QPR Software Plc's Financial Reporting in 2025

In this stock exchange release, QPR Software Plc presents its financial calendar for 2025, including the planned publication dates for financial reports.

QPR will publish three interim reports in 2025:

Interim Report for January–March 2025 on Thursday, April 24, 2025

Half-year Financial Report for January–June 2025 on Friday, July 18, 2025

Interim Report for January–September 2025 on Friday, October 31, 2025

QPR Software’s financial statement bulletin, activity report, audit report, and report on the corporate governance system for the financial year 2024 will be published on Friday, February 14, 2025.

The annual report for 2024 will be published on Friday, April 3, 2025.

QPR Software in Brief

QPR Software (Nasdaq Helsinki) is a leading player in the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) use case and one of the most advanced process mining software companies in the world. The company innovates, develops, and delivers software for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizational operations. Additionally, QPR provides consulting services to ensure its customers derive full benefits from the software and associated methodologies.

www.qpr.com





