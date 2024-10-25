LANHAM, Md., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is ADHD Awareness Month, and CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder)―the leading resource for children and adults with ADHD, their families, educators, and healthcare professionals―is shining a spotlight on the prevalence of this common neurodevelopmental disorder, and the critical importance of accurate diagnosis and effective treatment.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 11% of children and 6% of adults in our country have ADHD. Research has demonstrated that this disorder, characterized by developmentally inappropriate levels of inattention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity, has a strong neurobiological basis, and impacts individuals across every age, IQ, gender, and socioeconomic background.

Symptoms can be mild, moderate, or severe, and may fit different presentations at various stages of life. It is important to note that ADHD runs in families, with 74% of ADHD diagnoses linked to genetic causes. More than half of adults with ADHD do not receive their diagnosis until adulthood, often when they recognize their children’s symptoms in themselves.

While ADHD is highly manageable with an individualized, multimodal treatment approach that can include behavioral interventions, parent and patient training, educational support and medication, far too many individuals remain undiagnosed or untreated, which can lead to potentially devastating consequences.

“With proper treatment, resources, and support, children and adults with ADHD can be very successful in life,” says Laurie Kulikosky, CAE, Chief Executive Officer, CHADD. “But when ADHD remains undiagnosed or untreated, the outcomes are deeply concerning.”

The consequences of untreated ADHD can include school failure, family stress and disruption, depression, relationship issues, substance abuse, accidental injuries, job failure, legal difficulties, reduced life expectancy, and more. Early identification and treatment are vital.

A comprehensive evaluation by an experienced professional is necessary to establish a diagnosis, rule out other causes, and determine the presence or absence of coexisting conditions. There are several types of professionals who diagnose ADHD, including physicians―particularly psychiatrists, pediatricians, and neurologists, as well as psychologists, social workers, nurse practitioners, and other licensed counselors or therapists.

A comprehensive evaluation for ADHD should be conducted in-person and includes a careful history; corroboration from other sources including partners, parents, and teachers; and a thorough clinical assessment of an individual’s academic, social, and emotional functioning and developmental level. There are existing guidelines for the proper diagnosis and treatment of ADHD in children, and CHADD is currently collaborating with the American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) to establish specific guidelines for adults.

“CHADD is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with ADHD and their families,” says Kulikosky. “Building greater awareness, enhancing access to expert care, and providing essential tools and resources for the 22 million people with ADHD in the U.S., is paramount.”

About CHADD

CHADD is the leading resource on attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), providing support, training, education, and advocacy for the estimated 22 million children and adults in the United States living with ADHD, their families, educators, and healthcare professionals. As home to the National Resource Center on ADHD, funded by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CHADD is the most trusted source of reliable, science-based information regarding current medical research and ADHD management.

Media Contacts

Barbara Link

610.668.2855

barbara@linkink.com

Tracy Simon

267.679.2774

tracy@tlsimonpr.com