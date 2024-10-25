Hexagon Purus and Panasonic Energy have agreed to amend terms for battery cell supply agreement

(25 October 2024 – Oslo, Norway) Reference is made to the stock exchange release by Hexagon Purus (“the “Company”) on 18 April 2023, where Hexagon Purus Systems USA LLC, a subsidiary of the Company, and Panasonic Energy Co., LTD (“Panasonic”) signed a multi-year agreement for the supply of lithium-ion battery cells from Panasonic’s new facility in Kansas, USA. The agreement included a requirement for Hexagon Purus to pre-pay approximately USD 43 million (of which approximately USD 8.6 million has been paid to date) for capacity reservation purposes, subject to the achievement of certain milestones.

Hexagon Purus Systems USA LLC and Panasonic have today signed an amended supply agreement. Amongst other, the parties have agreed to reduce the outstanding pre-payment amount of USD 34.4 million to USD 12.9 million.

As already stated in the stock exchange release on 18 April 2023, the supply of battery cells from Panasonic’s new facility in Kansas are expected to commence in 2026, and the battery cells will be compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement as well as eligible for Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) incentives.

