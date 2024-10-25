Casa XOLO: The Mysterious House Behind Netflix’s "Perfect Match" Season 2 and the Emmy-Winning Episode of "Staycation" Revealed

Los Angeles, California, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The enigmatic Casa XOLO, a jungle oasis that captured the hearts of millions on Netflix’s “Perfect Match” Season 2 and Warner Brothers' “The Bachelor”, is finally opening its doors for an exclusive inside look. Set amidst the lush landscapes of Tulum, Casa XOLO is hailed as one of the most extraordinary and luxurious properties in Mexico—and now, audiences worldwide can experience its magic as it takes center stage on the Emmy-winning show “Staycation”.







Host Rob Valletta celebrates the Emmy win for Staycation, the show that brought Casa XOLO to the world's stage as a luxurious jungle oasis in Tulum



Hosted by the charismatic Rob Valletta, Staycation has become a go-to source for discovering the world’s most unique and jaw-dropping vacation homes. In its third season, the show introduces viewers to three exquisite homes in Tulum, with Casa XOLO emerging as the crown jewel, standing out as the ultimate destination for luxury-seekers.





Casa XOLO, the iconic luxury estate in Tulum, blends modern architecture with natural elements, creating an extraordinary retreat in the heart of the jungle





Casa XOLO: A One-of-a-Kind Jungle Escape



Spanning an impressive 7,500 square feet, Casa XOLO combines impeccable design with unrivaled privacy. Nestled within 2.5 hectares of untouched jungle, the estate offers an unparalleled experience of seclusion and serenity. Highlights of the property include a sunken media room for the ultimate movie nights, a full gym to keep up with fitness routines, and Tulum’s very first private tennis court, a feature that sets Casa XOLO apart as a trendsetter in high-end vacation rentals. The property also boasts a stunning 25-meter swimming pool—ideal for cooling off after a day spent exploring the mystical Mayan surroundings.





The 25-meter swimming pool at Casa XOLO is the perfect place to unwind and immerse in the serene jungle surroundings after exploring Tulum’s rich heritage



Designed with both luxury and heritage in mind, Casa XOLO is a tribute to the British explorers and artists who left an indelible mark on Mexico. The uniquely curated rooms pay homage to historical figures like surrealist artist Leonora Carrington, Las Pozas creator Edward James, Cornish mayor Francis Rule, and Frederick Catherwood, the first English painter of the Mayan ruins. Each space is steeped in cultural significance, ensuring guests are surrounded not only by luxury but by history as well.





A memorable scene from Staycation’s Emmy-winning episode: the owner of Casa XOLO makes a James Bond-style entrance, as playfully encouraged by host Rob Valletta



The Emmy-Winning Episode of Staycation



The Emmy-winning episode featuring Casa XOLO brought both humor and glamour to the small screen, with an unforgettable moment when the owner makes a James Bond-esque entrance from the pool, at the playful insistence of host Rob Valletta. The Emmy episode is a testament to the magic of Casa XOLO, with Valletta himself calling it “the most decadent and luxurious jungle house” he has ever seen.





Casa XOLO’s stunning living area offers guests an expansive, open-concept design with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the lush Tulum jungle



Reflecting on the Emmy win, Valletta shared, “We are beyond thrilled to have won an Emmy for Season 3 of Staycation, but filming at Casa XOLO made it all the more special. The episode works so well because the home is truly one-of-a-kind, and the owner was a great sport. It’s a place that effortlessly blends adventure with opulence.”



The owners of Casa XOLO added, “Building this home in the heart of the Mayan jungle was a labor of love, and we couldn’t be more proud of how it has been brought to life by the Staycation team. Working with Rob and the crew was an absolute joy, and this Emmy is a celebration of all the magic that Casa XOLO holds.”



Take a Look Inside



For those who have been mesmerized by the exterior glimpses on “Perfect Match” or “The Bachelor”, the full experience is now available thanks to the Emmy-winning episode of Staycation. Tune in to see why Casa XOLO stands as the crème de la crème of Mexican vacation rentals, offering an unparalleled escape into luxury, history, and adventure.



About Casa XOLO



Casa XOLO is Tulum’s premier luxury vacation rental, spanning 7,500 square feet of jungle paradise. Known for its blend of design, privacy, and heritage, it offers an unmatched experience in Mexico’s most coveted destination.



About Staycation



Hosted by Rob Valletta, Staycation is a travel and lifestyle series that showcases the world’s most unique vacation homes Find out more at www.thedestinationchannel.com.



For more information on booking a stay at Casa XOLO, visit http://www.casaxolo.mx.