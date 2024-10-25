Thailand Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector to 2028 - Thailand's Construction Sector to Decline by 2.4% in 2024 Amid High Costs; National Budget and Energy Plan Expected to Aid Recovery

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into the Thai construction industry, including:

The Thai construction industry growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Thai construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

The construction industry in Thailand is expected to decline further by 2.4% in real terms in 2024, owing to a reduction in investor and consumer confidence, amid high interest rates, and construction costs. According to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), the construction industry's value add fell by 5.5% year on year (YoY) in Q2 and 17.3% YoY in Q1 2024. However, improvement in tourism activities and expenditure of THB3.5 trillion ($101.7 billion) under the financial year (FY) 2024 Budget (October 2023 to September 2024) will support the construction industry's output in 2024.



Growth over the forecast period will be supported by the National Energy Plan 2024, set to launch in September 2024, which involves the construction of 600MW nuclear plants and capping electricity costs at under THB4 ($116.3) per unit. The plan aims to ensure energy stability, achieve net-zero emissions by 2065, and align with global regulations. The new plan is expected to incorporate five key energy-related plans, including the Power Development Plan (PDP) and Alternative Energy Development Plan (AEDP). The PDP 2024 will focus on enhancing energy security, reducing environmental impact, and maintaining power stability. The plan also aims to increase the share of renewable energy to 51% by 2037.



