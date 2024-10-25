ZenaTech Announces Management Team Promotions to Position for Growth

TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone solutions and enterprise SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions, today announces the promotion of several team members in the sales, customer support, and administration areas of its ZenaDrone drone business division, and its enterprise SaaS software division.

“Among our company’s greatest strengths is our talented team and I am pleased to promote these longstanding team members to new and expanded roles. I am confident they will continue to be active and productive contributors helping us leverage growth opportunities in the AI drone and SaaS software marketplaces, and build our business over the coming months and years,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

Philander Franklin, Vice President of Business Development for the Americas . Philander will focus on North American drone business sales and building our Arizona operations and manufacturing base. He has worked with ZenaTech-associated businesses and ZenaDrone, for the last nine years in various capacities leading the expansion of sales, operations, customer and partner relationships, and operations support. Phil has over 25 years of business and sales experience. Previously he was a sales leader in the health insurance industry for Blue Cross Blue Shield provider, GoHealth, where he achieved sales and revenue awards. He also led the growth of a retailer (DTLR) expanding to seven regional stores, building operations, and a team of over 100.

Simon Henry, Vice President of Business Development for EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). Simon will focus on building our drone sales in the EMEA region as well as further building our operations base in Ireland. He has worked with ZenaDrone for over three years, leading drone pilot programs and sales and partnerships in Europe. He has over 20 years of sales and client service management background in various industries. He started his career at the Bank of Ireland and has held progressively more senior business development and client management roles for finance, fleet management and employee services companies. He has an honors degree in Business Studies from Dublin Business School and a master’s degree in Sales Management from UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business.

Steve Rhode, Director of Software Sales and Customer Support . Steve will focus on sales and customer support strategy and implementation for ZenaTech’s Enterprise SaaS software division. He has worked with ZenaTech-associated SaaS companies for over 10 years in various sales, technical, and project management roles. Before this Steve led customer service, sales and operations for various US software companies in the security and surveillance, and facilities management sectors. Steve has a BSBA degree from the University of Central Florida in Management and Marketing.

Lindsey Bartholomew, Director of Administration . Lindsey will focus on building the administrative infrastructure and support for ZenaTech’s portfolio of companies. Lindsey has worked with ZenaTech-associated companies for over three years in various accounting, administration, operations management, and mergers and acquisition administration roles. Previously she led operations for sports organizations and worked as an emergency veterinary technician. She has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Chicago.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone solutions and enterprise SaaS solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and field service processes. With over 100 enterprise software customers using branded software solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies and cost savings. The company operates through six offices in North America, Europe, and UAE, and a growing global partner network.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone , a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has evolved to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, and process automation, utilizing the ZenaDrone 1000 drone and the IQ series of indoor/outdoor drone products.

