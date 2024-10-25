Albion Crown VCT PLC: Annual Financial Report

Albion Crown VCT PLC

LEI Number : 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

25 October 2024

Albion Crown VCT PLC (the "Company")

Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2024

Results announcement

The Company's Directors are pleased to attach the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2024. The highlights include:

Increase in total shareholder value of 0.68 pence per share (2.05% on opening Net asset value) (2023: 1.06 pence per share)

Net asset value of 32.20 pence per share (2023: 33.13 pence per share)

£97.0 million fund size (2023: £94.0 million)

Dividends paid of 1.61 pence per share in the year (2023: 1.63 pence per share)

£2.6 million shares purchased during the year (2023: £2.4 million)

Annual General Meeting to be held virtually at noon on 26 November 2024

Sale of Egress after the year end, returning over 7 times cost.





The Board also declared a first dividend for the year ending 30 June 2025 of 0.81 pence per Ordinary share to be paid on 29 November 2024 to shareholders on the register on 8 November 2024.

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2024, including the Notice of Annual General Meeting, are attached to this announcement. Alternatively, copies are available on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at:

www.albion.capital/CRWN30Jun2024

