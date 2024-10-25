Understanding the United States Advanced Breast Cancer Patient Experience to Make Informed Business Decisions, Identify Opportunities, and Understand Potential Challenges

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Breast Cancer in the United States: Understanding the Advanced Breast Cancer Patient Experience" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Advanced Breast Cancer in America report provides a comprehensive look at life for those living with advanced breast cancer. Using detailed quantitative data, it gives a full picture of the advanced breast cancer patient experience - from symptoms to treatment to HCP relationships to quality of life - so you can make informed, strategic decisions, identify opportunities, and understand potential challenges.



It's estimated that 168,000 people in the U.S. are living with metastatic, or advanced, breast cancer. About 3 out of 4 of these people have first been diagnosed with an earlier stage of breast cancer.



Advanced Breast Cancer in America 2023: Understanding the Advanced Breast Cancer Patient Experience offers an in-depth look at the advanced breast cancer patient experience. This large-scale, patient-reported data leverages vital quantitative insights essential to understanding key touchpoints in the advanced breast cancer patient journey, including condition management, HCP engagement, quality of life, treatment experience and satisfaction, and much more.



What makes this report unique?



Very simply: the analyst's focus on patients. This syndicated report is one of the few studies that is based on primary research with diagnosed patients, bringing the patient voice to the forefront.



Valuable insights. Informed decisions.



This report lifts the curtain on life with advanced breast cancer, giving stakeholders an actionable look at the behaviors, attitudes, perceptions, needs, and experiences of people living with the condition. Data can be used to inform strategic decisions, including product communications, competitive assessments, concept development, landscape analyses, patient journey overlays, and forecasting inputs.



This report also addresses important questions that stakeholders may not even know to ask while offering valuable insights into must-have patient-reported data points not available anywhere else. Add-on custom data analysis opportunities are also available for an additional cost.



The analyst is a proven leader in understanding the experiences of people living with chronic health conditions. Through their portfolio of 45+ condition-specific online health communities, they reach millions of individuals, offering information, connection, and support to patients and caregivers in the U.S.



This report includes a deep-dive into:

Advanced breast cancer patient demographics

Age, gender, ethnicity, marital status, children, employment status, income, location, insurance, and other health conditions

Impact of advanced breast cancer on quality of life

Time since diagnosis, current stage of breast cancer, impact on quality of life, symptoms experienced, and what patients wish others better understood

Information-seeking behaviors

Information sources used, plus topics of interest

HCP engagement

Primary HCP seen for condition, satisfaction with HCP, and discussion about brands aware of/not used

Advanced breast cancer treatment awareness and experiences

Aided awareness of specific treatments, treatment experience, satisfaction with current treatments, perceived control with current treatment plan, and interest/participation in clinical trials

Key questions answered in this report:

To what extent do people say advanced breast cancer impacts their overall quality of life?

What percentage of patients have gone through treatment at least 3 times?

What do patients wish others understood about advanced breast cancer?

What percentage of patients see a medical oncologist for advanced breast cancer treatment?

What treatments have the highest aided brand awareness among patients?

What percentage of patients have used hormone therapy or immunotherapy?

How many patients feel their advanced breast cancer is well-controlled on their current treatment plan?

What percentage of patients are likely to switch or add new treatments in the next six months?

What treatments have patients discussed with their HCP?

What are the top online resources people with advanced breast cancer use to find information?

What kinds of content and information do patients search for?

What percentage of patients search for information on treatment options?

Methodology

The report consists of: A 20-minute online quantitative survey, covering demographics, comorbidities, quality of life/impact, HCP interactions, as well as treatment awareness, experiences, and discussions Qualitative patient insights from open-ended responses



Additional details:

Fielded: January 16, 2023 to April 14, 2023

Convenience sample of 281 respondents diagnosed with advanced breast cancer (current Stage III/IV or "not sure but doctor has described as advanced or metastatic")

Respondents are age 18+, living in the U.S., and are recruited from proprietary online health communities and recruiting partners

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Respondent Demographics

Research Highlights

Stage of Advanced Breast Cancer, Recurrence, and Remission

Condition Status

Symptoms Experienced

Impact on Quality of Life

Qualitative Patient Insights

Information-Seeking Behaviors

Resources Used to Manage Health

Types of Content/Information Sought

Primary HCP Seen for Advanced Breast Cancer Care

Aided Brand Awareness of Treatments

Treatment Experience and Current Usage

Treatment Discussions with HCP

Condition Control on Current Treatment and Clinical Trial Interest

Appendix with All Data Charts and Distributions

Products Mentioned

