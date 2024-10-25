Celebrate Halloween This Weekend at Clay’s Resort Jellystone Park

Haunted trail, trick-or-treating with Yogi Bear characters, costume contests among the family fun

Last-minute cabin and RV reservations available for this weekend and Nov. 1-3

Editor’s Note: Media are encouraged to visit; campsite decorations and activities are great visuals.

NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking for a last-minute fall family adventure this weekend? There’s still time to book a trip to the award-winning Clay’s Resort Jellystone Park that is less than an hour’s drive from Cleveland.

There’s no need to wait until Thursday to enjoy Halloween, as the picturesque resort has been magically transformed into a haunted campground with scary and not-so-scary fun for ghosts and goblins of all ages. RV sites and a wide variety of camping and glamping cabins are available.

The fun is non-stop, including:

Campsite and golf cart decorating and costume contests

Trick-or-treating

Haunted hayrides and a haunted trail

Magic pumpkin patch in which pumpkins mysteriously sprout from seeds overnight

Fall and Halloween arts and crafts



Of course, no visit to Jellystone Park is complete without spending time with Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear and Boo Boo. The famous trio will be out and about all weekend long. The resort’s restaurant, John O’s, will be open.

The weather forecast for this weekend is absolutely perfect, making this an ideal time to enjoy fall colors and outdoor fun.

For more information and to make a reservation, visit https://www.clayspark.com.

Can’t make it to Clay’s Resort Jellystone Park this weekend? There will be one last opportunity to enjoy fall the weekend of November 1-3. Help the bears get ready to hibernate, participate in special activities and take advantage of a buy-one-get-one discount on RV and cabin sites.

Photos and video: https://www.campjellystone.com/pressroom/

Media Contact:

Brad Ritter, Ritter Communications

BRitter@bradritter.com

740-815-1892 (m)