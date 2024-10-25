Blackbird PPC Named Small PPC Agency of the Year by Search Engine Land

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading marketing industry publication Search Engine Land recently announced that Blackbird PPC , an independent performance marketing agency based in San Francisco, was named Small PPC Agency of the year in the 2024 Search Engine Land Awards . Blackbird PPC also took home honors for Best B2B PPC Initiative for the growth achieved for network detection and response leader Corelight.

“We’re honored to see our work recognized by one of the most respected organizations in digital marketing,” said CEO Jay Stampfl, who founded Blackbird PPC in 2017. “Our mission is to develop great marketers to deliver world-class results for the clients who put their trust in us. I’m so proud of the team and grateful to clients like Corelight for driving us to be better every day.”

Blackbird PPC’s approach to hiring and training and its integration of advanced analytics in media management has helped drive transformative business growth for clients in B2B, eCommerce, and B2C. Its North Star metric is NPS (Net Promoter Score), which measures client satisfaction and loyalty; Blackbird’s most recent NPS was 90.

“Blackbird is more than just a media agency to us,” said Zann Aeck, Corelight’s Sr. Director of Growth Marketing. “They work with us as an extension of our team planning, developing, and optimizing our paid strategy to exceed our demanding lead goals as a fast-growing company. From rapid campaign execution to delivering extremely efficient conversions, the foundational growth that we have been able to achieve with Blackbird has put us in an enviable competitive position.”

Danny Goodwin, Search Engine Land’s Editorial Director and head of the judging committee for the 2024 program, was impressed with the innovation and resilience displayed by this year’s participants. “Search marketing has the power to connect brands and businesses with their audiences, drive meaningful growth and push the limits of innovation,” said Goodwin. “In a year filled with big challenges and opportunities, this year’s Search Engine Land Award winners did some truly exceptional work that deservedly rose to the top.”

Blackbird PPC is a performance marketing agency whose clients range from Fortune 500 brands to tech unicorns to startups, working in e-commerce, B2B, marketplaces, and more. Blackbird’s media execution is built on a foundation of advanced analytics. For more information, visit BlackbirdPPC.com or email hello@blackbirdppc.com.

Search Engine Land is the leading search marketing industry publication with daily coverage of search engine technology and platform news, plus organic SEO and paid search advertising insights for B2C, B2C, Local, Mobile, and Retail marketing professionals.

Third Door Media, the publisher of Search Engine Land, was founded in 2006 with the mission to empower digital marketing professionals by providing trusted content and community services they need to be successful. In addition to publications Search Engine Land and MarTech.org , Third Door Media produces the global Search Marketing Expo (SMX) conference series, as well as The MarTech Conference .

