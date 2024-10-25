Saia Reports Third Quarter Results

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported third quarter 2024 financial results. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $3.46 compared to $3.67 in the third quarter of 2023.

Highlights from the third quarter operating results were as follows:

Third Quarter 2024 Compared to Third Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue was $842.1 million, an 8.6% increase

Operating income was $125.2 million, a 2.5% decrease

Operating ratio of 85.1% compared to 83.4%

LTL shipments per workday increased 8.5%

LTL tonnage per workday increased 7.7%

LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 1.7%

LTL revenue per shipment, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 0.9%

Saia President and CEO, Fritz Holzgrefe, commented on the quarter stating, “We are pleased with the continued progress of our footprint expansion, as we opened 11 new terminals and relocated one terminal during the third quarter. The majority of the terminals opened in the quarter were in the Great Plains states, and these locations enable us to provide direct service in and out of a geography that has historically been serviced through partner carriers. With these recent terminal openings, we are now able to provide direct service to all of the contiguous 48 states, which significantly enhances our value proposition to our customers. We remain committed to our continued investment in the customer experience. We are encouraged by early customer acceptance, and we are excited to expand our addressable market for new and existing customers.”

Executive Vice President and CFO, Matt Batteh, noted that, “The freight backdrop in the third quarter remained muted, and while weight per shipment was essentially flat compared to the second quarter, we continue to experience mix headwinds compared to prior year. We are pleased with the enhanced service for both new and existing customers, and with each new terminal opening, we are able to provide new solutions to customers. While there continues to be some uncertainty in the forward outlook, we remain committed to our long-term growth strategy. We are excited about the opening of our new Akron, Ohio terminal earlier this week, and we plan to open up to 3 additional new terminals in the fourth quarter, which would result in 21 new openings for the year. This investment in the business enables us to provide comprehensive national coverage for our customers, positioning us for long-term success.”

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

We ended the third quarter of 2024 with $14.4 million of cash on hand and total debt of $191.0 million, which compares to $249.3 million of cash on hand and total debt of $18.9 million at September 30, 2023.

Net capital expenditures were $873.2 million during the first nine months of 2024, compared to $338.4 million in net capital expenditures during the first nine months of 2023. Capital expenditures through the third quarter include $235.7 million to secure properties as part of the Yellow Corporation auction process. In 2024, we anticipate that net capital expenditures will be approximately $1 billion, subject to ongoing evaluation of market conditions.

Conference Call

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 211 terminals with national service. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations .

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $14,405 $296,215 Accounts receivable, net 372,396 311,742 Prepaid expenses and other 50,546 40,737 Total current assets 437,347 648,694 Property and Equipment: Cost 3,704,281 2,881,800 Less: accumulated depreciation 1,222,373 1,118,492 Net property and equipment 2,481,908 1,763,308 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 121,336 118,734 Other Assets 41,533 52,829 Total assets $3,082,124 $2,583,565 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $161,241 $141,877 Wages, vacation and employees' benefits 70,613 75,514 Other current liabilities 82,379 68,735 Current portion of long-term debt 6,761 10,173 Current portion of operating lease liability 25,679 25,757 Total current liabilities 346,673 322,056 Other Liabilities: Long-term debt, less current portion 184,202 6,315 Operating lease liability, less current portion 92,325 96,462 Deferred income taxes 161,867 155,841 Claims, insurance and other 65,572 61,397 Total other liabilities 503,966 320,015 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 27 27 Additional paid-in capital 291,319 285,092 Deferred compensation trust (7,877) (5,679) Retained earnings 1,948,016 1,662,054 Total stockholders' equity 2,231,485 1,941,494 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,082,124 $2,583,565





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Quarters and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Third Quarter Nine Months 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Revenue $842,103 $775,144 $2,420,122 $2,130,301 Operating Expenses: Salaries, wages and employees' benefits 398,134 344,605 1,112,087 955,449 Purchased transportation 65,584 76,746 179,138 173,244 Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 158,733 144,282 475,935 419,397 Operating taxes and licenses 19,942 17,018 59,401 51,540 Claims and insurance 19,274 18,024 55,565 49,039 Depreciation and amortization 54,656 45,618 156,041 133,156 Other operating, net 609 416 1,279 643 Total operating expenses 716,932 646,709 2,039,446 1,782,468 Operating Income 125,171 128,435 380,676 347,833 Nonoperating (Income) Expenses: Interest expense 2,997 454 5,951 1,600 Interest income (45) (2,423) (910) (3,050) Other, net (460) 157 (1,574) (1,336) Nonoperating (income) expenses, net 2,492 (1,812) 3,467 (2,786) Income Before Income Taxes 122,679 130,247 377,209 350,619 Income Tax Provision 29,931 32,034 91,247 84,990 Net Income $92,748 $98,213 $285,962 $265,629 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 26,695 26,644 26,686 26,626 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 26,789 26,779 26,785 26,755 Basic earnings per share $3.47 $3.69 $10.72 $9.98 Diluted earnings per share $3.46 $3.67 $10.68 $9.93





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months 2024 2023 Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities $418,963 $416,268 Net cash provided by operating activities 418,963 416,268 Investing Activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (875,302) (340,528) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 2,079 2,141 Other 4,999 1,379 Net cash used in investing activities (868,224) (337,008) Financing Activities: Borrowing of revolving credit facility, net 83,000 – Borrowing of private shelf agreement 100,000 – Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,033 4,791 Shares withheld for taxes (8,820) (9,126) Other financing activity (8,762) (13,053) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 167,451 (17,388) Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents (281,810) 61,872 Cash and Cash Equivalents, beginning of period 296,215 187,390 Cash and Cash Equivalents, end of period $14,405 $249,262



