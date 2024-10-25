Conductive Inks Market Size Estimated to Hit USD 4.9 Billion by 2031, Expanding at a 5.0% CAGR- Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc. , Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global conductive inks market (mercato degli inchiostri conduttivi) was valued at US$ 3.1 Bn in 2022. It is expected to reach US$ 4.9 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2031, according to Transparency Market Research (TMR), a leading global market research company.

Demand for electronics and electrical products has increased significantly in the last decades. China, Hong Kong, the U.S., Germany, and South Korea are some of the top exporters of electronic products.

These countries are a major market for conductive inks that are used to manufacture 3D antennas, flexible circuits, flexible hybrid electronics, EMI shielding, and other printed electronics applications.

Sustainable conductive inks for printed electronics are a major conductive inks market trend due to a surge in the export of electronics and electrical products and the resultant rise in electronic waste.

With governments around the globe implementing stringent environmental regulations, it has become necessary for stakeholders in the electronics sector to reduce this electronic waste and the overall impact of this sector on the environment.





Leading Players in Conductive Inks Industry

Dycotec Materials Ltd., Dongguan City Betterly New Materials Co., Ltd., DuPont, Vorbeck Materials Corp., SARALON GMBH, Inkron, PPG Industries, Inc., Sun Chemical Corporation, Creative Materials, Inc., PChem Associates, Inc., Poly-Ink, Henkel Ag & Co. KGaA, Fujikura Ltd., and Johnson Matthey Colour Technologies are key players operating in the global market.

Conductive Inks Market Key Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the market share in 2022

Sustainable conductive inks to gain traction among end-users emphasizing low environmental impact

In terms of type, the silver conductive inks segment is estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period

R&D of Next-generation 3D-printed Electronics Propelling Conductive Inks Market Dynamics

Biodegradable systems generally use naturally produced materials with low impact on the environment. Printed electronics can be employed to manufacture these types of systems using sustainable inks and substrates.

Major electronics manufacturers are integrating product engineering and 3D printing to develop new electronics fabrication technologies, which is contributing to the conductive inks market demand.

In July 2024, Integrated Deposition Solutions (IDS), a provider of aerosol printing technology, partnered with Advanced Printed Electronic Solutions (APES), a 3D-printed electronics services company, to accelerate the development of next-generation 3D printed electronics applications. Such partnerships boost the production of electrically conductive inks composed of silver, or carbon, particles linked to each other by solving agents.

Conductive Inks Market Regional Insights

Investment in Large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems Propelling Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is a leading region in the conductive inks market landscape as the region is home to some of the largest manufacturers of wearable devices. Xiaomi, Huawei, Samsung, Apple, and Fitbit are engaged in the development of microsensors and wearables for use in medical and consumer electronics sectors.

Stretchable inks are widely employed in making wearable devices, sensors, and medical devices. Printed wearable electronics play a vital role in the electronics sector. Recently, there has been an increasing production and demand for printed wearable electronics. As a result, conductive ink manufacturers are offering high-performance inks for various industries.

The conductive inks market share in Asia Pacific is also driven by growth in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). China is one of the largest manufacturers of EVs. According to the IEA, nearly 1.9 million electric cars were sold in China, marking an almost 35% increase compared to sales in the first quarter of 2023.

Such a scenario is prompting the production of conductive additives that go into the cathode materials of lithium-ion batteries used in EVs. In 2023, Toyo Ink SC Holdings, a part of Toyo Ink Group, announced plans to invest US$ 76 Mn to increase the production of conductive additives that go into cathode materials of lithium-ion batteries used in EV batteries in the U.S. and China.

Key Strategies by Conductive Inks Market Players

Rise in Development of Nanomaterial-based Multifunctional Inks

Key players operating in the industry are expanding their nanomaterial ink capabilities and production facilities. Nanomaterial inks are gaining traction in the development of biosensors used in highly sensitive laboratory and point-of-care devices.

Major vendors are benefiting from this trend by extending their core capabilities in the formulation and organic synthesis of nanomaterial-based multifunctional inks.

For instance, in July 2023, Dycotec Materials, a leading developer and manufacturer of electrically and thermally conductive materials, and Agfa, a company that develops and manufactures imaging systems and IT solutions for the printing industry and healthcare sector, announced the transfer of Agfa’s solvent-based silver nanoparticle synthesis and ink formulation technologies. Under the partnership, Agfa supplies its ORGACON PEDOT:PSS materials for printed electronics applications.

Market Segmentation

Type Silver Conductive Inks Copper Conductive Inks Carbon Conductive Inks Conductive Polymers Nanoparticle Conductive Inks Dielectric Inks (Insulating Inks) Others

Substrate Flexible Substrates Rigid Substrates 3D Printed Substrates

Printing Technology Inkjet Printing Screen Printing Aerosol Jet Printing Others

Application Displays & Touchscreens Sensors Batteries Photovoltaic Cells Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tags Automotive Interior Electronics Smart Packaging Medical Devices Wearable Electronics Antennas Others

End-use Industry Electronics Automotive Energy Healthcare Consumer Goods Aerospace Defense Packaging Textiles Others



