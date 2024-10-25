Orangekloud Technology Appoints Mr. Toh Puay-Yong as Chief Financial Officer

Singapore, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orangekloud Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: ORKT) (“Orangekloud” or “the Company”), a Singapore-based technology company offering the eMOBIQ® No-Code platform for the development of mobile applications, today announced the appointment of Mr Toh Puay-Yong as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing Ms. Shally Ang, who had held that position since February 2023 and is resigning due to personal reasons. Mr. Toh will be responsible for financial and management reporting, corporate services, and company compliance.

Since 2017, Mr. Toh has served the Company in various capacities, including finance, M&A, strategic management, and HR development. He covered Orangekloud's CFO duties from mid-February to early June 2024 while Ms. Ang was on maternity leave. Mr. Toh has also been a management consultant advising regional enterprises, including MSC Consulting, on financial management, business strategy, HR development, and M&A and business valuation.

As a consultant, he worked with Cherie Hearts Group in 2009/10 (then the largest private early childhood education chain in Singapore) as its CFO, and with Blum & Co, a fashion retail chain, as its General Manager in 2014/15. From 1996 to 2000, Mr. Toh served as Controller/Senior Regional Finance and Admin Manager of IPACS Asia Pte Ltd, a regional IT group with business operations in Greater China and Southeast Asia. From 1993 to 1996, he served as an Accountant at Mabanaft Singapore Pte Ltd, an approved oil trader and part of the Marquard & Bahls Group, Germany. His job functions there included financial and management reporting, cash flow forecasting, risk management, and investment review.

Mr. Toh graduated with a Bachelor of Accountancy degree from the National University of Singapore and attained a Master of Business Administration from the University of Manchester via distance learning. He holds professional qualifications as a Chartered Accountant of Singapore and a Chartered Valuer and Appraiser.

“We are grateful to have Mr. Toh Puay-Yong join our team as CFO,” said Orangekloud founder and CEO Mr. Alex Goh. “We are confident that, with his extensive experience and know-how, Mr. Toh will contribute positively to our company."

“The Company is thankful to Shally Ang for her contributions to Orangekloud and wishes her the best in her future endeavors.”

About Orangekloud Technology Inc.

Orangekloud Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: ORKT) is a Singapore-based technology company which offers the eMOBIQ® No-Code platform to develop mobile applications specially designed for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and corporations. The eMOBIQ® suite of mobile applications designed to digitalize and streamline business processes in operations includes warehousing, sales ordering, delivery, and manufacturing. eMOBIQ® customers come from various industries, including food manufacturing and food service, precision engineering, construction, retail, energy, and warehouse management.

