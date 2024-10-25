Global Corrugated Fanfold Market Poised for Steady Growth, Expected to Reach USD 13,916.5 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global corrugated fanfold market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming decade, with estimated sales expected to reach USD 9,556.2 million by 2024 and further increase to USD 13,916.5 million by 2034. This marks a steady CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. In 2023, the market generated revenues of USD 9,249.0 million, and year-on-year growth of 3.2% is anticipated in 2024.

Key sectors driving this growth are shipping & logistics and e-commerce, which together account for approximately 43.3% of the total market share. Companies in these industries are increasingly relying on corrugated fanfold for packaging due to its seamless compatibility with automated machines, enhancing packaging efficiency while minimizing labor costs.

Corrugated fanfolds in the 501 to 1000 mm width range are projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% through 2034, with an estimated market value of USD 3,242.0 million by 2024. This width range offers versatility, making it suitable for packaging both smaller materials and bulkier items, thus providing manufacturers with a customizable and efficient solution.

As the corrugated fanfold market expands, driven by demand from e-commerce and logistics sectors, the industry is set for significant advancements in packaging solutions. The integration of corrugated fanfold with automated systems is poised to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance sustainability in the global supply chain.

Regional Insights into the Corrugated Fanfold Market

Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) USA 2.20% Canada 4.20% Argentina 5.80% BENELUX 4.00% China 5.30% India 5.80% South Africa 4.90% Estonia 3.40%

"Corrugated fanfold packaging is a game-changer for businesses looking to reduce waste and optimize shipping. Its flexibility and cost-effectiveness make it a smart choice in today’s eco-conscious market." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways From the Corrugated Fanfold Industry:

The global corrugated fanfold industry grew at a CAGR of 1.9% between 2019 and 2023.

In 2023, the industry reached a market value of USD 9,249.0 million.

Canada is expected to lead growth in North America, with a CAGR of 4.2% projected through 2034.

China is forecasted to witness strong growth in East Asia, with a CAGR of 5.3% by 2034.

Germany is anticipated to create an incremental opportunity worth USD 12.27 million, growing at a CAGR of 0.6% through 2034.

India is expected to command 49.2% of the market share in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Flute type is the leading segment, predicted to account for 32.9% of the market share in 2024.







Prominent Drivers of the Corrugated Fanfold Market:

E-commerce Growth: The rapid expansion of online shopping has significantly increased demand for corrugated fanfold packaging, known for its flexibility and customization to fit various product sizes. Sustainability Focus: Corrugated fanfold is eco-friendly, recyclable, and made from renewable resources, driving its popularity as companies adopt greener packaging solutions to meet consumer and regulatory demands. Cost Efficiency: Businesses benefit from corrugated fanfold’s ability to reduce packaging waste and lower shipping costs by offering right-sized packaging for diverse products. Increased Customization Needs: Manufacturers increasingly require packaging that can be tailored to specific dimensions and shapes, and corrugated fanfold provides that flexibility, enhancing product protection and reducing damage. Automation & Machinery Advancements: The adoption of automated packaging systems that utilize corrugated fanfold improves operational efficiency, encouraging more companies to integrate it into their supply chains.



Competitive Landscape

Key players in the corrugated fanfold market are investing in new technologies for increased sustainability and customization of corrugated fanfold goods to suit client demand and circular economy requirements, as well as forming collaborations. Key corrugated fanfold providers have also been purchasing smaller players to expand their footprint and penetrate the corrugated fanfold industry in numerous locations.

Key Players of the Corrugated Fanfold Industry

Smurfit Kappa Group Inc.

International Paper Company

WestRock Company

DS Smith Plc

Oji Holdings Corporation

Mondi Plc

Papierfabrik Palm GmbH & Co KG

Menasha Packaging Company, LLC

Rondo Ganahl Aktiengesellschaft

Ribble Packaging Ltd.

Come Sure Group (Holdings) Limited

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd

Recent Industry Developments in the Corrugated Fanfold Market

In March 2023, Clayco celebrated the groundbreaking of WestRock's 410,000-square-foot corrugated box plant in Longview, Washington. This expansion marked a significant milestone for WestRock in strengthening its regional presence.

In January 2023, Mondi Plc confirmed its acquisition of the Duino mill near Trieste (Italy) from the Burgo Group for a total consideration of €40 million.

Key Segments of the Corrugated Fanfold Industry

By Wall Type:

In terms of wall type, the industry is divided into single wall, double wall, and triple wall.

By Flute Type:

In terms of flute type, the industry is segregated into C flute, B flute, E flute, and others.

