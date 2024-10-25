Hubbell Incorporated Declares 8% Dividend Increase

Shelton, CT, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) today declared a 8% increase in its common stock dividend rate. The new annual payment of $5.28 per share, or $1.32 per quarter, compares to the former rate of $4.88 per share, or $1.22 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December 16, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 29, 2024.

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2023 revenues of $5.4 billion, Hubbell solutions energize economies and electrify communities in front of and behind the meter. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

