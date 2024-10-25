Ethical Web AI announces our new Chief Executive Officer – Manfred Ebensberger, with a shareholder update

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bubblr Inc., d/b/a Ethical Web AI (OTC: BBLR) - a frontrunner in ethical technology determined to revolutionize the digital domain, has announced its new CEO, Manfred Ebensberger.

Before joining Bubblr, Mr. Ebensberger held senior roles in European investment firms, serving as Managing Director and Asset Manager for Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs). He also served as CEO of a luxury Italian fashion brand in New York. Earlier in his career, Mr. Ebensberger was managing director for several US investment companies and an assistant professor at the University of Innsbruck, Austria. Manfred holds a degree from the University of Innsbruck, Austria, from the University of Venice, Italy and completed a certificate in General Business Studies at UCLA. He is a seasoned professional committed to the vision and direction of the company.

Steve Morris, CTO and founder of Ethical Web AI remarked, "I am delighted to welcome Manfred as our CEO. Manfred is a highly experienced executive who has a proven track record as the CEO of a publicly listed company, which he led to a very successful buy-out. We have been speaking to Manfred for quite some time, and both parties are in agreement that Manfred is the perfect CEO at this critical point in the company's development."

"Our biggest challenge has been our ability to describe succinctly what our platform does and why it is so revolutionary. Now that the platform is demonstrable, this makes our many years of work understandable, applicable and ultimately profitable. Manfred will lead us into the next stage of our revenue-positive corporate development. It has taken years in the making, but we are finally at a point where we have a product that will change the way we all use and utilize the internet."

"Our last press release in August 2024 made clear the massive significance of finally delivering our ethical Web Search (EWS) platform to the point where it is demonstrable. It has taken many years of development to build the EWS platform, and it is the technical manifestation of our US Patent 10977387, which has been independently valued at $4.7bn. Manfred's role is to oversee the next stage of Ethical Web AI's development to realize its true potential and value as the world's most innovative technology company. Our current plans are extremely ambitious, and we are confident that Manfred is the CEO we need to deliver them. They include the following key objectives:"

Raising substantial new investment capital

Within the next six months, we plan to raise significant new investment capital. This capital is required to transform the company from a technology development company to a fast-growing, revenue-driven business. There are many conversations currently underway with a number of important investors that we expect to be concluded in the next few months.

Significantly increase revenue from AI Seek.

Our generative AI product, AI Seek, is capable of generating significant revenues and is very profitable. We intend to sign a distribution and marketing contract in the next few weeks that will deliver very significant new revenues before the end of the year.

We already consider AI Seek to be demonstrably superior to Chat GPT in many ways. In particular, AI Seek is unique in that it is totally anonymous for consumers to use. This unique aspect of AI Seek allows us to develop a version of AI Seek that can be safely used by children under direct parental control. A "child-safe" generative AI application will obviously be hugely popular.

Oversee the rollout of the EWS platform to our first pilot projects.

We are currently negotiating with a number of potential community licensees to pilot our EWS platform. There are three candidates, and all three are very keen to be the first early adopter. Again, we will be signing our first deal in the next few weeks, and we will make announcements as they happen. The pilot project(s) will provide the necessary learnings required to automate the onboarding of new licensees to the platform entirely. Once we have fully automated the onboarding process, we will begin the global adoption of the product using the tried and tested open-source SaaS model.

Organic uplist to Nasdaq in 2025

We have a strategic plan to organically uplist Nasdaq in 2025. In order to qualify for Nasdaq, we need revenues and adequate cash reserves in the bank. The cash reserves will be secured primarily through further external investment capital. Both the revenues and the capital raise are eminently achievable.

The Nasdaq uplist provides a number of significant benefits for the company and its shareholders. We are certain that we have the most significant and valuable technology that the world has ever witnessed. However, hardly anyone has ever heard of the company. The Nasdaq uplist delivers much more visibility of the company and its products. It provides a platform to showcase our company to both the investment community and retail users.

Pursue our expected exit plan through acquisition.

The founder and CTO, Steve Morris, has always maintained that the most likely final exit strategy would be that it would be acquired (or its critical assets acquired) by a global technology business to ensure its global adoption. Ethical Web AI is more like a startup pharmaceutical company that has developed a world-beating drug. Such a company knows it will be acquired by one of the global pharma giants. However, acquisition opportunities were not expected to arise before we were uplisted to Nasdaq. In recent developments, a major technology company has expressed interest in communicating with the company regarding potential future alliances.

It is clear that our new CEO, Manfred Ebensberger, has a lot to do in the next few months, but he has the complete suite of expertise, knowledge and full support of everyone in the company to help him deliver. We expect to issue many more press releases in the coming weeks.

About Ethical Web AI:

Ethical Web AI is an ethical technology company that is championing an anonymous, safe, and fair new internet. We are producing unique intellectual property and technology that is made defensible by our valuable utility software patents.

Visit the new AI Seek website at: https://www.aiseek.ai.



If you are an AI Seek user, make sure to add desktop integration by going to the page https://desktop.aiseek.ai/



For more information about our Company and products, please visit our website at https://www.ethicalweb.ai.



Media Contact:

Steve Morris

Bubblr, Inc.

(646) 814 7184

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The Company reserves the right to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.