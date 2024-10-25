Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market Worth Over $61.7 Billion by 2030 - Industry Analysis and Forecast with Profiles of 37 Major Companies Including Autodesk, Calamp Corp, Caterpillar, Dronedeploy

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction was estimated at US$21.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$61.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The market is expanding rapidly in regions such as North America and Europe, where smart city initiatives and infrastructure investments are driving demand for connected construction solutions.





The growth in the IoT in construction market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for operational efficiency, advancements in connected devices, and the rising focus on worker safety. As construction projects grow in scale and complexity, companies are adopting IoT solutions to manage resources more effectively, reduce waste, and improve productivity. Technological innovations such as AI-driven analytics and drone-based monitoring are also driving adoption by enabling real-time data collection and analysis, improving project outcomes.

Additionally, the growing emphasis on safety and compliance in the construction industry is pushing companies to invest in IoT devices that monitor environmental conditions, worker health, and equipment performance in real time.



Technological advancements in IoT sensors, drones, and AI-powered analytics are expanding the use cases for IoT in construction. Advanced sensors embedded in machinery and materials monitor usage, detect wear and tear, and optimize maintenance schedules, reducing downtime and extending equipment life.

Drones equipped with high-resolution cameras and IoT sensors are used for site surveys, progress monitoring, and safety inspections, providing detailed data and reducing the need for manual checks. AI-driven analytics platforms can process the vast amounts of data generated by IoT devices to predict project risks, optimize workflows, and reduce operational inefficiencies. These technological advancements are making construction sites more connected, safe, and efficient.



Key Insights

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Software Component segment, which is expected to reach US$31.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 17%. The Hardware Component segment is also set to grow at 16% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $5.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.4% CAGR to reach $9.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction market such as Autodesk Inc., Calamp Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Dronedeploy, Giatec Scientific Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 37 companies featured in this Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction market report include:

Autodesk Inc.

Calamp Corp.

Caterpillar Inc.

Dronedeploy

Giatec Scientific Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

IoT Factory

Iotium

Kore Wireless

Longview IoT

Losant IoT

Oracle Corporation

Pillar Technologies, Inc.

Procore Technologies, Inc.

Sigfox

Smartbarrel

Tenna

Trimble Inc.

Wakecap Technologies

Worldsensing

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $21.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $61.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qx2fz7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment