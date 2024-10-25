Biliary Tract Cancer Market Research Report 2024-2030 with Analyst Recommendations - Develop Comprehensive Care Protocols & Improve Access to Treatments

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biliary Tract Cancer Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Indication (Extrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer, Intrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer), By Therapeutics, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biliary Tract Cancer market showcased growth at a CAGR of 9.53% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 696.75 Million in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 1.42 billion in 2030.



Biliary tract cancer is a relatively uncommon malignancy, accounting for approximately 3% of all gastrointestinal cancers worldwide. This translates to a significant number of cases when considering the global population. Countries in Southeast Asia, particularly those with high rates of parasitic infections like Clonorchis sinensis and Opisthorchis viverrini, have significantly higher rates of biliary tract cancer. These infections cause chronic inflammation of the bile ducts, which can increase the risk of cancer development. Other factors contributing to the higher incidence in this region include environmental pollutants, dietary habits, and genetic susceptibility.



This market has been witnessing gradual growth due to rising incidence rates, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and the development of targeted therapies. However, challenges persist due to the rarity of the disease, which limits the availability of large-scale clinical data and complicates drug development efforts.



The limited availability of effective treatments for biliary tract cancer, coupled with the low survival rates associated with the disease, has created a significant and urgent need for the development of innovative therapeutic approaches.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Biliary Tract Cancer Market by Value ( USD Million).

The report analyses the Biliary Tract Cancer Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).

The report presents the analysis of Biliary Tract Cancer Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Biliary Tract Cancer Market By Indication (Extrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer, Intrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer)

The report analyses the Biliary Tract Cancer Market By Therapeutics (Gemcitabine + Cisplatin, Gemcitabine + Cisplatin + Other targeted therapies, Gemcitabine, Other targeted therapies, and Gemcitabine + Other chemotherapy combinations).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Indication, and By Therapeutics.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

