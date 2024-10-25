Asante Provides Update on First Tranche Closing of US$100 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (CSE: ASE | GSE: ASG | FRANKFURT: 1A9 | U.S.OTC: ASGOF) (“Asante” or the “Company”) announces that further to the Company’s press release of September 24, 2024 that announced a US$100 million non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) with the first tranche of US$25 million scheduled to close on October 15, 2024, closing of the first tranche of the Offering has been delayed due to foreign exchange conversion challenges. Asante confirms that US$14 million of the first tranche of the Offering has been received and that the balance of subscription funds to effect closing of the first tranche of the Offering is expected to occur on or about October 31, 2024.

About Asante Gold Corporation

Asante is a gold exploration, development and operating company with a high-quality portfolio of projects and mines in Ghana. Asante is currently operating the Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines and continues with detailed technical studies at its Kubi Gold Project. All mines and exploration projects are located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. Asante has an experienced and skilled team of mine finders, builders and operators, with extensive experience in Ghana. The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange. Asante is also exploring its Keyhole, Fahiakoba and Betenase projects for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana’s Golden Triangle. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.asantegold.com.

For further information please contact:

Dave Anthony, President & CEO

Frederick Attakumah, Executive Vice President and Country Director

info@asantegold.com

+1 604 661 9400 or +233 303 972 147

