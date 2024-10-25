Flexible Industrial Packaging Analysis Report 2024: A Global $80+ Billion Market in 2023 that is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% During 2025-2030 with Plastic Segment Leading

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market (2024 Edition): Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Packaging Type, Material, End-Use, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market valued at USD 80.33 Billion in 2023 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2025-2030.



The flexible industrial packaging market has witnessed significant growth over the past few years, driven by a combination of factors that reflect broader industrial and economic trends. Flexible industrial packaging refers to a range of packaging solutions, including bulk bags (FIBCs), sacks, pouches, and wraps, which are utilized across various sectors such as chemicals, agriculture, food and beverages, construction, and pharmaceuticals. This market's expansion is primarily fueled by the increasing demand for efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly packaging solutions.



One of the primary drivers of the flexible industrial packaging market is the burgeoning global industrial output. As industries grow, the need for robust packaging solutions that can protect goods during transit and storage becomes increasingly important. Flexible packaging solutions offer advantages such as durability, lightweight nature, and cost-efficiency, which are critical for industries dealing with large volumes of goods. Additionally, the rise in international trade has amplified the need for flexible packaging, which can handle the rigors of long-distance transportation and varying environmental conditions.



The growth of the e-commerce sector has also played a pivotal role in the expansion of the flexible industrial packaging market. E-commerce relies heavily on efficient packaging solutions to ensure that products reach consumers in optimal condition. Flexible packaging offers the versatility needed to handle a wide variety of products, from bulk commodities to delicate items. This adaptability, combined with the increasing consumer preference for online shopping, has significantly bolstered the demand for flexible industrial packaging.



Sustainability has emerged as a crucial trend influencing the flexible industrial packaging market. There is a growing emphasis on reducing the environmental impact of packaging materials, driven by both regulatory pressures and consumer awareness. Flexible packaging solutions are increasingly being designed with recyclability and reusability in mind. Materials such as biodegradable plastics and reusable woven polypropylene are gaining traction as companies seek to minimize their carbon footprint and adhere to stringent environmental regulations. This shift towards sustainable packaging is not only beneficial for the environment but also enhances the brand image of companies, making it a vital component of corporate social responsibility initiatives.



Technological advancements have significantly impacted the flexible industrial packaging market, leading to innovations that enhance the functionality and performance of packaging solutions. Developments in material science have resulted in the creation of high-strength, lightweight materials that offer superior protection and durability. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing processes have enabled the production of flexible packaging at lower costs and with greater efficiency. These innovations have made flexible packaging more accessible and affordable for a broader range of industries, further driving market growth.



The chemical and pharmaceutical industries also significantly contribute to the demand for flexible industrial packaging. These sectors require packaging solutions that can handle hazardous materials safely and comply with regulatory standards. Flexible packaging, such as FIBCs, offers the necessary strength and chemical resistance to transport and store chemicals and pharmaceuticals securely. The ability to customize these packaging solutions to meet specific requirements further enhances their appeal in these highly regulated industries.



Furthermore, the rise in consumer demand for convenience and portability has influenced the packaging preferences across various industries. Flexible packaging solutions, such as pouches and sacks, offer the convenience of easy handling, storage, and transportation, making them a preferred choice for both consumers and businesses. The lightweight nature of flexible packaging reduces transportation costs and carbon emissions, aligning with the growing trend towards sustainable and cost-effective packaging solutions.



Segment Insights



By Material, Plastic segment contributes the maximum revenue with a share of approximately 34.7% in 2023.



The flexible plastic packaging market is witnessing a growing preference for lightweight materials. Lightweight packaging reduces transportation costs and energy consumption, contributing to overall cost savings and environmental benefits. This trend is particularly relevant in the context of the global push towards reducing carbon emissions and achieving sustainability goals.



Geographical Insights



Asia Pacific represents the largest market in value terms, by region in the Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market.



One of the primary drivers of market growth is the rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region. Countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are witnessing substantial industrial activities, resulting in increased demand for effective and efficient packaging solutions that can handle large volumes and weights. Flexible industrial packaging offers several advantages, including durability, cost-effectiveness, and versatility, making it an ideal choice for transporting and storing industrial goods.



The burgeoning growth of the e-commerce sector in the Asia Pacific region also plays a crucial role in the demand for flexible industrial packaging. With the rise in online shopping, there is a heightened need for secure and reliable packaging solutions to ensure that products reach consumers in good condition. Flexible packaging provides the necessary protection for a wide range of products, from electronics to perishable goods, thereby supporting the logistics and transportation requirements of the e-commerce industry.

Market Segmentation

By Packaging Type:

Film & Wraps

Pouches

Bags

Plastic Liners

Other Packaging Types

By Material:

Paperboard

Plastic

Aluminium

Other Materials

By End-Use:

B2B

B2C

By Geography:

Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

