Tea Extracts Industry Trends and Regional Market Opportunities, Forecast to 2031 - Finlays, Botanic Healthcare, and Firmenich International Dominate the Competition

The tea extracts market size is projected to reach US$ 3.58 billion in 2023 to US$ 5.88 billion by 2031; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2031.
The tea extracts market is witnessing significant growth owing to rising consumer demand for natural, health-focused ingredients. These extracts, rich in bioactive compounds such as catechins, polyphenols, and flavonoids, are increasingly used in beverages, dietary supplements, functional foods, and personal care products. The market is characterized by a shift towards organic and sustainably sourced tea extracts.
The Europe personal care and cosmetics market was valued at ~US$ 94 billion in 2022, as per Cosmetics Europe - the personal care association. The personal care & cosmetics industry adds ~US$ 30 billion to the European economy. Similarly, in Asia Pacific, the expenditure on skincare and makeup products is increasing, which plays a major role in boosting the business of the cosmetic & personal care industry worldwide.
The beauty & personal care sector is significantly growing in Asian countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea. As per World Bank data, consumer expenditure in India increased from US$ 1.9 trillion in 2018 to US$ 2.4 trillion in 2022. According to the Korea Customs Service statistics, skincare cosmetics was the largest import category, representing 41.8%, or US$ 711 million of total cosmetic imports, in 2022.
The tea extracts market, based on application, is segmented into food & beverages, dietary supplements, personal care & cosmetics, and others. The food & beverages segment held the largest market share in 2023. The food & beverage application segment of the tea extracts market is a significant driver of its global demand. Global consumers seek products with natural ingredients and additional functional properties that support a healthy lifestyle.
Key players operating in the tea extracts market include Finlays, Botanic Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Firmenich International SA, Givaudan SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Kerry Group plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Sensient Technologies Corp, Kemin Industries Inc, Medikonda Nutrients, Virginia Dare Extract Co Inc, Lipoid-Kosmetik, Florida Food Products, and Dohler GmbH among others. Players operating in the tea extracts market focus on providing innovative and healthy products at affordable prices to fulfill customer demand.