By Width:

By width, the market is divided into below 500 mm, 501 to 1000 mm, 1001 to 1500 mm, and above 1500 mm.

By Printing Technology:

By printing technology, the market is divided into digital printing, flexographic printing, and lithographic printing.

By End Use:

The market is classified by end uses such as shipping & logistics, e-commerce, electronics & home appliance, pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, furniture, food & beverage, and other consumer goods.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Russia & Belarus, Balkan & Balkan Countries, and Middle East & Africa have been covered in the report.

German Translation

Es wird prognostiziert, dass der globale Markt für Wellpappen-Leporello in den kommenden zehn Jahren ein robustes Wachstum verzeichnen wird, wobei der geschätzte Umsatz bis 2024 voraussichtlich 9.556,2 Mio. USD erreichen und bis 2034 weiter auf 13.916,5 Mio. USD steigen wird. Dies entspricht einer stetigen CAGR von 3,8 % im Prognosezeitraum von 2024 bis 2034. Im Jahr 2023 erwirtschaftete der Markt einen Umsatz von 9.249,0 Mio. USD, und für 2024 wird ein Wachstum von 3,2 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr erwartet.

Schlüsselsektoren, die dieses Wachstum vorantreiben, sind Schifffahrt und Logistik sowie E-Commerce, die zusammen rund 43,3 % des Gesamtmarktanteils ausmachen. Unternehmen in diesen Branchen verlassen sich zunehmend auf Wellpappen-Leporellos für die Verpackung, da sie nahtlos mit automatisierten Maschinen kompatibel sind, die Verpackungseffizienz verbessern und gleichzeitig die Arbeitskosten minimieren.

Es wird erwartet, dass doppelwandige Wellpappen-Leporellos, die für ihren überlegenen Schutz vor Kompression und Durchstichen bekannt sind, im Jahr 2024 einen Wert von 3.372,3 Mio. USD erreichen und bis 2034 auf 5.749,8 Mio. USD ansteigen werden. Diese Art von Leporello wird aufgrund seiner verbesserten Haltbarkeit im Vergleich zu einwandigen Alternativen bevorzugt, was es zu einer zuverlässigen Wahl für Hersteller macht.

Es wird prognostiziert, dass Wellpappen-Leporellos im Breitenbereich von 501 bis 1000 mm bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 3,0 % wachsen werden, mit einem geschätzten Marktwert von 3.242,0 Mio. USD bis 2024. Dieser Breitenbereich bietet Vielseitigkeit und eignet sich daher sowohl für die Verpackung kleinerer Materialien als auch für sperrigere Gegenstände und bietet Herstellern somit eine anpassbare und effiziente Lösung.

Da der Markt für Wellpappen-Leporellos expandiert, angetrieben durch die Nachfrage aus dem E-Commerce- und Logistiksektor, ist die Branche auf erhebliche Fortschritte bei Verpackungslösungen eingestellt. Die Integration von Wellpappen-Leporello in automatisierte Systeme ist in der Lage, die Abläufe zu rationalisieren, Kosten zu senken und die Nachhaltigkeit in der globalen Lieferkette zu verbessern.

Regionale Einblicke in den Wellpappen-Leporello-Markt

Länder Wert-CAGR (2024 bis 2034) USA 2.20 % Kanada 4.20 % Argentinien 5.80 % BENELUX 4.00 % China 5.30 % Indien 5.80 % Südafrika 4.90 % Estland 3.40 %

"Porporelloverpackungen aus Wellpappe sind ein Wendepunkt für Unternehmen, die Abfall reduzieren und den Versand optimieren wollen. Seine Flexibilität und Kosteneffizienz machen ihn zu einer klugen Wahl auf dem heutigen umweltbewussten Markt." Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Wellpappen-Leporello-Industrie:

Die globale Wellpappen-Leporello-Industrie wuchs zwischen 2019 und 2023 mit einer CAGR von 1,9 %.

Im Jahr 2023 erreichte die Branche einen Marktwert von 9.249,0 Mio. USD.

Es wird erwartet, dass Kanada mit einer bis 2034 prognostizierten CAGR von 4,2 % das Wachstum in Nordamerika anführen wird.

Für China wird ein starkes Wachstum in Ostasien prognostiziert, mit einer CAGR von 5,3 % bis 2034.

Es wird erwartet, dass Deutschland eine zusätzliche Chance im Wert von 12,27 Mio. USD schaffen und bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 0,6 % wachsen wird.

Es wird erwartet, dass Indien im Jahr 2024 einen Marktanteil von 49,2 % halten wird, mit einer CAGR von 5,2 % im Prognosezeitraum.

