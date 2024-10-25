Psyence Group's NASDAQ-Listed Associate, Psyence Biomedical, Announces Recruitment of Second Clinical Trial Site for Ongoing Phase IIb Clinical Trial of Nature-Derived Psilocybin for Adjustment Disorder in Palliative Care

Empax Center brings significant expertise in clinical trial execution for mental health and neurological conditions

Psyence Biomed on track to begin recruitment this quarter, and to announce Adjustment Disorder topline data in the second half of 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Group Inc ("Psyence Group") (CSE: PSYG), a life science biotechnology company pioneering the use of nature-derived psilocybin in mental health and wellbeing, is pleased to announce that its NASDAQ-listed associate, Psyence Biomedical Ltd (NASDAQ: PBM) ("PBM" or "Psyence Biomed") yesterday announced the recruitment of Perth, Australia-based Empax Center as the second trial site for Psyence's Biomed ongoing Phase IIb clinical trial of nature-derived psilocybin as a potential treatment for Adjustment Disorder in Palliative Care.

According to Dr. Clive Ward-Able, Medical Director of Psyence Biomed, "Having Empax Center as our second clinical trial site adds a cutting-edge facility specializing in mental health treatments, including psychedelic-assisted therapies, and also helps position us to enroll this important study as quickly and efficiently as possible". He continues that PBM looks "forward to initiating patient treatments soon and working towards topline data in the second half of 2025 that, if positive, will support the initiation of pivotal registrational studies shortly thereafter."

According to the PBM news release the affiliated trial sites will soon commence screening patients, and the first subject is expected to be randomized into the study in early December.

"We are very pleased that Psyence Biomed has achieved another significant milestone in their Phase IIb study, and look forward to further updates on patient enrollment and first patient dosing," said Jody Aufrichtig, Executive Chairman of the board of Psyence Group.

More information on Psyence Biomed's upcoming Phase IIb clinical trial can be found at: 12624000449538p.

About Empax Center:

Located in Perth, Western Australia, Empax Center is a purpose-built facility dedicated to the safe delivery of emerging treatments for serious mental health conditions. Offering safe, effective, and client-centered comprehensive care, Empax Center is led by a team of experienced mental health professionals, including some of the first authorized prescribers of psychedelic-assisted therapies in Australia, to support both research and client care.

About Psyence Group and Psyence Biomed:

Psyence Group is a life science biotechnology company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: PSYG), with a focus on natural psychedelics. Psyence Biomed is the world’s first life science biotechnology company traded on the Nasdaq (NASDAQ: PBM) that is focused on the development of botanical (nature derived, or non-synthetic) psilocybin-based psychedelic medicines, and works with natural psilocybin products for the healing of psychological trauma and its mental health consequences in the context of palliative care. Our name "Psyence" combines the words psychedelic and science to affirm our commitment to producing psychedelic medicines developed through evidence-based research.

Informed by nature and guided by science, Psyence Group works to develop advanced natural psilocybin products for clinical research and development.

Learn more at www.psyence.com and on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Learn more at www.psyencebiomed.com and on LinkedIn.

