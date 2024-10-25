Blue Patriot Fab’s Kempf Kollar: An Innovation in Pipe Alignment that Prevents Costly Construction Delays

Omaha, Nebraska, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kempf Kollar (KK), Blue Patriot Fab’s patented solution, addresses one of the most frustrating issues in the water and wastewater field: improper two-holing and bolt-hole misalignment in piping systems. Developed by CEO Kenneth Kempf & President Ryan Kempf, it stands out for its ability to re-align a run of pipe that has already been installed, which avoids costly and time-consuming delays.

Since its establishment in 2012, Blue Patriot Fab has been committed to offering innovative, American-made products that stand up to the toughest challenges in the field. Kempf remarks, “Our focus has always been on creating products that make a tangible difference for our clients and those they serve.”

Team Kempf has a profound understanding of the challenges faced by the water and wastewater sectors—collectively the pair have honed their skills over 50 years of industry experience and involvement with the National Association of Pipe Fabricators (NAPF). Their extensive background in the industry informs the company’s innovative offerings. The Kempf Kollar, a face-to-face positive restrained rotating pipe flange, is one of them.

The KK conforms to AWWA standards and is manufactured from Ductile Iron Class 53, ensuring durability and quality. Each Kempf Kollar comes with an American-made, NSF 61-certified, low-torque gasket.

With an annular ductile iron flange built to rotate around a length of pipe, the KK ensures 360-degree circumferential support on the rotating flange end. This allows it to adapt to various field applications, such as solving an issue from misalignment or two-hole variances.

This rotating flange design that allows for precise adjustments to pipe alignment after installation is critical. Usually, once a spool is installed, the only option is to remove the entire section and install a new piece if the bolt holes don’t align perfectly. This process is labor-intensive and costly. “With the Kempf Kollar, the flange on one end can rotate freely. The installer can then adjust the alignment without unnecessary delays,” the CEO explains. This feature translates to fewer delays, lower costs, and a more efficient installation process.

In addition, as mentioned above, the Kempf Kollar features a face-to-face positive restraint system. It can’t be pulled apart once installed, unlike traditional methods that rely on wedge restraints, which can be pulled apart under high pressure. This means the KK offers superior stability. Thanks to its rotating flange, even the smallest misalignments can be corrected quickly.

A misaligned pipe spool can lead to numerous problems. Precision is crucial in any pressurized system, such as those found in water treatment facilities or fire protection systems. Bolt holes off by even a fraction of an inch can cause valves to malfunction and cause flooding or structural damage. The KK prevents such instances.

The Kempf Kollar has helped various markets, such as fire protection systems. Every building with fire protection systems requires perfectly aligned pipes to ensure that water flows properly and the system can operate effectively in an emergency. The KK allows installers to make the necessary adjustments to ensure these systems are aligned. With this, building owners and safety professionals can obtain peace of mind.

The Kempf Kollar, with its innovative design, solves the common industry problem of costly issues in pipe installation. It’s a valuable tool for municipalities, engineering firms, and contractors that aim to save on costs and improve system reliability.

Media Contact

Name: Trevor Houser

Email: Trevor@bluepatriotfab.com







