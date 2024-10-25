Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Arja Talma
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 25 October 2024 at 12:00 EEST
On 4 April 2024, the Annual General Meeting of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj resolved that the annual fee of the company's Board of Directors is paid in four equal instalments in Verkkokauppa.com shares either purchased from the market or alternatively by using treasury shares held by the company. In accordance with the resolution, a total of 5,123 shares have been transferred to Arja Talma as follows:
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Arja Talma
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 82186/12/12
Transaction date: 2024-10-25
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,123 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 5,123 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
More information:
Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 40 671 2999
