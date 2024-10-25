Destin Hooters Donates Food to Support Marine Reconnaissance Foundation Event

Destin, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destin, Florida -

Destin Hooters recently made a meaningful contribution to the community by donating enough food to feed thirty people to the Marine Reconnaissance Foundation during their week-long event in Destin. This event was designed to honor the foundation's members and provide them with a space for camaraderie and celebration.

The Marine Reconnaissance Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides support and resources to current and former members of the Marine Special Operations community. Their annual event in Destin creates opportunities for networking and recognition of their service. Hooters' Director of Operations, Carly Dockery, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are honored to support the Marine Reconnaissance Foundation's event. It is a small way for us to show our appreciation for everything they do. We're glad we could help make the event a success."

Destin Hooters' involvement with the Marine Reconnaissance Foundation highlights the positive impact that local businesses can have on their communities. By participating in events like this, Destin Hooters continues to strengthen ties with local organizations and create lasting connections.

A spokesperson from the Marine Reconnaissance Foundation shared their gratitude, saying, "The support from Destin Hooters was amazing. We deeply appreciate their generosity."

By supporting events like the Marine Reconnaissance Foundation's gathering, Destin Hooters displays its dedication to honoring those who serve while strengthening the local community. Their contributions go beyond great food—they are about building lasting connections, supporting important causes, and showing gratitude to the heroes among us. Destin Hooters is proud to be a place where locals and visitors alike can come together, enjoy a meal, and feel part of something bigger, helping to make the Destin area a more united and caring community.

