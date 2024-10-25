Understanding United States Alzheimer's Patient Journey to Make Informed Business Decisions, Identify Opportunities, and Understand Potential Challenges

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alzheimer's Disease in the United States: Understanding the Alzheimer's Patient Experience" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 95-page report provides a comprehensive look at life for those living with Alzheimer's disease. Using detailed quantitative data, it gives a full picture of the Alzheimer's disease patient experience, from the perspective of both patients and caregivers. It includes information on symptoms, treatment, HCP relationships, and quality of life so you can make informed, strategic decisions, identify opportunities, and understand potential challenges.



Almost 7 million people live with Alzheimer's in the United States. That's about 1 in 40 people.



This report offers an in-depth look at the Alzheimer's patient experience. This large-scale, patient- and caregiver-reported data leverages vital quantitative insights essential to understanding key touchpoints in the Alzheimer's patient journey, including condition management, HCP engagement, quality of life, treatment experience and satisfaction, and much more.



What makes this report unique?



Very simply: the focus on patients. This syndicated report is one of the few studies that is based on primary research with patients and caregivers, bringing the patient voice to the forefront.



Valuable insights. Informed decisions.



This report lifts the curtain on life with Alzheimer's, giving stakeholders an actionable look at the behaviors, attitudes, perceptions, needs, and experiences of people living with the condition. Data can be used to inform strategic decisions, including product communications, competitive assessments, concept development, landscape analyses, patient journey overlays, and forecasting inputs.



This report also addresses important questions that stakeholders may not even know to ask while offering valuable insights into must-have patient-reported data points not available anywhere else.



This report includes a deep-dive into:

Alzheimer's patient demographics

Age, gender, ethnicity, marital status, children, employment status, location, insurance, and other health conditions

Impact of Alzheimer's on quality of life

Time since diagnosis, stage of Alzheimer's, impact on quality of life, symptoms experienced, and what patients and caregivers wish others better understood

Information-seeking behaviors

Information sources used, plus topics of interest

HCP engagement

Primary HCP seen for condition, satisfaction with HCP, and discussion about brands aware of/not used

Asthma treatment awareness and experiences

Aided awareness of specific treatments, treatment experience, satisfaction with current treatments, perceived control with current treatment plan, and interest/participation in clinical trials

Key questions answered in this report:

To what extent do people say Alzheimer's impacts overall quality of life?

What do patients wish others understood about Alzheimer's?

What treatments have the highest aided brand awareness among patients and caregivers?

What percentage of patients use newer medications for Alzheimer's?

How many patients feel their Alzheimer's is well-controlled on their current treatment plan?

What percentage of patients are likely to switch or add new treatments in the next six months?

What medications have patients and caregivers discussed with their HCP?

What are the top online resources patients and caregivers use to find information?

What kinds of content and information do patients and caregivers search for?

What percentage of patients search for information on treatment options?

Methodology



The report consists of:

A 20-minute online quantitative survey, covering demographics, comorbidities, quality of life/impact, HCP interactions, as well as treatment awareness, experiences, and discussions

Qualitative patient insights from open-ended responses

Additional details:

Fielded: January 16, 2023 to April 14, 2023

Convenient sample of 500 respondents diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, dementia or MCI - or are a caregiver for someone living with Alzheimer's Disease, dementia, or MCI

Respondents are age 18+, living in the U.S., and are recruited from proprietary online health communities and recruiting partners

Key Topics Covered:



Methodology



Respondent Demographics



Research Highlights



Condition Status and Quality of Life

Current Stage

Symptoms Experienced

Impact on Quality of Life

Qualitative Patient Insights

Information-Seeking Behaviors

Resources Used to Manage Health

Types of Content/Information Sought

Treatment Awareness and Experiences

Primary HCP Seen for Alzheimer's

Aided Brand Awareness of Treatments

Treatments Used

Condition Control on Current Treatment and Clinical Trial Interest

Treatment Discussions with HCP

Appendix with All Data Charts and Distributions



Brands and treatments mentioned in this report include:

Aduhelm (aducanumab)

Aricept (donepezil)

Belsomra (suvorexant)

Cerefolin NAC

Exelon (rivastigmine)

Exelon PATCH (rivastigmine transdermal system)

NAMENDA or NAMENDA XR (memantine HCI)

NAMZARIC (memantine extended-release and donepezil)

NUEDEXTA (dextromethorphan HBr and quinidine sulfate)

Razadyne or Razadyne ER (galantamine)

Antidepressants (such as CELEXA, CYMBALTA, DESYREL, PAXIL, PROZAC, WELLBUTRIN, ZOLOFT)

Antipsychotic medications (such as ABILIFY, CLOZARIL, RISPERDAL, SEROQUEL, ZYPREXA)

Anti-anxiety medications (such as ATIVAN, KLONOPIN, SERAX, XANAX)

Anticonvulsant/antiepileptic medications (such as DEPAKOTE, TEGRETOL, TRILEPTAL)

Beta-blocker medications (such as INDERAL, TENORMIN)

Medical marijuana/cannabis

Pain medications (such as TYLENOL, ibuprofen)

Sleep aids (such as AMBIEN, LUNESTA, RestorilTM, SONATA)

