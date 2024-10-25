Angola Construction Market Research Report 2019-2028 - Namibia and Angola Partner for 881MW Hydroelectric Plant by 2031; Angola Signs MoU with ProMarks for 2GW Power Transmission Network

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Angola Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Angolan construction industry is expected to grow by 1.6% in real terms in 2024, rebounding following a decline of 1.5% in 2023. Growth in the industry in 2024 and into the forecast period will be supported by developments in civil engineering, transportation, and an increase in investments in the renewable energy, oil and gas markets.



This report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into the Angolan construction industry, including:

The Angolan construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Angolan construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

According to the Instituto Nacional De Estatisticas (INE), the construction industry's value add grew by 1.3% year on year (YoY) in Q1 2024, this came after a YoY decline of 8.6% in Q4 2023 and a growth of 1.5% in Q3 2023. Growth over the year will also be supported by Public investments with the government increasing the budget allocation for the industry by AOA24.7 trillion ($28.6 billion) representing an increase of 22.9% compared with the 2023 Budget.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry's output is expected to grow at an annual average rate of 5.8% between 2025 and 2028.

In June 2024, Namibia's Ministry of Mines and Energy and Angola's Ministry of Energy and Water, signed an agreement to develop hydroelectric power plant along Namibia-Angola border with an output capacity of 881MW. The project is expected to be completed by 2031, with an investment of AOA1.1 trillion ($1.3 billion).

Similarly, in July 2024, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between state-based energy company, ProMarks and Government of Angola to install and operate the Southern African power transmission network. The project hopes to erect a 2GW high-voltage direct-current line running through the country.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Angola:

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Angola, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the analyst's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the analyst's critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

4 Construction Outlook

5 Key Industry Participants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u3r7rl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.