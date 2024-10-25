Alcohol Use Disorder Industry Forecast to Reach $1.88 Billion by 2030 - Telemedicine and Mobile Applications Present Lucrative Business Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcohol Use Disorder Market by Treatment Type, Disorder Type, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Alcohol Use Disorder Market grew from USD 1.21 billion in 2023 to USD 1.28 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.50%, reaching USD 1.88 billion by 2030.







Key factors influencing growth in the AUD market include increasing alcohol consumption, rising incidences of alcohol-related disorders, and advancements in treatment technologies. Additionally, there is an uptick in government initiatives supporting mental health care and substance abuse treatment, further propelling market growth.

However, challenges such as social stigma, limited access to treatment in certain regions, and high costs can hamper market expansion. Moreover, regulatory hurdles and the underreporting of cases pose additional barriers.

A promising area for innovation lies in digital health solutions, such as telemedicine and mobile applications, offering personalized patient care and remote monitoring. Furthermore, research on new pharmaceuticals and holistic treatment methods can lead to breakthroughs in efficacious AUD management.

To capitalize on these opportunities, stakeholders should invest in awareness campaigns, develop affordable solutions tailored to underserved markets, and foster collaborations with technology firms to enhance treatment accessibility and efficacy. These strategies could mitigate limitations while harnessing growth potential within this evolving healthcare niche.



Understanding Market Dynamics in the Alcohol Use Disorder Market

Market Drivers Increasing incidences of substance abuse cases across the world Government initiatives and schemes to prevent, diagnose, and treat alcohol abuse disorder Proliferation of digital and telehealth strategies for preventing and managing alcohol use

Market Restraints Performance limitations and complexities in evaluating efficiency

Market Opportunities Research initiatives and advancements to improve the efficacy and efficiency of alcohol use disorder therapeutics and diagnostics Ongoing approvals for devices, drugs, and formulations that help manage alcohol use

Market Challenges Complexities in developing alcohol use disorder therapeutics and diagnostics strategies



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Alcohol Use Disorder Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Treatment Type Behavioral Therapy Detoxification Inpatient Rehabilitation Medication

Disorder Type Alcohol Abuse Alcohol Dependence High-Functioning Alcoholism

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores



Region Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam Europe, Middle East & Africa Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



The report provides a detailed overview of the global Alcohol Use Disorder market, exploring several key areas:

Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market. Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development. Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players. Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.

Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow? Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market? How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

