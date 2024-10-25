Rare Porsche 911 Turbo S 000 Commission Giveaway to Benefit 43 Institute, the Charity Honoring Motorsports Icon Ken Block

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 000 Magazine (“Triple Zero”) announced today that a Porsche 911 Turbo S 000 Commission valued at $286,000 will be offered as the grand prize in a sweepstakes, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting 43 Institute—the nonprofit founded by the family of late motorsports icon Ken Block to create pathways for underserved, highly driven “motivated misfits” with aspirations in action sports, motorsports, and creative arts. The sweepstakes opens October 26, 2024, and ends March 31, 2025.

“We’re honored to help raise awareness and funds for 43 Institute through a sweepstakes for a 911 Turbo S 000 Commission,” said 000 co-founder and editor-in-chief Pete Stout “The 992 Turbo S is a 911 that truly can do it all, and we optioned the 000 Commission sweepstakes car to closely resemble the #000 race car while remaining fun and approachable for the daily commute, back roads, grand touring, or track days.”

Created in collaboration with Porsche Sonderwunsch, the 000 Commission celebrates a street-licensed 992 Turbo S that Pikes Peak legend David Donner drove to a stunning Exhibition Class win and 2nd overall at the 100th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. It subsequently became the first production road car to climb the famous racecourse in less than 10 minutes.

The first 000 Commission was delivered to a 000 reader in Pennsylvania, and a handful of these rare 911s are now arriving in the U.S. and other markets. Special features lifted straight from the Pikes Peak race car include a painted 000 logo on the central radiator grille, door mirrors in Carmine Red, illuminated door sills with the 000 logo, and a 000 logo under the rear wing. Inside, the 000 Commission features a leather center console debossed with a map of the Pikes Peak course and Donner’s PPIHC Certified Course Time of 9:53, while a printing “proof strip” graphic on the matte carbon-fiber dash trim was inspired by the race car’s 000-designed livery.

“The timing of the arrival of the first 000 Commission cars is special, as 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the 911 Turbo,” said Stout. “These cars celebrate the fact that Porsche’s icon is still writing history, with the current Turbo S providing sufficient performance on Michelin street tires for David Donner to beat a long list of purpose-built race cars to the top of Pikes Peak.”

Donner wasn’t the only driver racing a Porsche on the 14,115-foot mountain, though.

“Ken Block chose to compete in the 100th Race to the Clouds in the Hoonipigasus, a wild twin-turbo, all-wheel-drive Porsche special that was built by Betim Berisha and his team at BBI,” said Stout. “Our team was fortunate to spend time with their team that week and looked forward to meeting them again on Race Day. But it wasn’t to be, because the Hoonipigasus didn’t take the green flag. Nobody at Pikes Peak wants to lose a fellow competitor that way, and then we lost Ken himself in 2023. Like us, Ken cared about creative arts and motorsport—so we chose for a portion of the proceeds from the 000 sweepstakes to benefit 43 Institute.”

After Block’s passing, his widow Lucy and her family set up 43 Institute in his honor, a nonprofit foundation that exists to carry on Ken Block’s greatest legacy of creating paths of opportunity for the exceptionally driven who lack the support system for growth and success in action sports, motorsports, and creative arts. 43 Institute aims to open the door of opportunity to an extensive network of creatives, business leaders, marketing experts, top-level athletes, and artists that Ken built in his decades-long career—providing grants and support to make new dreams happen.

“Ken was a big fan of the hill climb and was proud to compete behind the wheel of the 1,400-horsepower Porsche,” said Lucy Block, a pro rally driver and principal at Block House Racing. “We’re grateful that 000 will help keep Ken’s competitive spirit alive through a charity that empowers people to pursue their dreams.”

Sweepstakes rules, terms, and conditions as well as how to enter to win can be found at 000magazine.com

ABOUT 000

Founded in 2016, 000 is an independent quarterly magazine focused on Porsche. Its unusual name, “Triple Zero,” is a reference to the marque’s three-digit model type numerology. Each 260-page issue is filled with long-form deep dives, extraordinary photos, archival images, and rarely seen documents. Today, 000 has readers in 65 countries and continues to find ways to invite people into the brand through unexpected experiences—whether at home through the pages of an exceptional quarterly publication, in person at 000 events, through digital media focused on 000’s motorsport initiatives, or with 000 edits of products from the likes of Barton Perreira, Modernica, and Porsche Sonderwunsch. Learn more at 000magazine.com

