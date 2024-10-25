Financial Calendar - Icelandic Salmon

Bíldudalur, 25th of October 2024.



FINANCIAL YEAR 2024

18.11.2024 - Quarterly Report - Q3

18.02.2025 - Quarterly Report - Q4

25.4.2025 - Annual Report 2024





FINANCIAL YEAR 2025

20.05.2025 - Quarterly Report - Q1

18.06.2025 - Annual General Meeting

21.08.2025 - Half-yearly Report

06.11.2025 - Quarterly Report - Q3





Changed date for Q3 2024 reporting





Please note that the dates are subject to change. Changes will be communicated through Stock Exchange announcements and the company’s homepage, www.arnarlax.is.





The results will be published through the company’s homepage, and other newswires at about 06:30 am CET.





