Quality Smart Solutions Launches GRAS Experts to Protect Against Food Safety Risks

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of McDonald’s recent recall of Quarter Pounders due to E. coli contamination, the need for stringent oversight on food ingredients has never been more critical. Quality Smart Solutions has launched GRAS Experts, a new division aimed at tackling ingredient safety concerns and helping businesses stay ahead of regulatory changes and avoiding recalls.

"Everyone’s talking about food safety right now, and for good reason," said Andrew Parshad, President & Founder of Quality Smart Solutions. "The McDonald’s recall is a stark reminder of what can happen when ingredient or food safety isn't airtight. GRAS Experts was created to help businesses avoid these exact scenarios by ensuring their ingredients are proven safe and fully compliant with evolving regulations."

As more companies face scrutiny over what goes into their products, the GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) process has become a critical standard for ingredient approval. GRAS Experts simplifies this complicated process, providing businesses with expert guidance to secure GRAS status for their ingredients, navigate Health Canada approvals, and meet EFSA Novel Food regulations.

Additionally, the Toxic Free Food Act just introduced, complicates the compliance process. The issue being the self affirmed GRAS pathway (not filing with FDA) gives any novel ingredient supplier the ability to put together a dossier or evidence without a government agency vetting it. The Act proposes to end that and require that novel ingredients mandatorily be filed with FDA. GRAS Experts was designed to successfully navigate this process.

With a dedicated team of regulatory specialists, GRAS Experts takes the stress out of compliance, helping food manufacturers and ingredient suppliers prevent costly recalls and protect their reputation.

In a time when consumers are more concerned than ever about what’s in their food, Quality Smart Solutions is stepping up to ensure businesses can deliver products that meet the highest safety standards. GRAS Experts is not just about compliance—it’s about trust.

For more information on GRAS Experts, visit www.GRASExperts.com

For more information about Quality Smart Solutions, visit www.qualitysmartsolutions.com

About Quality Smart Solutions: Quality Smart Solutions is a leading provider of regulatory compliance services, specializing in FDA and Health Canada having served thousands of clients since 2007. The company’s commitment to client success and deep regulatory expertise have made it a trusted partner for businesses worldwide for nearly two decades.