Der Flötentyp ist das führende Segment und wird im Jahr 2024 voraussichtlich einen Marktanteil von 32,9 % ausmachen.



Prominente Treiber des Marktes für Wellpappen-Leporellos:

E-Commerce-Wachstum: Die rasante Ausbreitung des Online-Shoppings hat die Nachfrage nach Wellpappen-Leporelloverpackungen, die für ihre Flexibilität und Anpassung an verschiedene Produktgrößen bekannt sind, erheblich erhöht. Fokus auf Nachhaltigkeit: Wellpappe Leporello ist umweltfreundlich, recycelbar und wird aus erneuerbaren Ressourcen hergestellt, was zu seiner Beliebtheit führt, da Unternehmen umweltfreundlichere Verpackungslösungen einführen, um die Anforderungen der Verbraucher und der Vorschriften zu erfüllen. Kosteneffizienz: Unternehmen profitieren von der Fähigkeit von Wellpappe, Verpackungsabfall zu reduzieren und die Versandkosten zu senken, indem sie Verpackungen in der richtigen Größe für verschiedene Produkte anbieten. Erhöhter Anpassungsbedarf: Hersteller verlangen zunehmend Verpackungen, die auf bestimmte Abmessungen und Formen zugeschnitten werden können, und Wellpappen-Leporello bietet diese Flexibilität, verbessert den Produktschutz und reduziert Schäden. Automatisierung und Fortschritte im Maschinenbau: Die Einführung automatisierter Verpackungssysteme, die Wellpappe verwenden, verbessert die betriebliche Effizienz und ermutigt mehr Unternehmen, sie in ihre Lieferketten zu integrieren.



Wettbewerbslandschaft

Die Hauptakteure auf dem Markt für Wellpappen-Leporellos investieren in neue Technologien für mehr Nachhaltigkeit und die Anpassung von Wellpappen-Leporello-Waren an die Kundennachfrage und die Anforderungen der Kreislaufwirtschaft und gehen Kooperationen ein. Wichtige Anbieter von Wellpappen-Leporellos haben auch kleinere Akteure gekauft, um ihre Präsenz zu erweitern und die Wellpappen-Leporello-Industrie an zahlreichen Standorten zu durchdringen.

Hauptakteure der Wellpappen-Leporello-Industrie

Smurfit Kappa Group Inc.

Internationales Papierunternehmen

WestRock Unternehmen

DS Smith Plc

Oji Holdings Corporation

Mondi Plc

Papierfabrik Palm GmbH & Co KG

Menasha Packaging Company, LLC

Rondo Ganahl Aktiengesellschaft

Ribble Packaging GmbH

Come Sure Group (Holdings) Limited

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd

Jüngste Branchenentwicklungen auf dem Markt für Wellpappen-Leporellos

Im März 2023 feierte Clayco den ersten Spatenstich für das 410.000 Quadratfuß große Wellpappenwerk von WestRock in Longview, Washington. Diese Expansion war ein wichtiger Meilenstein für WestRock bei der Stärkung seiner regionalen Präsenz.

Im Januar 2023 bestätigte Mondi Plc die Übernahme des Werks Duino in der Nähe von Triest (Italien) von der Burgo-Gruppe für einen Gesamtpreis von 40 Millionen Euro.

Schlüsselsegmente der Wellpappen-Leporello-Industrie

Nach Wandtyp:

In Bezug auf die Wandart wird die Branche in einwandige, doppelwandige und dreiwandige Wände unterteilt.

Nach Flötentyp:

In Bezug auf den Flötentyp ist die Branche in C-Welle, B-Welle, E-Welle und andere unterteilt.

Nach Breite:

Nach Breite wird der Markt in unter 500 mm, 501 bis 1000 mm, 1001 bis 1500 mm und über 1500 mm unterteilt.

Nach Drucktechnologie:

Nach Drucktechnologie wird der Markt in Digitaldruck, Flexodruck und Lithografiedruck unterteilt.

Nach Endverwendung:

Der Markt wird nach Endanwendungen wie Versand und Logistik, E-Commerce, Elektronik und Haushaltsgeräte, Pharmazie, Körperpflege und Kosmetik, Möbel, Lebensmittel und Getränke sowie andere Konsumgüter klassifiziert.

Nach Region:

Der Bericht umfasst die wichtigsten Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Ostasiens, Südasiens und des Pazifiks, Westeuropas, Osteuropas, Zentralasiens, Russlands und Weißrusslands, der Balkanländer und der Balkanländer sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

