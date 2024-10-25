Sports Gun Market Worth Over $4 Billion by 2030; Insights by Product, Caliber Type, Distribution, Application and Region - Stringent Rules for Trade and Concerns Related to Inappropriate Use Challenging Growth

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Gun Market by Product, Caliber Type, Distribution, Application - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Sports Gun Market grew from USD 2.71 billion in 2023 to USD 2.87 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.78%, reaching USD 4.02 billion by 2030.



Market growth is influenced by increasing participation in shooting sports, the rising popularity of events like the Olympics and national championships, and the development of eco-friendly shooting ranges. Furthermore, technological advancements such as precision engineering in firearms and the incorporation of smart technologies enhance the user experience, leading to market expansion.

However, regulatory restrictions, safety concerns, and fluctuating political climates present significant challenges, potentially hampering growth. Despite these barriers, there are opportunities for businesses to innovate in the areas of non-lethal and eco-friendly ammunition, virtual reality shooting simulators for safe skill development, and smart guns with advanced safety features linked to biometric technologies. Companies should focus on developing products that align with sustainability trends and promote safe shooting practices to harness these opportunities.

Additionally, investing in user education and building partnerships with sports organizations can drive growth. The sports gun market is dynamic, impacted by technological trends and regulatory frameworks, indicating a need for continuous adaptation and strategic innovation to maintain competitiveness and capture emerging opportunities.



Market Drivers Growing participation for the shooting sports Increasing popularity of shooting as a recreational event Increasing spending on events such as the Olympics and Asian Games

Market Restraints Stringent rules for trade and sale of sport guns

Market Opportunities Technological and design advances in sports guns High online availability of sports guns

Market Challenges Concerns related to inappropriate use



American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

Beretta Holding S.p.A.

Carl Walther GmbH

Crosman Corporation

Daisy Outdoor Products

German Sport Guns GmbH

GLOCK, Inc.

Herstal Group

Howa Machinery, Ltd.

J.G. ANSCHUTZ GmbH & Co. KG

Miroku Corporation

Precihole Sports Pvt. Ltd.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc.

Vista Outdoor Inc.

Product Pistols Revolvers Rifles Shotguns

Caliber Type 0.38 Caliber 0.38 Special 12 Gauge 9 mm

Distribution Offline Retail Stores Online Retail Stores

Application Competitive Shooting Recreational Sports



Region Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam Europe, Middle East & Africa Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

