits: Cashback programs provide instant rewards, appealing to consumers who prefer immediate gratification over delayed rewards associated with points. This immediacy enhances the attractiveness of these programs.

Enhanced Value Perception: As consumers become more price-sensitive, cashback offers are viewed as a way to enhance perceived value, particularly in competitive sectors like retail and e-commerce. Cashback programs can effectively drive customer loyalty by providing tangible savings.

Integration with Digital Payment Solutions: The rise of digital wallets and payment platforms has facilitated the implementation of cashback programs, allowing seamless transactions and easy reward redemption. This integration aligns with consumers' increasing reliance on digital payment methods.

Market Differentiation: Companies utilize cashback programs to differentiate themselves in a crowded market, driving customer acquisition and retention through attractive offers. This strategy is particularly effective in sectors where competition is intense.

This trend underscores a shift towards more flexible and consumer-friendly loyalty solutions that cater to the evolving preferences of shoppers across the Philippines.



Recent Regulatory Changes Impacting Loyalty Programs



The regulatory environment surrounding loyalty programs in the Philippines is evolving, with significant implications for businesses.

Data Protection Regulations: Stricter regulations regarding consumer data collection and usage require loyalty programs to adopt transparent, permission-based models. Compliance with these regulations is essential for maintaining consumer trust and safeguarding personal information.

Consumer Protection Laws: New laws safeguarding consumer rights may necessitate clearer communication regarding loyalty program terms and conditions, enhancing transparency and fairness. This regulatory focus ensures that consumers are fully informed about their rights and the benefits of participating in loyalty programs.

Payment Services Regulation: Recent regulatory changes regarding digital payments may impact loyalty programs, particularly those linked to financial services. Companies must ensure compliance with these regulations to avoid penalties and maintain customer trust.

These regulatory changes compel businesses to adapt their loyalty programs, ensuring compliance while maintaining customer engagement and satisfaction. Companies must align their loyalty strategies with legal requirements while delivering value to consumers.



