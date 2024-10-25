Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee against Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”) announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (“Acadia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ACHC) securities between February 28, 2020 and September 26, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On September 1, 2024, The New York Times reported that Acadia has “lured patients into its facilities and held them against their will, even when detaining them was not medically necessary,” and that “in at least 12 of the 19 states where Acadia operates psychiatric hospitals, dozens of patients, employees, and police officers have alerted the authorities that the company was detaining people in ways that violated the law.”

On this news, Acadia’s stock price fell $3.72, or 4.5%, to close at $78.21 per share on September 3, 2024.

Subsequently, on September 27, 2024, the Company revealed it had “received a voluntary request for information from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York as well as a grand jury subpoena from the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri related to its admissions, length of stay and billing practices.”

On this news, Acadia Healthcare’s stock price fell $12.38, or 16.36%, to close at $63.28 per share on September 27, 2024,

