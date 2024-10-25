Understanding the United States Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patient Journey to Make Informed Business Decisions, Identify Opportunities, and Understand Potential Challenges

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) in the United States: Understanding the CLL Patient Experience" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 87-page Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) in America report provides a comprehensive look at life for those living with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Using detailed quantitative data, it gives a full picture of the CLL patient experience - from symptoms to treatment to HCP relationships to quality of life - so you can make informed, strategic decisions, identify opportunities, and understand potential challenges.



As one of the most common types of leukemia in adults, it is estimated that over 200,000 people live with CLL in the US.



Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) in America 2023: Understanding the CLL Patient Experience offers an in-depth look at the CLL patient experience. This large-scale, patient-reported data leverages vital quantitative insights essential to understanding key touchpoints in the CLL patient journey, including condition management, HCP engagement, quality of life, treatment experience and satisfaction, and much more.



What makes this report unique?



Very simply: the analyst's focus on patients. This syndicated report is one of the few studies that is based on primary research with diagnosed patients, bringing the patient voice to the forefront.



Valuable insights. Informed decisions.



This report lifts the curtain on life with CLL, giving stakeholders an actionable look at the behaviors, attitudes, perceptions, needs, and experiences of people living with the condition. Data can be used to inform strategic decisions, including product communications, competitive assessments, concept development, landscape analyses, patient journey overlays, and forecasting inputs.



This report also addresses important questions that stakeholders may not even know to ask while offering valuable insights into must-have patient-reported data points not available anywhere else. Add-on custom data analysis opportunities are also available for an additional cost.



The analyst is a proven leader in understanding the experiences of people living with chronic health conditions. Through their portfolio of 45+ condition-specific online health communities, they reach millions of individuals, offering information, connection, and support to patients and caregivers in the U.S.



This report includes a deep-dive into:

CLL patient demographics

Age, gender, ethnicity, marital status, children, employment status, income, location, insurance, and other health conditions

Impact of CLL on quality of life

Time since diagnosis, remission status, impact on quality of life, symptoms experienced, and what patients wish others better understood

Information-seeking behaviors

Information sources used, plus topics of interest

HCP engagement

Primary HCP seen for condition, satisfaction with HCP, and discussion about brands aware of/not used

CLL treatment awareness and experiences

Aided awareness of specific treatments, treatment experience, satisfaction with current treatments, perceived control with current treatment plan, and interest/participation in clinical trials

Key questions answered in this report:

To what extent do people say CLL impacts their overall quality of life?

What percentage of patients have received 3+ courses of treatment?

What do patients wish others understood about CLL?

What percentage of patients see a specialist for CLL treatment?

What treatments have the highest aided brand awareness among patients?

What percentage of patients have used targeted therapy or immunotherapy?

How many patients feel their CLL is well-controlled on their current treatment plan?

What percentage of patients are likely to switch or add new treatments in the next six months?

What medications have patients discussed with their HCP?

What are the top online resources people with CLL use to find information?

What kinds of content and information do patients search for?

What percentage of patients search for information on treatment options?

Methodology

The report consists of: A 20-minute online quantitative survey, covering demographics, comorbidities, quality of life/impact, HCP interactions, as well as treatment awareness, experiences, and discussions Qualitative patient insights from open-ended responses



Additional details:

Fielded: January 16, 2023 to April 14, 2023

Convenience sample of 244 respondents diagnosed with CLL

Respondents are age 18+, living in the U.S., and are recruited from proprietary online health communities and recruiting partners

Key Topics Covered:



Methodology



Respondent Demographics



Research Highlights



Condition Status and Quality of Life

Stage of CLL, Recurrence, and Remission

Symptoms Experienced

Impact on Quality of Life

Qualitative Patient Insights

Information-Seeking Behaviors

Resources Used to Manage Health

Types of Content/Information Sought

Treatment Awareness and Experiences

Primary HCP Seen for CLL Care

Aided Brand Awareness of Treatments

Treatment Usage

Condition Control on Current Treatment and Clinical Trial Interest

Treatment Discussions with HCP

Appendix with All Data Charts and Distributions



Products Mentioned

Arzerra (ofatumumab)

CALQUENCE (acalabrutinib)

Copiktra (duvelisib)

GAZYVA (obinutuzumab)

IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib)

RITUXAN (rituximab)

TRUXIMA (rituximab-abbs)

RIABNIT (rituximab-arrx)

RITUXAN HYCELA (rituximab/ - hyaluronidase human)

VENCLEXTA (venetoclax)

ZYDELIG (idelalisib)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/64ejdg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.