Alliance Witan PLC - Net Asset Value

ALLIANCE WITAN PLC



At the close of business on Thursday 24 October 2024:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1265.2p



- including income, 1266.2p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1282.2p

- including income, 1283.2p

